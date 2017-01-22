Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

Posted on 9:30 pm, January 22, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

1,095 Responses to Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

1 3 4 5
  1. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2272336, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    I am good at spatial reasoning. Can visualize a design in three dimensions and apply stuff to it, easy peasy. I can place household furniture in my mind and decide whether it fits and flows; never wrong about that. But I am easily lost in shopping centres and their car parks. Go figure. Hairy says I have one sure direction; always turn left automatically (I am left-handed). He watches me do it, just so’s he can laugh.

    Mrs. Mum has returned home. She left us two beautiful home-made chicken pies for dinner tonight; the big one for the children, the smaller one for me and Hairy, later. Not long ago I was taking ours out of the oven and cutting it in half. You can have the bigger half, I say nicely to Hairy. Dere is no bigger half, he comments. Yes, there is, I say, pointing to my cutting. A half is a half, Lizzie, he says. It is no more, and no less. What you mean, he continues, is dat you have cut it into two.

    Sometimes it is like being married to Googlery. 🙂

  2. Diogenes
    #2272340, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    . Dere is no bigger half, he comments. Yes, there is, I say, pointing to my cutting. A half is a half, Lizzie, he says. It is no more, and no less. What you mean, he continues, is dat you have cut it into two.

    Just like there is the “correct” answer to “is the glass half full or half empty?”. Correct (or engineers answer) is the glass is twice as large as it needs to be 🙂

  3. marcus w
    #2272341, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:11 pm

    After teaching thousands of students and writing and reading tens of thousands of reports you notice the thick ones are thick at everything, and the bright ones are bright at most everything.

    one for the Cat files notables there Rev .

  4. NewChum
    #2272343, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:12 pm

    Never mind do an isometric projection from plans.

    Thems were the days.

  5. jupes
    #2272344, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:15 pm

    Example of someone with a clue making accurate predictions: Mark Steyn.

    Example of someone without a clue who couldn’t make a single accurate prediction in 18 months so therefore is a regular guest on the (US) ABC: (as explained by Ann Coulter).

  6. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2272345, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    They stopped teaching proper technical drawing years ago, and now children have no idea of how to draw even simple shapes by hand.
    Never mind do an isometric projection from plans.

    I thought Computer Aided Drafting software rendered tech. drawing obsolete, twenty years ago?

  7. jupes
    #2272346, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:16 pm

    Correct (or engineers answer) is the glass is twice as large as it needs to be

    Incorrect. The glass must always be bigger so you can swirl the wine.

  8. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2272347, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:18 pm

    I know there are a few revheads here, I got goosebumps watching this.

    Thanks, Dot. Enjoyed that. I must be getting better. 🙂

  9. C.L.
    #2272348, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Pretty clearly, the media have made up their collective mind: four solid, uninterrupted years of fake news and Trump = Hitler rapist. This was exactly their policy 37 years ago when they knuckled down to four years of Reagan hatred. That’s the media we have, folks. Unchanged, mentally and practically, after 37 years.

  10. Ragu
    #2272349, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:20 pm

    Never mind do an isometric projection from plans.

    Kids can’t understand an iso pipe drawing, and forget about them finding their way through a P&ID. Good for me, makes me more valuable.

  11. Fleeced
    #2272350, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:22 pm

    Had to stop watching PM Live… Fme, those women a shrill harpies.

  13. NewChum
    #2272354, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    We know ‘cuck’ is an insult thrown around a lot these days.

    Turns out that reporter-hitting man is an actual

    http://archive.is/B5Plj

    That is his wedding photo as shared on facebook.

    Yes, his new wife is holding a young baby clearly not of his loins.

    No wonder he was lashing out like that. The humiliation must be oppressive.

  14. Diogenes
    #2272355, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Diogenes, was it you who said some time back that many schools are not teaching woodwork and so on because of the risks involved to the school?

    I forgot most of the waffle from the 9 Types of Intelligence workshop, but one point I do recall was the bloke taking it saying Mozart was a good example of musical intelligence, and he probably wasn’t good at other stuff.

    Yep. Or they will at best have kids glueing stuff together, with the teacher doing all the cutting. I can’t find the link to what tools kids are allowed to use at varying ages.

