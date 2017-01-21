Liberty Quote
The most dreadful butchers were the most sincere. They believed in the perfect society reached through the guillotine and the firing squad. Nobody questioned their right to murder since they were murdering for an altruistic purpose.— Ayn Rand
Open Forum: January 21, 2017
I understand that in the US many of the cops have a pump action shotgun in their vehicle. I’m not sure this is the case in Oz (probably not) but I would have thought a suitably choked weapon with the correct load for city work would have been able to take out the car windows and then disable the driver with far less risk to the public.
…TWO HELICOPTERS, FBI BOMB SQUAD CALLED TO MILO EVENT
___________
Milo should hold an even at Canberra Uni, then any bombing would simply magic itself away, like it never happened …
The two are likely not unrelated.
Nic,
I remember the days, when journalists would give the eye teeth for for an exclusive story or “scoop”.
You seemed to have uncovered a missing bit of the story, Nic – the Scoop.
Mike of Marion at 140203,
Go read Flannery’s The Future Eaters, he said that decades ago.
I continue to believe that his conversion to SJWanker came about to atone for this book, after all the “nice” people snubbed him after publication of Future Eaters.
…TWO HELICOPTERS, FBI BOMB SQUAD CALLED TO MILO EVENT
BREAKING!!!!!
Large black man stopped entering Milo’s dressing room with a suspiciously large package!!!!
1403, not 140203!
The two are likely not unrelated.
Don’t start.
You’ve been really good.
🙂
This is a fascinating interview that gives a chilling window into the IS mindset. Worthwhile setting the jaw and listening through to the end.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04ntj93
He is a bloody dropkick. Saw one episode where he became all teary visiting a leper quarantine area circa 1900 because the aboriginal lepers were housed separately from the whites in accommodation that was wasn’t quite as good.
The bastard should have tried living in our first accommodation out near Chinchilla Qld in 1952. The 1900 aboriginal leper accommodation was a [email protected] sight better than ours.
Saw one episode where he became all teary visiting a leper quarantine area circa 1900 because the aboriginal lepers were housed separately from the whites in accommodation that was wasn’t quite as good.
That is ridiculous.
It was so the bits didn’t get mixed up.
Make endless ‘Meet the
ObamasFokkers’ sequels?
Stimpy,
Yes thanks for pointing that out-quite obvious when you think about it.
Watch enough of Squalid and it should be evident that he’s just an apologist.
That’s actually funny Srr. Keep it up.
Yes thanks for pointing that out-quite obvious when you think about it.
Sane people can get funny about things sometimes.
Probably the most constructive solution so far – the first two rounds with a reduced charge, to smash the windows, to wound, not kill, reduce the risk of ricocheting – after that, chummy takes his chances.
Watch enough of Squalid and it should be evident that he’s just an apologist.
You know that line in The Dark Knight where Michael Caine says “Some men just like to watch the world burn”?
It is sometimes even simpler than that.
Some men are just really really f*cking stupid.
I’m certainly no genius.
My sympathies to JC and family.
In regard to the Melbourne atrocity from ISIS in 2014:
h/t Jen.
zk2a, You are a softy.
sicpol, cannot be as bad as NSW. Whatever they threw at the loon to protect children and babes would unlikely result in a higher body count than they now have.
One really does have to take a warlike attitude to such loonies.
You end it as quick as possible. (that was period at the end)
I’m certainly no genius.
Yet sometimes, Stimp, you talk more sense than the so called “sane folk”.
Having been, JC, thoughts are with you, stay strong.
SS, having been there
no bleeps on the radar of srr……………
2014
Source: Islamic State: “We will conquer your Rome, break your crosses, and enslave your women, by the permission of Allah”
Thanks cohenite. I quoted that bit from Adnani twice in the 24 hours, but couldn’t find the link. Now bookmarked.
Jessie’s good work.
hey cohenite, thanks, bingo with the cut n paste emails.
I didn’t scroll. Was busy chatting with the sender.
That plus the king hit. No doubt plenty of other nasty incidents.
The supporters of Obama and Hillary are a window into what their idols stand for.
How long before Bunnings have to lock these up and only sell to licenced people?
Two men armed with axes have held up a service station in Brisbane’s north.
The men stole a cash register and various items from the Bracken Ridge service station shortly before 5am on Saturday and fled in a stolen convertible.
Nobody was injured and police investigations are continuing.
Tom
#2269862, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:24 pm
Mate of mine who lost his position late last year has been told he has to refresh on about $1250 (Break up below) in courses, before he is offered a position with a company he is chasing employment with. He expected the Standard 11 Refresher but the rest he has been utilising skills as part of his duties every day he questions the need for, especially as no-one or company will RCC. I blame a lot of this on the infestation of HR in companies.
Standard 11 refresher $300
Mine Supervisor/G2 refresher $500
Operate a 4WD Course (refresher that isn’t you do the lot again) $450
Don’t get me wrong, in a just and merciful world, this specimen would be dragged, screaming for mercy, to the gallows – it’s just that the cops are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t, and they should have the means, and the weaponry, to end it, as quickly as possible, with a minimum of civilian casualties.
What happened yesterday is the beginning of a pattern (maybe it started with the Canberra bombing).
Lone a-holes are going to be emboldened to copy, especially if the authorities suppress their motives. You don’t have to have IS endorsement to do these crimes. The result is still the same. Public resources channelled into protecting the populace rather than fighting the cause.
And those 72 virgins can wait. A spell in prison offers more jihadi fodder to convert.