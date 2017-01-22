Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, January 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
  1. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2271427, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Entertaining article. I won’t quote any of it since that’d detract from the headline.

    When horse diapers and freedom of religion collide

  2. Delta A
    #2271430, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:43 am

    From the Department of the Bleeding Obvious, reported in the $Oz.

    ADHD’ children may be immature

    The youngest students in a school class are twice as likely as their older peers to have received medication for ADHD, raising questions of whether immaturity is mistaken for a medical disorder.

    A research team led by Martin Whitely from Curtin University analysed data from 311,384 West Australian students aged six to 10 and 11 to 15.

    Of those children, 5937 received medication for ADHD, or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, with boys more highly represented than girls. Among kids aged 6-10, those born in June, the last month of the recommended school intake, were twice as likely to have been given ADHD drugs as those born in July, the first month of the recommended intake.

    A similar difference was evident among children aged 11-15, and when comparing the first and last three months of the recommended school intake period.

    “Similar findings in North America indicated that developmental immaturity is mislabelled as a mental disorder and unnecessarily treated with stimulant medication,” the researchers report in today’s Medical Journal of Australia.

    Some clinicians have raised concerns ADHD has been overdiagnosed in Australia, and the Commission on Safety and Quality in Health Care has highlighted significant variation in drug dispensing rates between different populations.

    SEAN PARNELL

  3. john constantine
    #2271432, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Trump needs to destroy their united nations before he leaves it.

    Their racist security council needs to reflect global demographics and economics and be expanded to include India and Japan and Brazil and South Africa and Mexico and Thailand and Indonesia.

    That should tie the fuckers up.

  4. Frank Carter
    #2271433, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Andrew Bolt has obviously retired from blogging. One less idiot right-winger on the net.

  5. The Beer Whisperer
    #2271434, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Over the weekend I read parts of an interview by the pope where he suggested that people be wary of popularism in politics as it can lead to the election of people like Hitler.

    And so says the populist pope 🙄

    The pope is a dickhead. Hitler came THIRD in his election, but got to lead by splitting the opposition against each other.

  6. john constantine
    #2271435, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Their adhd diagnosis is the easy way for wymynsys to be judge, jury and executioner and simply drug boys into submission.

    Because so many wymynsys are so heavily medicated anyway, by choice, they see nothing wrong with choking childblokes with soma.

  7. areff
    #2271436, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:48 am

    A wonder weapon?
    Anyone knows about this and I’m behind the times?

    One night in2004 in Las Vegas, which isn’t too far from the testing ground where they work on super-secret stuff, every remote-locking car key stopped working and became inoperative. The failure was subsequently pinned on a jammed repeater, but it was never explained what stuffed the repeater in the first place. There was much speculation it was a consequence of EMP testing.

    This story, which disavows a military angle, also obliquely confirms it. Notice the reference to the C-130.

  8. Tom
    #2271437, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:50 am

    LOL. Numbers is pining for Blot’s return as it is one of few MSM blogs that haven’t banned him because of its policy of allowing leftoid trolls like him to run rampant for “balance”.

  9. Rafe Champion
    #2271438, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Dan Mitchell on the difference between statism and capitalism in pictures.

  10. The Beer Whisperer
    #2271439, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Crank Farter soiling himself in public again, I see. Morning, Frank. What’s happening in lefty la-la land today?

  12. Rabz
    #2271442, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:53 am

    So based on the media’s coverage of this story asians don’t score highly in victim poker.

    My comment at Blair’s on this matter was memory holed.

    His blog has been destroyed.

  13. Rafe Champion
    #2271443, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Most likely Andrew Bolt stayed in the US for the inauguration after holidaying in Chicago.

  14. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2271444, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Too true John Con. I was given a gift subscription to NG a few years back. The pictures and the graphics can still hold one spellbound, for a moment or two. The casual references to global warming, as if the whole issue is beyond dispute, now come thick and fast. As do other unwarranted incursions into social issues that have nothing to do with geographical wonders or human endeavour in that particular field.

  15. The Beer Whisperer
    #2271445, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Teenage psychologist said she couldn’t even think about Trump without feeling sick.

    I was polite and didn’t say “Well, Kool-aid will do that to you”.

