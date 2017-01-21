Open Forum: January 21, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,008 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2270482, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:04 am

    Holy sh*t.
    Ashley Judd my little lost lamb.
    Come back to the light.
    Reach out and take my hand.
    It’s not too late.

  2. Roger
    #2270483, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

    Trump to CIA personnel: “…the media are among the most dishonest people on earth”

    Response: Laughter and applause.

  3. Mick Gold Coast QLD
    #2270484, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:05 am

    From Senile Old Guy at 8:42 am:

    A piece about tipping in US restaurants ends with:

    My wife … was very excited (and then expectant) that a woman was going to be elected to office, and what the meaning of that was, and the symbolic notion of that … —what that meant for change and empowerment in gender equality. And to have that stripped away felt really cruel to my wife and to my … seven-year-old-daughter …

    So the most important thing was not future policies or past performance but ‘vagina’? And losing an election is to ‘have that stripped away’ because, apparently, Clinton was entitled to become president? Do these people understand how stupid this is? And how petty it makes them seem? I guess not. And ‘gender equality’ apparently means that the corrupt female wins because ‘vagina’.”

    Dumb cow, why is she whinging so? Three of the last five Secretaries of State have been wymminses – Condoleezza Rice, Madeleine Albright and tourist Cankles Clinton, all before their brat was born.

    The magic negro appointed wymminses to head up agencies all over the shop. Early on it was Regina Benjamin, a grossly fat waddler, as Surgeon General; then there was Janet Napolitano in Homeland Security; and Loretta Lynch. All three incompetents created fabulous cock ups.

    They simply don’t recognise when they are well off. There have been wymminses in the US House for a century, with 100 plus in office now; more than half the States have had a female governor – there are six now serving; and more than half the States have been represented by a wymminses senator. There are now 21 in the Senate and one of them self identifies as Pocahontas. Grandma Pelosi got rich as Bitch of the House for four years.

    Corrine Brown is a good example of what happens with ’em – she entered the House in 1992 and headed straight for the petty cash tin, undisclosed donor dough, forged signatures, luxury car for her family from some crook, dodgy charities – the whole mixed grill. It took them 24 years to run her out of town.

    Even the country’s best known convicted traitor, Bradley Manning, is a wymminses just like them. Locked up with the boys at Fort Leavenworth.

  4. Tom
    #2270485, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

    I have to say, Outsiders is great value. I’ll be watching it in future.

    I pray they escalate and start analysing the gibberish we’re paying to have aired immediately before (ABC Insiders 0900, Sky Outsiders 1000).

    Those lazy fuckers at the Swampfilth Re-Education Hour aren’t returning from their four-month annual holiday until April, for god’s sake.

  5. H B Bear
    #2270486, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

    The level of Trump derangement they’re essaying on Outsiders is off the scale.

    Has Ol’ Leathery had to give the wymmynses a vaginal massage when they start to become hysterical? No-one wants to see that on a Sunday morning.

  6. BrettW
    #2270487, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:07 am

    Had Ch 9 News on in the background just now. Discussed Trump and the women marching etc (showed Maddona clip 3 x !). At the final wrap up Sylvia Jeffries thanked those who were in the March yesterday !

    Strange they did not discuss the comments raised by Brendan O Neil when discussing women rights. Trump may have talked trashy about women but Bill Clinton and the Saudis etc have a far more impressive track record for treating women badly.

  7. herodotus
    #2270488, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Madonna: “Welcome to the revolution.” The botox revolution.
    Crowd: “This is what democracy looks like.” Really? Did you vote?
    Media: “Wow, like wow! Look at all those people protesting.”

  8. rickw
    #2270489, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Johanna, what you said was exactly my point, the quote from his friend fingers ice at the end, this is at odds with the details he gives earlier, ice wrecked him, but islam made him a murder.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *