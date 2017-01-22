Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

  1. Zyconoclast
    #2271739, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Toadying to Lord Waffleworth and installing Green energy sh1te all over his electorate – Agrarian Socialist max.

    He’s not toadying. He does not need to toady.
    Now is the time for him to apply the vice to Maocolm’s soft bits.
    He is not toadying. It’s what he is.

  2. Baldrick
    #2271740, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Grigory M
    #2271624, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:07 am
    Muhajid Muhajid (aka Scott Cotton) is no longer an Australian citizen – he is a Syrian.

    #fakenews He is the holder of an Australian passport, not a Syrian one.

  3. Zyconoclast
    #2271741, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Hey! First on page 3.
    Do I win a prize?

  4. Leigh Lowe
    #2271742, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    On the 12 o’clock radio news, usless Police Commissioner Ashton was defending the officers who stood back observing while two citizens attempted to stop our latest Muslim with mental health issues outside Flinders St Station.

    Fatty Ashton was saying he “fully supports those officers and the decisions they made”.
    Yeah, right!
    Because the decision is all his.
    They have deliberately written a “Pursuits Policy” which is dripping in ambiguity and platitudes about public safety. Those within the Police Force (sorry Police Service) know full well that any pursuit is going to be pulled apart by some lefty lawyer if there is as much as a stone chip in a car or a shop window.
    The unwritten rule is “let ’em go.”
    I was told over the weekend by a retired plod that three or four of the cops who dragged an African Apexian out of his car on the Westgate before Christmas had been getting the rounds of the kitchen. And get this … one of the sticks being used to beat them with is that the exercise was pointless because the Apexian got out on bail the following week anyway.
    At least those blokes will have some respite for a week or two.
    (Incidentally, the same bloke speculated that the reason they were told to back off when he stopped on the Bolte Bridge was that, unlike the Westgate, it has no jump barriers. Senior Plod was afeared the piece-of-shit might jump).

  5. The Beer Whisperer
    #2271743, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Spare me. The world’s most over rated musician, Bruce Springsteen, is back sermonising in Australia.

    One of the great joys in life is to dislike someone for no apparent reason, only to find out decades later that you were right.

    As it turns out, his faux working class hero shtick was classic 80s fake news. As for classic 80s rock, it wasn’t then, and it isn’t now. I love being proven right.

  6. Grigory M
    #2271744, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    The only choice he should have is,in exchange for full, unreserved and frank co operation with any interested intelligence service, is whether he lives out his days on Nauru, or resettled in Cambodia.

    The only choice he should have is the one he has already made. He should be left to face the consequences of his actions in Syria.

  7. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2271745, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    If we must take him back, make him keep his Muhajid Muhajid moniker.
    Put it on his driver’s licence, birth certificate, Medicare card, the lot.
    Fuck, tattoo it on his forehead even.
    Make him carry it everywhere so everyone knows who he is and where he lines up.

    You guys and gals are so timid. He is a traitor, he went to fight for our sworn enemy. The only valid response should be the firing squad after suitable interrogation.

  8. Baldrick
    #2271746, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Hey! First on page 3.
    Do I win a prize?

    Yeah, you get to clean up after the house troll Septimus.

  9. srr
    #2271747, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Tommy Robinson Retweeted
    Inaugural EddieT 🇺🇸 [email protected] 4h4 hours ago

    These real 🇺🇸women let their voices be heard at the right place at the right time
    on November 8th. To make all lives better #DealWithIt #MAGA

    https://twitter.com/MrEdTrain/status/823295180929466369
    ________________

    And, they are the beautiful women that the ugly inside and out, old bitter clingers are desperate to cover up in sacks.

    Why compete, when you can just hide the competition, or get them ‘honourably’ murdered for making eyes with the provider you have your sights set on

  10. egg_
    #2271748, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Joyce in 2011:

    “You believe they should have green jobs. We’ll just send them back to university, they can all do arts degrees … and they can pontificate about duck ponds, and about windmills, and they can open up wind chime factories at Nimbin …”

    Toady.

