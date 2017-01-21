Open Forum: January 21, 2017

  3. MsDolittle
    #2268800, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Just you and me together again, late at night… Rabz.

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268801, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Podium? Third?

  5. Snoopy
    #2268802, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Err, that’s cool, Rabz.

  6. Leigh Lowe
    #2268803, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

    I identify as the traditional owner of this thread.
    God bless her and all who sail in her.

  7. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268804, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:04 am

    Just you and me together again, late at night… Rabz.

    Sorry, I’ll leave you two alone, shall I?

  8. Rabz
    #2268805, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:05 am

    Just you and me together again, late at night…

    Oh yeah. 🙂

  9. MsDolittle
    #2268809, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:09 am

    God bless her and all who sail in her.

    Did you just call me an HMAS aircraft carrier?

  10. Rabz
    #2268811, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:10 am

    I need you now

    Let’s don those soviet grey Levi’s jackets!

  11. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268812, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:14 am

    This one’s a spot of spacechooking for Cradock’s Choice. Just finished Stephen Roskill’s biography of Maurice Hankey. A man at the centre of power, and a good look at the whole issue of appeasement. Great reading.

  12. memoryvault
    #2268813, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:15 am

    Did you just call me an HMAS aircraft carrier?

    We don’t have one.

  13. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268814, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:19 am

    We don’t have one.

    The last one pussers had was HMAS Melbourne, which sank more “friendly” ships, then “enemy.”

  15. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2268817, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:23 am

    Worship Not False Idols

    Sen. Malcolm RobertsVerified account
    [email protected]

    APOLOGY; earlier today I tweeted in support of @DavidLeyonhjelm. Didnt realise the context of the tread. I am sorry. Thoughts with Melbourne.

    Which one of you muppets compared him and Leyonhjelm to Trump?
    F*cking hands up?

    Yes I shall post it again.
    Because I can.

  16. Habib
    #2268819, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Sweet sixteen and never been kissed.

  17. Habib
    #2268820, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Trumpageddon approaches….

  18. None
    #2268822, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:26 am

    “The three 18C students and their lawyers have been chosen as this newspaper’s Australians of the Year.”

    The Australian, which these days is 90% useless rag.

  19. Rossini
    #2268824, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Top twenty?
    Morning all.

  20. Andrew M.
    #2268828, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Brace yourselves… no not for Trumpageddon, that’s the other thread.
    Brace yourselves for the 26th january, Australia Day, Invasion Day, White Supremacist Day.

    In its cheerful denial of dispossession, the lamb advertisement repeats the process that occurred on 26 January 1788, when colonists assumed that the existing claims of Aboriginal people to their country were less meaningful than their own and thus white occupation could be told as a story of “improvement” rather than invasion; Aboriginal resistance as the incomprehensible violence of “savages” rather than defence of country and community.

    So when aborigines freely choose to live in the coastal cities instead of the bush, will this be framed as an abject surrender “of country and community” rather than an “improvement”? Not a chance.

  21. JC
    #2268833, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:34 am

    He really is the master at bullshit.

    Trump Tower.

    If you want to pick up a girl make sure there’s pink marble in the background.

    Trump struggled with the atrium for nearly 20 years. He turned the third and fourth floors into showrooms. Competitors took notice. Related Cos. CEO Stephen Ross told The Post in 1999 that the mega-mall he was building at Columbus Circle, part of what’s now Time Warner Center, would “make Trump Tower look like a postage stamp.”

    When Avon installed a ritzy spa on the fifth and sixth floors, Trump boasted to The Post: “I used to get 22 small checks, a lot of work. Now I get one check from a triple-A company.” But his triple-A tenant was gone by 2006. Britain’s Asprey launched a triplex emporium in 2003, but it, too, closed after just three years. Tourists hoping to catch a glimpse of Trump en route to his TV show, “The Apprentice,” found a gaping hole for rent at street level.

    Trump finally hit the jackpot when Gucci moved its flagship there in 2008. But shoppers can enter the store only from the sidewalk, not through the tourist-clogged atrium home only to Trump’s Grill and Bar. Trump boasts in a promotional video that the bar is a hotbed for romance. Why? “The pink marble makes people look better . . . people feel they look better in the pink marble.”

    http://nypost.com/2017/01/20/the-bizarre-history-of-trump-tower-and-why-donald-loathes-to-leave-it/

  22. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2268834, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:35 am

    Aboriginal resistance as the incomprehensible violence of “savages” rather than defence of country and community.

    Aboriginal resistance, amounting to the killing of two thousand white settlers, would have to be among the most futile ever mounted, wouldn’t it?

  23. memoryvault
    #2268836, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:35 am

    APOLOGY; earlier today I tweeted in support of @DavidLeyonhjelm. Didnt realise the context of the tread. I am sorry. Thoughts with Melbourne.

    Another one bites the dust.

    .
    (Can’t spell, either)

  24. Leigh Lowe
    #2268838, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:37 am

    In other news, mUnter’s second child has progressed to solids at just six days old.
    Had it’s first Krispy Kreme for lunch today.

  25. Leigh Lowe
    #2268842, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:39 am

    Lleyenholm can kiss his sad political career goodbye.
    Whatever issue he raises now, he will always be dismissed as the bozo who made a point-scoring joke about a kid who was run over in a pram.
    Fucking idiot.

  26. JC
    #2268843, posted on January 21, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Monster

    Did you meet your future wife in a bar with pink marble background to make you look better? Just asking. no need for smart arse comment.

