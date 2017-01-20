Trump Inauguration Open Thread

Posted on 8:44 pm, January 20, 2017 by Steve Kates

The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.

293 Responses to Trump Inauguration Open Thread

  1. Turtle of WA
    #2269094, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:14 am

    Ha! Barry has finally learned, after Trump’s speech, how to say ‘this isn’t about me, it’s about you’. Sure, Baz.

  2. Tom
    #2269095, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:14 am

    Puke. Obambi is now doing a speech all about him at Andrews AFB. Mercifully, Fox just abandoned its link to return to coverage of the inauguration.

  3. herodotus
    #2269096, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:15 am

    Is that just rhetoric? asked the ABC’s John Barron (?) – these are the same people who swooned at Obama’s “soaring rhetoric”. They are craven creatures.

  4. struth
    #2269097, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:17 am

    About now is the time to reflect on just what has been said about Trump and by whom.
    The msm noise completely irrelevant.
    They have all done this to themselves and it is right now at this very moment that they know it.
    The violent protests will be detrimental to their cause when they come.
    Right now the msm (and really not until now) will be getting it.
    They’re socialist dinosaurs.
    The left have lost very very very hard.
    Their commentary has been completely discreditated.
    No one need put up with their dribble.
    Today the dying MSM just got their last rights.
    Their Christian last rights.

  5. Caveman
    #2269098, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:17 am

    Lol luv the pen handouts.

  6. johanna
    #2269099, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:19 am

    TheirABC now running Obummer’s old speeches. They still can’t believe that he’s really gone.

    OK, Trump is at a private lunch, so they’ve got no direct footage. But, how about running stuff about his campaign, some of the speeches that won him the election? How about discussing his policies, and why he won?

    Nup. They just can’t bear to admit that the King is dead, let alone Long Live the King.

    I hope there is a dedicated room in Ultimo HQ with puppies, crayons and posters of their hero. Looks like they will need it.

  7. Anne
    #2269100, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:19 am

    Gab, what are these documents he’s signing right now?

    Doesn’t appear to be much on each page.

  8. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2269101, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:20 am

    What happened to the filth? No sign as yet of the mayhem they had promised, and there would be enough MSM roving cameras to catch and glorify their every tantrum and anti-social foray. Maybe the Wall of Meat proved too formidable for the ‘revolutionaries.’

  9. Tom
    #2269102, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:20 am

    Transcript for your enjoyment.

    Thanks, Annie. Straight to the pool room with that!

  10. Anne
    #2269103, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:21 am

    Baron is playing Peek-a-boo with Ivanka’s baby.

    So sweet.

  11. herodotus
    #2269104, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:22 am

    I want the DVD of the whole event. Forgot to set the PVR.

  12. Gab
    #2269105, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:23 am

    Executive orders, Anne. Trump said he would be siging these right after the inauguration.

  13. Tom
    #2269106, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:23 am

    OK, Trump is at a private lunch, so they’ve got no direct footage.

    Beg to differ, Jo. They have pool footage of the new president signing orders — truly historic stuff — and have chosen to run Obambi nostalgia instead.

    Shut. It. Down. Fire. Them. All.

  14. Denise
    #2269108, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:26 am

    America gets Melania, we get Plibersek. We wuz robbed.

  15. Anne
    #2269109, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:30 am

    Executive orders, Anne. Trump said he would be siging these right after the inauguration.

    Wow. Sure was a lot of them.

    I’m surprised Pelosi looked so happy about it.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2269110, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:30 am

    What are you complaining about Denise? Lucy is our gal.

  17. mareeS
    #2269111, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:32 am

    President Donald has been doing a lot of signing, hopefully repeals.

  18. Anne
    #2269112, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:35 am

    OK, Trump is at a private lunch, so they’ve got no direct footage.

    Fox has video of guests arriving and milling about at the lunch. Trump not there yet.

    Split screen of what Obama is doing too, currently boarding Airforce One.

  19. Denise
    #2269114, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:37 am

    Rabbi spoke well, choosing Psalm 126 which is all about the children of Israel returning from exile in Babylon heh heh. But they all did well, even penty Paula White was surprisingly Biblical.

  20. Anne
    #2269115, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:38 am

    President Trump arrives at lunch to peals of Hail to the Chief.

  21. Denise
    #2269116, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:39 am

    GM Malenia and Plibersek both Slovenian but Plibersek a Slovenian loudmouthed hag and Melania beautiful and quiet.

  22. srr
    #2269117, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:43 am

    Does the ABC think if they don’t stop talking bullshit about how wonderful their bloody Democrats are, and shit canning President Trump, that The President Trump led Government will just disappear in a puff of smoke, and they can get back to making their hell on earth.

    What horrible, graceless, desperate creatures they are.

  23. Tintarella di Luna
    #2269118, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:44 am

    herodotus
    #2269096, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:15 am
    Is that just rhetoric? asked the ABC’s John Barron (?) – these are the same people who swooned at Obama’s “soaring rhetoric”. They are craven creatures.

