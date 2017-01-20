Trump Inauguration Open Thread

The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.
-
The Trumpster
No mention of Hollywood circus including Moore, di Nero, Baldwin and comrades having their anti Trump rant which just further proves these multi-millionaire dolts are not the “brightest on the planet”
Apparently Hanoi Jane is joining their ranks giving these tossers a “Legacy” Hussein would envy
LINK
Al Sharpton will be there…
I’m pleading the 5th.
This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA, but for the whole Western world. Trump was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, but was declared the winner as the result of an incredible gerrymander.
Piss off Shit Carter, you lost, get over it.
Our son still hasn’t touched his winnings from Sportsbet at $6.20 odds on the Donald, from a very large bet. However, he is back to work in the Pilbara next week. Smart lad, that one.
Understanding an electoral college is well beyond Carter’s single synapse. No doubt he prophesied Donald Trump’s (it’s Mr Trump to you, Carter) loss but now thinks we should read more of his incredible insights.
Look to Baldrick’s instruction.
I had $10 on Trump at 81:1 before he got the Republican nomination. It’s doesn’t pay until he is sworn in.
It’s amazing that the Right don’t believe in democracy when it doesn’t suit them!