Civilization is the progress toward a society of privacy. The savage's whole existence is public, ruled by the laws of his tribe. Civilization is the process of setting man free from men.— Ayn Rand
Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
I am good at spatial reasoning. Can visualize a design in three dimensions and apply stuff to it, easy peasy. I can place household furniture in my mind and decide whether it fits and flows; never wrong about that. But I am easily lost in shopping centres and their car parks. Go figure. Hairy says I have one sure direction; always turn left automatically (I am left-handed). He watches me do it, just so’s he can laugh.
Mrs. Mum has returned home. She left us two beautiful home-made chicken pies for dinner tonight; the big one for the children, the smaller one for me and Hairy, later. Not long ago I was taking ours out of the oven and cutting it in half. You can have the bigger half, I say nicely to Hairy. Dere is no bigger half, he comments. Yes, there is, I say, pointing to my cutting. A half is a half, Lizzie, he says. It is no more, and no less. What you mean, he continues, is dat you have cut it into two.
Sometimes it is like being married to Googlery. 🙂
Just like there is the “correct” answer to “is the glass half full or half empty?”. Correct (or engineers answer) is the glass is twice as large as it needs to be 🙂
one for the Cat files notables there Rev .
Thems were the days.
Example of someone with a clue making accurate predictions: Mark Steyn.
Example of someone without a clue who couldn’t make a single accurate prediction in 18 months so therefore is a regular guest on the (US) ABC: (as explained by Ann Coulter).
I thought Computer Aided Drafting software rendered tech. drawing obsolete, twenty years ago?
Incorrect. The glass must always be bigger so you can swirl the wine.
Thanks, Dot. Enjoyed that. I must be getting better. 🙂
Pretty clearly, the media have made up their collective mind: four solid, uninterrupted years of fake news and Trump = Hitler rapist. This was exactly their policy 37 years ago when they knuckled down to four years of Reagan hatred. That’s the media we have, folks. Unchanged, mentally and practically, after 37 years.
Kids can’t understand an iso pipe drawing, and forget about them finding their way through a P&ID. Good for me, makes me more valuable.
Had to stop watching PM Live… Fme, those women a shrill harpies.
Attackers broadcast woman’s horrific gang rape on Facebook Live as webcam shows the moment police arrived to save the victim
We know ‘cuck’ is an insult thrown around a lot these days.
Turns out that reporter-hitting man is an actual
http://archive.is/B5Plj
That is his wedding photo as shared on facebook.
Yes, his new wife is holding a young baby clearly not of his loins.
No wonder he was lashing out like that. The humiliation must be oppressive.
Yep. Or they will at best have kids glueing stuff together, with the teacher doing all the cutting. I can’t find the link to what tools kids are allowed to use at varying ages.
I tend to agree with the Rev*, but some people’s brains are wired differently – I can get data into third normal form without thinking about it and visualise systems designs and structure and project dependencies, but am at best an average programmer.
*There are always exceptions , one of my students was “e”s across the board, but in my subject I had to give him a B as he was interested and his brain was wired to “program” , and because of his engagement withe subject I never had behavioural issues with him (he got 3″negative behaviour” letters the day, I sent an “attaboy” )
He has his hands in his pockets, and the tip of his tie tucked into the front of his trousers.
In his wedding photo.
God freaking damn it.
Totally cucked.
Fleeced.
I pulled the pin on PML at exactly that moment.
Interesting that as soon as the anti-Trump frightbat segment started the resident frightbats started screeching.
Ahahahahahaha.
I wasn’t a fan of the “cuck” insult. But you got to admit… it seems to fit.
I guess “cuck” is just an extreme version of a useful idiot. LOL.
Correct. The FIL had an IQ just a couple of points under Einstein. A MENSA member.
Nice guy. Very quiet. Unassuming. He preferred to listen, rather than to talk. Always listening. Most people at the funeral were agape about the eulogy. Where he had been, and what he had done in his life. He never told them much of it. Practically zero. They knew nothing. Mrs A knew a bit, but only because she was there as a kid. Opening old sea chests stored in the garage puts a different light on things. The letters back and forth.
But the FIL reminds me of Trump in some respects. Both born with silver spoons in their mouths. It’s hard to describe, but it’s like a reverse mirror. One brash, the other unbraisive. Shared values. I always got the sense that history mattered with the FIL. He had a better education than I could have ever hoped for.
I think Trump recognises the key to life. Sure, you don’t have to be the most educated to be a success. Streets need to be swept, lawns need to be mowed, and buildings need to built. And people need jobs.
IQ has a bit to do with it. But the culture matters.
The only people smiling in the photo are the guests eyeing off the buffet.
I would say ‘shotgun wedding’ but the whole thing is just, well, I can’t even.
One guy wore his best things tho.
What a loser!
The ABC wants you to know about the Trump crowd numbers. The ABC knows this is a vital issue for all Australians.
Tom, I wasn’t targeting anyone in particular. Just pointing out that this is a great blog because so many interesting people with different skills. Not trying to be Pollyanna; trying to point out that we should enjoy this and each other because only God knows how long we shall have such freedom of speech. Time we could spend on pooling what we know often wasted by cat and dog fights. That’s all. Fights are very entertaining- I really enjoy them – but they’re ultimately circular and futile.
Not just the ABC. I avoid FTA, but I’ve heard “newsbreaks” on those channels, and it’s all trivial anti-Trump crap of that nature.
Link to the Facebook page?
Oh well, I’m off to read. Real life is kind of amusing, but frustrating.
If I had to choose between good looks, intelligence and luck, I would choose luck every time.
Don’t get me wrong, I have worked hard my whole life, but almost every good thing I have is down to dumb luck.
Reminds me of The Umpire strikes back – chalk dust. Dash it all, I can’t link to it on this blasted tablet.
Facebook page has been deleted I believe. You can find the thread in the darker corners to the internet if you want, I’m not linking it. It’s real, the guy is tagged and the image is from the FB image server. I would never post anything if the authenticity is in doubt.
Don’t be like that, Arky.
You deliberately planted the apricot tree, yes?
The missus seems too good looking to be marrying him even if she is copping it from other fellas on the side.
Also, what a slovenly wedding. I would have had all the males rounded up and shot.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6456Z3G0oZ0
They stopped teaching proper technical drawing years ago, and now children have no idea of how to draw even simple shapes by hand.
Never mind do an isometric projection from plans.
I thought Computer Aided Drafting software rendered tech. drawing obsolete, twenty years ago?
Like most stuff, the foundations are important, I can teach a machinist to cnc program pretty quickly, but it is very difficult to do it with a non machinist, I think it is similar with CAD, both CAD models and drawings are ways of representing an object that has been imagined, by learning basic technical drawing, you learn how to imagine objects and think about them in three dimensions eg. What does the third angle projection of the object look like, what can I see, what is hidden? If you can do that then both the drawing and the CAD model become easy to develop (esp. as in virtually all CAD programs you work in 2D and then perform some operation on the 2D object to make it 3D)
..
Nope.
It was here when I moved in.
Sure – as Ronald Reagan said – “Trust, but verify”*. Why should we take your word for it?
* h/t – calli
Not looking at selling the story to certain T.V. shows?
Yep, me too!
Leftards are fucking stupid. Absolutely fucking stupid.
This is called the g-factor, first identified by Charles Spearman using factor analysis in the early 1900s.
The g factor: psychometrics and biology.
General ability, defined as psychometric g, arises from the empirical fact that scores on various cognitive tests are positively correlated in the population. The g factor is highly stable across different factor analytic algorithms, across different test batteries and across different populations. Because all cognitive tests, from the simplest to the most complex, regardless of their informational content, are g-loaded to varying degrees, g cannot be described in terms of the tests’ content, or even in psychological terms. It is actually a property of the brain. The loadings of various tests on g, from tests of sensory discrimination and reaction time to those of highly complex problem solving, predict those tests’ degree of correlation with a number of non-psychometric variables: the test’s heritability, inbreeding depression, coefficient of assortative mating, brain size, reaction time, brain nerve conduction velocity, brain glucose metabolic rate and features of brain evoked potentials. Although some of the brain’s cognitive functions are modular, the g factor reflects the all-positive correlations among virtually all cognitive functions that show individual differences.I hypothesize that the brain contains no module for general problem solving. Correlations between individuals’ performances in various cognitive tasks result from quantitative individual differences in physiological conditions that do not constitute the brain’s modular and other neural design features but do influence their speed and efficiency of information processing.
