Open Forum: January 21, 2017

19 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017

  3. MsDolittle
    #2268800, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Just you and me together again, late at night… Rabz.

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268801, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Podium? Third?

  5. Snoopy
    #2268802, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Err, that’s cool, Rabz.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2268803, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I identify as the traditional owner of this thread.
    God bless her and all who sail in her.

  7. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268804, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Just you and me together again, late at night… Rabz.

    Sorry, I’ll leave you two alone, shall I?

  8. Rabz
    #2268805, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Just you and me together again, late at night…

    Oh yeah. 🙂

  9. MsDolittle
    #2268809, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:09 am

    God bless her and all who sail in her.

    Did you just call me an HMAS aircraft carrier?

  10. Rabz
    #2268811, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:10 am

    I need you now

    Let’s don those soviet grey Levi’s jackets!

  11. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268812, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:14 am

    This one’s a spot of spacechooking for Cradock’s Choice. Just finished Stephen Roskill’s biography of Maurice Hankey. A man at the centre of power, and a good look at the whole issue of appeasement. Great reading.

  12. memoryvault
    #2268813, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Did you just call me an HMAS aircraft carrier?

    We don’t have one.

  13. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268814, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:19 am

    We don’t have one.

    The last one pussers had was HMAS Melbourne, which sank more “friendly” ships, then “enemy.”

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2268817, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Worship Not False Idols

    Sen. Malcolm RobertsVerified account
    [email protected]

    APOLOGY; earlier today I tweeted in support of @DavidLeyonhjelm. Didnt realise the context of the tread. I am sorry. Thoughts with Melbourne.

    Which one of you muppets compared him and Leyonhjelm to Trump?
    F*cking hands up?

    Yes I shall post it again.
    Because I can.

  16. Habib
    #2268819, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Sweet sixteen and never been kissed.

  17. Habib
    #2268820, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Trumpageddon approaches….

  18. None
    #2268822, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    “The three 18C students and their lawyers have been chosen as this newspaper’s Australians of the Year.”

    The Australian, which these days is 90% useless rag.

  19. Rossini
    #2268824, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Top twenty?
    Morning all.

