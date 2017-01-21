Roundup 21 Jan

A raft of news and liberal/conservative commentary from Town Hall Daily. David Galertner looks like a good choice for Trump’s science advisor. Dan Mitchell’s report on cuts to government agencies planned by Trump. Lets hope!
Mark Stein’s week. Delingpole on Trump. Delingpole on the green energy scam.
A Dan Mitchell collection. Another one of those people who write faster than we can read. Getting a permit in the home of the brave and the land of the free. Welfare funded terror in the west. Counter-intuitive information on the moocher states of the US. Good Trump and Bad Trump. Bad Trump is very bad. Killing small business with regulation. Giant cost overrun in pork barrel project.
Weather. Important interview with William Happer. sacked by Al Gore from the Department of Energy, subjected to an attempted sting by Greenpeace and consulted last week by Trump. Strong on detailed scientific background to warming and the benefits of CO2.
Culture. The Lewis Carroll Society . Accuracy in academia, horror stories from the front line in the culture wars on the US campus. Spiked Review.
From the archive, a review of a biography of Hal Colebatch senior. Hal Colebatch was one of the living links to sustain the ideas of free trade through the wilderness decades until Bert Kelly and his helpers appeared to sponsor the Liberal “back bench dries” of the 1970s.
His story would be regarded as somewhat far-fetched if it was depicted as a work of fiction. It is hard to say which is the most remarkable aspect of Sir Hal, his physical durability, surviving near-death experiences several times and endured diabetes to live an active life beyond the age of 80; his clarity of vision to see what was required to avert worldwide disaster in the 1930s; his strength of character to beat against the tide of public opinion for several decades; his integrity and goodness of heart to maintain friendly relations with bitter opponents and to work effectively with them when the opportunity arose.
Here in Australia in 2017 we may be feeling like Woody Allen in that movie where he looks across at the people in the other bus having a good time, then looks around at the people on his bus. We’re looking at Billy Liar and Turncoat on our bus and thinking WTF?