    I tend to agree with the Rev*, but some people’s brains are wired differently – I can get data into third normal form without thinking about it and visualise systems designs and structure and project dependencies, but am at best an average programmer.

    *There are always exceptions , one of my students was “e”s across the board, but in my subject I had to give him a B as he was interested and his brain was wired to “program” , and because of his engagement withe subject I never had behavioural issues with him (he got 3″negative behaviour” letters the day, I sent an “attaboy” )

  15. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2272356, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    We know ‘cuck’ is an insult thrown around a lot these days.
    Turns out that reporter-hitting man is an actual
    http://archive.is/B5Plj
    That is his wedding photo as shared on facebook.
    Yes, his new wife is holding a young baby clearly not of his loins.
    No wonder he was lashing out like that. The humiliation must be oppressive.

    He has his hands in his pockets, and the tip of his tie tucked into the front of his trousers.

    In his wedding photo.

  16. .
    #2272357, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    God freaking damn it.

    Totally cucked.

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2272358, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Fleeced.
    I pulled the pin on PML at exactly that moment.
    Interesting that as soon as the anti-Trump frightbat segment started the resident frightbats started screeching.

  19. Fleeced
    #2272361, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    I wasn’t a fan of the “cuck” insult. But you got to admit… it seems to fit.

    I guess “cuck” is just an extreme version of a useful idiot. LOL.

  20. Armadillo
    #2272362, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:41 pm

    People don’t like talking about the fact that they’re naturally gifted because it comes across as arrogance

    Correct. The FIL had an IQ just a couple of points under Einstein. A MENSA member.

    Nice guy. Very quiet. Unassuming. He preferred to listen, rather than to talk. Always listening. Most people at the funeral were agape about the eulogy. Where he had been, and what he had done in his life. He never told them much of it. Practically zero. They knew nothing. Mrs A knew a bit, but only because she was there as a kid. Opening old sea chests stored in the garage puts a different light on things. The letters back and forth.

    But the FIL reminds me of Trump in some respects. Both born with silver spoons in their mouths. It’s hard to describe, but it’s like a reverse mirror. One brash, the other unbraisive. Shared values. I always got the sense that history mattered with the FIL. He had a better education than I could have ever hoped for.

    I think Trump recognises the key to life. Sure, you don’t have to be the most educated to be a success. Streets need to be swept, lawns need to be mowed, and buildings need to built. And people need jobs.

    IQ has a bit to do with it. But the culture matters.

  21. NewChum
    #2272364, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    The only people smiling in the photo are the guests eyeing off the buffet.

    I would say ‘shotgun wedding’ but the whole thing is just, well, I can’t even.

    One guy wore his best things tho.

  22. Fisky
    #2272365, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:45 pm

    We know ‘cuck’ is an insult thrown around a lot these days.
    Turns out that reporter-hitting man is an actual
    http://archive.is/B5Plj
    That is his wedding photo as shared on facebook.
    Yes, his new wife is holding a young baby clearly not of his loins.
    No wonder he was lashing out like that. The humiliation must be oppressive.

    What a loser!

  23. dopey
    #2272367, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    The ABC wants you to know about the Trump crowd numbers. The ABC knows this is a vital issue for all Australians.

  24. Denise
    #2272368, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Tom, I wasn’t targeting anyone in particular. Just pointing out that this is a great blog because so many interesting people with different skills. Not trying to be Pollyanna; trying to point out that we should enjoy this and each other because only God knows how long we shall have such freedom of speech. Time we could spend on pooling what we know often wasted by cat and dog fights. That’s all. Fights are very entertaining- I really enjoy them – but they’re ultimately circular and futile.

  25. Fleeced
    #2272369, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Not just the ABC. I avoid FTA, but I’ve heard “newsbreaks” on those channels, and it’s all trivial anti-Trump crap of that nature.

  26. Grigory M
    #2272370, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    That is his wedding photo as shared on facebook.

    Link to the Facebook page?

  27. Fleeced
    #2272371, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:56 pm

    Oh well, I’m off to read. Real life is kind of amusing, but frustrating.

  28. Rev. Archibald
    #2272372, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    If I had to choose between good looks, intelligence and luck, I would choose luck every time.
    Don’t get me wrong, I have worked hard my whole life, but almost every good thing I have is down to dumb luck.

  29. Denise
    #2272373, posted on January 23, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Reminds me of The Umpire strikes back – chalk dust. Dash it all, I can’t link to it on this blasted tablet.

  30. NewChum
    #2272374, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    Facebook page has been deleted I believe. You can find the thread in the darker corners to the internet if you want, I’m not linking it. It’s real, the guy is tagged and the image is from the FB image server. I would never post anything if the authenticity is in doubt.

  31. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2272375, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:02 pm

    Don’t be like that, Arky.
    You deliberately planted the apricot tree, yes?

  32. Infidel Tiger
    #2272377, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:04 pm

    The missus seems too good looking to be marrying him even if she is copping it from other fellas on the side.

    Also, what a slovenly wedding. I would have had all the males rounded up and shot.

  34. rickw
    #2272379, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    They stopped teaching proper technical drawing years ago, and now children have no idea of how to draw even simple shapes by hand.
    Never mind do an isometric projection from plans.

    I thought Computer Aided Drafting software rendered tech. drawing obsolete, twenty years ago?

    Like most stuff, the foundations are important, I can teach a machinist to cnc program pretty quickly, but it is very difficult to do it with a non machinist, I think it is similar with CAD, both CAD models and drawings are ways of representing an object that has been imagined, by learning basic technical drawing, you learn how to imagine objects and think about them in three dimensions eg. What does the third angle projection of the object look like, what can I see, what is hidden? If you can do that then both the drawing and the CAD model become easy to develop (esp. as in virtually all CAD programs you work in 2D and then perform some operation on the 2D object to make it 3D)

  35. Rev. Archibald
    #2272380, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:07 pm

    You deliberately planted the apricot tree, yes?

    ..
    Nope.
    It was here when I moved in.

  36. Grigory M
    #2272381, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:09 pm

    I would never post anything if the authenticity is in doubt.

    Sure – as Ronald Reagan said – “Trust, but verify”*. Why should we take your word for it?

    * h/t – calli

  38. Gab
    #2272384, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:13 pm

    Don’t get me wrong, I have worked hard my whole life, but almost every good thing I have is down to dumb luck.

    Yep, me too!

  40. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2272386, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:17 pm

    After teaching thousands of students and writing and reading tens of thousands of reports you notice the thick ones are thick at everything, and the bright ones are bright at most everything.

    This is called the g-factor, first identified by Charles Spearman using factor analysis in the early 1900s.

    The g factor: psychometrics and biology.

    General ability, defined as psychometric g, arises from the empirical fact that scores on various cognitive tests are positively correlated in the population. The g factor is highly stable across different factor analytic algorithms, across different test batteries and across different populations. Because all cognitive tests, from the simplest to the most complex, regardless of their informational content, are g-loaded to varying degrees, g cannot be described in terms of the tests’ content, or even in psychological terms. It is actually a property of the brain. The loadings of various tests on g, from tests of sensory discrimination and reaction time to those of highly complex problem solving, predict those tests’ degree of correlation with a number of non-psychometric variables: the test’s heritability, inbreeding depression, coefficient of assortative mating, brain size, reaction time, brain nerve conduction velocity, brain glucose metabolic rate and features of brain evoked potentials. Although some of the brain’s cognitive functions are modular, the g factor reflects the all-positive correlations among virtually all cognitive functions that show individual differences.I hypothesize that the brain contains no module for general problem solving. Correlations between individuals’ performances in various cognitive tasks result from quantitative individual differences in physiological conditions that do not constitute the brain’s modular and other neural design features but do influence their speed and efficiency of information processing.
    —-

    What this means is that IQ which is the measurement of g-factor measures the brain’s processing power. Like computers some are more powerful than others.

  41. Fleeced
    #2272387, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:20 pm

    A lot of the top successful business guys will tell you it’s recognising and harnessing luck to maximum advantage that makes the difference.

  42. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2272389, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    Leftards are fucking stupid. Absolutely fucking stupid.

    Or simply so supremely arrogant that they don’t think anyone else moves in the same lofty intellectual circles as they do?

  43. MsDolittle
    #2272390, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:22 pm

    What happened to “Grigory’s picking on the women again.”?

    Whining bitch.

