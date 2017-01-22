Cross Post: Allan Hird Patrick Smith ignores the truth in his articles on my son James Hird

On Wednesday on Melbourne radio, The Australian’s columnist Patrick Smith claimed the purpose of his two articles about my son James Hird was to protect the truth. I find that risible. In my opinion, his “truth” is a distortion of what happened at and to the ­Essendon Football Club.

The online heading of Smith’s second article was: “Hird backlash angry, uneducated”. We “uneducateds” want to get to the truth through a proper investigation where the key players are questioned under oath.

Through revealing the truth we want justice for the 34 Essendon players, a thorough review of the anti-doping architecture to protect the right of athletes in the future and to restore the primacy of parliament over ASADA.

We believe the proper way to achieve that is through a Senate inquiry, which is something the crossbenchers sought in the previous parliament only to be thwarted by the ALP and government senators.

The case to achieve those aims is contained in the truth Patrick Smith ignored in his articles. It can all be found in Chip Le Grand’s ­excellent book The Straight Dope, which he hasn’t read because it’s on the AFL banned list.

Let me go through some of the bits he left out of his “truth” telling because they are important matters for the Senate to examine.

It has been discussed in the media that in 2013 the then AFL chief executive Andrew Demet­riou tipped off David Evans, the then Essendon chairman that the Australian Crime Commission had Essendon in its sights.

It has also been widely aired that Evans asked James Hird not to disclose the tip-off in his sworn testimony to ASADA.

Surely that is something a person concerned with the truth would discuss because it indicates machinations between two men deeply involved in trying to manipulate an outcome rather than letting ASADA investigate as an independent statutory authority should.

The media in 2013 revealed that Brett Clothier, the AFL integrity officer, had produced a file note for ASADA two years after he claimed it was written to implicate James Hird. It related to a meeting with three Essendon officials, Danny Corcoran, James Hird and Paul Hamilton. Clothier claimed he had warned James Hird at that meeting that all peptides were banned (in fact, not all are banned).

So two years after the event, Clothier “remembers” something and as we know ASADA relied on his “evidence” and incorporated it in the interim report it provided to the AFL. In doing so, ASADA ignored the evidence of the three officials at the meeting that Clothier gave no such warning. Surely that would be something someone seeking the truth would report on, at least for context.

Patrick Smith in his search for the truth ignored the evidence ­revealed in the transcripts of the Federal Court case James Hird v ASADA 2014 that Kate Lundy, the then federal sports minister and Richard Eccles, the senior sports bureaucrat, interfered in ASADA’s investigation despite the ASADA legislation specifically forbidding government interference.

The transcript also reveals ­Eccles, at the request of the AFL’s Gillon McLachlan, leant on the ASADA chief executive to get the interim report it needed to stitch up Essendon and James Hird. The evidence is there for any journalist to find. Yet Patrick “truth seeker” Smith finds it irrelevant.

The decision of the Federal Court had profound implications for athletes and for the primacy of parliament.

Parliament had inserted two protections for athletes in the ASADA Act: confidentiality while being investigated; and the right not to self-incriminate. ASADA got around those provisions by teaming up with the AFL to use the coercive powers in the player contracts.

The Federal Court decision effectively rubber-stamped ASADA’s actions, which has two significant consequences. First the protections the parliament wanted athletes to have are gone. Second, ASADA has set the precedent for other statutory authorities, established by parliament, to go round the back door to undermine the wishes of elected legislators. That is not healthy for our democracy.

Patrick “truth seeker” sees that as not important probably because it doesn’t fit the AFL’s directive which as we know is: “make it all James Hird’s fault”.

Patrick Smith ignores all the facts and disquiet that surrounds the CAS verdict. Instead he relies on the decision to ban the players to justify his position.

The important things to remember are that the players should never have been before CAS and the CAS decision could not have been made under Australian law.

The anti-doping architecture provides for ASADA to prosecute athletes before an independent tribunal established by the parent sporting body. Thus the AFL established a tribunal comprising two Australian judges and an eminent QC. That tribunal found ASADA failed in all its claims, in fact it had no evidence and, therefore, the players were innocent.

ASADA had the right to appeal that decision to a different Australian tribunal. It chose not to and instead provided $US100,000 to WADA, plus access to ASADA lawyers to enable WADA to ­dissect the ASADA case and the tribunal decision.

ASADA connived with WADA to prosecute players in a purely domestic competition before CAS, a foreign body applying Swiss law because it knew it had no case under Australian law.

I use the word “prosecute” deliberately. The CAS hearing was not an appeal. It was a fresh trial. The players were tried twice, which is generally not allowed in Australian law. They suffered double jeopardy and both prosecutions were funded out of taxpayer money provided to ASADA by the parliament.

The CAS hearing was not subject to Australian legal principles and the legal advice available to me suggests if CAS had applied Australian legal principles the players would have had no case to answer. For example, CAS accepted the WADA proposition to try the players as a job lot, like ­cattle at the sales yard.

WADA relied on supposition, the infamous “strands in the cable” approach to get its scalps. So here we have ASADA not exercising its appeal rights and instead funding WADA to try the players a second time in a foreign court.

To me, that is a gross miscarriage of justice and something all Australian athletes should be concerned about. But does Patrick “truth seeker” even mention it? No, probably because it doesn’t fit the AFL’s directive: “make it all James Hird’s fault”.

Hopefully with a straight- shooting new federal Sports Minister, Greg Hunt, the government will finally allow a Senate inquiry so we can have the facts investigated to get justice for the Essendon players, get the anti-doping architecture back in order and for the parliament to provide some decent oversight of ASADA.

This op-ed was first published in The Weekend Australian.