    Fact check: Correct

  24. Tom
    #2269119, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:44 am

    Believe it or not, a few hundred zombies from the defeated left are still milling about in Washington, their threat to disrupt the inauguration — like everything else the left says — all piss and wind. They’re almost outnumbered by plod. Live feed.

  25. Percy Blakeney (Sir)
    #2269120, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:46 am

    Thank You Lord!

    Unlike our bunch of truth evading travel rorters, I think that President Trump really meant every word that he declared.

    Bet they were NOT cheering in Baghdad, Damascus, Teheran, Ramallah, Mexico City, Beijing, Pyongyang or Djakarta.

    “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice;”

  26. Mr Rusty
    #2269121, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:47 am

    srr
    #2269075, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:59 am

    Yep, I know. I’m pretty disgusted that they have to sit down with these people and pretend they are all maaaates. Even worse that the Democrats call on prayer and providence when they can’t even spell the words let alone understand them.
    What is sickening is that they are already, within hours of the inauguration, implying that all poverty is the fault of President Trump (not that we should have expected anything different.)

  27. Anne
    #2269122, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:47 am

    What are you complaining about Denise? Lucy is our gal.

    Lucy’s not transgenger so not as good. 😯

  28. Gab
    #2269123, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:48 am

    Unlike Obama’s inaug speeches, Trump never mentioned ‘muslim’ once.

  29. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2269124, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:49 am

    The efnic connection went over my head Denise. I was thinking in terms of First Ladies.

  30. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2269126, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:55 am

    Here we go. The ABC running a repeat of Trump’s speech, with an live inset of the filth running amok in some precinct. They just cannot help themselves.

  31. David Brewer
    #2269127, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:56 am

    In BBC news straight after the speech, they repeated five times that Trump had promised to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth. They are hoping to provoke one of them to kill him.

  32. Tintarella di Luna
    #2269128, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:01 am

    struth
    #2269097, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:17 am

    The left have lost very very very hard.
    Their commentary has been completely discreditated.
    No one need put up with their dribble.
    Today the dying MSM just got their last rights.
    Their Christian last rights.

    Yes and this is Milo early 2016 on Generation Trump in an interview with David Rubin go to 1:19:30/1:23:00/1:24:00 it’s about the Left losing very very hard and what it will mean.

  33. Caveman
    #2269129, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:02 am

    Switch off time their ABC is fukn insane that Tery Moran guy is a fukn tool.

  34. Tintarella di Luna
    #2269132, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:09 am

    First time in a decade I have consciously turned on the ABC — didn’t last long – have relaxation music with pan pipes, savouring the knowledge and quietly rejoicing that the righteous are now in authority.

  35. Anne
    #2269133, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:10 am

    “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice;”

    Who said this, Percy? It’s good.

    Bet they were NOT cheering in Baghdad, Damascus, Teheran, Ramallah,

    Hey wait a minute. Weren’t we told ISIS wanted a Trump Administration?

    I expect we’ll see footage of muslims dancing on rooftops and handing out sweets in the streets.

  36. srr
    #2269136, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:23 am

    Hey, Plibersek, Burke and the rest of you BDS turds who produce nothing but violence and thieves –

    …’WE ARE TRANSFERRING POWER FROM WASHINGTON, D.C.,
    AND GIVING IT BACK TO YOU, THE PEOPLE’…

    …’BUY AMERICAN, HIRE AMERICAN’…

    …RABBI TAKES PART FOR FIRST TIME IN 32 YEARS…

  37. MD
    #2269138, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:25 am

    A very amusing take on the hatred of the Left. Self-loathing is a very destructive thing.

  38. Anne
    #2269139, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:27 am

    We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and reform the world against radical islamic terrorism which we will eradicate from the face of the earth.

    Interesting phrase, reform the world against.

    Does he mean he will encourage Globalist Western Leaders to stop inflicting the foul scourge of Islam upon their populations?

    I sure hope so.

    Looking at you Turnbull.

  39. Percy Blakeney (Sir)
    #2269140, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:27 am

    Anne asked at 6:10 am

    “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice;” Who said this, Percy? It’s good.

    Course it is good Anne. Proverbs 29:2 states:- When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.

    And for no extra charge, here’s another one for parasites to ponder:-
    “And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.” Ephesians 5:11

  40. Gab
    #2269142, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:33 am

    So how many of those who said they would leave the US if Trump became President have actually left?

  41. classical_hero
    #2269144, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:35 am

    Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.

  42. classical_hero
    #2269146, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:39 am

    Trump’s speech at inauguration was more Christian than Pope Francis’ first speech to the people from balcony at St. Peters

    So true. A tweet from Iben Thranholm.

  43. Anne
    #2269147, posted on January 21, 2017 at 6:40 am

    Thanks Percy.

    Sorry I didn’t know all that.