  11. Zyconoclast
    #2271749, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Yeah, you get to clean up after the house troll Septimus.

    Not this Septimus?

  12. Rev. Archibald
    #2271750, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    As it turns out, his faux working class hero shtick was classic 80s fake news.

    ..
    They all did that back then.
    Because working people has disposable income.
    So that is who the entertainment industry tried to appeal to.
    Torn jeans and paint-splashed tee shirts and lots of lyrics about working in factories.
    The movies of the time were the same.
    Now the only people with disposable income are the parasites of big government, big labour and crony business.
    Not looking so cool now are you entertainment industry, with your pussy hats and vagina costumes?
    Making music and programs about corrupt nerds.
    Join the revolution, man.
    Fuck, just try and join the human race.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2271751, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    All Australian conservatives Liberals are big government statists at heart. Sad.

    They ain’t conservatives, as Barnaby proved today.
    Besides which…

    Next NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian to tackle One Nation

    Why would you fight them if you were on the same side of politics, hmm?
    My advice to Ms Berejiklian for the sake of NSW: encourage coal and gas immediately. Rebuild Munmorah. Screw the horse studs, deport them to NZ and dynamite the interconnectors to Vic and SA.

  14. Baldrick
    #2271752, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Not this Septimus?

    No Zyconoclast, this Septimus.

  15. Atoms for Peace
    #2271753, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    A singer who made his fortune strumming about lost jobs and rust belt towns now whinging about a President trying to reverse the loss of jobs.
    Cognitive dissonance , the curse of the left.

  16. srr
    #2271754, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Tommy Robinson Retweeted
    Voice of Europe [email protected]_of_Europe 5h5 hours ago

    Non-Muslim feminists chant “Allah akbar” at women’s march in Berlin, Germany.

    https://twitter.com/V_of_Europe/status/823279199951712257

  17. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2271755, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    The only choice he should have is the one he has already made. He should be left to face the consequences of his actions in Syria.

    This is another point I am trying to understand. When the bush war was going on in Rhodesia, the Rhodesians were recruiting in Australia. Anyone who was serving in the A.D.F. at the time knew where their recruiting office was.

    Authority had no problem with threatening loss of Australian citizenship, cancelling your passport, not allowing you to return to Australia, and “you’ll become a stateless person.”

    Why should these cardboard commandos be treated any differently?

  18. Rabz
    #2271756, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    she took aim at Australian women who took part in global marches against Donald Trump, accusing them of being overweight “clowns”.

    Rabzcheck: Correctamundo.

    #frontbottoms4freedom

  19. stackja
    #2271758, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    President Trump Retweeted
    Vice President Pence [email protected] 4 hours ago
    Law enforcement worked tirelessly to secure the inauguration. Today the President & I thanked them during a reception at The @WhiteHouse.

  20. Diogenes
    #2271760, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:24 pm

    Rebuild Munmorah

    The stacks are supposed to come down early March according to the local barber so I assume the internal demolition is moving apace. It will be sad to see them go. Flying or driving in from the north – you know you are home when you see them.. (live a smidge over 2km away as the crow files)

  21. stackja
    #2271761, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    C.L.
    #2271620, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:05 am
    Indeed:

    Pauline Hanson says women’s marchers need to ‘do a bit of exercise’.

    PAULINE Hanson [is] asking why there isn’t a Women’s March for Islamic women.

    The one nation leader posted this to Twitter today: “I want you to ask yourself- Where is the #WomensMarch to protest the suffering of women in countries under the rule of Islamic Extremists?”

    It comes after she took aim at Australian women who took part in global marches against Donald Trump, accusing them of being overweight “clowns”.

    Fat heads going with fat bodies.

  22. Rabz
    #2271763, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    This will send the conspiracies nutters here at the Cat into a frenzy. Hilarious.

    Get all the latest @ #conspirallaxyfiles

  23. srr
    #2271764, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    … remember which ‘conservatives’ were all for trashing Tommy Robinson … same ones who have a habit of backing the wrong whores …

    Tommy Robinson Retweeted
    The Vice President [email protected] 8h8 hours ago

    Liberals say “Trump will destroy America.” but according to this pictures they’re the ones doing it.
    https://twitter.com/MikePenceVP/status/823233172783632384

  24. The Beer Whisperer
    #2271765, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    You guys and gals are so timid. He is a traitor, he went to fight for our sworn enemy. The only valid response should be the firing squad after suitable interrogation – done by Infidel Tiger.

    I fixes it!

  25. memoryvault
    #2271766, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    #fakenews He is the holder of an Australian passport, not a Syrian one.

    Totally irrelevant.
    He is in Syria. He has undoubtedly broken Syrian law.
    For better or for worse, we recognise the Syrian government.
    If the opportunity presents itself, to do anything other than hand him over to the Syrian authorities, is to aid and abet a known criminal evade justice in a foreign country.

    As for the wife and kids, they are and remain Syrian, until and unless they make application here, are approved, and come and serve their time (two years in a married situation). That’s a bit hard to do when the application is based on living with Australian citizen who is rotting in a prison somewhere in Damascus.

    I’ve had experience in these things. I’ve got four foreign sisters-in-law.

  26. Roger
    #2271768, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Barnaby Joyce says Australia should not base its renewable energy policies on the actions of Donald Trump.

    OK.

    How about rationality and the national interest, then, Barnaby?

  27. Mother Lode
    #2271770, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    All you need to know about Bruce Springsteen is that he wants men in little girls’ toilets.

    If you said to him, “Well, I am guessing you want at least one man *cough…Bruce Springsteen…cough* to be able to go into the girls toilets.” he would likely be offended.

    And why not – the implication is offensive.

    But the fact that we know exactly what is implied, and the fact that the implication is so distasteful, is exactly why people don’t want these strange men with their hands very busy under the raincoats in the girls bathroom.

    I would not be surprised if he was taken to casualty at Saint Vincent’s Hospital trying to explain that someone must have left his head, covered in lubricant, on the sofa and, when he unwittingly sat on the sofa…

  29. stackja
    #2271772, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    DC returns to ‘normal’

    DC Police Department [email protected] 22 minutes ago
    Robbery in the unit block of W Street, NW. Lookout for a B/M, 5’8, wearing all black with a black mask, armed with a handgun.

    DC Police Department [email protected] 50 minutes ago
    Robbery Gun in the 2800 block of 12th Street, NE. LOF dark colored, older model vehicle, occupied by 2 B/M’s, passenger in a blue jacket.

  30. Menai Pete
    #2271775, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I don’t give a continental about Springsteen’s irrelevant Democrat NY politics (or his life story). I am going to his show to enjoy the music he and his band belt out (and remind myself that the bloke on stage is my age!)

  31. struth
    #2271776, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    I’m still trying to come to terms with a world where females walk around with vaginas on their head.
    AND ARE PROUD TO DO SO.

    If any of these women were your relatives a few years ago you would be denying it, and the men in white coats would be called.
    A social embarrassment.
    If you are reading this, because you just stumbled onto this site, and are not that political, just know this.
    There are sane peaceful people walking around the same as they peacefully did when they lost an election.
    There are their opposition in Balaclavas smashing up the joint, and walking around with vaginas on their heads.
    Which side do you belong to?

  32. Zyconoclast
    #2271777, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    No Zyconoclast, this Septimus.

    Eye bleach

  33. Rabz
    #2271780, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    An alien interrogation:

    “So earthling, how would you describe your planet?”

    “It’s a world where females walk around with vaginas on their head.”

  34. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2271781, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4146390/Anti-Rhodes-activist-accepts-40k-Rhodes-scholarship.html

    Young man doesn’t seem to have too many problems in compromising his principles.

  35. Tailgunner
    #2271782, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Stimpson J. Cat
    #2271040, posted on January 22, 2017 at 9:17 pm
    Where to buy Grigsie’s Vivofit 2 fitness tracker for those who are interested.

    From the scrollback.
    Too good to not mention.
    Those in the Abyss CAN still have the best sense of humour. Great stuff Stimpson.Le.Chat.
    A Cat Mustread.

  36. Grumpy Racist Homophobe
    #2271783, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Why hasn’t the “bail justice” idiot who released the Bourke Street killer been named and shamed? Media censorship as usual.

  37. Turnip
    #2271784, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    That woman acting up and getting turfed off the plane reminds me of the incident I had in the cafe last week.

    The “inclusive and accepting” lefty just couldn’t fathom that anyone could disagree with her and therefore must be guilty………of all the things she secretly knew were her failings…prejudiced, racist and wrong.

    She hasn’t been back sadly.

  38. Just interested
    #2271785, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Just so the full quote is on this page:

    The Deputy Prime Minister told ABC radio this morning that whether Mr Trump chose to walk away from the Paris climate agreement was a “question for the US” after some of his Coalition colleagues told The Australian there was no point in sticking by the Paris accord without US backing.

    “Well, we have an agreement. We signed an agreement,” Mr Joyce told the ABC’s AM program. “In fact, we’re ahead of where we need to be in honouring that agreement.”

    “We’re doing it in a vastly cheaper way than what the Labor Party has proposed.”

    “We are not the United States of Australia. We are just Australia. The United States will look after their business and we’ll look after ours.”

    When will the Government fall:

    (a) before Easter

    (b) after the Budget

    (c) the usual killing zone in December

  39. C.L.
    #2271786, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I see in the Courier Mail that Barnaby is also playing doggo on a group of graziers having their land compulsorily acquired at Shoalwater Bay too. Some have been there a hundred years and there are 60,000 head of cattle involved. Why TF doesn’t the government re-gazette some phony “national park” land and give that to Defence?

  40. Zyconoclast
    #2271787, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    An alien interrogation:

    “So earthling, how would you describe your planet?”

    “It’s a world where females walk around with vaginas on their head.”

    Alien: “…and if they put there @rses on top of their heads it will make our @nal probing much easier.”

  41. Tom
    #2271789, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Non-Muslim feminists chant “Allah akbar” at women’s march in Berlin, Germany.

    My god. They’re actually pleading with the moozleys: “Please rape and behead me!”

    While living in high-security housing complexes to protect themselves from the latest imports of moozley savages.

    The left’s mental illness/death wish — especially among the frightbats — is wondrous.

    Surely there is a rising generation of psychiatric researchers who can’t wait to get to work in this.

  42. Tailgunner
    #2271790, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Thanks for the PussyMarch highlights too Everyone,excellent.
    And thoughts to JC and fam. Circle of Life my brother. Peace.

  43. C.L.
    #2271791, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    The thing about the crazy plane lady is that before phone-filming, you can be sure the only version that came out would have been ‘elderly woman and her bereaved husband abused by Trump supporter on plane.’

  44. Tailgunner
    #2271792, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    She hasn’t been back sadly.

    She was kinda cute wasn’t she,Turnip?

  45. C.L.
    #2271793, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Non-Muslim feminists chant “Allah akbar” at women’s march in Berlin, Germany.

    Could there be more compelling evidence that what Western women really want is to be dominated again? They crave it hugely.

  46. Mother Lode
    #2271794, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    I’m still trying to come to terms with a world where females walk around with vaginas on their head.
    AND ARE PROUD TO DO SO.

    Funny thing is that they are using breasts and vaginas to characterise themselves – yet if a guy were to focus on them they would tear him to shreds and eat him like Maenads in a mad, Dionysian frenzy.

    It is a bit like only black people can say the ‘n’ word ‘cos only they can mean it the right way.

  47. Fleeced
    #2271796, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Meanwhile, in Nigeria, 65 people have been arrested at a pro-Trump rally.

  48. Rabz
    #2271797, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Bluddee hell – I’d never seen this conveyance before – looks like the sort of thing MV would get around in.

    Via Iowahawk.

  49. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2271798, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    ACCUSED Bourke St killer Dimitrious Gargasoulas has been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

    Gargasoulas arrived at the Spencer St complex this afternoon in the company of detectives from the homicide squad, Channel Nine has reported

    Breaking news.

  50. Mother Lode
    #2271799, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    ACCUSED Bourke St killer Dimitrious Gargasoulas has been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

    Gargasoulas arrived at the Spencer St complex this afternoon in the company of detectives from the homicide squad, Channel Nine has reported

    I assume, if he is charged, he will apply for bail.

  51. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2271800, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    No punishment for the crimes he has committeed, Lizzie?

    Interesting to read all the views expressed here. I don’t disagree with many of them. My comment was made believing he did have the option of returning; probably though there will be enough pressure exerted by the SJW’s for his return. I was basing my feelings on this. If we take these traitors back we need to do so with them under surveillance. I actually like the idea upthread of making them give over useful military info in return for our indulgence to their families. I also had the thought that if we made them give up Islam we could use this to pressure others here to do so too. Two years prison followed by ten years community service tell how bad Islam is should be added to my provisos re return. Probably not a well thought out comment, though, and I present my sick note re it. I am still quite crook.

    Thanks Denise for your kind support upthread for my right to be here and comment as I see fit.

  52. Rabz
    #2271801, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    LOL.

    Obscure Portlandia reference.

  53. struth
    #2271802, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    Our politicians will come out fighting against all that they will be forced to answer and justify, thanks to Trump, like hissing pussies.

    Do we see our politicians putting their trust in our media’s bias and hoping for the best, hoping Australians general political apathy will see them through?
    So far they are digging in on their want of being U.N luvvies.
    They won’t budge unless a reality bomb is placed underneath them.
    Malcom will be thanking god for the ABC every night.
    Guess what Mal baby, wrong god.
    Right of centre voters are not that stupid and the population ages.
    They know how to use the net.
    Get on the Trump train or get run over by it.

  54. memoryvault
    #2271803, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    looks like the sort of thing MV would get around in.

    Too bloody right I would, Rabz.
    Of course the bubble top would have to go – too Jetsons.
    And I’ll need a little step-ladder with a handrail, to get in.
    But I have one of those already.

  55. incoherent rambler
    #2271804, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:57 pm

    IF DJT makes the euros fund their share of the UN (or better still, withdraws US funding) and makes the euros fund their own defence then Europe would be more than broke.

    Can’t wait. Will he do it?

  56. struth
    #2271805, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    Funny thing is that they are using breasts and vaginas to characterise themselves – yet if a guy were to focus on them they would tear him to shreds and eat him like Maenads in a mad, Dionysian frenzy.

    I am guilty.
    I was caught staring at Madonna’s black vagina.
    I’m sure it winked at me.

  57. Roger
    #2271806, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    No punishment for the crimes he has committeed, Lizzie?

    The difficulty is proving any alleged offences committed during war in an Australian court of law with ordinary rules of evidence.

    The only charges really likely would be under counter terrorism legislation involving fighting in a foreign conflict and membership of a terrorist organisation.

  58. Senile Old Guy
    #2271807, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    But the Australian Human Rights Commission said marriage was not “inherently religious” and said allowing civil celebrants to deny services may not be consistent with human rights law.

    Good luck finding any AHRC statements about areas where Islam is not ‘consistent with human rights law’. I don’t see any in my quick search, which mostly turns up issues about the ‘backlash’ and related issues.

    As an alternative, the commission recommended a register of authorised celebrants that do not wish to marry same-sex couples due to conscientious or religious beliefs. In a submission to the committee, the NSW Parliamentary Working Group on Marriage Equality said marriage celebrants were providing a government service. “[We] believe that there ought not to be any discrimination by celebrants in civil marriages under the state, regardless of the celebrant’s personal, moral or religious beliefs,” the submission said.

    And as soon as any such list is created, activist gays will turn up insisting on being ‘married’ by celebrants who do not wish to. Those celebrants will then, urged on the ABC and left wing media, be dragged through the court of ‘public opinion’ and ruined.

  59. cohenite
    #2271808, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    It’s the gift that never stops giving: Trump has unleashed the walking vagina. Look at ’em.

  60. Leigh Lowe
    #2271809, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Why hasn’t the “bail justice” idiot who released the Bourke Street killer been named and shamed? Media censorship as usual.

    Good question.
    The ranks of bail justices are teeming with lefties and enablers of crooks.
    It may surprise people to learn that a well known bail justice was also the part-time girlfriend of Alphonse Gangitano and spoke at his funeral after he tragically died of a fall in his laundry*.
    .
    .
    * The fall was precipitated by a number of shots being fired into the useless prick, allegedly by Graham Kinniburgh and Jason Moran.
    Unfortunately we can’t ask Graham or Jason if this is so, because they also met with unfortunate accidents.

  62. Leigh Lowe
    #2271813, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    ACCUSED Bourke St killer Dimitrious Gargasoulas has been taken to police headquarters for questioning.

    Gargasoulas arrived at the Spencer St complex this afternoon in the company of detectives from the homicide squad, Channel Nine has reported

    I assume, if he is charged, he will apply for bail.

    I’d give him better than a 50:50 chance of getting it.

  63. Tailgunner
    #2271814, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    US mainstream news outlet CNN has now been officially ‘blacklisted’ from all press pass applications to Trump events after Friday’s inauguration.

    Lol! Is that real News,Gab?!

  64. struth
    #2271815, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:05 pm

    “[We] believe that there ought not to be any discrimination by celebrants in civil marriages under the state, regardless of the celebrant’s personal, moral or religious beliefs,” the submission said.

    Believe what you f’n like, until SSM is recognised by the community, which it does not, by law, recognise, you are only allowed BY THE SOVEREIGN PEOPLE OF AUSTRALIA to marry a man to a woman.

  65. Mother Lode
    #2271816, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    But the Australian Human Rights Commission said marriage was not “inherently religious” and said allowing civil celebrants to deny services may not be consistent with human rights law.

    Perhaps not, but it is cultural. And the AHRC does not own our culture. It arises from the lives and customs of the ordinary people.

    That the AHRC cannot understand this is one of the most cogent arguments for its dissolution.

    That, and the utter joy there would be kicking that self-worshipping blob of tripe, Triggs, and that studiously injured Southpossumarse out onto the street.

  66. Mother Lode
    #2271817, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I was caught staring at Madonna’s black vagina.

    Had there been a breeze you would have sworn it whistled at you.

  67. Ragu
    #2271818, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    #fakenews He is the holder of an Australian passport, not a Syrian one.

    Totally irrelevant.
    He is in Syria. He has undoubtedly broken Syrian law.
    For better or for worse, we recognise the Syrian government.
    If the opportunity presents itself, to do anything other than hand him over to the Syrian authorities, is to aid and abet a known criminal evade justice in a foreign country.

    Surely, even though we are not officially at war, the terrorism laws would make this clown an enemy of the state. Punishable by indefinite internment.

  68. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2271819, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    It may surprise people to learn that a well known bail justice was also the part-time girlfriend of Alphonse Gangitano and spoke at his funeral after he tragically died of a fall in his laundry*.

    Double barreled name, who posed for one of the lad’s mags?

  69. cohenite
    #2271820, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:10 pm

    Jessie

    #2271812, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Huh?

    Decision-Making Flowchart for Bail Applications

    source: Judicial College of Victoria

    The Presumption of Bail always tips the balance in favour of the applicant.

