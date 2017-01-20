Trump Inauguration Open Thread

The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.
Many forms of Government have been tried, and will be tried in this world of sin and woe. No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of Government except all those others that have been tried from time to time.— Winston Churchill
No mention of Hollywood circus including Moore, di Nero, Baldwin and comrades having their anti Trump rant which just further proves these multi-millionaire dolts are not the “brightest on the planet”
Apparently Hanoi Jane is joining their ranks giving these tossers a “Legacy” Hussein would envy
LINK
Al Sharpton will be there…
I’m pleading the 5th.
This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA, but for the whole Western world. Trump was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, but was declared the winner as the result of an incredible gerrymander.
Frank, the Electoral College reflects a United STATES, where each State gets a say in the USA. Electoral College reflects a Republic, not a Democracy. Read up about Founding Fathers and their thinking.
Piss off Shit Carter, you lost, get over it.
Our son still hasn’t touched his winnings from Sportsbet at $6.20 odds on the Donald, from a very large bet. However, he is back to work in the Pilbara next week. Smart lad, that one.
Frank Carter
#2268546, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm
This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA’s leftardish tossers, parasites and crybullies, but for the whole Western world’s verminous regressive corruptionist leftardish scum. The Clinton crime family was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, Trump was declared the winner even after the result of an incredible gerrymander, voter fraud, corrupt payoffs and the fact that the Clinton crime family entirely owned and was supported by the entire MSM and the sponging suckhole elites who so profited from the Clinton crime family’s decades of corruption. I cannot believe that the filthy peasants actually did this OHMY MARX! I just soiled myself. Explosively.
Fixed it for ya, Frankie-boy
Understanding an electoral college is well beyond Carter’s single synapse. No doubt he prophesied Donald Trump’s (it’s Mr Trump to you, Carter) loss but now thinks we should read more of his incredible insights.
Look to Baldrick’s instruction.
I had $10 on Trump at 81:1 before he got the Republican nomination. It’s doesn’t pay until he is sworn in.
It’s amazing that the Right don’t believe in democracy when it doesn’t suit them!
I bet the Frank isn’t too worried about the last SA election outcome.
MareeS, your son has more insight than the nearly the whole MSM.
Congratulations to President Trump. Let’s hope and pray that he can restore America to its former greatness.
America was last great when Lincoln abolished slavery. This was never accepted in the South, and they retaliated by lynching as many African-Americans as they could lay their hands on. It’s been downhill ever since.
I wish someone lynched you Frank.
6 hours to go
And during this time, we’re assisting Frank and others like him at the JC Leftie Suicide Assistance Line. Frank could be our first successful client for the evening. He has a gas oven in his kitchen, which is a big help.
That’s a mighty stupid statement, particularly after you posted this …
Frank Carter
#2268546, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm
This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA, but for the whole Western world. Trump was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, but was declared the winner as the result of an incredible gerrymander.
Frank Carter
#2268599, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:21 pm
It’s amazing that the Right don’t believe in democracy when it doesn’t suit them!
No. It’s you who don’t understand the American presidential electoral system
or willfully ignore it, despite being pointed out to you.
And that “overwhelming” majority claim, don’t make me laugh, by the time the illegal votes and the fraudulent double, triple votes are discounted the results are the opposite of what you claim.
Frank just did a whoopsy in his beret.
Uh oh, #2268637, The son comes from a long line of my family and the spouse down through journalism and printing from the 1800s.
He is a crane operator in the Top End, but got his smarts from us, the parents. Daughter likewise in a different industry.
I just wish I had put $2,000 on like he did.
Will be watching the inauguration at 3am.
Could some one please hit me …. Just watching Stan”” the tan” Grant doing Julia Zamiro’s show about heratige ……. FUCK ….. His diatribe is fucking painful .. …..
I think you’ll find that Frank is Numbers. Just ignore.
I think you’ll find that Frank Carter is Numbers. Just ignore.
I don’t know about others are as excited and happy about the Thrumpster’s rise as I am …… Go Trump …. wooo hooo
A great day ……
Australia’s leading conservative blog I think sinc.
The libertarians left long ago.
I see Carbon Cate Blanchett has lined up to criticise Trump. Not unexpected.
The hard left need to accept that Trump won and get over it.