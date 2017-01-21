Open Forum: January 21, 2017

832 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017

  Fisky
    #2270153, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:18 pm

    Josh Butler [email protected] 4m4 minutes ago
    More
    Josh Butler Retweeted Victoria Police
    Oh no this is heartbreaking – “a 3-month-old baby boy, who died in hospital this evening”

  Mr Rusty
    #2270155, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:19 pm

    The 3 month old baby run over by the RoP PoS has died.

  memoryvault
    #2270156, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:21 pm

    I rest me case, m’lud.

    What? It all happens because of “incompetence”?
    “Incompetence” is planned months in advance?
    “Incompetence” is capable of being changed and/or modified to suit prevailing circumstances?
    “Incompetence” is capable of being competently managed?

  Rabz
    #2270157, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    FFS, could we please bring back the traditional spellings of the monikers of the tribe of Abraham?

    e.g.:

    Joo*

    Jooish

    Joowellery

    etc.

    All this odd bod rubbish we’ve been subjected to over the last few years is driving me batty. 😡

    *Additional letter “o”s can be added depending on the level of hyperbowl required.

  john constantine
    #2270158, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Anybody in yarragrad deplorable enough to advocate civil disobedience against our beloved leader, satrap andrews, peace be upon him, will now be picked up by our brand new department of public safety and given a fair show trial before being locked up as a racist in the taxfunded maximum security wahhabi war rooms with our moderate musselman musclemen.

  Rabz
    #2270159, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    MV – when one is in a hole, the sound advice is to “stop digging”.

  Rabz
    #2270160, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:26 pm

    Rusty – so that’s five dead?

  Leigh Lowe
    #2270163, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    I was a little sceptical about Mr Red Commodore being an Islamic convert.
    Then I see the picture of his very, very North African girlfriend …

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270164, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:28 pm

    The 3 month old baby run over by the RoP PoS has died.

    It was one of the more emotional arguments about the death penalty – “All you right wingers, who believe in the death penalty, would you squeeze the trigger, or pull the lever on the gallows yourselves?”

    A three month old baby? I’d serve on the firing party that shot the filth at dawn, and eat a hearty breakfast, with every evidence of enjoyment.

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270166, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Rusty – so that’s five dead?

    That’s right – three at the scene, and two in hospital

  john constantine
    #2270167, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    The poor bastard taxpayer now gets to pay to raise the four kids of the meatdrone, as a tribute from a herd led by weak-gutted, head -dropping, stomach-stapled, botox-injecting feckless fuckwits to predator men that ride the strong horse.

  Rabz
    #2270168, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    I’d serve on the firing party that shot the filth at dawn

    Making sure your round wasn’t the blank one.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2270170, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    A thought … every time Plod stops someone in Melbourne they should give their name as Dimitrious Gargasoulas or Adrian Bailey.

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2270171, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    john constantine
    #2270158, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:23 pm

    Anybody in yarragrad deplorable enough to advocate civil disobedience

    I’d reckon you can forget Australia Day celebrations after this year, Anzac Day is already being worked on and Moomba, fugedaboutit.

    Makes you wonder how much money sloshes through the so called political parties from overseas investors.

  Zippy The Triumphant
    #2270173, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    “community cohesion” (ie don’t rock the boat).

    There is never community cohesion with muslims. There is tolerance to the point of lunacy. They take advantage of our freedoms and tolerance to advance their evil ideology inch by inch.

    Now that the caliphate has been resurrected it acts like a nuclear reactor powering global jihad and it is Obama we can thank for this situation. It is Obama who allowed his JV team to form and then armed them, turning a blind eye to its industrial scale slaughter, sex slavery and its oil business.

    And if that wasnt bad enough

    “The Islamic Caliphate fell at the hands of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk in 1924 and in the Hadith, prophet Muhammad states “Allah will, on the new years of every one hundred years, will send to the Umma (Muslim World) one who will re-arise to renew its religion” (Abu Daud, 4/178)

    Erdogan plans on resurrecting the ottoman caliphate in the next 6-7 years. Looks like there will be a competition for legitimacy, none of which bodes well for the rest of the decade.

  john constantine
    #2270174, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Deport him to Trumptopia, so he can serve society on a chain gang building The Wall.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2270176, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    The commodore jihadi managed to kill quite a few J e w s.

    Interesting days ahead.

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2270177, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:36 pm

    But what about the backlash?

    #Who’llRideWithMeInMyRedCommodore

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270178, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    A thought … every time Plod stops someone in Melbourne they should give their name as Dimitrious Gargasoulas or Adrian Bailey.

    I haven’t had anything to do with Victorian plod in thirty five years, but following a fairly monumental brawl, I gave my name as “Ronald Ryan.”

  Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2270179, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    “Josh Butler [email protected] 4m4 minutes ago
    More
    Josh Butler Retweeted Victoria Police”

    Can one buy an “app” to translate this progressive new free form dialect @progressivenewfreeformdialect 18m 18 minutes ago?

  King Koala
    #2270180, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    FFS, could we please bring back the traditional spellings of the monikers of the tribe of Abraham?

    e.g.:

    Joo*

    Jooish

    Joowellery

    etc.

    Why not stop censoring any mention of a single special ethnic group?

  Mark A
    #2270181, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Zippy The Triumphant
    #2270135, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:03 pm
    They do so much data matching now that they’ll find you. I managed to never be on the rolls, that is until last year when they added me automatically to the rolls, then sent me a fine for not voting. Guess I’ll be paying for the privilege of not voting from now on, just another fucking tax.

    Sorry zippy, I could be wrong but I can’t see how that happens?
    You have to fill in details and sign!

    I know someone who’s been living at the same address for many years and not on the roll, never votes and never been fined.
    She just chucks the reminders in the bin every time it comes at election time.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2270182, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Death toll in Melbourne jihadist massacre rises to 5.

    How did he manage to kill so many Jwes?

  memoryvault
    #2270185, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:42 pm

    MV – when one is in a hole, the sound advice is to “stop digging”.

    Rabz, you are monumental on platitudes.
    Unfortunately you haven’t addressed a single one of the issues I raised.
    Let’s take it step by step:

    How did a man, a violent drug addict, already out on bail for a violent crime, identified that very day as the perpetrator of two more violent crimes, plus stealing a car, plus a kidnapping a woman, plus with a stated intent, known to the police, of proceeding to the CBD with the intent of killing people, shadowed by a police helicopter, nonetheless make it out of a roadblock which had him immobile, blocked and surrounded by armed police officers, to proceed unencumbered for two hours, into the CBD, to taunt 20 armed police officers for several minutes, before carrying out his threat to “mow down people”.

    Just describe to me the “chain of command” of incompetence that led to that, Rabz.

  Snoopy
    #2270186, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    He split up with the mother of his three children, while his current girlfriend is due to give birth to his third daughter in March.

    Not a hijab wearer though.

  Snoopy
    #2270187, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Bugger

    I was a little sceptical about Mr Red Commodore being an Islamic convert.
    Then I see the picture of his very, very North African girlfriend …

    Not a hijab wearer though.

  None
    #2270188, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    ” Then I see the picture of his very, very North African girlfriend …”

    North West or East? Does the name give clues? I note she was sucking off his mother. FWIW I expect girlfriend will be charged eventually…

  Zippy The Triumphant
    #2270189, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:45 pm

    Sorry zippy, I could be wrong but I can’t see how that happens?
    You have to fill in details and sign!

    I know someone who’s been living at the same address for many years and not on the roll, never votes and never been fined.
    She just chucks the reminders in the bin every time it comes at election time.

    The AEC comes around once a year and leaves a calling card, luckily no one has ever been home. They didn’t send me a fine for not being enrolled they sent me a fine for not voting. I presume they added me to the rolls because they sent me the fine. How can they fine me if I am not enrolled?

  Infidel Tiger
    #2270190, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:47 pm

    Okay, so a recent Muslim convert stabbed his brother for being gay and then was given a police escort to the CBD to run over Jweish families.

    World’s most liveable city.

  squawkbox
    #2270191, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    All this fuss to conceal Gargawhatsit’s religion, but what will they do when he starts jabbering shit about Allah in the courtroom? I guess exclude the press or arrange a fatal pre-trial accident (not I’d trust them to manage even that without screwing up), or simply continue relying on ABC, NewsInt and Fakefacts to exclude any facts that contradict The Narrative(TM)

  Anthony
    #2270193, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    This disgusting creature who murdered five people and injured numerous others identifies as a muslim and carries out a terrorist act.
    How shall I describe him?

  memoryvault
    #2270194, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    Sorry zippy, I could be wrong but I can’t see how that happens?
    You have to fill in details and sign!

    No, Mark A, these days, unfortunately you don’t. Simply advise any local council, state, or federal authority, or any business plugged into the government system, of any change in your circumstances, and you will find yourself automatically on the electoral roll.

