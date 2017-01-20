The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.
Liberty Quote
Capitalism makes possible entrepreneurship, which is the realization of an idea birthed in human creativity. Whereas statism demands that citizens think small and bow to a top-down conformity, capitalism, as has been practiced in the U.S., maximizes human potential.— Aryeh Spero
-
Recent Comments
- Tom on Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Anne on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- classical_hero on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- John on Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- classical_hero on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- srr on Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Gab on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Tom on Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Percy Blakeney (Sir) on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Anne on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- MD on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- srr on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Anne on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Tintarella di Luna on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Gab on Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Tom on Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Caveman on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Tintarella di Luna on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- David Brewer on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Geriatric Mayfly on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Gab on Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Gab on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Anne on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Mr Rusty on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Percy Blakeney (Sir) on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Tom on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Tintarella di Luna on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- srr on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Denise on Trump Inauguration Open Thread
-
Recent Posts
- Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment
- President Obama
- Anti Competitive Behaviour
- David Leyonhjelm. Free speech is a lot more than 18C
- David Leyonhjelm on the Australian of the Year awards
- Translation to English
- Trams running on solar power: sure
- The inauguration timetable in Australia
- A cartoon compendium on Obama and the media
- The tragedy of modern macroeconomics
- Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Insomnia cure
- I have to share this
- Cross Post: Richard Holden Printing more money isn’t the answer to all economic ills
- Another one bites the dust
- All four of them?
- Almost gone
- A bit about Trump’s main man Stephen Bannon
- Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Is there a full moon?
- Standard errors of sub-standard theory
- Tuesday Forum: January 17, 2017
- Heads up from Keith Windschuttle on the Aboriginal recognition agenda
- Trump and Australian political dithering over energy costs
- The WSJ speaks to General James Mattis
- Humanitarian Arrivals
- Are the media really this clueless?
- For nerds and Popper fans
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Ha! Barry has finally learned, after Trump’s speech, how to say ‘this isn’t about me, it’s about you’. Sure, Baz.
Puke. Obambi is now doing a speech all about him at Andrews AFB. Mercifully, Fox just abandoned its link to return to coverage of the inauguration.
Is that just rhetoric? asked the ABC’s John Barron (?) – these are the same people who swooned at Obama’s “soaring rhetoric”. They are craven creatures.
About now is the time to reflect on just what has been said about Trump and by whom.
The msm noise completely irrelevant.
They have all done this to themselves and it is right now at this very moment that they know it.
The violent protests will be detrimental to their cause when they come.
Right now the msm (and really not until now) will be getting it.
They’re socialist dinosaurs.
The left have lost very very very hard.
Their commentary has been completely discreditated.
No one need put up with their dribble.
Today the dying MSM just got their last rights.
Their Christian last rights.
Lol luv the pen handouts.
TheirABC now running Obummer’s old speeches. They still can’t believe that he’s really gone.
OK, Trump is at a private lunch, so they’ve got no direct footage. But, how about running stuff about his campaign, some of the speeches that won him the election? How about discussing his policies, and why he won?
Nup. They just can’t bear to admit that the King is dead, let alone Long Live the King.
I hope there is a dedicated room in Ultimo HQ with puppies, crayons and posters of their hero. Looks like they will need it.
Gab, what are these documents he’s signing right now?
Doesn’t appear to be much on each page.
What happened to the filth? No sign as yet of the mayhem they had promised, and there would be enough MSM roving cameras to catch and glorify their every tantrum and anti-social foray. Maybe the Wall of Meat proved too formidable for the ‘revolutionaries.’
Thanks, Annie. Straight to the pool room with that!
Baron is playing Peek-a-boo with Ivanka’s baby.
So sweet.
I want the DVD of the whole event. Forgot to set the PVR.
Executive orders, Anne. Trump said he would be siging these right after the inauguration.
Beg to differ, Jo. They have pool footage of the new president signing orders — truly historic stuff — and have chosen to run Obambi nostalgia instead.
