Liberty Quote
Every government-mandated low-flow toilet, phosphorous-free dishwasher detergent, CFL light bulb, and carbon-emission regulation is another obstacle on the way to a productive, job-creating economy that produces things consumers really want.— Andy Kessler
Open Forum: January 21, 2017
Winston read my post or you get a slap.
Stimpy – You’re in luck.
ELEVATION ABOMINATION TERMINATION DESTINATION
Yep. She’s back.
It’s sure given the homeless squatters something new to think about.
They are also for smokers to indulge in their legal pastime since the wowsers and wankers forced them outside
Why am I left with the feeling that this is another “Black Lives Matter” episode?
The outrage over the Canadians prevented from entering the US because they were going to the protest is quite amusing. I mean, it seems kind of presumptuous to enter a country so that you can protest their newly elected President, no?
I hope Trump nukes Canada at some stage.
Awful people.
Can’t stand the dauphin IT.
Did get a laugh from facebook today, when a lefty mate from the old days responded to the fundemental transformation of hi town by posting:
“Shepparton is now just Frankston with a lake.”
Basically, their left is hellbent on fundementally transforming every country town into micro-Frankstons, because diversity.
A total pusti maluka
Maybe he should build a wall, and make them pay for it.
IT, Canberra, not Canada. When parliament is in session. The marines in Darwin can run the military government.
Might be some pollies are listening, and can make the judges lock ’em up anyway:
Deputy Premier Liza Harvey has accused WA’s judiciary of being too lenient on people convicted of crimes in which they fled from police during car chases.
Ms Harvey made the comments while announcing a government election promise to introduce new laws in which drivers who try to flee during pursuits will be automatically jailed for at least six months.
Parole will not be an option.
Link.
No. We already have enough bloody laws.
The MPs appoint their mates to the bench.
The MPs need the sack, along with a lot of judges!
Hang on, the bloke with his hands in his waisted jacket, security ID and SS gold pin/badge?
That bloke?
What’s this got to do with football?
Gab owns your mind now Winston. LOL
You’re poorly and it’s time you went to bed, Winston.
Stimpy, I read your fucking post. It was written in Scribble.
With a damned crayon.
They think they’re Americans. Basically there’s 35 million people living on a freaking stationary iceberg. Good thing they were never overrun and made part of the union. They should all be deported.
Winston, did you read my instructions?
You’ve already lived 21 years and 9 months longer than the baby mown down on Friday in the name of your religion and you think your unsafe? If it’s so unsafe then you’re perfectly entitled to move back to a majority Muslim country, you won’t be missed.