    Mrs MV and I managed to spend 25 years off the roll. Then we moved house to the granny flat on the property we financed the kids into. This required a change of address to our Super fund. A month later we received letters from the AEC confirming our enrollment at our new address.

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270195, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:56 pm

    Okay, so a recent Muslim convert stabbed his brother for being gay and then was given a police escort to the CBD to run over Jweish families.

    For shame, Infidel Tiger, haven’t you heard of the benefits of a multicultural society?

  Mark A
    #2270196, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    memoryvault
    #2270194, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:55 pm

    In this case I stand corrected, I’m on a permanent postal vote list as I spend more time abroad than home.

  Leigh Lowe
    #2270197, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:00 am

    Um Squawkbox.
    He ain’t going to speak in court.
    The fix will be in.
    Wind back charges to manslaughter due to drugs, “spare the victims the pain”, STFU and cop the 25 years but keep your mouth shut.

  Rabz
    #2270198, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:02 am

    How did a man, a violent drug addict, already out on bail for a violent crime, identified that very day as the perpetrator of two more violent crimes, plus stealing a car, plus a kidnapping a woman, plus with a stated intent, known to the police, of proceeding to the CBD with the intent of killing people, shadowed by a police helicopter, nonetheless make it out of a roadblock which had him immobile, blocked and surrounded by armed police officers, to proceed unencumbered for two hours, into the CBD, to taunt 20 armed police officers for several minutes, before carrying out his threat to “mow down people”.

    Absolute, complete, total, unvarnished and unenhanced incompetence.

    By incompetence, I am referring to an inability to do something successfully. All they had to do was arrest the fuckwit, FFS. They had numerous opportunities, the Bolte bridge being the most obvious. Being “stood down due to Dickhead Dan’s orders” or “Fatty’s having a doughnut break so we’re waiting for him to get back” or any other fantasy you choose to extract from your ample behind is not good enough. There were numerous cops pursuing that idiot throughout that fateful day.

    That they could not arrest him is about as signal an example of incompetence as exists. They could not arrest him due to incompetence in both their own (gutless*) behaviour and the the behaviour of the imbeciles who drafted the procedures that prevented them doing so.

    Enough, MV, there is simply no other explanation.

    *Figurative, not literal, as we know that having a yuuuugely ample belly is a compulsory prerequisite for any cop nowadays.

  memoryvault
    #2270199, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:03 am

    Okay, so a recent Muslim convert stabbed his brother for being gay and then was given a police escort to the CBD to run over Jweish families.

    True IT. But it was all due to incompetence.
    So it’s okay. Nothing to see here.

  Rabz
    #2270200, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:03 am

    arrange a fatal pre-trial accident (not I’d trust them to manage even that without screwing up)

    LOL.

  42. memoryvault
    #2270201, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:06 am

    Mark A
    #2270196, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:57 pm

    No need for apologies, Mark. I wouldn’t have known the extent of data matching that now goes on, if Mrs MV and I hadn’t been personally caught up in it.

  Rabz
    #2270202, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:07 am

    Forget Katterlaxy, we’re now on Conspirallaxy.

  45. memoryvault
    memoryvault

    Enough, MV, there is simply no other explanation.

    Yes there is, Rabz.
    A far simpler one.
    A far more plausible one.
    A far more likely one.

    You just don’t want to confront it because it scares the bejesus out of you.

  Zyconoclast
    #2270205, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:11 am

    Why would the national press club have a bloke called
    Kinky Friedman
    As the guest speaker?
    He even ‘mouths’ an unlit cigar.

  Joe
    #2270206, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:12 am

    But it was all due to incompetence.
    So it’s okay. Nothing to see here.

    But, in the past, there was something to see here. In the past, those found to be incompetent were sacked. Now, those who are incompetent should be sacked, and those that employed them should be sacked as they obviously cannot be relied upon to employ competent people. Then the Commissioner of Police should be sacked, because they allowed the force to be peopled with incompetents. Then the Minister of Police should be sacked for formulating the policies and destroyed the police force, then the Premier should be sacked for appointing the minister or police and then the govt. should be sacked for appointing the Premier and the policies involved in this farce.

    And then, it won’t matter what excuses they make up, because they’ll be sacked just the same.

  Rabz
    #2270207, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:12 am

    I don’t scare easily, MV.

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270208, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:13 am

    #iwillpullthelever

    Freemantle Gaol has a perfectly serviceable set of gallows, and I’ve always wanted another Government job.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2270209, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:13 am

    This guy could have killed far more people at Flinders St Station but instead went after Jwes.

    Thank goodness he wasn’t a Muslim.

  Zyconoclast
    #2270210, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:14 am

    MV
    I’m a big supporter of the conspiratorial view of events and history.

    If it were all based on chance, half the time they would get it right and do an outstanding job.
    This rarely, if ever happens.

  egg_
    #2270211, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:15 am

    In the Sydney case it was truly pathetic-Burns left it to the police on the spot which was dereliction of duty.

    I thought it was in the hands of the Minister and the Chief of Police?

  Fisky
    #2270212, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:16 am

    I can see Memory Vault is promoting conspiratorial fantasies again.

  Fisky
    #2270213, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:17 am

    Yes there is, Rabz.
    A far simpler one.
    A far more plausible one.
    A far more likely one.

    Oh god. MV is trying to promote a “theory” that the police were fully behind the car jihadist and helped orchestrate his trail of carnage.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2270214, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:19 am

    You have to admit, of all MV’s conspiracies this one looks most likely.

    Quite bizarre what has taken place.

  Rabz
    #2270215, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Joe – sound analysis.

    There is simply no accountability anymore. So even the most egregious examples of incompetence no longer attract any sanctions – consequently, no politician or public servant needs to worry about being held accountable for any of their fuck ups.

    They have absolutely no shame and hides like Rhinos.

    Exhibit A: Christine “I had to eat” Nixon, who funnily enough* just happened to “be in the vicinity” of the atrocity on Friday.

    *And no, I’m not implying that useless slag being there was anything other than a coincidence.

  Combine Dave
    #2270216, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Josh Butler [email protected] 4m4 minutes ago
    More
    Josh Butler Retweeted Victoria Police
    Oh no this is heartbreaking – “a 3-month-old baby boy, who died in hospital this evening”

    Another death at the hands of open borders.

    Sad.

  squawkbox
    #2270217, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:21 am

    Freemantle Gaol has a perfectly serviceable set of gallows, and I’ve always wanted another Government job.

    Back off Zulu, my expat contract is ending, my Aus address is in Freo, and I need the money. Also, I may have been watching the wrong movies, but don’t I get to wear a mask and leather trousers without having to visit nightclubs of a certain type? Or am I getting guillotines and gallows mixed up?

  Fisky
    #2270218, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:24 am

    Quite bizarre what has taken place.

    Every time an atrocity occurs involving Muslims, the government goes into overdrive trying to prevent the public from knowing that knowing it has something to do with Islam. Because their official state ideology of “multiculturalism” cannot admit that one particular minority group is causing massive grief to the rest of society. So they adopt a tactic of blanket denial and appeasement, which of course opens up more opportunities for jihadists.

  John Constantine
    #2270219, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:24 am

    In the good old days, 300 Spartans could hold a land bridge against the hordes of the middle east, their leader dying in the ditch with them.
    Today, 300 vicpol watch as one meatdrone flogs the lot of them, and they are ordered to take it, by their leaders having a wank over their political layoffs.

  Denise
    #2270220, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Zyconoclast it’s years since I read Kinky Friedman but he was funny tho’profane. Had a band called IIRC The Texas J@#boys. Also dabbled in politics. A sort of Frank Zappa type…’twas a long time ago but i remember he was very irreverant about everything. Good entertainment.

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270221, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Back off Zulu, my expat contract is ending, my Aus address is in Freo, and I need the money. Also, I may have been watching the wrong movies, but don’t I get to wear a mask and leather trousers without having to visit nightclubs of a certain type? Or am I getting guillotines and gallows mixed up?

    You are indeed getting confused. The last hangman at Freo gaol was a Melbourne chemist, who wore blue goggles to disguise his identity, but you’ll have to have TAFE Certificate 349 in judicial hanging, and pass a trade test in how to tie the knot.

  John Constantine
    #2270222, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Kinky Friedman was my introduction to libertarianism.

  Zyconoclast
    #2270223, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Exhibit A: Christine “I had to eat” Nixon, who funnily enough* just happened to “be in the vicinity” of the atrocity on Friday.

    She was having lunch. By the look of her she hasn’t missed many lunches since she went to the pub on that hot and windy day some years ago.

  Infidel Tiger
    #2270224, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:31 am

    Deliberate or not, a terrorist was given a police escort into the CBD to kill jwesish families.

    Holy shit Australia.

  memoryvault
    #2270225, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:31 am

    If it were all based on chance, half the time they would get it right and do an outstanding job. This rarely, if ever happens.