Shut. It. Down. Fire. Them. All.
America gets Melania, we get Plibersek. We wuz robbed.
Wow. Sure was a lot of them.
I’m surprised Pelosi looked so happy about it.
What are you complaining about Denise? Lucy is our gal.
President Donald has been doing a lot of signing, hopefully repeals.
Fox has video of guests arriving and milling about at the lunch. Trump not there yet.
Split screen of what Obama is doing too, currently boarding Airforce One.
Rabbi spoke well, choosing Psalm 126 which is all about the children of Israel returning from exile in Babylon heh heh. But they all did well, even penty Paula White was surprisingly Biblical.
President Trump arrives at lunch to peals of Hail to the Chief.
GM Malenia and Plibersek both Slovenian but Plibersek a Slovenian loudmouthed hag and Melania beautiful and quiet.
Does the ABC think if they don’t stop talking bullshit about how wonderful their bloody Democrats are, and shit canning President Trump, that The President Trump led Government will just disappear in a puff of smoke, and they can get back to making their hell on earth.
What horrible, graceless, desperate creatures they are.
Fact check: Correct
Believe it or not, a few hundred zombies from the defeated left are still milling about in Washington, their threat to disrupt the inauguration — like everything else the left says — all piss and wind. They’re almost outnumbered by plod. Live feed.
Thank You Lord!
Unlike our bunch of truth evading travel rorters, I think that President Trump really meant every word that he declared.
Bet they were NOT cheering in Baghdad, Damascus, Teheran, Ramallah, Mexico City, Beijing, Pyongyang or Djakarta.
“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice;”
Yep, I know. I’m pretty disgusted that they have to sit down with these people and pretend they are all maaaates. Even worse that the Democrats call on prayer and providence when they can’t even spell the words let alone understand them.
What is sickening is that they are already, within hours of the inauguration, implying that all poverty is the fault of President Trump (not that we should have expected anything different.)
Lucy’s not transgenger so not as good. 😯
Unlike Obama’s inaug speeches, Trump never mentioned ‘muslim’ once.
The efnic connection went over my head Denise. I was thinking in terms of First Ladies.
Here we go. The ABC running a repeat of Trump’s speech, with an live inset of the filth running amok in some precinct. They just cannot help themselves.
In BBC news straight after the speech, they repeated five times that Trump had promised to eradicate radical Islamic terrorism from the face of the earth. They are hoping to provoke one of them to kill him.
Yes and this is Milo early 2016 on Generation Trump in an interview with David Rubin go to 1:19:30/1:23:00/1:24:00 it’s about the Left losing very very hard and what it will mean.
Switch off time their ABC is fukn insane that Tery Moran guy is a fukn tool.
First time in a decade I have consciously turned on the ABC — didn’t last long – have relaxation music with pan pipes, savouring the knowledge and quietly rejoicing that the righteous are now in authority.
Who said this, Percy? It’s good.
Hey wait a minute. Weren’t we told ISIS wanted a Trump Administration?
I expect we’ll see footage of muslims dancing on rooftops and handing out sweets in the streets.
Hey, Plibersek, Burke and the rest of you BDS turds who produce nothing but violence and thieves –
A very amusing take on the hatred of the Left. Self-loathing is a very destructive thing.
Interesting phrase, reform the world against.
Does he mean he will encourage Globalist Western Leaders to stop inflicting the foul scourge of Islam upon their populations?
I sure hope so.
Looking at you Turnbull.
Anne asked at 6:10 am
“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice;” Who said this, Percy? It’s good.
Course it is good Anne. Proverbs 29:2 states:- When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.
And for no extra charge, here’s another one for parasites to ponder:-
“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather expose them.” Ephesians 5:11
So how many of those who said they would leave the US if Trump became President have actually left?
Proverbs 14:34 Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.
So true. A tweet from Iben Thranholm.
Thanks Percy.
Sorry I didn’t know all that.