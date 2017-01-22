Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, January 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
805 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

  1. The Beer Whisperer
    #2272048, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:32 pm

    Celebrants with conscientious objections to performing same sex marriages should do so too. If there are not enough left to meet the demand, well bad luck for those who don’t get their garriages.

    I would have a service from such Christians. I do not recognise the state’s perceived authority over marriage. Simples.

  2. Rabz
    #2272049, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Does anyone seriously think that Gargalargalousas will get bail?

    The small matter of extensive community outrage should prevent it. The Oz has noted he’s appearing before a magistrate, not a “bail justice”.

  3. Boambee John
    #2272051, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    dover beach at 1604,

    There are marriages under the Marriage Act, and there are marriages under long standing social custom.

    As I understand it, the Presbyterians will cease to provide marriages under the Marriage Act (those who want such in addition to their “customary” marriage will need to attend a registry office, or go to a celebrant for a second ceremony.

    Instead, they will provide religious services in accirdance with their religious tradition.

  4. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2272052, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    I’ve a feeling Victorian Bail Justices will be laying low, very low, for the time being.

  5. Top Ender
    #2272053, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:36 pm

    Sounds pretty useless firearms safety on behalf of someone.

    A young actor has been shot dead while filming a hip-hop music video in a Brisbane CBD underground bar.

    Australian band Bliss n Eso were filming the video in the Brooklyn Standard in Eagle Lane on Monday afternoon when several firearms were discharged as part of the production.

    “As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received a wound to the chest and subsequently died from his injuries,” Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said.

    Police are conducting a criminal investigation after being called to the hotel at 2pm following reports of a workplace incident.

    Paramedics treated the man in his 20s for a wound to the chest for close to an hour before he was declared dead.

    Link

  6. Ragu
    #2272055, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    I do not recognise the state’s perceived authority over marriage. Simples.

    The state authority over the dissolution of that private contract is more pernicious.

  7. Rabz
    #2272056, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Australian band Bliss n Eso

    Purveyors of utter shite.

  8. Denise
    #2272057, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:38 pm

    Not so much kind Lizzie as reasonable; why get oneself into a knot because someone else has had the good fortune and savvy to get out of Dodge? It’s the beauty of what we in the West still can do which we should celebrate and defend, unlike those poor women in the ME. ‘No man is an island’ applies to good as well as bad.

    I’m blessed by the input of so many people on the Cat who freely share their thoughts and experiences and often one well-placed sentence can consolidate all the debating on a particular subject. For instance, though i don’t always agree with Grigory M his comment on the jihadist coming back to Oz really settles the matter philosophically for me as well as the comments thereafter.

    Living as I do in semi-rural Qld suburbia, though the people here are very pleasant there’s not really much good conversation or exchange of ideas, so I get my fix from the Cat rather than brain games which tend to be static.

    You add a lot to this blog because of your cosmopolitan experience and academic research for which I am grateful. Adds a bit of bling to my life😉

  9. Boambee John
    #2272058, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    dover beach,

    Problem with revising on a tablet, to continue.

    Instead they will provide only religious services in accordance with their religious traditions.

    As I alluded to earlier, this is how Muslim imams marry off under age girls. The “system” seems to turn a blind eye to this, essentially for PC reasons, unless a particularly egregious case comes to light. If the “system” wishes to stop the Presbyterians, or any other Christian organisation, from running a purely religious process, it will have to take on the Muslims. I doubt that will happen.

  10. Gab
    #2272059, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Does anyone seriously think that Gargalargalousas will get bail?

    Better than 50% chance he does if he comes up before Magistrate Jelena “Nah, he’s no threat to public safety” Popovic.

  11. NewChum
    #2272060, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:42 pm

    Same way Bruce Lees son died.

    What on earth are Australian groups doing emulating black American hip
    Hop culture anyway?

    Saw two Lilly white kids today in ‘gangsta’ clothes, cornrows in the hair and everything. No boys, you don’t look like gangstas, you look ridiculous. Any parent allowing that carry on shouldn’t be surprised at the results from allowing their kid to so much as look in that cultural direction. The getup is not cheap, either.

  12. Top Ender
    #2272061, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Fairly poor article from News.com – as usual – saying Gargoolery has refused to return:

    DIMITRIOUS “Jimmy” Gargasoulas has refused to appear before a judge to face five counts of murder over Friday’s Melbourne attack.
    The 26-year-old was expected to be charged with five counts of murder in relation to Melbourne’s Bourke Street massacre.
    He was en route to Melbourne’s Magistrates Court on Monday afternoon after being questioned be police.
    But Nine News reported his lawyer requested the accused be excused from appearing in court due to health concerns.

    But was this allowed? Doesn’t say.

  13. Gab
    #2272062, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    I’m quite certain bail justices are not privvy to any history of the alleged perp in front of them when looking at bail. Additionally, bail justices must follow bail laws.

  14. Tom
    #2272063, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    You add a lot to this blog because of your cosmopolitan experience and academic research for which I am grateful. Adds a bit of bling to my life.

    Beautifully said, Denise.

  16. Zatara
    #2272065, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    “As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received a wound to the chest and subsequently died from his injuries,”

    No. The gun didn’t decide to put a live round in the chamber by itself.

    As a result of the unfamiliarity of some dumbass with firearms someone let a weapon loaded with live ammunition rather than blanks on to a set.

    The alternative cause can only be murder.

  17. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2272067, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Australian band Bliss n Eso were filming the video in the Brooklyn Standard in Eagle Lane on Monday afternoon when several firearms were discharged as part of the production.

    “As a result of the use of those firearms one of the actors has received a wound to the chest and subsequently died from his injuries,” Detective Inspector Tom Armitt said.

    Darwin award candidate.

  18. Gab
    #2272068, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    Beautifully said, Denise.

    I luv you, Tom.

  19. The Beer Whisperer
    #2272069, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Insanity, Gab. Bail is not a determination of guilt, but a determination of the likelihood of danger to the public.

  20. Top Ender
    #2272070, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    More from the Oz. He’s in custody, but look at the trial dates. Bet he applies for bail sometime this week. Mind you, I would expect he would not get it.

    The man accused of killing five people in Friday’s Bourke St rampage has missed his first court appearance, with his lawyer saying he is too unwell to attend.

    James Gargasoulas, 26, of Windsor, has been charged with five counts of murder over the deaths of pedestrians allegedly hit by a stolen car he drove through Melbourne’s CBD.

    Victoria Police has warned more charges are pending, with another 32 pedestrians injured.

    Seven pedestrians remain in a critical condition, having suffered life-threatening injuries.

    During a brief hearing at the Melbourne Magistrates Court this afternoon, deputy chief magistrate Jelena Popovic set dates for police to deliver the brief of evidence against Mr Gargasoulas to his law firm.

    Megan Casey, representing Mr Gargasoulas, asked for her client to be excused from attending because he was not well.

    She said he was still recovering from surgery to his arm, after being shot in the arm by police.

    No family attended for Mr Gargasoulas, and none of the victims or their families were present.

    Prosecutor Brendan Kissane QC asked Ms Popovic if police could have a longer than usual period to compile the brief of evidence, saying it was an “unusual” case.

    “It is unusual because of the unprecedented events that relate to this case,” he said. “This is going to be a complicated matter.”

    Ms Popovic adjourned the case for a special mention on August 1, ahead of a committal mention on December 15. She ordered the brief of evidence to be sent to Mr Gargasoulas’ lawyers by October 20.

    Her client has been excused from attending court on those dates, with a video-link appearance scheduled.

    Mr Gargaoulas will spend his 27th birthday, on Thursday, behind bars.

    Link

  21. Anne
    #2272071, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:52 pm

    Woman thrown off plane for abusing a Trump supporter.

    Passengers applaud and chant, USA, USA. USA. 😀

    https://youtu.be/ZwG-kDXk1sk

  22. Jessie
    #2272072, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle 5:00 pm
    🙁 🙁

    I reminded my friend at least we have i-phone photos of another find made on an excursion …………

    * Not ours but this shows the magnifique-ness
    Alectoria superba

  23. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2272073, posted on January 23, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Does anyone seriously think that Gargalargalousas will get bail?

    For dangerous driving?
    Everyone gets bail for dangerous driving causing death. It’s magic.

  24. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2272075, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    God help us all. I had thought, that the Popovic womyn had been put out to pasture amidst tares and thistles.

  25. Lysander
    #2272076, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    I can’t link to twitter but there’s a great video of a liberal complaining about sitting next to a Trump supporter and she wants her seat changed for her and husband. She starts calling people names and then…..

    the pilot kicks them off!

  26. Lysander
    #2272077, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    (and the plane erupted in applause)

  27. Diogenes
    #2272079, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Our Gladys will try and make housing in Sinny more affordable.

    I can feel her hand creeping into my pocket already

  28. Grigory M
    #2272080, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    Fairly poor article from News.com – as usual – saying Gargoolery has refused to return:

    “Gargoolery” – as some folks here refer to Grigory M – was never actually gone. He is nothing to do with the Islamic Greek ice addict charged with 5 counts of murder.

    Hopefully, you are more accurate with terminology in your published writings.

  29. Mark from Melbourne
    #2272081, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    I can’t link to twitter but there’s a great video of a liberal complaining about sitting next to a Trump supporter and she wants her seat changed for her and husband. She starts calling people names and then…..

    Does no-one scroll up?

  30. Gab
    #2272082, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:06 pm

    On the way home listening to 3AW, a caller informs that he was helping out a South Sudanese man and they got to talking. Asked him about his family, home country, life over there etc. After a while, the caller asked him about the Sudanese youth and all the criminal activity being committed by them in Melbourne, why he thought it was happening, did he have any insights?

    The man replied that our laws are weak, that the police here have been stripped of any authority and that therefore the youths don’t respect our laws or the police here. They laugh at our soft laws. In Sudan if they were apprehended, the police would first give them a good beating before taking them to lock-up. Also, he said our gaols here are luxurious by comparison and that youths committing car-jackings and home invasions, seirous of fences etc in Sudan, were put in with adult prisoners.

    Got me to thinking if that’s the case, then the Apex gang must really love Dan Andrews.

  31. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2272083, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Jessie – As you can imagine I don’t get many insects in my yard. They’re a bit like a mouse in a cattery.

    One of the fringe benefits I’ve noticed is I get fewer mosquitoes and bush flies than elsewhere. It’s apparent when out walking – much hand waving and scratching of mossie bites until I get home. My local family of noisy miners are quietly noisily effective even though they go through lots of bread too.

  32. Gab
    #2272084, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    Serious offences.

    Sorry for not spelcheking.

  33. Lysander
    #2272085, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:09 pm

    No sorry Mark, often no time to do so.

  34. Anne
    #2272086, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Seriously, the World has gone mad.

    I suspect a form of masse psychosis.

    Non muslim feminists chant Allah Akbar at March in Berlin.

    https://mobile.twitter.com/v_of_europe/status/823279199951712257

  35. Jessie
    #2272087, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Top Ender at 5:47 pm

    Good-o

    Megan Casey for Mr Gargasoulas

    Has Polynesian experience (Pong Su)
    Drug trafficking
    Cultural awareness training from local ATSI group

    Further, Megan has undertaken cultural awareness training provided by Kellawan Indigenous Consultants for persons who are members of Aboriginal communities.

    Worked in Dublin, Ireland (that’s a plus)
    Refugee and asylum seeker practice. (Ireland)
    Is History and Bookings Officer of the Ormond Ski Club
    ………. and lots of experience in criminal law.

    As a solicitor, Megan was a member of the LIV Criminal Law General Committee and was VLA’s representative on the Criminal Court Users Group. She had conduct of some of the most complex indictable files including murder trials, sexual offences, applications for an indefinite sentence, applications for Extended Supervision Orders and matters involving the application of the Crimes (Mental Impairment and Unfitness to be Tried) Act. Megan also instructed in the Supreme Court ‘Pong Su’ trial in which she was required to appear on occasions when Counsel was not available, including preparing to cross-examine one of the expert witnesses on material central to her client’s defence. Her client was successfully acquitted after 7½ months before a jury.

  36. BrettW
    #2272089, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:15 pm

    Ross Greenwood just started his show by saying a Fair Work Commission guy (Graham Watson) has just resigned/retired but going out by saying the FWC is being run to the benefit of Labor and Unions and biased against employers.

    Obviously we know this but unusual for somebody within FWC to actually say it.

  37. Jessie
    #2272090, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    * I read somewhere Gargasoulas identified as Greek/Tongan*

    Perhaps Turnbull will legislate ALL Australians to hand in their commodores to reduce and to prevent any further events.

  38. calli
    #2272091, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    Woman thrown off plane for abusing a Trump supporter.

    LOL. Thought for a moment it was airborne.

  39. Rev. Archibald
    #2272092, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    No. The gun didn’t decide to put a live round in the chamber by itself.

    As a result of the unfamiliarity of some dumbass with firearms someone let a weapon loaded with live ammunition rather than blanks on to a set.

    The alternative cause can only be murder.

