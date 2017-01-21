Open Forum: January 21, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,269 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017

  2. Infidel Tiger
    #2270770, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Would have been a helluva lot more people at the inauguration if leftist thugs hadn’t turned DC into a riot zone.

  3. Anne
    #2270771, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    That doesn’t look much like her, Slackster.

    http://www.imdb.com/title/tt1441395/

    Definitely her

    I’m sorry Slackster. I thought you were talking about Ashley Judd.

  4. Anne
    #2270772, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:41 pm

    Would have been a helluva lot more people at the inauguration if leftist thugs hadn’t turned DC into a riot zone.

    Also, Trump supporters work Fridays.

  5. Infidel Tiger
    #2270773, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:45 pm

    Trumps inauguration crowd was the same size as all the other Presidents except Obama.

    Personally I think the whole inauguration hoopla is ridiculous and unworthy of a righteous country.

    Almost as stupid as the State of The Union address.

  6. Snoopy
    #2270774, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    New technology will mean many travellers will soon not need to present their passports when entering or leaving Australia.

    The Department of Immigration and Border Protection is seeking tenders for a self-processing system to be introduced later this year.

    The system will use fingerprints, iris or facial structure recognition at major air and sea ports.

    Immigration Minister Peter Dutton said the aim was for more than 90 per cent of passengers to avoid paperwork or manual processing by staff.

    When Dutton scraps the outgoing passenger card I’ll believe him. What a useless, irritating exercise that is.

  8. Anne
    #2270776, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    From Fisky’s link.

    Majority of 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will face 10 years in prison and $25k fine as US attorney says they will be charged with felony rioting.

    Hahaha…as they set off to kick some butt that morning they forgot one important thing.

  9. Jessie
    #2270777, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Roger @ 4.26

    We utilize the number of spores from the dung fungus Sporormiella as our proxy for herbivore biomass in the catchment feeding the core site (a land area of ∼10,000 km2).

    Read Contextualizing chronologies for the human-megafauna overlap in Australia
    7. Conclusion

  10. Infidel Tiger
    #2270778, posted on January 22, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    It’s quite hilarious. One of the anti-capitalist rioters was wearing a $765 Brando jacket.

    We have to keep winning.

    I have this dream that these scumbags try and riot in non-democrat run city one day and we watch and cheer as they discover the awesome power of property rights and the second amendment.

  11. srr
    #2270779, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 [email protected] 3m3 minutes ago

    Prison!

    Prison!
    will face 10 years in prison and $25k fine
    as US attorney says they will be charged with felony rioting

    Read more: http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4144360/Anti-Trump-protesters-face-10-years-prison.html#ixzz4WT0rVJlS

    Gee, imagine if we got some of that here, people like Geert Wilders and Tommy Robinson could come and talk to people about what the Pro-UN/Muslim #FakeNews won’t tell us, and gee, we could Make Australia Free Again with inspired break outs of ‘Cronulla’s’ all over the country … starting in Canberra, at TheirABC, at Ultimo, at Spring Street … or Canberra could just skip the ‘Cronulla’ bits, and stop betraying us to the Sharia Pushing U-fucking-N.

  12. Infidel Tiger
    #2270780, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Give them 10 years and Trump can pardon them in 8 years time.

    Perfect.

  13. Infidel Tiger
    #2270781, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    It’s happening!

    The woman caught on camera abusing the female jihadi and telling her to remove her head covering… is Asian!

    We have to keep winning.

  14. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270782, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Majority of 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day
    will face 10 years in prison and $25k fine
    as US attorney says they will be charged with felony rioting

    If the “comments” are to be believed, Barack Obama was the POTUS who signed the Bill into law.

  15. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2270783, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Majority of 230 protesters arrested on Inauguration Day will face 10 years in prison and $25k fine as US attorney says they will be charged with felony rioting.

    Will Soros bail out his minions.

  16. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2270784, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Talking about leather jackets Inifidel, somewhere up thread was a link to the Washington abortion jamboree. Lo and behold, that shrivelled crone Yoko Ono appeared, in a wheelchair, all leathered up. A carer in attendance, so probably wheeled out of The Turbo Dungeon for the day.

  17. Gab
    #2270785, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Hundreds of Leftist rioters facing heavy fines and jail terms!

    LOL It will never happen.

  18. Nic
    #2270786, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    A question from Tokyo, how come any act whatsoever against a Muslim is racist or Islamaphobic etc but acts by Muslims at Christians have no particular element involved ?

  19. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2270787, posted on January 22, 2017 at 5:10 pm

    Oxford University faces a landmark trial over a claim for $1.6 million compensation from a student who alleges “boring” and “appallingly bad” tuition cost him a first-class degree and robbed him of the high-flying legal career he coveted.

    The university had applied to the High Court to strike out the claim for damages by Faiz Siddiqui, who studied modern history at Brasenose College more than 16 years ago, arguing it was “hopelessly bad” and “time barred”.

    However, in an 18-page judgment, Mr Justice Kerr refused to do so and instead ruled that Oxford “has a case to answer” and that the arguments should be heard in a trial “as soon as possible”.

    If successful the case could open the floodgates to dozens of similar claims: growing numbers of students paying more than $15,000 a year are complaining about poor teaching, shoddy accommodation and lack of pastoral support.

    From the Oz. How can not doing well in Modern History cost you a legal career? IMWTK.