  16. Rabz
    #2271446, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:54 am

    the sight of so many women marching for freedom

    #frontbottoms4freedom

  17. Diogenes
    #2271447, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The youngest students in a school class are twice as likely as their older peers to have received medication for ADHD, raising questions of whether immaturity is mistaken for a medical disorder.

    FMD they could have asked any group of teachers. Looking at our stats the youngest 10-20% (and most especially the boys) of any cohort TEND to be those well below norms for literacy & numeracy and account for most of our discipline problems. I say tend as there are exceptions – including favourite no 1 son (who ended up with an ATAR of 98 aged 16and 6mnths and who, in his hsc year, toured Europe for 6 weeks with the Aust Youth Choir) !).

    Many NSW high schools use Sentral as their roll call anddisciplinewelfare and reports system. It would be an interesting exercise for a researcher to do a longitudinal study across schools extracting dob, welfare incidents (raw numbers + reason breakdown eg peer conflict, verbal abuse) , grades and attendance data and see what spits out

  18. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2271449, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Delta A. And did that research in to ADHD make any connection to boys being brought up by single mothers?

  19. Entropy
    #2271451, posted on January 23, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Sad little FC. The dimwit thinks because he doesn’t like conservatives like Bolt and doesn’t like libertarians like at the Cat we must all hang off Bolt’s drippings because we are the same. Real celebration of diversity there, halogen bulb. I wasn’t even aware ’til now Bolt hadn’t posted for three weeks. It would be amusing if FC hadn’t taught impressionable children through the prism of his sad, pathetic and shallow dualism.

  20. hzhousewife
    #2271452, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Green Bay? where are they?

  21. gabrianga
    #2271453, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:00 am

    “Women’s Protests” in America being funded by Left Wing billionaire Soros

    http://nytlive.nytimes.com/womenintheworld/2017/01/20/billionaire-george-soros-has-ties-to-more-than-50-partners-of-the-womens-march-on-washington/

    No surprise here when you read of the “major players”

  22. None
    #2271454, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:02 am

    From the Daily Terror live blog:

    POLITICS: The Turnbull government will resist pressure to dump the renewable energy target and pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, even if the US does 

    Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says Australia is known as an honourable negotiator that sticks to agreements it makes. 

    “We are not the United States of Australia, we are just Australia. The United States will look after their business and we’ll look after ours,” he told ABC radio this morning. 

    Toldya.

  24. Ragu
    #2271458, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:04 am

    Green Bay getting creamed by Atlanta.

  25. Delta A
    #2271459, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    No mention of that, GM. But, to paraphrase Diogenes, just ask any group of teachers. They will assert that the incidence of (so-called) ADHD is over-represented in single mother families.

  26. Ragu
    #2271460, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Green Bay? where are they?

    Loserville

    Pop. 54

  27. Old School Conservative
    #2271461, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:07 am

    memoryvault
    #2271171, posted on January 22, 2017 at 11:03 pm
    What a weekend. Yesterday history was written. Today it is re-written.

    Bill Shorten assists in the process of hiding truth and re-writing history by calling the islamic terrorist simply a “Hoon”.
    Yeah right. A Summernats participant, that’s all.

  28. custard
    #2271463, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:09 am

    Seems to me that Trump will have fight every day against the false narrative.

    Destroying the FMIC is not an overnight exercise. Watching him defending his own narrative is something to behold.

    #winning

  29. struth
    #2271465, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Should we really have given the vote to the sex that is showing itself to be the enemy of freedom and democracy , all while wearing their genitals on their heads?

    Could you imagine men doing this?
    No……It would be a real mess.
    Holding up your balls to see where you are going would seriously hamper your banner holding and simultaneous egg throwing abilities.

  30. Diogenes
    #2271466, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:10 am

    hey will assert that the incidence of (so-called) ADHD is over-represented in single mother families.

    By the time we get them in HS it is a little harder to tell, as most kids have both a female & male contact, and obscures whether or not mum was single in those important 1st 5 years. As an observation, very rarely do our naughtiest students’ contacts have the same surname.

  32. Ragu
    #2271469, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:17 am

    As an observation, very rarely do our naughtiest students’ contacts have the same surname.

    If you dig a little deeper, you’ll find that divorced parents have a family history of divorce.

    Marriage is just something you do, and when it all gets a little too hard to cope with you can always take the easy route and get a divorce. Just like everyone else.

  33. miltonf
    #2271470, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:18 am

    POLITICS: The Turnbull government will resist pressure to dump the renewable energy target and pull out of the Paris climate change agreement, even if the US does

    Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce says Australia is known as an honourable negotiator that sticks to agreements it makes.

    “We are not the United States of Australia, we are just Australia. The United States will look after their business and we’ll look after ours,” he told ABC radio this morning.

    Wow. The LNP really is a lost cause.

  34. C.L.
    #2271472, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:18 am

    And so it begins …
    The Law Council wants civil celebrants who refuse to “marry” homosexuals to be arrested:

    Drop gay marriage exemptions, inquiry told.

  35. Old School Conservative
    #2271473, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Diogenes, your pride shines through.
    Anecdotally, my experience in completing questionnaires from doctors who specialise in ADHD is that the questions have a pre-detemined outcome. No matter who the teacher is reporting on, “symptoms” of ADHD will always be present.

  36. miltonf
    #2271475, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Custard, that TIME reporter who said Trump removed the bust of MLK shows that they are not going to change their ways.

  37. Tom
    #2271477, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Seems to me that Trump will have fight every day against the false narrative.

    Quite so, Custard: a supert-intelligent (IQ 156) alpha male in the most powerful office in the world using social media to bypass the unethical, politicised, corrupt US media. I know who I’m backing. I just wonder how long it will take for the headless howler monkeys at the Washington Post to wave the white flag.

    I notice we’ve heard no more from Twitter about banning @realDonaldTrump. The new president has saved the company from itself and has guaranteed its future.

  38. Riccardo Bosi
    #2271479, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike #2271336, posted on January 23, 2017 at 4:54 am

    Somewhere deep in the frozen plains of northern Syria a young Queenslander shivers in the cold and dreams of home. Scott ­Cotton — or his newly adopted name Muhajid Muhajid — is one of a growing number of ­Australian jihadists eager to ­return now that the fight against Bashir al Assad is all but lost and oblivion on the Syrian battlefield looms.

    In Cotton’s case, however, there is an obstacle — he is one of thousands of foreign fighters who have sired children to local women, in Cotton’s case a girl believed to be about two years old.

    Cotton’s new family (his Syrian wife is understood to have a number of children by a previous marriage) has complicated his plans and created a potential headache for the Australian ­government, which in all likelihood would be required to shoulder the responsibility for at least some members of Cotton’s family, should Cotton be killed or decide to return home.

    From the Oz.

    Strip him of his citizenship and he is to never return to Australia.
    He should be made an example.

  39. Frank Carter
    #2271481, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:26 am

    Most likely Andrew Bolt stayed in the US for the inauguration after holidaying in Chicago.

    That may be where he was, but it doesn’t explain his absence from blogging in these days of wi-fi.

  40. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2271482, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Couple of good reads coming out of the wymminses march. First is Paul Mirengoff who decided to be a mole in the apple and the second is Don Surber on the RDS epidemic.

    At the women’s protest march

    I turned down opportunities to attend the Trump inauguration. I’m glad Trump won, but not ready to celebrate the guy. Plus, I’ve always found these events dull. Protest marches, on the other hand, can be interesting. I decided to attend today’s women’s protest in Washington, D.C.

    Women’s March (or the Parade of Menopausal Actresses)

    Screenwriter Roger L. Simon, proprietor of Pajamas Media, is puzzled over this weekend’s Women’s March in Washington.

    But be of good cheer. Bismarck was right. The angels keep watch over children, drunks, and the United States of America.

    Feminist politics is theater therapy for little old ladies like Meryl Streep and Cher.

  41. struth
    #2271483, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:28 am

    Inquiry chairman Liberal senator David Fawcett, who does not support same sex marriage, believes there is value in people with alternative views having the opportunity to put their stance on the public record.

    This regarding SSM.
    Whatever he believes in, he only believes in hearing different views, in some sort of a smoke screen for democracy, while our betters still get to decide without a referendum on this critical anti family Marxist attack on our culture.

  42. Ragu
    #2271486, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Diogenes, your pride shines through.
    Anecdotally, my experience in completing questionnaires from doctors who specialise in ADHD is that the questions have a pre-detemined outcome. No matter who the teacher is reporting on, “symptoms” of ADHD will always be present.

    I’ll hang out for the Reverand’s observations as a teacher, however, to me, the structure of the school day is wide open to rorting.

    Lessons nowadays last for half an hour. After kids drag their feet into class, ordered to shut up and then told to get out the books there is very little time for anybody to learn anything.

    The easy thing to do is blame disinterested kids, but that ignores the basic problem with modern education. Children are endlessly shuffled around classrooms with the bulk of the work placed into home assignments.

    It’s a fucking rort

  43. struth
    #2271487, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:30 am

    have received medication for ADHD, raising questions of whether immaturity is mistaken for a medical disorder.

    It certainly is.
    The immaturity of the educators, and usually the single mum.

  44. Dr Faustus
    #2271488, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:31 am

    Seems to me that Trump will have fight every day against the false narrative.

    Trump has captured the media and is feeding them with their own body parts.

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #2271489, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Wikileaks now threatening Trump over his tax returns.

    What a world!

  46. Tom
    #2271492, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Wikileaks now threatening Trump over his tax returns.

    The sooner this is out in the open the better.

  47. Riccardo Bosi
    #2271493, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Thanks Tinta, I just read Janet Albrechtsen’s peice about taking Trump’s people take back their Capitol from the political elite

    Lovely article except for one small point. Janet, the Malcolm boosting presstitute, is smack bang in the dead centre of political elite here in Aus and she and her Malcolm boosting idiot of a boyfriend and Victorian Liberal Party Living Legend, Michael Kroger are exactly the political/press functionaries Trump and his supports despise.

    Does she possess even a modicum of self-awareness?

    She attends the Trump functions and pretends she’s part of the revolution. Unfortunately for her, she sold out long ago and there’s no coming back.

    You’re out baby.

  48. Roger
    #2271494, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Somewhere deep in the frozen plains of northern Syria a young Queenslander shivers in the cold and dreams of home.

    You made your bed, now lie in it.

  49. Ragu
    #2271495, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:38 am

    Wikileaks now threatening Trump over his tax returns.

    You can see the masses gobbling that up.

    Here’s a tip morons, Trumps earns an income from his business. He isn’t selling his arse at an hourly rate

  50. calli
    #2271496, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Does Bolt need to present a “late note”? Sheesh.

  51. struth
    #2271497, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    or his newly adopted name Muhajid Muhajid — is one of a growing number of ­Australian jihadists eager to ­return now that the fight against Bashir al Assad is all but lost and oblivion on the Syrian battlefield looms.

    If he was a Christian fighting the mussies, would this have even been written?
    Would we even know he exists?
    Of course not.
    Old Labor and lefties were of a completely different mindset to this new lot of left wing shit we are dealing with.
    They wanted to take over the country.
    The new left want to destroy it.
    There comes a time when a traitor needs to be held accountable.
    In this case the writer , in my opinion, is as much a traitor as the wanker who wants his mummy now he lost the battle.
    I also reckon if his mum was in Syria, he’d still want to come to the west, and seeing mummy would not be a priority.
    Traitors to the west should swing.

  52. Infidel Tiger
    #2271498, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Somewhere deep in the frozen plains of northern Syria a young Queenslander shivers in the cold and dreams of home.

    Let’s airdrop him some warmth.

  53. egg_
    #2271499, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Women’s March (or the Parade of Menopausal Actresses)

    Hence, Ashley Judd’s bizarre ‘only women bleed’ speech?
    Menopausal, me, me, me.

  54. calli
    #2271500, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Oh, here’s mine.

    Please excuse calli from the early morning comments. She has been gardening.

    Calli’s Mum

    🌺

  55. hzhousewife
    #2271501, posted on January 23, 2017 at 9:41 am

    Wikileaks now threatening Trump over his tax returns

    Just Trump? How about they threaten the Clintons also.