    ..
    It is possible it was a blank.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2272093, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:17 pm

    The left are trying to organise a Tax Day protest to make Trump release his tax return.

    These lunatics spent 8 years slagging the Tea Party over taxes and now suddenly it’s important.

  41. cohenite
    #2272094, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    Bruce of Newcastle

    #2271997, posted on January 23, 2017 at 4:26 pm

    2GB reports Melbourne driver five murder charges.

    Two years for dangerous driving occasioning death.
    Possibly none at all for “mental illness”.
    If plod had the balls to say he was a muzzo convert who was shouting Snackbar he’d be gone for 25 years. They won’t do that because SJW.

    The key here is intent; if the muslim angle isn’t pursued by the weak authorities then the muslim has an exculpatory defence of mental impairment which vitiates intent. The defence of mental impairment is set out in s 20 of the CMIA. The defence is established if at the time of engaging in conduct constituting the offence, the person was suffering from a mental impairment that had the effect that:
    •the person did not know the nature and quality of the conduct, or
    •the person did not know that the conduct was wrong.

    Given the bastard’s drug history and the fact the CMIA has holus bolus incorporated M’Naghten it is entirely possible he could escape legal liability for his actions.

    However if the weak bastards pursue the muslim terrorism angle that makes the M’Naghten defence less likely because intent to be present only has to be shown to be consistent with muslim terrorism methods and killing people with vehicles was advocated by Isis and already used by a number of muslim scum. then the murder charges have real application.

    So, without islam he could get off on the mental impairment bullshit; with it he has a much greater chance of being nailed.

  42. calli
    #2272095, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    In future, when refering to the Melbourne Greek jihadi, he shall be known as The Meatdrone.

    Thank you john constantine. Sums him up perfectly.

  44. Delta A
    #2272097, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    I love climate change.

    This, which will surely turn out to be the Hottest Year Evah (TM), has produced soaking rain every week or so, alleviating the need for heavy watering. The temperature now is nudging 20 degrees. The vegetables in the back garden are humming with pleasure (apart from the tomatoes – fruits, I know – who remain stubbornly green.)

    We keep jumpers handy and a rug for the cool nights. I have never, in all my very, very long years, known mid-summer to be as mild as this.

  45. Stackja
    #2272098, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    Gargoyles being subjected to much scrutiny. Megan to the rescue!

  46. Anne
    #2272099, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Lysander, does my link of the video at 5:52pm not work?

  47. Lysander
    #2272100, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    * I read somewhere Gargasoulas identified as Greek/Tongan*

    Jessie, his facebook was changed to Greek Muslim?

  48. Lysander
    #2272101, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    Not at our work Anne; no videos I’m afraid…

  49. Anne
    #2272102, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    No worries. Check it later.

  50. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2272103, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Revolver blank probably more dangerous than the NATO round I linked to above.

    Once on piquet at about 3am on a black as pitch night the Air Defense guys infiltrated us. I had the widget on the end of my SLR but when coming off duty I ran into the “enemy”. So I did as you do, let off a blank. Even with widget it flamed like a roman candle in the darkness!

    Laconic comment from very nearby. “Nice if you pointed your weapon downwards…”

  51. cohenite
    #2272104, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:31 pm

    Muslim woman arrested in Sweden; listen.

  52. Diogenes
    #2272105, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Ircc with the black 7.62mm blanks, they were regarded as dangerous to 15m. Those godawful semi transparent ones were 12m.

  53. Rev. Archibald
    #2272106, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Yes, Bruce.
    We were trained to “aim off” with blank rounds.
    You don’t aim directly at anyone, especially up close.
    Apparently small bits of brass may come off from the crimping.

  54. Diogenes
    #2272107, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Even with widget it flamed like a roman candle in the darkness!

    Which is why in periods of total fire bans, we ran through the scrub yelling “bang”. Not great for morale, but otoh we had hollywod rifles, never jammed or need reloading 🙂

  55. test pattern
    #2272108, posted on January 23, 2017 at 6:40 pm

    Gargoulas is very probably a Collingwood fan triggered by the long Victorian summer football drought with nary a preseason cloud to look forward to, a time Victorians call the silly season. They can’t stand it. Some snap. Conspiracy theorists claim he’s a recent convert from one of the other club based faith communities. Some claim a true Collingwood fan would never drive randomly into a crowd, he’d only target the non whites. All a bit too big picture for this Red Dog and his hillbilly.

