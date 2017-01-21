Roundup 21 Jan

A raft of news and liberal/conservative commentary from Town Hall Daily. David Galertner looks like a good choice for Trump’s science advisor. Dan Mitchell’s report on cuts to government agencies planned by Trump. Lets hope!

Mark Stein’s week. Delingpole on Trump. Delingpole on the green energy scam.

A Dan Mitchell collection. Another one of those people who write faster than we can read. Getting a permit in the home of the brave and the land of the free. Welfare funded terror in the west. Counter-intuitive information on the moocher states of the US. Good Trump and Bad Trump. Bad Trump is very bad. Killing small business with regulation. Giant cost overrun in pork barrel project.

Weather. Important interview with William Happer. sacked by Al Gore from the Department of Energy, subjected to an attempted sting by Greenpeace and consulted last week by Trump. Strong on detailed scientific background to warming and the benefits of CO2.

Culture. The Lewis Carroll Society . Accuracy in academia, horror stories from the front line in the culture wars on the US campus. Spiked Review.

From the archive, a review of a biography of Hal Colebatch senior. Hal Colebatch was one of the living links to sustain the ideas of free trade through the wilderness decades until Bert Kelly and his helpers appeared to sponsor the Liberal “back bench dries” of the 1970s.