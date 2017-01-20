Trump Inauguration Open Thread

Posted on 8:44 pm, January 20, 2017 by Steve Kates

The swearing in is, for us, on Saturday January 21st at 4:00 am AEST with Trump’s inaugural address scheduled for 4:10 AEST.

522 Responses to Trump Inauguration Open Thread

    #2269794, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Tom
    #2269787, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:09 pm
    The post-Trump 21st century left.

    Looks like the old M1 and S11 crowd from 2001.

  4. Anne
    #2269796, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Oh no! My favourite song.

  5. Anne
    #2269798, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    They’re all dancing with the solders!

    Come on!

  6. Tom
    #2269799, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    Best version of this tune I’ve heard.

  7. Gab
    #2269800, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    OMG Now I’m in tears! Two defence personnel asked the Trumps for a dance.

  8. Tom
    #2269801, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    A very pretty armed services chick is going to be able to tell her grandkids she danced with the President on his inauguration day.

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2269802, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:18 pm

    Haha!

    Loser leftist musicians who have no idea how copyright or licensing works are upset that a their music was played at inauguration balls.

    Eat a dick.

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2269803, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Melanie is smoking hot. Holy cow.

  11. Gab
    #2269804, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:19 pm

    Nothing else has made me tear up today but watching those defense personnel dance with POTUS/FLOTUS has.

  12. Anne
    #2269806, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    Nothing else has made me tear up today but watching those defense personnel dance with POTUS/FLOTUS has.

    I know. It’s really beautiful. The Military, best people on earth.

  13. Gab
    #2269809, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    The Military, best people on earth.

    Copy that.

  14. Anne
    #2269814, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:31 pm

    Nothing else has made me tear up today but watching those defense personnel dance with POTUS/FLOTUS has.

    Bloody sook. 😀

  15. Gab
    #2269815, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    I know. Thank heavens you gave me some of your tissues!

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #2269816, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    The footage of Trump and Ryan interacting is incredible. They are getting on like a house on fire.

  17. Gab
    #2269817, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:34 pm

    Each bit of footage I saw of Ryan today was him with the biggest grin in living history plastered on his face. I was beginning to think he had taken something and wanted to know what it was for future reference.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2269819, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:36 pm

    Even Nancy Pelosi is smiling and making jokes and with the amount of Botox pumped into her face it’s incredible.

  20. Luke
    #2269821, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:37 pm

    Anyone else noticing News.com.au in full melt down. They should be cheering Trump sticking to the vested interests but instead they all ‘Trump wrong’ Trump’s big mistake’ Trump could be removed’ etc etc.

    They have become worse than the ABC.

  21. Cheryl
    #2269822, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Pass the tissues over here ladies. I’m a plubbering mess.
    What a day!

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #2269823, posted on January 21, 2017 at 3:40 pm

    Dr Sebastian Gorka: “The alpha males are back in charge”

    So much winning. I might have to start drinking again.

