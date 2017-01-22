Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, January 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
68 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

  1. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2271058, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:31 pm

    Poduim?

  5. hzhousewife
    #2271072, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    post #5

    Gives me the irrits when pollies turn up at the flower show, Malturd seemed fairly respectful but Shorten was grinning like a Cheshire cat at the media exposure and shouting his mouth off, most unseemly.

  6. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2271073, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:43 pm

    Here’s something to look forward to – from Foxnews. “I’ll judge Trump after we see what he does.” says Vatican Frank. Unlike the humility of recent Popes, this smacks of sheer arrogance. Judge not, Frank old boy, lest you yourself be judged.

  10. pbw
    #2271089, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Trump addresses the troops at Langley.

    Amazing. They went nuts for him. It tells you all you need to know about the politicisation of the leadership of the CIA, and teh “intelligence community” generally.

  11. Leigh Lowe
    #2271090, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm

    I identify as … etcetera, etcetera …

  12. calli
    #2271093, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:53 pm

    Thanks, Leigh. I identify as an ampersand, but was too shy to come out.

  13. Gab
    #2271094, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Trump addresses the troops at Langley.

    And he has to go back because a 1000 more couldn’t get in to see him. Plus they gave him a 5 minute applause at the end.

  15. .
    #2271097, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    Leigh Lowe
    #2271090, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:52 pm
    I identify as … etcetera, etcetera …

    The King of Siam!

  16. JC
    #2271100, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:56 pm

    Gab
    #2271094, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:54 pm

    Trump addresses the troops at Langley.

    And he has to go back because a 1000 more couldn’t get in to see him. Plus they gave him a 5 minute applause at the end.

    He also gave them a cryptic message.

    At the end of Trump’s speech to a room filled with 400 employees of the CIA, Trump said, rather cryptically, that maybe he’d build them a bigger room ‘by someone who knows how to build and we won’t have columns, do you understand that?’

    It looks like he’s going to clean house there.

  17. slackster
    #2271101, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:57 pm

    Once I get some free time I am going to organize a rally of my own.

    All men will take a week off work and let the girls take over .

    Lets see what happens.

  18. Leigh Lowe
    #2271103, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    Indeed dot.
    The line only works if delivered in full Yul Brynner style.

  19. slackster
    #2271104, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    and we won’t have columns,

    Either a reference to the 5th column or this video on Trump on 9/11

    Watch the whole thing

  21. JC
    #2271107, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    All men will take a week off work and let the girls take over .

    Lets see what happens.

    Yea, sure worked in Sweden.

  22. Infidel Tiger
    #2271109, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    “Columns” refers to Obama’s inauguration which featured fake Greek columns.

  23. john constantine
    #2271110, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:03 pm

    https://www.commercialrealestate.com.au/news/michael-hintze-acquires-first-victorian-farm/

    Highly successful hedge fund billionaire piling into aussie farms.

    Got a couple hundred thousand acres of one to two thousand dollar an acre country now.

  24. slackster
    #2271112, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Yea, sure worked in Sweden.

    Exactly

    Lets all go camping for a week

  25. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2271113, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Today is the end of the 2nd day of the Trumpenator.
    What has he achieved so far?

    The media colossus ABC (Australian Bolshevik Collective) an organisation not unfamiliar with long weekends, or long summer breaks, has been having a hissy fit over “bludger” Trump announcing he will take the whole weekend off & start work on Monday.

    …. they blindsided by Trump turning up at the CIA bright & early on Saturday morning – so caught out were they that they had no lines ready, and rushed through three different themes before settling on: “Trump forced to defend himself at the CIA offices” (yeah, right)

    Trump’s idea of a weekend “off” = being at the CIA before breakfast & having only a couple of speeches & press “conferences”.

    The ABC & other Australian lefties are scrambling to keep up. They may never before have encountered someone who makes things happen.

  26. JC
    #2271114, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:04 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2271109, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:02 pm

    “Columns” refers to Obama’s inauguration which featured fake Greek columns.

    I thought he meant the leftist insurrection there – the 5th column.

  28. Habib
    #2271116, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Sub 30, like Brisbane’s current temperature for the first time in shat seems sbout 43 years. And the IQ of the average politician.

  29. Infidel Tiger
    #2271117, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:06 pm

    Maybe. Both work.

  30. slackster
    #2271119, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:08 pm

    And the IQ of the average politician.

    Speaks volumes about the electorate who keep voting them in

  31. Fleeced
    #2271120, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:09 pm

    At the end of Trump’s speech to a room filled with 400 employees of the CIA, Trump said, rather cryptically, that maybe he’d build them a bigger room ‘by someone who knows how to build and we won’t have columns, do you understand that?’

    Oh, wow.

    Let the conspiracy theories begin.

  32. john constantine
    #2271121, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:10 pm

    CNBC mad money mentions that make-up companies did massively well under their hussein obama, as his regime coincided with the new wave of camera phones and new selfies culture meant that makeup had to be slapped on for breakfast and kept fresh.

    solar companies didn’t do well, as new tech/creative destruction took their toll.

