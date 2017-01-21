Liberty Quote
The human race divides politically into those who want people to be controlled and those who have no such desire.— Robert Heinlein
Open Forum: January 21, 2017
832 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017
For all you ‘knuckle draggers’ out there.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/01/20/making-marine-recruitment-great-again/
The 3 month old baby run over by the RoP PoS has died.
What? It all happens because of “incompetence”?
“Incompetence” is planned months in advance?
“Incompetence” is capable of being changed and/or modified to suit prevailing circumstances?
“Incompetence” is capable of being competently managed?
FFS, could we please bring back the traditional spellings of the monikers of the tribe of Abraham?
e.g.:
Joo*
Jooish
Joowellery
etc.
All this odd bod rubbish we’ve been subjected to over the last few years is driving me batty. 😡
*Additional letter “o”s can be added depending on the level of hyperbowl required.
Anybody in yarragrad deplorable enough to advocate civil disobedience against our beloved leader, satrap andrews, peace be upon him, will now be picked up by our brand new department of public safety and given a fair show trial before being locked up as a racist in the taxfunded maximum security wahhabi war rooms with our moderate musselman musclemen.
MV – when one is in a hole, the sound advice is to “stop digging”.
Rusty – so that’s five dead?
I was a little sceptical about Mr Red Commodore being an Islamic convert.
Then I see the picture of his very, very North African girlfriend …
It was one of the more emotional arguments about the death penalty – “All you right wingers, who believe in the death penalty, would you squeeze the trigger, or pull the lever on the gallows yourselves?”
A three month old baby? I’d serve on the firing party that shot the filth at dawn, and eat a hearty breakfast, with every evidence of enjoyment.
Winning: islam.
That’s right – three at the scene, and two in hospital
The poor bastard taxpayer now gets to pay to raise the four kids of the meatdrone, as a tribute from a herd led by weak-gutted, head -dropping, stomach-stapled, botox-injecting feckless fuckwits to predator men that ride the strong horse.
Making sure your round wasn’t the blank one.
A thought … every time Plod stops someone in Melbourne they should give their name as Dimitrious Gargasoulas or Adrian Bailey.
I’d reckon you can forget Australia Day celebrations after this year, Anzac Day is already being worked on and Moomba, fugedaboutit.
Makes you wonder how much money sloshes through the so called political parties from overseas investors.
There is never community cohesion with muslims. There is tolerance to the point of lunacy. They take advantage of our freedoms and tolerance to advance their evil ideology inch by inch.
Now that the caliphate has been resurrected it acts like a nuclear reactor powering global jihad and it is Obama we can thank for this situation. It is Obama who allowed his JV team to form and then armed them, turning a blind eye to its industrial scale slaughter, sex slavery and its oil business.
And if that wasnt bad enough
Erdogan plans on resurrecting the ottoman caliphate in the next 6-7 years. Looks like there will be a competition for legitimacy, none of which bodes well for the rest of the decade.
Deport him to Trumptopia, so he can serve society on a chain gang building The Wall.
The commodore jihadi managed to kill quite a few J e w s.
Interesting days ahead.
But what about the backlash?
#Who’llRideWithMeInMyRedCommodore
I haven’t had anything to do with Victorian plod in thirty five years, but following a fairly monumental brawl, I gave my name as “Ronald Ryan.”
Can one buy an “app” to translate this progressive new free form dialect @progressivenewfreeformdialect 18m 18 minutes ago?
FFS, could we please bring back the traditional spellings of the monikers of the tribe of Abraham?
e.g.:
Joo*
Jooish
Joowellery
etc.
Why not stop censoring any mention of a single special ethnic group?
Zippy The Triumphant
#2270135, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:03 pm
They do so much data matching now that they’ll find you. I managed to never be on the rolls, that is until last year when they added me automatically to the rolls, then sent me a fine for not voting. Guess I’ll be paying for the privilege of not voting from now on, just another fucking tax.
Sorry zippy, I could be wrong but I can’t see how that happens?
You have to fill in details and sign!
I know someone who’s been living at the same address for many years and not on the roll, never votes and never been fined.
She just chucks the reminders in the bin every time it comes at election time.
How did he manage to kill so many Jwes?
Rabz, you are monumental on platitudes.
Unfortunately you haven’t addressed a single one of the issues I raised.
Let’s take it step by step:
How did a man, a violent drug addict, already out on bail for a violent crime, identified that very day as the perpetrator of two more violent crimes, plus stealing a car, plus a kidnapping a woman, plus with a stated intent, known to the police, of proceeding to the CBD with the intent of killing people, shadowed by a police helicopter, nonetheless make it out of a roadblock which had him immobile, blocked and surrounded by armed police officers, to proceed unencumbered for two hours, into the CBD, to taunt 20 armed police officers for several minutes, before carrying out his threat to “mow down people”.
Just describe to me the “chain of command” of incompetence that led to that, Rabz.
Not a hijab wearer though.
Bugger
Not a hijab wearer though.
” Then I see the picture of his very, very North African girlfriend …”
North West or East? Does the name give clues? I note she was sucking off his mother. FWIW I expect girlfriend will be charged eventually…
The AEC comes around once a year and leaves a calling card, luckily no one has ever been home. They didn’t send me a fine for not being enrolled they sent me a fine for not voting. I presume they added me to the rolls because they sent me the fine. How can they fine me if I am not enrolled?
Okay, so a recent Muslim convert stabbed his brother for being gay and then was given a police escort to the CBD to run over Jweish families.
World’s most liveable city.
All this fuss to conceal Gargawhatsit’s religion, but what will they do when he starts jabbering shit about Allah in the courtroom? I guess exclude the press or arrange a fatal pre-trial accident (not I’d trust them to manage even that without screwing up), or simply continue relying on ABC, NewsInt and Fakefacts to exclude any facts that contradict The Narrative(TM)
Hillary catches Bill checking out Ivanka
https://gfycat.com/MajorMedicalKinkajou
This disgusting creature who murdered five people and injured numerous others identifies as a muslim and carries out a terrorist act.
How shall I describe him?
No, Mark A, these days, unfortunately you don’t. Simply advise any local council, state, or federal authority, or any business plugged into the government system, of any change in your circumstances, and you will find yourself automatically on the electoral roll.
Mrs MV and I managed to spend 25 years off the roll. Then we moved house to the granny flat on the property we financed the kids into. This required a change of address to our Super fund. A month later we received letters from the AEC confirming our enrollment at our new address.
For shame, Infidel Tiger, haven’t you heard of the benefits of a multicultural society?
memoryvault
#2270194, posted on January 21, 2017 at 11:55 pm
In this case I stand corrected, I’m on a permanent postal vote list as I spend more time abroad than home.
Um Squawkbox.
He ain’t going to speak in court.
The fix will be in.
Wind back charges to manslaughter due to drugs, “spare the victims the pain”, STFU and cop the 25 years but keep your mouth shut.
Absolute, complete, total, unvarnished and unenhanced incompetence.
By incompetence, I am referring to an inability to do something successfully. All they had to do was arrest the fuckwit, FFS. They had numerous opportunities, the Bolte bridge being the most obvious. Being “stood down due to Dickhead Dan’s orders” or “Fatty’s having a doughnut break so we’re waiting for him to get back” or any other fantasy you choose to extract from your ample behind is not good enough. There were numerous cops pursuing that idiot throughout that fateful day.
That they could not arrest him is about as signal an example of incompetence as exists. They could not arrest him due to incompetence in both their own (gutless*) behaviour and the the behaviour of the imbeciles who drafted the procedures that prevented them doing so.
Enough, MV, there is simply no other explanation.
*Figurative, not literal, as we know that having a yuuuugely ample belly is a compulsory prerequisite for any cop nowadays.
True IT. But it was all due to incompetence.
So it’s okay. Nothing to see here.
LOL.
No need for apologies, Mark. I wouldn’t have known the extent of data matching that now goes on, if Mrs MV and I hadn’t been personally caught up in it.
Forget Katterlaxy, we’re now on Conspirallaxy.
#iwillpullthelever
Yes there is, Rabz.
A far simpler one.
A far more plausible one.
A far more likely one.
You just don’t want to confront it because it scares the bejesus out of you.
Why would the national press club have a bloke called
Kinky Friedman
As the guest speaker?
He even ‘mouths’ an unlit cigar.
But, in the past, there was something to see here. In the past, those found to be incompetent were sacked. Now, those who are incompetent should be sacked, and those that employed them should be sacked as they obviously cannot be relied upon to employ competent people. Then the Commissioner of Police should be sacked, because they allowed the force to be peopled with incompetents. Then the Minister of Police should be sacked for formulating the policies and destroyed the police force, then the Premier should be sacked for appointing the minister or police and then the govt. should be sacked for appointing the Premier and the policies involved in this farce.
And then, it won’t matter what excuses they make up, because they’ll be sacked just the same.
I don’t scare easily, MV.
Freemantle Gaol has a perfectly serviceable set of gallows, and I’ve always wanted another Government job.
This guy could have killed far more people at Flinders St Station but instead went after Jwes.
Thank goodness he wasn’t a Muslim.
MV
I’m a big supporter of the conspiratorial view of events and history.
If it were all based on chance, half the time they would get it right and do an outstanding job.
This rarely, if ever happens.
I thought it was in the hands of the Minister and the Chief of Police?
I can see Memory Vault is promoting conspiratorial fantasies again.
Oh god. MV is trying to promote a “theory” that the police were fully behind the car jihadist and helped orchestrate his trail of carnage.
You have to admit, of all MV’s conspiracies this one looks most likely.
Quite bizarre what has taken place.
Joe – sound analysis.
There is simply no accountability anymore. So even the most egregious examples of incompetence no longer attract any sanctions – consequently, no politician or public servant needs to worry about being held accountable for any of their fuck ups.
They have absolutely no shame and hides like Rhinos.
Exhibit A: Christine “I had to eat” Nixon, who funnily enough* just happened to “be in the vicinity” of the atrocity on Friday.
*And no, I’m not implying that useless slag being there was anything other than a coincidence.
Another death at the hands of open borders.
Sad.
Back off Zulu, my expat contract is ending, my Aus address is in Freo, and I need the money. Also, I may have been watching the wrong movies, but don’t I get to wear a mask and leather trousers without having to visit nightclubs of a certain type? Or am I getting guillotines and gallows mixed up?
Every time an atrocity occurs involving Muslims, the government goes into overdrive trying to prevent the public from knowing that knowing it has something to do with Islam. Because their official state ideology of “multiculturalism” cannot admit that one particular minority group is causing massive grief to the rest of society. So they adopt a tactic of blanket denial and appeasement, which of course opens up more opportunities for jihadists.
In the good old days, 300 Spartans could hold a land bridge against the hordes of the middle east, their leader dying in the ditch with them.
Today, 300 vicpol watch as one meatdrone flogs the lot of them, and they are ordered to take it, by their leaders having a wank over their political layoffs.
Zyconoclast it’s years since I read Kinky Friedman but he was funny tho’profane. Had a band called IIRC The Texas J@#boys. Also dabbled in politics. A sort of Frank Zappa type…’twas a long time ago but i remember he was very irreverant about everything. Good entertainment.
You are indeed getting confused. The last hangman at Freo gaol was a Melbourne chemist, who wore blue goggles to disguise his identity, but you’ll have to have TAFE Certificate 349 in judicial hanging, and pass a trade test in how to tie the knot.
Kinky Friedman was my introduction to libertarianism.
Exhibit A: Christine “I had to eat” Nixon, who funnily enough* just happened to “be in the vicinity” of the atrocity on Friday.
She was having lunch. By the look of her she hasn’t missed many lunches since she went to the pub on that hot and windy day some years ago.
Deliberate or not, a terrorist was given a police escort into the CBD to kill jwesish families.
Holy shit Australia.
True, Zyconoclast. The bit Rabz continues to ignore is that what happened yesterday in Melbourne was the result of an ever increasing improbable series of events. Without challenging the laws of probability, the only way to go from a stabbing at 2.3oam in the morning, to mowing down pedestrians in the CBD eleven hours later, is that somewhere, somebody intended something like that to happen.
Left to their natural course of action, what happened could never, would never have happened. It required intervention from above, not once, but several times, to allow it to happen. To nurture it to fruition. That is not incompetence. It is malice aforethought.
Why? I have no idea. But the results speak for themselves.
Two points:
1) MV is known to have belonged to a neo-Nazi group in the past. That was his choice, not mine although he now says he made mistakes in the past.
2) I am not a socialist, but anti-socialist. Show me one comment I made in support of socialism or socialist policies. I support LDP – is that a socialist party?
Isn’t there any trade or profession with a bit of romance left?
The big fucking public uprising in fucking yarragrad today was, given current events, fucki g wymynsys marching against Trump.
Scum have no shame.
Form a queue Zulu – why should you be first!
(How come we never got to vote on the abolition of capital punishment in this country?)
is this terrorist an immigrant?
I know who Memory Vault is. Produce a link, or evidence of that, or shut up.
Tame Australian “media” really is an obedient fully integrated organ of the state.
with the help of comrade Putin.
But the police had known and tracked him for hours and even knew from his ‘girlfriend’ who ‘escaped’ on Bolte Bridge, while surrounded by police with guns drawn, that he was going into the city to “run down people”.
Why track him by helicopter if not a problem?
Nixon would have been tuned right in to the ‘upper echelon’ chatter.
It’s the poor dumb copper in the street that is going to be hung out to dry.
I’m not exactly sober Top Ender, but true Sandgropers got to vote four times on “Daylight Saving” but never got a vote on the abolition of hanging. Possibly the “powers that be” thought we would bring in the wrong decision.
I just know Boris the nephew of Russian communists woul be running the same level of intererence for a Catholic as he’s running here for the Muslim child murderer!
Goodnight, Conspirallaxy.
Sweet dreams – of evil shadowy figures digging away at your souls.
It’s actually worse than that. He was shunned by a bunch of Far Right parties for being too extreme!
I am waiting for this strong response from the population of Melbourne.
Has it happens yet?
Rather than a conspiracy, I’d say it was a deliberate attempt to bring the prep in alive, it just so happens at the expense of the public’s lives.
It’s okay, Zulu. I’ve been accused of everything from being the head of the Ku Klux Klan, to being the secret convenor of the Australian Communist Party. And pretty-much every political flavour in between. These days I take it as a sort of compliment.