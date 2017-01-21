Open Forum: January 21, 2017

Posted on 12:01 am, January 21, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,522 Responses to Open Forum: January 21, 2017

1 5 6 7
  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2271043, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:19 pm

    Winston read my post or you get a slap.

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2271044, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I’ve dreamt the f*cking Skywhale

    Stimpy – You’re in luck.

    ELEVATION ABOMINATION TERMINATION DESTINATION

    Attention all readers with access to effective long-range weaponry (which I’m guessing is a majority of this site’s readers). Skywhale is drifting back to Australia. Be armed and ready.

    Yep. She’s back.

  3. Mater
    #2271045, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:20 pm

    I predict that Fairfax will hit the real core of the problem posed by the red Commodores driving along footpaths at speed …

    It’s sure given the homeless squatters something new to think about.

  4. Menai Pete
    #2271046, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:21 pm

    Footpaths are for walking on, not eating or holding the worlds longest conference upon

    They are also for smokers to indulge in their legal pastime since the wowsers and wankers forced them outside

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2271047, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:22 pm

    I’m confused. The guy died “in custody”?
    Surely if he had been “in custody” he wouldn’t have drowned.

    Why am I left with the feeling that this is another “Black Lives Matter” episode?

  6. Fleeced
    #2271048, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    The outrage over the Canadians prevented from entering the US because they were going to the protest is quite amusing. I mean, it seems kind of presumptuous to enter a country so that you can protest their newly elected President, no?

  7. Infidel Tiger
    #2271050, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:24 pm

    I hope Trump nukes Canada at some stage.

    Awful people.

  8. miltonf
    #2271051, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Can’t stand the dauphin IT.

  9. john constantine
    #2271052, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    Did get a laugh from facebook today, when a lefty mate from the old days responded to the fundemental transformation of hi town by posting:

    “Shepparton is now just Frankston with a lake.”

    Basically, their left is hellbent on fundementally transforming every country town into micro-Frankstons, because diversity.

  11. Fleeced
    #2271054, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:27 pm

    I hope Trump nukes Canada at some stage.

    Maybe he should build a wall, and make them pay for it.

  12. Eyrie
    #2271055, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    IT, Canberra, not Canada. When parliament is in session. The marines in Darwin can run the military government.

  13. Top Ender
    #2271057, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:30 pm

    Might be some pollies are listening, and can make the judges lock ’em up anyway:

    Deputy Premier Liza Harvey has accused WA’s judiciary of being too lenient on people convicted of crimes in which they fled from police during car chases.

    Ms Harvey made the comments while announcing a government election promise to introduce new laws in which drivers who try to flee during pursuits will be automatically jailed for at least six months.

    Parole will not be an option.

    Link.

  14. .
    #2271059, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:32 pm

    No. We already have enough bloody laws.

    The MPs appoint their mates to the bench.

    The MPs need the sack, along with a lot of judges!

  15. Winston Smith
    #2271060, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:33 pm

    Hang on, the bloke with his hands in his waisted jacket, security ID and SS gold pin/badge?
    That bloke?
    What’s this got to do with football?

  16. calli
    #2271062, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:34 pm

    Gab owns your mind now Winston. LOL

  17. Gab
    #2271063, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:35 pm

    You’re poorly and it’s time you went to bed, Winston.

  18. Winston Smith
    #2271064, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Stimpy, I read your fucking post. It was written in Scribble.
    With a damned crayon.

  19. JC
    #2271067, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Fleeced
    #2271048, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:23 pm

    The outrage over the Canadians prevented from entering the US because they were going to the protest is quite amusing. I mean, it seems kind of presumptuous to enter a country so that you can protest their newly elected President, no?

    They think they’re Americans. Basically there’s 35 million people living on a freaking stationary iceberg. Good thing they were never overrun and made part of the union. They should all be deported.

  20. memoryvault
    #2271068, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:38 pm

    Winston Smith
    #2271064, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:36 pm

    Winston, did you read my instructions?

  21. hzhousewife
    #2271069, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:39 pm

    No we want Tom Brady to win again.</blockquote

    ooooh yeahhhh, we so do !

  22. Mr Rusty
    #2271070, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:40 pm

    A 22-year-old Muslim women who moved to Australia as a refugee, has written an open letter to Pauline Hanson, saying the politician’s rhetoric makes her feel unsafe to leave her home.

    You’ve already lived 21 years and 9 months longer than the baby mown down on Friday in the name of your religion and you think your unsafe? If it’s so unsafe then you’re perfectly entitled to move back to a majority Muslim country, you won’t be missed.

1 5 6 7

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *