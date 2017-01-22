Liberty Quote
Let government succor failures, and we shall be headed for stagnation and decline.— Milton Friedman
-
-
Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
Poduim?
Me two. 🙂
And free. 🙂
We are furst not fourth.
post #5
Gives me the irrits when pollies turn up at the flower show, Malturd seemed fairly respectful but Shorten was grinning like a Cheshire cat at the media exposure and shouting his mouth off, most unseemly.
Here’s something to look forward to – from Foxnews. “I’ll judge Trump after we see what he does.” says Vatican Frank. Unlike the humility of recent Popes, this smacks of sheer arrogance. Judge not, Frank old boy, lest you yourself be judged.
First XI
Oi!
🙂
Trump addresses the troops at Langley.
Amazing. They went nuts for him. It tells you all you need to know about the politicisation of the leadership of the CIA, and teh “intelligence community” generally.
I identify as … etcetera, etcetera …
Thanks, Leigh. I identify as an ampersand, but was too shy to come out.
And he has to go back because a 1000 more couldn’t get in to see him. Plus they gave him a 5 minute applause at the end.
missed the team again
The King of Siam!
He also gave them a cryptic message.
It looks like he’s going to clean house there.
Once I get some free time I am going to organize a rally of my own.
All men will take a week off work and let the girls take over .
Lets see what happens.
Indeed dot.
The line only works if delivered in full Yul Brynner style.
Either a reference to the 5th column or this video on Trump on 9/11
Watch the whole thing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23yfBWH8Hjk
Yea, sure worked in Sweden.
“Columns” refers to Obama’s inauguration which featured fake Greek columns.
https://www.commercialrealestate.com.au/news/michael-hintze-acquires-first-victorian-farm/
Highly successful hedge fund billionaire piling into aussie farms.
Got a couple hundred thousand acres of one to two thousand dollar an acre country now.
Exactly
Lets all go camping for a week
Today is the end of the 2nd day of the Trumpenator.
What has he achieved so far?
The media colossus ABC (Australian Bolshevik Collective) an organisation not unfamiliar with long weekends, or long summer breaks, has been having a hissy fit over “bludger” Trump announcing he will take the whole weekend off & start work on Monday.
…. they blindsided by Trump turning up at the CIA bright & early on Saturday morning – so caught out were they that they had no lines ready, and rushed through three different themes before settling on: “Trump forced to defend himself at the CIA offices” (yeah, right)
Trump’s idea of a weekend “off” = being at the CIA before breakfast & having only a couple of speeches & press “conferences”.
The ABC & other Australian lefties are scrambling to keep up. They may never before have encountered someone who makes things happen.
I thought he meant the leftist insurrection there – the 5th column.
A new thread already?
Sub 30, like Brisbane’s current temperature for the first time in shat seems sbout 43 years. And the IQ of the average politician.
Maybe. Both work.
Speaks volumes about the electorate who keep voting them in
Oh, wow.
Let the conspiracy theories begin.
CNBC mad money mentions that make-up companies did massively well under their hussein obama, as his regime coincided with the new wave of camera phones and new selfies culture meant that makeup had to be slapped on for breakfast and kept fresh.
solar companies didn’t do well, as new tech/creative destruction took their toll.
The new administration seems to understand risk. They may have averted another housing abortion.
More space less columns = more staff open plan style.
Fewer obstacles to navigate, connecting areas using better planning perhaps?
If Malcolm did a Donald and paid himself $1 a year, would he be good value?
Columns also take up space, are obstacles in buildings that if planned otherwise might have fewer.
He was jokingly referring to the columns (structures) in the area they were standing in with the Wall of the Fallen behind him. But yes, I also thought he also meant building the CIA back up without any hindrances from the usual leftist suspects.
It’s incredible how Donald’s outrageous lie about the inauguration crowd now has the left and #NeverTrump obsessing about crowd sizes.
He’s the master of distraction.
I posted the excerpt without looking at the main body of thread on the trader’s blog. I did now and he also seems to think it applies to a 5th column.
The Methodists have defrocked someone!
Crystal Methodist Paul Flowers unveils his new toyboy lover just days after he was defrocked by the church
Seems to be a rather high bar to qualify for a defrocking. Maybe he should’ve embraced Islam as a defensive tactic.
I think the CIA got the message: 1st column, 2nd column, 3rd column, 4th column . . .
“Columns” refers to Obama’s inauguration which featured fake Greek columns.
It refers to a ban on newspapers in the CIA.
No columns.
Bib does a little trolling of his own.
The “Fake News” thing was the biggest blunder the media have made since…the last one.
Now that he’s perfectly co-opted it, they’ve handed him the ability to do and say anything.
How did these amazingly stupid people rule over us for so long!?
His speeches are quite hilarious to listen to. He rambles, but in a funny way – and never forgets where he was – always gets back to his main point.
One funny thing was when he said he didn’t think we should have gone into Iraq, but when we did, we came out wrong, and “we should have kept the oil”. He repeated that we should have kept the oil, and then added – as a throwaway comment – “maybe you’ll get another chance”.
I’m surprised this bit hasn’t been pounced on yet.
This is why I like Bibi.
Not really. From what I’ve seen, they’re all revelling in the moment of anti-right solidarity, and laughing at all the jokes on placards.
Pan this back down the mall to the Washington Monument. See if you can see any of those big blank spaces the press claims were there.
The pic they are claiming was during the Inauguration was obviously taken well before it when the crowd was just forming.
It’s fake news.
This is why I like Bibi.
Me too. Bibi rocks. And has an iron dome.
And here’s m0nty with his usual perfect and correct reading of current affairs.
History was created yesterday. According to monty, Trump led the charge at the Alamo with Custer by his side.
Ah yes, and the wingnuts are all going crazy at the sight of so many women marching for freedom.
they’re all revelling in the moment of anti-right solidarity
Yes but what you really mean is celebrating failure.
Enjoying the loss.
Coming last.
The opposite of winning.
Ha ha ha ha ha!
His speeches are for his immediate vicinity
Comes across quite differently on tv/youtube
Washington DC voted 93% Clinton.
All crowd numbers there show is whether a Democrat or Republican was elected.
Trump is actually quite predictable. He has set of patterns he uses. But the left are too stupid to notice them or work out how to use them against him.
Ah yes, and the wingnuts are all going crazy at the sight of so many women marching for freedom.
Monty, I wouldn’t grab this pussy if it would make my hair grow back.
monty said “wingnuts”.
Everyone scull a drink.
freedom from what? having babies
Leftoids live in lalaland.
Huh? There’s been marches in Riyadh, Karachi, and Teheran?
Why have the news media not reported this?
And finding it fvcking hilarious that some can only march for freedom, dressed as vaginas, and others can only express themselves by writing messages on sanitary items..
I predict that Trump will send people in to fix up the corrupted climate data and the “climate scientists” will claim that the true corrected data is a fudge. Trump will sort out the fudgers, and the fudgers will accuse him of being the fudger. Fudge.
I’m not sure there’s enough grog here to cover that.
M0nty is stuck in 2004 – “wingnut”, etc – the pinnacle of his life.
Wait until he dusts off Code Pink….oh lol, he’s doing that right now.
Free Tampons was about the only freedom that horde of hairy legged dildo swallowers was marching for.
Apparently those “women” wore knitted “pussyhats” on their heads.
Seriously.
Never change leftwing women.
And not one of them disposed of their sanitary napkins thoughfully in the bins provided.
“Scientists” now have as much cred as used car salesmen.