  34. Beef
    #2271123, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    rather cryptically, that maybe he’d build them a bigger room ‘by someone who knows how to build and we won’t have columns, do you understand that?’

    More space less columns = more staff open plan style.

    Fewer obstacles to navigate, connecting areas using better planning perhaps?

  35. Shy Ted
    #2271124, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    If Malcolm did a Donald and paid himself $1 a year, would he be good value?

  36. Beef
    #2271125, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Columns also take up space, are obstacles in buildings that if planned otherwise might have fewer.

  37. Gab
    #2271126, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    At the end of Trump’s speech to a room filled with 400 employees of the CIA, Trump said, rather cryptically, that maybe he’d build them a bigger room ‘by someone who knows how to build and we won’t have columns, do you understand that?’

    He was jokingly referring to the columns (structures) in the area they were standing in with the Wall of the Fallen behind him. But yes, I also thought he also meant building the CIA back up without any hindrances from the usual leftist suspects.

  38. Infidel Tiger
    #2271127, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:19 pm

    It’s incredible how Donald’s outrageous lie about the inauguration crowd now has the left and #NeverTrump obsessing about crowd sizes.

    He’s the master of distraction.

  39. JC
    #2271128, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    I posted the excerpt without looking at the main body of thread on the trader’s blog. I did now and he also seems to think it applies to a 5th column.

    For those of you who are fucking retards and haven’t the slightest clue what that could mean, I suggest you read up on the fifth column theories — which are essentially the existence of a shadow government.

    A fifth column is any group of people who undermine a larger group—such as a nation or a besieged city—from within, usually in favor of an enemy group or nation. The activities of a fifth column can be overt or clandestine. Forces gathered in secret can mobilize openly to assist an external attack. This term is also extended to organized actions by military personnel. Clandestine fifth column activities can involve acts of sabotage, disinformation, or espionage executed within defense lines by secret sympathizers with an external force.

  40. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2271129, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    The Methodists have defrocked someone!

    Crystal Methodist Paul Flowers unveils his new toyboy lover just days after he was defrocked by the church

    Disgraced former chair of Co-op bank Paul Flowers has revealed his new toyboy lover just days after he was defrocked as a Methodist minister.

    The 66-year-old, nicknamed ‘The Crystal Methodist’, announced on Facebook he was in a ‘happy and fulfilling relationship’ with nightclub DJ James Nicholson.

    He posted a topless photo of them together with a caption that ended: ‘Cat that got the cream!’

    Mr Nicholson, who is in his 30s and from St Helen’s, was previously married but the relationship ended before he met Flowers, the Daily Star Sunday reported.

    Flowers was last week stripped of the title reverend and the power to lead services for ‘seriously impairing the mission, witness or integrity of the Church’.

    While accepting the outcome of disciplinary proceedings, he said he lacked ‘the same respect for the church’ and its handling the incident was not ‘helpful’.

    The former Labour councillor hit the headlines in 2013 after being filmed in his car buying crystal meth and crack cocaine.

    Flowers was last week stripped of the title reverend and the power to lead services for ‘seriously impairing the mission, witness or integrity of the Church’

    He admitted being in possession of cocaine, crystal meth and ketamine at Leeds Magistrates’ Court in May 2014.

    Mr Flowers was fined £400 and ordered to pay £125 in costs.

    This came just months after resigning from his post as chair of the bank after a £1.5billion hole was discovered in its finances.

    Seems to be a rather high bar to qualify for a defrocking. Maybe he should’ve embraced Islam as a defensive tactic.

  41. Anthony
    #2271131, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    I think the CIA got the message: 1st column, 2nd column, 3rd column, 4th column . . .

  42. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2271132, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:24 pm

    “Columns” refers to Obama’s inauguration which featured fake Greek columns.

    It refers to a ban on newspapers in the CIA.
    No columns.

  43. JC
    #2271135, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Bib does a little trolling of his own.

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s leader has recorded a conciliatory message to the people of Iran, saying, “we are your friend, not your enemy.”

    In the video uploaded to his Facebook page Saturday, Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the people of Iran in English, with Farsi subtitles. He says he will soon discuss with President Donald Trump how to counter the threat of an Iranian regime that calls for Israel’s destruction, but that he distinguishes between the regime and the people.

    “You have a proud history. You have a rich culture. Tragically, you are shackled by a theocratic tyranny,” he says.

    Israel regards Iran as its most dangerous adversary because of its nuclear program, development of long-range missiles and continued support for militant groups. Netanyahu considers a nuclear-armed Iran a threat to his country’s very existence.

  44. twostix
    #2271137, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    The “Fake News” thing was the biggest blunder the media have made since…the last one.

    Now that he’s perfectly co-opted it, they’ve handed him the ability to do and say anything.

