Open Forum: January 21, 2017

  1. Nic
    #2269513, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:06 am

    The SMH can tell me all sorts of negative minutiae about Trumps’ inauguration from a singer making a mistake, to his grandson asking if he can go home, but can’t tell me about a man who killed four, including a child.

    The question is obvious in part. though I have to ask Cats, why are the media suppressing details such as the M word? It’s not just the usual suspects, News Ltd too, are at work. What do they hope they can gain from it. Steam be building and they don’t get it.

  2. Senile Old Guy
    #2269514, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Pretty bemusing watching right wingers attack Leyonhjelm on a personal level for mocking a ridiculous headline

    dotty rewriting history (again). DL was attacked for using the Melbourne terrorist attack to push his gun agenda. I know as I was one of those criticising him.

  3. John Constantine
    #2269515, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:06 am

    If Hussein Obama is amerikas Mandela, does that mean his missus can get away with burning people to agonising deaths by jamming them into burning tires?.

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2269516, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Hindsight is 20/20, but IMO it reflects very poorly on police training and philosophy (and communications) that there were at least 2 – 3 officers on the scene while the circle work was going on and not one of them (at a minimum) drew their sidearm

    Coppers are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. If they had drawn pistols on someone doing circle work, there would be some little snowflake bleating “excessive force” and “police brutality.”

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2269517, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Sorry to hear about your Dad, JC.

    Take care of his cows.

  6. stackja
    #2269518, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:07 am

    An anti-Trump protestor in Washington DC was just holding a sign that read:
    “Fuck the Cistem”
    Need I say more?

    [via gab.ai]

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2269519, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

    It does make me wonder if there is some kind of viral or bacteriological agent at work.

    Possibly an interactive one, that thrives on a high fat high sugar input, and which stays in the gut because a lack of exercise means there is no quick exodus for waste. A not unreasonable hypothesis, especially with the recent work in epidemiology bring focus to the significance for human health of gut bacteria (like economics a dismal science, but actually a better one with statistical techniques) suggesting gut bacteria may be implicated in autism spectrum disorders, and possibly with the heart attack epidemic of the 50’s and 60’s. Australia missed the chance of pointing out our world expertise in gut breakthroughs (great work on helicobacter causing stomach ulcers – clearly another ‘interactive’ gut mechanism) when we appoint Flannery instead of our Nobel Prize Gutwinners as Australians of the Year. Lack of varied gut bacteria due to the Dettol Mums of today may also be implicated in the serious rise in allergic reactions in children.

  8. Hydra
    #2269520, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Coppers are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t. If they had drawn pistols on someone doing circle work, there would be some little snowflake bleating “excessive force” and “police brutality.”

    So coppers need to not listen to the snowflakes.

  9. stackja
    #2269522, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Trees died for MSM!

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2269523, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

    People are quickly learning that big government not only can’t protect you, it’s actually your sworn enemy.

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2269524, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:11 am

    I am annoyed that the LDP have just enhanced their mainstream profile as being crazy wacky irrelevent hacks with bad taste when it could have so easily been different with a little bit of discipline.
    But no, let’s go for the cheap laughs when Australians are enraged and looking for someone to blame and make ourselves a target instead of directing that fury towards where it could be best used.
    Wasted f*cking opportunity.
    No common sense.
    The apology implies they made a mistake, and that Roberts thinks Leyonhjelm is wrong, and he does not support him.
    Do you lot need diagrams?

  12. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2269526, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:11 am

    28 years in jail will do him good.

    The majority of that time, served on Robben Island, would do him even better.

    Guantanamo.
    In the cell next to Crooked.