—-
What this means is that IQ which is the measurement of g-factor measures the brain’s processing power. Like computers some are more powerful than others.
A lot of the top successful business guys will tell you it’s recognising and harnessing luck to maximum advantage that makes the difference.
Or simply so supremely arrogant that they don’t think anyone else moves in the same lofty intellectual circles as they do?
What happened to “Grigory’s picking on the women again.”?
Whining bitch.
I don’t give two craps if you believe it or not. You mistake my response for something it is not, namely the opening of a discussion. Pic is real, posted by what looks to be hitters sister. Believe it don’t believe it, don’t care.
We all know the cat troll only posts here after he has been caught wanking into his Mother’s underwear drawer.
Until now I thought Baldrick had dibs on funniest comment…
I don’t give one crap for what you don’t give two craps about. If you can’t verify it with a link, then it’s fake.
Fabulous. One man shuts up protestors.
Yairs – I’ve seen the website – it’s what doc’s patients say.
I don’t believe Grog was ever in contention with his fitbit … unless he can link. Fucking moron.
And this is why IT has an IQ of 156.
FIL went into Berlin on the back of a Russian tank as an interpreter. Witnessed the horror the Russians inflicted. Tit for tat from the Russian perspective. It was horrific. As war was.
“Dads Army” and “Hogans Heros” were a way to heal and sooth the wounds of a traumatised populus. Humor has its place, but it also placates.
What are we fighting about now? A picture of some sort?
Trump finds a new way to insult the cia. Imagine telling professional liars that media hacks are more dishonest than they are. What a blow to self esteem. No wonder all he got was a few embarrassed guffaws.
I’m watching the tennis.
‘I don’t give one crap for what you don’t give two craps about’
Zen and the sound of one hand crapping
But left hand guy has his best Nike thongs on. How could you say it is slovenly?
Canadians are always showing off their toenails in summer. It’s considered the height of fashion.
Yairs – I’ve seen the website – it’s what doc’s patients say.
Oh I see, snooping around yet again Grog. What a shock and how out of character for the Cat’s resident creep. Of course it’s in the public domain… As I run a small family business I’m quite proud that I don’t let manipulative pan handlers across our stoop. Of course Grog would know all about these things being a real medico an’ all that.
That’s a load of crap!
Test
Even on the UAH satellite record it is the hottest year on record, it’s +0.50 above the long term record, compared with 1997-1998 which was +0.48 in the record which goes back to 1979. However, according to Roy Spencer this is not statistically significant. So it is not possible to say it is the hottest year on record with any confidence. It fell off so quickly at the end of year. Sure the spike goes up quickly but it is falling off dramatically..nuffin in it… check Roy’s website if you don’t believe me. But I know you do.
Don’t like my link?
Stuff it.
Going to bed.
Yairs – I’ve seen the website – it’s what doc’s patients say.
Don’t you just love my husband’s comment on Doctoralia, (doctor review site), Grog? I’ll post it here just in case you missed it:
“My medical practice is run by my wife, Lisa. It’s a specialised area ie. Parkinson’s disease, tremor, botox treatments including for headaches, hence the appointment process is complex. My wife does an excellent job and gets 5 stars from me. It’s a free country, you are welcome to go elsewhere.”
Moaner Lisa – I could care less.
So, you’re a Yank, then.
Haven’t you got your own blogsites?
Moaner Lisa – I could care less.
And yet you post.
FIFY
Mr. Trump said he has never had a drink of alcohol and said he drummed a simple message into his children’s heads at an early age.
“I’d say, ‘No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes,’” he said. “‘No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes.’”
I can understand an aversion to alcohol from someone whose older brother died of alcoholism at age 42. I think if I had an older brother who died of alcoholism at age 42, I would have a powerful aversion myself. But I didn’t, and so I don’t.
The puzzle for me is that the alcohol and cigarette -averse Trump seems to have become big buddies with the personification of those things – Mr Beer and Cigarettes himself, Nigel Farage. After all, Nigel Farage has made a career of very publicly drinking beer and smoking cigarettes, and being utterly shameless about both. It’s why people like me voted for him: he’s one of us.
