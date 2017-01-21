Open Forum: January 21, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
532 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017

  1. Harlequin Decline
    #2269869, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    I understand that in the US many of the cops have a pump action shotgun in their vehicle. I’m not sure this is the case in Oz (probably not) but I would have thought a suitably choked weapon with the correct load for city work would have been able to take out the car windows and then disable the driver with far less risk to the public.

  2. srr
    #2269870, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    …TWO HELICOPTERS, FBI BOMB SQUAD CALLED TO MILO EVENT
    ___________

    Milo should hold an even at Canberra Uni, then any bombing would simply magic itself away, like it never happened …

  3. egg_
    #2269872, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    the fellow had recently converted to Islam and was a danger to the public, the danger was the result of his mental state and not guided by Islamism.

    The two are likely not unrelated.

  4. Fulcrum
    #2269873, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Nic,
    I remember the days, when journalists would give the eye teeth for for an exclusive story or “scoop”.
    You seemed to have uncovered a missing bit of the story, Nic – the Scoop.

  5. Boambee John
    #2269874, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Mike of Marion at 140203,

    Go read Flannery’s The Future Eaters, he said that decades ago.

    I continue to believe that his conversion to SJWanker came about to atone for this book, after all the “nice” people snubbed him after publication of Future Eaters.

  6. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2269875, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    …TWO HELICOPTERS, FBI BOMB SQUAD CALLED TO MILO EVENT

    BREAKING!!!!!
    Large black man stopped entering Milo’s dressing room with a suspiciously large package!!!!

  7. Boambee John
    #2269876, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    1403, not 140203!

  8. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2269877, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:34 pm

    The two are likely not unrelated.

    Don’t start.
    You’ve been really good.
    🙂

  9. Tel
    #2269878, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:35 pm

    This is a fascinating interview that gives a chilling window into the IS mindset. Worthwhile setting the jaw and listening through to the end.

    http://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04ntj93

  10. Harlequin Decline
    #2269879, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    john constantine
    #2269745, posted on January 21, 2017 at 2:25 pm
    Our long haired Britisher hippy mate has his new series of “Coast Australia” on.

    He is a bloody dropkick. Saw one episode where he became all teary visiting a leper quarantine area circa 1900 because the aboriginal lepers were housed separately from the whites in accommodation that was wasn’t quite as good.

    The bastard should have tried living in our first accommodation out near Chinchilla Qld in 1952. The 1900 aboriginal leper accommodation was a [email protected] sight better than ours.

  11. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2269880, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    Saw one episode where he became all teary visiting a leper quarantine area circa 1900 because the aboriginal lepers were housed separately from the whites in accommodation that was wasn’t quite as good.

    That is ridiculous.
    It was so the bits didn’t get mixed up.

  12. egg_
    #2269881, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    I’d really like to see somebody rip into that detestable weirdo Robert De Niro.

    I want Jack Nicholson to beat him with that dildo from The Departed whilst screaming “Here’s Johnny!!!”

    Make endless ‘Meet the Obamas Fokkers’ sequels?

  13. Harlequin Decline
    #2269882, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:44 pm

    Stimpy,

    Yes thanks for pointing that out-quite obvious when you think about it.

  14. egg_
    #2269883, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:46 pm

    This is a fascinating interview that gives a chilling window into the IS mindset.

    Watch enough of Squalid and it should be evident that he’s just an apologist.

  15. Infidel Tiger
    #2269884, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    Milo should hold an even at Canberra Uni, then any bombing would simply magic itself away, like it never happened …

    That’s actually funny Srr. Keep it up.

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2269885, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Yes thanks for pointing that out-quite obvious when you think about it.

    Sane people can get funny about things sometimes.

  17. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2269886, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:51 pm

    I’m not sure this is the case in Oz (probably not) but I would have thought a suitably choked weapon with the correct load for city work would have been able to take out the car windows and then disable the driver with far less risk to the public.

    Probably the most constructive solution so far – the first two rounds with a reduced charge, to smash the windows, to wound, not kill, reduce the risk of ricocheting – after that, chummy takes his chances.

  18. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2269888, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Watch enough of Squalid and it should be evident that he’s just an apologist.

    You know that line in The Dark Knight where Michael Caine says “Some men just like to watch the world burn”?

    It is sometimes even simpler than that.

    Some men are just really really f*cking stupid.

    I’m certainly no genius.

  19. cohenite
    #2269890, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    My sympathies to JC and family.

    In regard to the Melbourne atrocity from ISIS in 2014:

    So O muwahhid, do not let this battle pass you by wherever you may be. You must strike the soldiers, patrons, and troops of the tawaghit. Strike their police, security, and intelligence members, as well as their treacherous agents. Destroy their beds. Embitter their lives for them and busy them with themselves. If you can kill a disbelieving American or European — especially the spiteful and filthy French — or an Australian, or a Canadian, or any other disbeliever from the disbelievers waging war, including the citizens of the countries that entered into a coalition against the Islamic State, then rely upon Allah, and kill him in any manner or way however it may be….If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then single out the disbelieving American, Frenchman, or any of their allies. Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him

    h/t Jen.