    True, Zyconoclast. The bit Rabz continues to ignore is that what happened yesterday in Melbourne was the result of an ever increasing improbable series of events. Without challenging the laws of probability, the only way to go from a stabbing at 2.3oam in the morning, to mowing down pedestrians in the CBD eleven hours later, is that somewhere, somebody intended something like that to happen.

    Left to their natural course of action, what happened could never, would never have happened. It required intervention from above, not once, but several times, to allow it to happen. To nurture it to fruition. That is not incompetence. It is malice aforethought.

    Why? I have no idea. But the results speak for themselves.

  BorisG
    #2270226, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Read up on your history, junior. Nazis are socialists — which is pointed out here every other day.

    Two points:

    1) MV is known to have belonged to a neo-Nazi group in the past. That was his choice, not mine although he now says he made mistakes in the past.

    2) I am not a socialist, but anti-socialist. Show me one comment I made in support of socialism or socialist policies. I support LDP – is that a socialist party?

  squawkbox
    #2270227, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:32 am

    You are indeed getting confused. The last hangman at Freo gaol was a Melbourne chemist, who wore blue goggles to disguise his identity, but you’ll have to have TAFE Certificate 349 in judicial hanging, and pass a trade test in how to tie the knot.

    Isn’t there any trade or profession with a bit of romance left?

  John Constantine
    #2270228, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:32 am

    The big fucking public uprising in fucking yarragrad today was, given current events, fucki g wymynsys marching against Trump.

    Scum have no shame.

  Top Ender
    #2270229, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:33 am

    Form a queue Zulu – why should you be first!

    (How come we never got to vote on the abolition of capital punishment in this country?)

  BorisG
    #2270230, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:34 am

    Another death at the hands of open borders.

    is this terrorist an immigrant?

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270231, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:34 am

    1) MV is known to have belonged to a neo-Nazi group in the past. That was his choice, not mine although he now says he made mistakes in the past.

    I know who Memory Vault is. Produce a link, or evidence of that, or shut up.

  twostix
    #2270232, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Tame Australian “media” really is an obedient fully integrated organ of the state.

  BorisG
    #2270233, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:36 am

    Erdogan plans on resurrecting the ottoman caliphate in the next 6-7 years.

    with the help of comrade Putin.

  OneWorldGovernment
    #2270234, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:37 am

    Rabz
    #2270215, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:20 am

    Exhibit A: Christine “I had to eat” Nixon, who funnily enough* just happened to “be in the vicinity” of the atrocity on Friday.

    *And no, I’m not implying that useless slag being there was anything other than a coincidence.

    But the police had known and tracked him for hours and even knew from his ‘girlfriend’ who ‘escaped’ on Bolte Bridge, while surrounded by police with guns drawn, that he was going into the city to “run down people”.

    Why track him by helicopter if not a problem?

    Nixon would have been tuned right in to the ‘upper echelon’ chatter.

    It’s the poor dumb copper in the street that is going to be hung out to dry.

  Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270235, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:37 am

    (How come we never got to vote on the abolition of capital punishment in this country?)

    I’m not exactly sober Top Ender, but true Sandgropers got to vote four times on “Daylight Saving” but never got a vote on the abolition of hanging. Possibly the “powers that be” thought we would bring in the wrong decision.

  twostix
    #2270236, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:38 am

    I just know Boris the nephew of Russian communists woul be running the same level of intererence for a Catholic as he’s running here for the Muslim child murderer!

  Fisky
    #2270238, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

    1) MV is known to have belonged to a neo-Nazi group in the past. That was his choice, not mine although he now says he made mistakes in the past.

    It’s actually worse than that. He was shunned by a bunch of Far Right parties for being too extreme!

  Zyconoclast
    #2270239, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:40 am

    I am waiting for this strong response from the population of Melbourne.
    Has it happens yet?

  Combine Dave
    #2270240, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

    Deliberate or not, a terrorist was given a police escort into the CBD to kill jwesish families.

    Holy shit Australia.

    Rather than a conspiracy, I’d say it was a deliberate attempt to bring the prep in alive, it just so happens at the expense of the public’s lives.

  memoryvault
    #2270241, posted on January 22, 2017 at 12:41 am

    I know who Memory Vault is. Produce a link, or evidence of that, or shut up.

    It’s okay, Zulu. I’ve been accused of everything from being the head of the Ku Klux Klan, to being the secret convenor of the Australian Communist Party. And pretty-much every political flavour in between. These days I take it as a sort of compliment.

