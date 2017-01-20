Trump Inauguration Open Thread

Posted on 8:44 pm, January 20, 2017 by Steve Kates

The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.

32 Responses to Trump Inauguration Open Thread

  3. gabrianga
    #2268534, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    No mention of Hollywood circus including Moore, di Nero, Baldwin and comrades having their anti Trump rant which just further proves these multi-millionaire dolts are not the “brightest on the planet”

    Apparently Hanoi Jane is joining their ranks giving these tossers a “Legacy” Hussein would envy

    LINK

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268536, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:53 pm

    Apparently Hanoi Jane is joining their ranks giving these tossers a “Legacy” Hussein would envy

    Al Sharpton will be there…

  5. Andrew M.
    #2268545, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    I’m pleading the 5th.

  6. Frank Carter
    #2268546, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA, but for the whole Western world. Trump was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, but was declared the winner as the result of an incredible gerrymander.

  7. Mrs B
    #2268551, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:57 pm

    Frank, the Electoral College reflects a United STATES, where each State gets a say in the USA. Electoral College reflects a Republic, not a Democracy. Read up about Founding Fathers and their thinking.

  8. Baldrick
    #2268552, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:58 pm

    Piss off Shit Carter, you lost, get over it.

  9. mareeS
    #2268559, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:01 pm

    Our son still hasn’t touched his winnings from Sportsbet at $6.20 odds on the Donald, from a very large bet. However, he is back to work in the Pilbara next week. Smart lad, that one.

  10. Cradock's Choice
    #2268570, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:09 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2268546, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm
    This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA’s leftardish tossers, parasites and crybullies, but for the whole Western world’s verminous regressive corruptionist leftardish scum. The Clinton crime family was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, Trump was declared the winner even after the result of an incredible gerrymander, voter fraud, corrupt payoffs and the fact that the Clinton crime family entirely owned and was supported by the entire MSM and the sponging suckhole elites who so profited from the Clinton crime family’s decades of corruption. I cannot believe that the filthy peasants actually did this OHMY MARX! I just soiled myself. Explosively.

    Fixed it for ya, Frankie-boy

  11. James of the Glen
    #2268579, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:15 pm

    Understanding an electoral college is well beyond Carter’s single synapse. No doubt he prophesied Donald Trump’s (it’s Mr Trump to you, Carter) loss but now thinks we should read more of his incredible insights.

    Look to Baldrick’s instruction.

  12. Mundi
    #2268583, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:16 pm

    I had $10 on Trump at 81:1 before he got the Republican nomination. It’s doesn’t pay until he is sworn in.

  13. Frank Carter
    #2268599, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Piss off Shit Carter, you lost, get over it.

    It’s amazing that the Right don’t believe in democracy when it doesn’t suit them!

  14. Entropy
    #2268618, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    I bet the Frank isn’t too worried about the last SA election outcome.

  15. Siltstone
    #2268634, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    MareeS, your son has more insight than the nearly the whole MSM.

  16. Uh oh
    #2268637, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    Congratulations to President Trump. Let’s hope and pray that he can restore America to its former greatness.

  17. Frank Carter
    #2268654, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:50 pm

    restore America to its former greatness.

    America was last great when Lincoln abolished slavery. This was never accepted in the South, and they retaliated by lynching as many African-Americans as they could lay their hands on. It’s been downhill ever since.

  18. JC
    #2268656, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I wish someone lynched you Frank.

  20. JC
    #2268668, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:01 pm

    Mike of Marion
    #2268665, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:58 pm

    6 hours to go

    And during this time, we’re assisting Frank and others like him at the JC Leftie Suicide Assistance Line. Frank could be our first successful client for the evening. He has a gas oven in his kitchen, which is a big help.

  21. Baldrick
    #2268669, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2268599, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:21 pm
    It’s amazing that the Right don’t believe in democracy when it doesn’t suit them!

    That’s a mighty stupid statement, particularly after you posted this …
    Frank Carter
    #2268546, posted on January 20, 2017 at 8:55 pm
    This is an immense tragedy not only for the USA, but for the whole Western world. Trump was overwhelmingly defeated in the Presidential election, but was declared the winner as the result of an incredible gerrymander.

  22. Mark A
    #2268670, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    Frank Carter
    #2268599, posted on January 20, 2017 at 9:21 pm
    It’s amazing that the Right don’t believe in democracy when it doesn’t suit them!

    No. It’s you who don’t understand the American presidential electoral system
    or willfully ignore it, despite being pointed out to you.

    And that “overwhelming” majority claim, don’t make me laugh, by the time the illegal votes and the fraudulent double, triple votes are discounted the results are the opposite of what you claim.

  23. struth
    #2268683, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    Frank just did a whoopsy in his beret.

  24. mareeS
    #2268686, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Uh oh, #2268637, The son comes from a long line of my family and the spouse down through journalism and printing from the 1800s.

    He is a crane operator in the Top End, but got his smarts from us, the parents. Daughter likewise in a different industry.

    I just wish I had put $2,000 on like he did.

    Will be watching the inauguration at 3am.

  25. marcus w
    #2268702, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:21 pm

    Could some one please hit me …. Just watching Stan”” the tan” Grant doing Julia Zamiro’s show about heratige ……. FUCK ….. His diatribe is fucking painful .. …..

  26. Uh oh
    #2268734, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    I think you’ll find that Frank is Numbers. Just ignore.

  27. Uh oh
    #2268739, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    I think you’ll find that Frank Carter is Numbers. Just ignore.

  28. marcus w
    #2268740, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    I don’t know about others are as excited and happy about the Thrumpster’s rise as I am …… Go Trump …. wooo hooo

  30. sdfc
    #2268745, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Australia’s leading conservative blog I think sinc.

    The libertarians left long ago.

  31. Menai Pete
    #2268747, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    I see Carbon Cate Blanchett has lined up to criticise Trump. Not unexpected.

  32. sdfc
    #2268753, posted on January 20, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    The hard left need to accept that Trump won and get over it.