Frank Davis: The Rise of Mr Beer and Cigarettes
No puzzle really. Nigel Farage isn’t one of his kids 🙂
Front page of the Oz – E mailed through – cites Gargleyourarseoff as facing 20 charges, including breach of bail, dangerous driving, and assault, when he was granted bail, just before his murderous little rampage in Melbourne…
Also seems he was dodging a bench warrant for his arrest…
“It is unusual because of the unprecedented events that relate to this case,” he said. “This is going to be a complicated matter.”
“Unprecedented” what like people doing bad stuff whilst on bail? Gosh this must be the first time this has ever happened in the whole wide world. How very peculiar.
Mr Gargaoulas will spend his 27th birthday, on Thursday, behind bars.
He’s born on Australia Day….
Charge sheets released yesterday by the Melbourne Magistrates Court reveal Mr Gargasoulas already was facing a string of charges, the most serious relating to a police chase in November in which he allegedly sped down the wrong side of a St Kilda road. He allegedly had been avoiding execution of a bench warrant for his arrest and receiving notice of earlier charges in the days before the chase.
See, just too overwhelming for him.. obviously he needed a social worker to help him dodge responsibility.
Trump appears to agree, given how much attention he has given to this issue.
Why was this guy ever on the street.
Why do we keep hearing this story over and over again.
Who exactly is doing the sentencing these days.
From first principles you’d say they wanted these animals out and about, causing trouble.
Be a good time for a law and order candidate to show up.
Septimus, are you seriously trying this shit on again? FMD.
From the Oz. Any of the bush lawyers on the Cat care to comment?
Was he upset he wasn’t invited to the orgy?
Gold Coast cleaner compensated for school sex prank
http://www.smh.com.au/queensland/gold-coast-cleaner-compensated-for-school-sex-prank-20170123-gtx4hu.html
Roasting and frying starchy foods could increase the risk of cancer, a UK government body say.
I’ll take my chances, thanks.
That is his wedding photo as shared on facebook.
Be thankful you did not see the photos of his allegedly hacked by Anonymous.
All I will say is that they are very very very German in nature.
LOL for how many centuries have humans been roasting starchy food? But only now is it considered dangerous.
From the article in the Oz. “Special provisions put in place for the Aboriginal community.” Riiiight…
Cavemen probably roasted potatoes at some stage. And look what happened. They all died.
The amendment to part 4.4 of the Succession Act NSW 2006 provides for distribution to any person who can demonstrate entitlement under “the laws, customs, traditions and practices of the indigenous community”. The change is designed to take account of the fact that Aboriginal people may see “family” differently, and therefore want their estates divided differently.
White privilege?
Creatures of habit.
Sinc’s plaything to smote at will?
Cavemen probably roasted potatoes at some stage. And look what happened. They all died.
That would be South American cavemen.
The rest of the world had to settle for culturally appropriated spuds some time later.
It’s another cash grab for lawyers. Next step is that indigenous persons are entitled to a “free will” because Aboriginals can’t afford to make one. It’s big business for lawyers. That and real estate.
Let the great potato/sweet potato/yam debate begin.
http://allrecipes.com.au/recipe/24197/roast-yams.aspx
A Gold Coast school cleaner has been awarded more than $150,000 in compensation …after colleagues set up the Helensvale State School staff room with a dishevelled bed, empty bottles and condoms, before asking him to clean it up.
Mr Green lodged a sexual harassment claim with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, who ordered Education Queensland pay him compensation of $156,051.
So he didn’t find the 6 inch population tool?
Ms Doolittle,
If Education Queensland had to pay him compensation of $156,051 what happened to the people who set up the “prank” ?.
One imagines they will think very carefully before trying anything like this again.
Let the great potato/sweet potato/yam debate begin.
Always suspected there was more to this than meets the eye. Never even seen them kinda yams in that there recipe you posted. Recipe reckons they are only available in NZ an S. Africa… so there you go. They look delicious. I could eat 20 right now.
If I missed the speculation I apologise, what do the cats think of the success of this lawsuit against Trump re. receiving money from foreign govnmts<
A Gold Coast school cleaner has been awarded more than $150,000 in compensation
And this gets $150 large off “someone” for hurt feelings. Admittedly a stupid thing for his workmates to do, but their idiocy leads to this?
What a diverse and agile country we are.