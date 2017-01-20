Trump Inauguration Open Thread

Posted on 8:44 pm, January 20, 2017 by Steve Kates

The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.

This entry was posted in American politics. Bookmark the permalink.

11 Responses to Trump Inauguration Open Thread

  3. gabrianga
    #2268534, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    No mention of Hollywood circus including Moore, di Nero, Baldwin and comrades having their anti Trump rant which just further proves these multi-millionaire dolts are not the “brightest on the planet”

    Apparently Hanoi Jane is joining their ranks giving these tossers a “Legacy” Hussein would envy

    LINK

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268536, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Apparently Hanoi Jane is joining their ranks giving these tossers a “Legacy” Hussein would envy

    Al Sharpton will be there…

  5. Andrew M.
    #2268545, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    I’m pleading the 5th.

  6. Frank Carter
    #2268546, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA, but for the whole Western world. Trump was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, but was declared the winner as the result of an incredible gerrymander.

  7. Baldrick
    #2268552, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Piss off Shit Carter, you lost, get over it.

  8. mareeS
    #2268559, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Our son still hasn’t touched his winnings from Sportsbet at $6.20 odds on the Donald, from a very large bet. However, he is back to work in the Pilbara next week. Smart lad, that one.

  9. James of the Glen
    #2268579, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Understanding an electoral college is well beyond Carter’s single synapse. No doubt he prophesied Donald Trump’s (it’s Mr Trump to you, Carter) loss but now thinks we should read more of his incredible insights.

    Look to Baldrick’s instruction.

  10. Mundi
    #2268583, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I had $10 on Trump at 81:1 before he got the Republican nomination. It’s doesn’t pay until he is sworn in.

  11. Frank Carter
    #2268599, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Piss off Shit Carter, you lost, get over it.

    It’s amazing that the Right don’t believe in democracy when it doesn’t suit them!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *