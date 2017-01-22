Liberty Quote
Big business always serves directly or indirectly the masses.— Ludwig von Mises
Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
Toadying to Lord Waffleworth and installing Green energy sh1te all over his electorate – Agrarian Socialist max.
He’s not toadying. He does not need to toady.
Now is the time for him to apply the vice to Maocolm’s soft bits.
He is not toadying. It’s what he is.
#fakenews He is the holder of an Australian passport, not a Syrian one.
Hey! First on page 3.
Do I win a prize?
Fatty Ashton was saying he “fully supports those officers and the decisions they made”.
Yeah, right!
Because the decision is all his.
They have deliberately written a “Pursuits Policy” which is dripping in ambiguity and platitudes about public safety. Those within the Police Force (sorry Police Service) know full well that any pursuit is going to be pulled apart by some lefty lawyer if there is as much as a stone chip in a car or a shop window.
The unwritten rule is “let ’em go.”
I was told over the weekend by a retired plod that three or four of the cops who dragged an African Apexian out of his car on the Westgate before Christmas had been getting the rounds of the kitchen. And get this … one of the sticks being used to beat them with is that the exercise was pointless because the Apexian got out on bail the following week anyway.
At least those blokes will have some respite for a week or two.
(Incidentally, the same bloke speculated that the reason they were told to back off when he stopped on the Bolte Bridge was that, unlike the Westgate, it has no jump barriers. Senior Plod was afeared the piece-of-shit might jump).
One of the great joys in life is to dislike someone for no apparent reason, only to find out decades later that you were right.
As it turns out, his faux working class hero shtick was classic 80s fake news. As for classic 80s rock, it wasn’t then, and it isn’t now. I love being proven right.
The only choice he should have is the one he has already made. He should be left to face the consequences of his actions in Syria.
You guys and gals are so timid. He is a traitor, he went to fight for our sworn enemy. The only valid response should be the firing squad after suitable interrogation.
Yeah, you get to clean up after the house troll Septimus.
Tommy Robinson Retweeted
Inaugural EddieT 🇺🇸 [email protected] 4h4 hours ago
These real 🇺🇸women let their voices be heard at the right place at the right time
on November 8th. To make all lives better #DealWithIt #MAGA
https://twitter.com/MrEdTrain/status/823295180929466369
________________
And, they are the beautiful women that the ugly inside and out, old bitter clingers are desperate to cover up in sacks.
Why compete, when you can just hide the competition, or get them ‘honourably’ murdered for making eyes with the provider you have your sights set on
Joyce in 2011:
Toady.
Yeah, you get to clean up after the house troll Septimus.
Not this Septimus?
..
They all did that back then.
Because working people has disposable income.
So that is who the entertainment industry tried to appeal to.
Torn jeans and paint-splashed tee shirts and lots of lyrics about working in factories.
The movies of the time were the same.
Now the only people with disposable income are the parasites of big government, big labour and crony business.
Not looking so cool now are you entertainment industry, with your pussy hats and vagina costumes?
Making music and programs about corrupt nerds.
Join the revolution, man.
Fuck, just try and join the human race.
They ain’t conservatives, as Barnaby proved today.
Besides which…
Next NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to tackle One Nation
Why would you fight them if you were on the same side of politics, hmm?
My advice to Ms Berejiklian for the sake of NSW: encourage coal and gas immediately. Rebuild Munmorah. Screw the horse studs, deport them to NZ and dynamite the interconnectors to Vic and SA.
No Zyconoclast, this Septimus.
A singer who made his fortune strumming about lost jobs and rust belt towns now whinging about a President trying to reverse the loss of jobs.
Cognitive dissonance , the curse of the left.
Tommy Robinson Retweeted
Voice of Europe [email protected]_of_Europe 5h5 hours ago
Non-Muslim feminists chant “Allah akbar” at women’s march in Berlin, Germany.
https://twitter.com/V_of_Europe/status/823279199951712257
This is another point I am trying to understand. When the bush war was going on in Rhodesia, the Rhodesians were recruiting in Australia. Anyone who was serving in the A.D.F. at the time knew where their recruiting office was.
Authority had no problem with threatening loss of Australian citizenship, cancelling your passport, not allowing you to return to Australia, and “you’ll become a stateless person.”
Why should these cardboard commandos be treated any differently?
Rabzcheck: Correctamundo.
#frontbottoms4freedom
The stacks are supposed to come down early March according to the local barber so I assume the internal demolition is moving apace. It will be sad to see them go. Flying or driving in from the north – you know you are home when you see them.. (live a smidge over 2km away as the crow files)
Fat heads going with fat bodies.
Get all the latest @ #conspirallaxyfiles
… remember which ‘conservatives’ were all for trashing Tommy Robinson … same ones who have a habit of backing the wrong whores …
You guys and gals are so timid. He is a traitor, he went to fight for our sworn enemy. The only valid response should be the firing squad after suitable interrogation – done by Infidel Tiger.
I fixes it!
Totally irrelevant.
He is in Syria. He has undoubtedly broken Syrian law.
For better or for worse, we recognise the Syrian government.
If the opportunity presents itself, to do anything other than hand him over to the Syrian authorities, is to aid and abet a known criminal evade justice in a foreign country.
As for the wife and kids, they are and remain Syrian, until and unless they make application here, are approved, and come and serve their time (two years in a married situation). That’s a bit hard to do when the application is based on living with Australian citizen who is rotting in a prison somewhere in Damascus.
I’ve had experience in these things. I’ve got four foreign sisters-in-law.
Barnaby Joyce says Australia should not base its renewable energy policies on the actions of Donald Trump.
OK.
How about rationality and the national interest, then, Barnaby?
If you said to him, “Well, I am guessing you want at least one man *cough…Bruce Springsteen…cough* to be able to go into the girls toilets.” he would likely be offended.
And why not – the implication is offensive.
But the fact that we know exactly what is implied, and the fact that the implication is so distasteful, is exactly why people don’t want these strange men with their hands very busy under the raincoats in the girls bathroom.
I would not be surprised if he was taken to casualty at Saint Vincent’s Hospital trying to explain that someone must have left his head, covered in lubricant, on the sofa and, when he unwittingly sat on the sofa…
Just on Brucey – I’ll never forget a mate of mine describing his vocal stylings and subject matter on this li’l ditty as making him sound like a creepy ol’ perv.
#kiddiefornia
DC returns to ‘normal’
I don’t give a continental about Springsteen’s irrelevant Democrat NY politics (or his life story). I am going to his show to enjoy the music he and his band belt out (and remind myself that the bloke on stage is my age!)
I’m still trying to come to terms with a world where females walk around with vaginas on their head.
AND ARE PROUD TO DO SO.
If any of these women were your relatives a few years ago you would be denying it, and the men in white coats would be called.
A social embarrassment.
If you are reading this, because you just stumbled onto this site, and are not that political, just know this.
There are sane peaceful people walking around the same as they peacefully did when they lost an election.
There are their opposition in Balaclavas smashing up the joint, and walking around with vaginas on their heads.
Which side do you belong to?
No Zyconoclast, this Septimus.
Eye bleach
An alien interrogation:
“So earthling, how would you describe your planet?”
“It’s a world where females walk around with vaginas on their head.”
Young man doesn’t seem to have too many problems in compromising his principles.
Stimpson J. Cat
#2271040, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:17 pm
Where to buy Grigsie’s Vivofit 2 fitness tracker for those who are interested.
From the scrollback.
Too good to not mention.
Those in the Abyss CAN still have the best sense of humour. Great stuff Stimpson.Le.Chat.
A Cat Mustread.
Why hasn’t the “bail justice” idiot who released the Bourke Street killer been named and shamed? Media censorship as usual.
That woman acting up and getting turfed off the plane reminds me of the incident I had in the cafe last week.
The “inclusive and accepting” lefty just couldn’t fathom that anyone could disagree with her and therefore must be guilty………of all the things she secretly knew were her failings…prejudiced, racist and wrong.
She hasn’t been back sadly.
Just so the full quote is on this page:
The Deputy Prime Minister told ABC radio this morning that whether Mr Trump chose to walk away from the Paris climate agreement was a “question for the US” after some of his Coalition colleagues told The Australian there was no point in sticking by the Paris accord without US backing.
“Well, we have an agreement. We signed an agreement,” Mr Joyce told the ABC’s AM program. “In fact, we’re ahead of where we need to be in honouring that agreement.”
“We’re doing it in a vastly cheaper way than what the Labor Party has proposed.”
“We are not the United States of Australia. We are just Australia. The United States will look after their business and we’ll look after ours.”
When will the Government fall:
(a) before Easter
(b) after the Budget
(c) the usual killing zone in December
I see in the Courier Mail that Barnaby is also playing doggo on a group of graziers having their land compulsorily acquired at Shoalwater Bay too. Some have been there a hundred years and there are 60,000 head of cattle involved. Why TF doesn’t the government re-gazette some phony “national park” land and give that to Defence?
An alien interrogation:
“So earthling, how would you describe your planet?”
“It’s a world where females walk around with vaginas on their head.”
Alien: “…and if they put there @rses on top of their heads it will make our @nal probing much easier.”
My god. They’re actually pleading with the moozleys: “Please rape and behead me!”
While living in high-security housing complexes to protect themselves from the latest imports of moozley savages.
The left’s mental illness/death wish — especially among the frightbats — is wondrous.
Surely there is a rising generation of psychiatric researchers who can’t wait to get to work in this.
Thanks for the PussyMarch highlights too Everyone,excellent.
And thoughts to JC and fam. Circle of Life my brother. Peace.
The thing about the crazy plane lady is that before phone-filming, you can be sure the only version that came out would have been ‘elderly woman and her bereaved husband abused by Trump supporter on plane.’
She hasn’t been back sadly.
She was kinda cute wasn’t she,Turnip?
Could there be more compelling evidence that what Western women really want is to be dominated again? They crave it hugely.
Funny thing is that they are using breasts and vaginas to characterise themselves – yet if a guy were to focus on them they would tear him to shreds and eat him like Maenads in a mad, Dionysian frenzy.
It is a bit like only black people can say the ‘n’ word ‘cos only they can mean it the right way.
Meanwhile, in Nigeria, 65 people have been arrested at a pro-Trump rally.
Bluddee hell – I’d never seen this conveyance before – looks like the sort of thing MV would get around in.
Via Iowahawk.
Breaking news.
I assume, if he is charged, he will apply for bail.
Interesting to read all the views expressed here. I don’t disagree with many of them. My comment was made believing he did have the option of returning; probably though there will be enough pressure exerted by the SJW’s for his return. I was basing my feelings on this. If we take these traitors back we need to do so with them under surveillance. I actually like the idea upthread of making them give over useful military info in return for our indulgence to their families. I also had the thought that if we made them give up Islam we could use this to pressure others here to do so too. Two years prison followed by ten years community service tell how bad Islam is should be added to my provisos re return. Probably not a well thought out comment, though, and I present my sick note re it. I am still quite crook.
Thanks Denise for your kind support upthread for my right to be here and comment as I see fit.
LOL.
Obscure Portlandia reference.
Our politicians will come out fighting against all that they will be forced to answer and justify, thanks to Trump, like hissing pussies.
Do we see our politicians putting their trust in our media’s bias and hoping for the best, hoping Australians general political apathy will see them through?
So far they are digging in on their want of being U.N luvvies.
They won’t budge unless a reality bomb is placed underneath them.
Malcom will be thanking god for the ABC every night.
Guess what Mal baby, wrong god.
Right of centre voters are not that stupid and the population ages.
They know how to use the net.
Get on the Trump train or get run over by it.
Too bloody right I would, Rabz.
Of course the bubble top would have to go – too Jetsons.
And I’ll need a little step-ladder with a handrail, to get in.
But I have one of those already.
IF DJT makes the euros fund their share of the UN (or better still, withdraws US funding) and makes the euros fund their own defence then Europe would be more than broke.
Can’t wait. Will he do it?
I am guilty.
I was caught staring at Madonna’s black vagina.
I’m sure it winked at me.
No punishment for the crimes he has committeed, Lizzie?
The difficulty is proving any alleged offences committed during war in an Australian court of law with ordinary rules of evidence.
The only charges really likely would be under counter terrorism legislation involving fighting in a foreign conflict and membership of a terrorist organisation.
Good luck finding any AHRC statements about areas where Islam is not ‘consistent with human rights law’. I don’t see any in my quick search, which mostly turns up issues about the ‘backlash’ and related issues.
And as soon as any such list is created, activist gays will turn up insisting on being ‘married’ by celebrants who do not wish to. Those celebrants will then, urged on the ABC and left wing media, be dragged through the court of ‘public opinion’ and ruined.
It’s the gift that never stops giving: Trump has unleashed the walking vagina. Look at ’em.
Good question.
The ranks of bail justices are teeming with lefties and enablers of crooks.
It may surprise people to learn that a well known bail justice was also the part-time girlfriend of Alphonse Gangitano and spoke at his funeral after he tragically died of a fall in his laundry*.
.
.
* The fall was precipitated by a number of shots being fired into the useless prick, allegedly by Graham Kinniburgh and Jason Moran.
Unfortunately we can’t ask Graham or Jason if this is so, because they also met with unfortunate accidents.
Huh?
Decision-Making Flowchart for Bail Applications
source: Judicial College of Victoria
I’d give him better than a 50:50 chance of getting it.
US mainstream news outlet CNN has now been officially ‘blacklisted’ from all press pass applications to Trump events after Friday’s inauguration.
Lol! Is that real News,Gab?!
Believe what you f’n like, until SSM is recognised by the community, which it does not, by law, recognise, you are only allowed BY THE SOVEREIGN PEOPLE OF AUSTRALIA to marry a man to a woman.
Perhaps not, but it is cultural. And the AHRC does not own our culture. It arises from the lives and customs of the ordinary people.
That the AHRC cannot understand this is one of the most cogent arguments for its dissolution.
That, and the utter joy there would be kicking that self-worshipping blob of tripe, Triggs, and that studiously injured Southpossumarse out onto the street.
Had there been a breeze you would have sworn it whistled at you.
Surely, even though we are not officially at war, the terrorism laws would make this clown an enemy of the state. Punishable by indefinite internment.
Double barreled name, who posed for one of the lad’s mags?
The Presumption of Bail always tips the balance in favour of the applicant.