    How did these amazingly stupid people rule over us for so long!?

  45. Fleeced
    #2271138, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:29 pm

    His speeches are quite hilarious to listen to. He rambles, but in a funny way – and never forgets where he was – always gets back to his main point.

    One funny thing was when he said he didn’t think we should have gone into Iraq, but when we did, we came out wrong, and “we should have kept the oil”. He repeated that we should have kept the oil, and then added – as a throwaway comment – “maybe you’ll get another chance”.

    I’m surprised this bit hasn’t been pounced on yet.

  46. .
    #2271139, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:31 pm

    “You have a proud history. You have a rich culture. Tragically, you are shackled by a theocratic tyranny,” he says.

    This is why I like Bibi.

  47. m0nty
    #2271140, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    It’s incredible how Donald’s outrageous lie about the inauguration crowd now has the left and #NeverTrump obsessing about crowd sizes.

    Not really. From what I’ve seen, they’re all revelling in the moment of anti-right solidarity, and laughing at all the jokes on placards.

  48. Zatara
    #2271141, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    It’s incredible how Donald’s outrageous lie about the inauguration crowd….

    Pan this back down the mall to the Washington Monument. See if you can see any of those big blank spaces the press claims were there.

    The pic they are claiming was during the Inauguration was obviously taken well before it when the crowd was just forming.

    It’s fake news.

  49. MsDolittle
    #2271142, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:33 pm

    This is why I like Bibi.

    Me too. Bibi rocks. And has an iron dome.

  50. twostix
    #2271145, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    And here’s m0nty with his usual perfect and correct reading of current affairs.

  51. Gab
    #2271147, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:39 pm

    History was created yesterday. According to monty, Trump led the charge at the Alamo with Custer by his side.

  52. m0nty
    #2271148, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    Ah yes, and the wingnuts are all going crazy at the sight of so many women marching for freedom.

  53. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2271149, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    they’re all revelling in the moment of anti-right solidarity

    Yes but what you really mean is celebrating failure.
    Enjoying the loss.
    Coming last.
    The opposite of winning.

    Ha ha ha ha ha!

  54. slackster
    #2271150, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    His speeches are quite hilarious to listen to. He rambles, but in a funny way – and never forgets where he was – always gets back to his main point.

    His speeches are for his immediate vicinity

    Comes across quite differently on tv/youtube

  55. twostix
    #2271151, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Washington DC voted 93% Clinton.

    All crowd numbers there show is whether a Democrat or Republican was elected.

  56. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2271153, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    It’s incredible how Donald’s outrageous lie about the inauguration crowd now has the left and #NeverTrump obsessing about crowd sizes.

    He’s the master of distraction.

    Trump is actually quite predictable. He has set of patterns he uses. But the left are too stupid to notice them or work out how to use them against him.

  58. Gab
    #2271155, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    monty said “wingnuts”.

    Everyone scull a drink.

  59. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2271156, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Ah yes, and the wingnuts are all going crazy at the sight of so many women marching for freedom.

    freedom from what? having babies

    Leftoids live in lalaland.

  60. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2271157, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Ah yes, and the wingnuts are all going crazy at the sight of so many women marching for freedom.

    Huh? There’s been marches in Riyadh, Karachi, and Teheran?
    Why have the news media not reported this?

  61. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2271158, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:46 pm

    Ah yes, and the wingnuts are all going crazy at the sight of so many women marching for freedom.

    And finding it fvcking hilarious that some can only march for freedom, dressed as vaginas, and others can only express themselves by writing messages on sanitary items..

  62. Turtle of WA
    #2271159, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I predict that Trump will send people in to fix up the corrupted climate data and the “climate scientists” will claim that the true corrected data is a fudge. Trump will sort out the fudgers, and the fudgers will accuse him of being the fudger. Fudge.

  63. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2271160, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    monty said “wingnuts”.
    Everyone scull a drink.

    I’m not sure there’s enough grog here to cover that.

  64. twostix
    #2271162, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    M0nty is stuck in 2004 – “wingnut”, etc – the pinnacle of his life.

    Wait until he dusts off Code Pink….oh lol, he’s doing that right now.

  65. Infidel Tiger
    #2271163, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    Ah yes, and the wingnuts are all going crazy at the sight of so many women marching for freedom.

    Free Tampons was about the only freedom that horde of hairy legged dildo swallowers was marching for.

  66. twostix
    #2271164, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    Apparently those “women” wore knitted “pussyhats” on their heads.

    Seriously.

    Never change leftwing women.

  67. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2271166, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    And not one of them disposed of their sanitary napkins thoughfully in the bins provided.

  68. egg_
    #2271167, posted on January 22, 2017 at 10:59 pm

    I predict that Trump will send people in to fix up the corrupted climate data and the “climate scientists” will claim that the true corrected data is a fudge. Trump will sort out the fudgers, and the fudgers will accuse him of being the fudger.

    “Scientists” now have as much cred as used car salesmen.