  20. stackja
    #2269891, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    DC Police Department Retweeted
    DC Fire and EMS [email protected] 6 hours ago
    DC Fire and EMS Retweeted FOX 5 DC
    One of the challenges faced by our personnel during today’s disturbance. Thanks to our @DCPoliceDept partners for keeping us safe.
    Limo, other vehicles set on fire during #inauguration protests
    http://www.fox5dc.com/news/local-news/230476715-story
    #Fox5POTUS #Inaug2017 #Inauguration2017
    WATCH: Anti-Trump protesters set a limo on fire amid inauguration day. Video courtesy of @grafikAmanda #fox5POTUS http://bit.ly/2jIiRkW

  21. incoherent rambler
    #2269892, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    zk2a, You are a softy.

    sicpol, cannot be as bad as NSW. Whatever they threw at the loon to protect children and babes would unlikely result in a higher body count than they now have.
    One really does have to take a warlike attitude to such loonies.
    You end it as quick as possible. (that was period at the end)

  22. wivenhoe
    #2269893, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:58 pm

    I’m certainly no genius.

    Yet sometimes, Stimp, you talk more sense than the so called “sane folk”.

    Having been, JC, thoughts are with you, stay strong.

  23. wivenhoe
    #2269894, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    SS, having been there

  24. Jessie
    #2269895, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    no bleeps on the radar of srr……………

    2014

    So O muwahhid, do not let this battle pass you by wherever you may be. You must strike the soldiers, patrons, and troops of the tawaghit. Strike their police, security, and intelligence members, as well as their treacherous agents. Destroy their beds. Embitter their lives for them and busy them with themselves. If you can kill a disbelieving American or European — especially the spiteful and filthy French — or an Australian, or a Canadian, or any other disbeliever from the disbelievers waging war, including the citizens of the countries that entered into a coalition against the Islamic State, then rely upon Allah, and kill him in any manner or way however it may be….If you are not able to find an IED or a bullet, then single out the disbelieving American, Frenchman, or any of their allies. Smash his head with a rock, or slaughter him with a knife, or run him over with your car, or throw him down from a high place, or choke him, or poison him….

    Source: Islamic State: “We will conquer your Rome, break your crosses, and enslave your women, by the permission of Allah”

  25. calli
    #2269896, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    cohenite
    #2269890, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Thanks cohenite. I quoted that bit from Adnani twice in the 24 hours, but couldn’t find the link. Now bookmarked.

  26. cohenite
    #2269897, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Thanks cohenite. I quoted that bit from Adnani twice in the 24 hours, but couldn’t find the link. Now bookmarked.

    Jessie’s good work.

  27. Jessie
    #2269899, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    hey cohenite, thanks, bingo with the cut n paste emails.
    I didn’t scroll. Was busy chatting with the sender.

  28. calli
    #2269900, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Anti-Trump protesters set a limo on fire amid inauguration day.

    That plus the king hit. No doubt plenty of other nasty incidents.

    The supporters of Obama and Hillary are a window into what their idols stand for.

  29. Top Ender
    #2269901, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    How long before Bunnings have to lock these up and only sell to licenced people?

    Two men armed with axes have held up a service station in Brisbane’s north.

    The men stole a cash register and various items from the Bracken Ridge service station shortly before 5am on Saturday and fled in a stolen convertible.

    Nobody was injured and police investigations are continuing.

  30. Rockdoctor
    #2269902, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    Tom
    #2269862, posted on January 21, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Mate of mine who lost his position late last year has been told he has to refresh on about $1250 (Break up below) in courses, before he is offered a position with a company he is chasing employment with. He expected the Standard 11 Refresher but the rest he has been utilising skills as part of his duties every day he questions the need for, especially as no-one or company will RCC. I blame a lot of this on the infestation of HR in companies.

    Standard 11 refresher $300
    Mine Supervisor/G2 refresher $500
    Operate a 4WD Course (refresher that isn’t you do the lot again) $450

  31. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2269903, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    One really does have to take a warlike attitude to such loonies.
    You end it as quick as possible. (that was period at the end)

    Don’t get me wrong, in a just and merciful world, this specimen would be dragged, screaming for mercy, to the gallows – it’s just that the cops are damned if they do, and damned if they don’t, and they should have the means, and the weaponry, to end it, as quickly as possible, with a minimum of civilian casualties.

  32. calli
    #2269904, posted on January 21, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    What happened yesterday is the beginning of a pattern (maybe it started with the Canberra bombing).

    Lone a-holes are going to be emboldened to copy, especially if the authorities suppress their motives. You don’t have to have IS endorsement to do these crimes. The result is still the same. Public resources channelled into protecting the populace rather than fighting the cause.

    And those 72 virgins can wait. A spell in prison offers more jihadi fodder to convert.

