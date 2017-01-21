Liberty Quote
The object of life is not to be on the side of the majority, but to escape finding oneself in the ranks of the insane.— Marcus Aurelius
Open Forum: January 21, 2017
1,269 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017
George Will to hang up his bow tie at Fox News!
https://mobile.twitter.com/PJMedia_com/status/822962260087697408
Would have been a helluva lot more people at the inauguration if leftist thugs hadn’t turned DC into a riot zone.
I’m sorry Slackster. I thought you were talking about Ashley Judd.
Also, Trump supporters work Fridays.
Trumps inauguration crowd was the same size as all the other Presidents except Obama.
Personally I think the whole inauguration hoopla is ridiculous and unworthy of a righteous country.
Almost as stupid as the State of The Union address.
When Dutton scraps the outgoing passenger card I’ll believe him. What a useless, irritating exercise that is.
Hooray! Hundreds of Leftist rioters facing heavy fines and jail terms!
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4144360/Anti-Trump-protesters-face-10-years-prison.html
From Fisky’s link.
Hahaha…as they set off to kick some butt that morning they forgot one important thing.
Roger @ 4.26
Read Contextualizing chronologies for the human-megafauna overlap in Australia
7. Conclusion
It’s quite hilarious. One of the anti-capitalist rioters was wearing a $765 Brando jacket.
We have to keep winning.
I have this dream that these scumbags try and riot in non-democrat run city one day and we watch and cheer as they discover the awesome power of property rights and the second amendment.
Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 [email protected] 3m3 minutes ago
Prison!
Gee, imagine if we got some of that here, people like Geert Wilders and Tommy Robinson could come and talk to people about what the Pro-UN/Muslim #FakeNews won’t tell us, and gee, we could Make Australia Free Again with inspired break outs of ‘Cronulla’s’ all over the country … starting in Canberra, at TheirABC, at Ultimo, at Spring Street … or Canberra could just skip the ‘Cronulla’ bits, and stop betraying us to the Sharia Pushing U-fucking-N.
Give them 10 years and Trump can pardon them in 8 years time.
Perfect.
It’s happening!
The woman caught on camera abusing the female jihadi and telling her to remove her head covering… is Asian!
We have to keep winning.
If the “comments” are to be believed, Barack Obama was the POTUS who signed the Bill into law.
Will Soros bail out his minions.
Talking about leather jackets Inifidel, somewhere up thread was a link to the Washington abortion jamboree. Lo and behold, that shrivelled crone Yoko Ono appeared, in a wheelchair, all leathered up. A carer in attendance, so probably wheeled out of The Turbo Dungeon for the day.
LOL It will never happen.
A question from Tokyo, how come any act whatsoever against a Muslim is racist or Islamaphobic etc but acts by Muslims at Christians have no particular element involved ?
From the Oz. How can not doing well in Modern History cost you a legal career? IMWTK.