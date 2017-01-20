Trump Inauguration Open Thread

The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.
Liberty Quote
As soon as we surrender the principle that the state should not interfere in any questions touching on the individuals mode of life, we end by regulating and restricting the latter down to the smallest detail.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
Obama who?
Looks like the old M1 and S11 crowd from 2001.
Melania speaks!!!
Oh no! My favourite song.
They’re all dancing with the solders!
Come on!
Best version of this tune I’ve heard.
OMG Now I’m in tears! Two defence personnel asked the Trumps for a dance.
A very pretty armed services chick is going to be able to tell her grandkids she danced with the President on his inauguration day.
Haha!
Loser leftist musicians who have no idea how copyright or licensing works are upset that a their music was played at inauguration balls.
Eat a dick.
Melanie is smoking hot. Holy cow.
Nothing else has made me tear up today but watching those defense personnel dance with POTUS/FLOTUS has.
I know. It’s really beautiful. The Military, best people on earth.
Copy that.
Bloody sook. 😀
I know. Thank heavens you gave me some of your tissues!
The footage of Trump and Ryan interacting is incredible. They are getting on like a house on fire.
Each bit of footage I saw of Ryan today was him with the biggest grin in living history plastered on his face. I was beginning to think he had taken something and wanted to know what it was for future reference.
For a friend, mind 😀
Even Nancy Pelosi is smiling and making jokes and with the amount of Botox pumped into her face it’s incredible.
Anyone else noticing News.com.au in full melt down. They should be cheering Trump sticking to the vested interests but instead they all ‘Trump wrong’ Trump’s big mistake’ Trump could be removed’ etc etc.
They have become worse than the ABC.
Pass the tissues over here ladies. I’m a plubbering mess.
What a day!
Dr Sebastian Gorka: “The alpha males are back in charge”
So much winning. I might have to start drinking again.