  44. NewChum
    #2272391, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:24 pm

    Sure – as Ronald Reagan said – “Trust, but verify”*. Why should we take your word for it?

    I don’t give two craps if you believe it or not. You mistake my response for something it is not, namely the opening of a discussion. Pic is real, posted by what looks to be hitters sister. Believe it don’t believe it, don’t care.

  45. MsDolittle
    #2272392, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    We all know the cat troll only posts here after he has been caught wanking into his Mother’s underwear drawer.

    Until now I thought Baldrick had dibs on funniest comment…

  46. Grigory M
    #2272393, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:27 pm

    I don’t give one crap for what you don’t give two craps about. If you can’t verify it with a link, then it’s fake.

  48. Grigory M
    #2272395, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Whining bitch.

    Yairs – I’ve seen the website – it’s what doc’s patients say.

  49. MsDolittle
    #2272396, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    I don’t believe Grog was ever in contention with his fitbit … unless he can link. Fucking moron.

  50. Armadillo
    #2272397, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Also, what a slovenly wedding. I would have had all the males rounded up and shot.

    And this is why IT has an IQ of 156.

    FIL went into Berlin on the back of a Russian tank as an interpreter. Witnessed the horror the Russians inflicted. Tit for tat from the Russian perspective. It was horrific. As war was.

    “Dads Army” and “Hogans Heros” were a way to heal and sooth the wounds of a traumatised populus. Humor has its place, but it also placates.

  51. Gab
    #2272398, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:32 pm

    What are we fighting about now? A picture of some sort?

  52. testpattern
    #2272399, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Trump finds a new way to insult the cia. Imagine telling professional liars that media hacks are more dishonest than they are. What a blow to self esteem. No wonder all he got was a few embarrassed guffaws.

  53. Grigory M
    #2272401, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:35 pm

    fighting

    I’m watching the tennis.

  54. testpattern
    #2272402, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    ‘I don’t give one crap for what you don’t give two craps about’

    Zen and the sound of one hand crapping

  55. NewChum
    #2272404, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:40 pm

    Also, what a slovenly wedding. I would have had all the males rounded up and shot.

    But left hand guy has his best Nike thongs on. How could you say it is slovenly?

    Canadians are always showing off their toenails in summer. It’s considered the height of fashion.

  56. MsDolittle
    #2272407, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:44 pm

    Yairs – I’ve seen the website – it’s what doc’s patients say.

    Oh I see, snooping around yet again Grog. What a shock and how out of character for the Cat’s resident creep. Of course it’s in the public domain… As I run a small family business I’m quite proud that I don’t let manipulative pan handlers across our stoop. Of course Grog would know all about these things being a real medico an’ all that.

  57. egg_
    #2272409, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    ‘I don’t give one crap for what you don’t give two craps about’

    That’s a load of crap!

  59. MsDolittle
    #2272414, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Even on the UAH satellite record it is the hottest year on record, it’s +0.50 above the long term record, compared with 1997-1998 which was +0.48 in the record which goes back to 1979. However, according to Roy Spencer this is not statistically significant. So it is not possible to say it is the hottest year on record with any confidence. It fell off so quickly at the end of year. Sure the spike goes up quickly but it is falling off dramatically..nuffin in it… check Roy’s website if you don’t believe me. But I know you do.

  60. Rev. Archibald
    #2272415, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:50 pm

    Don’t like my link?
    Stuff it.
    Going to bed.

  61. MsDolittle
    #2272417, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:54 pm

    Yairs – I’ve seen the website – it’s what doc’s patients say.

    Don’t you just love my husband’s comment on Doctoralia, (doctor review site), Grog? I’ll post it here just in case you missed it:

    “My medical practice is run by my wife, Lisa. It’s a specialised area ie. Parkinson’s disease, tremor, botox treatments including for headaches, hence the appointment process is complex. My wife does an excellent job and gets 5 stars from me. It’s a free country, you are welcome to go elsewhere.”

  62. Grigory M
    #2272418, posted on January 23, 2017 at 11:58 pm

    Moaner Lisa – I could care less.

  63. memoryvault
    #2272419, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:01 am

    Moaner Lisa – I could care less.

    So, you’re a Yank, then.
    Haven’t you got your own blogsites?

  64. MsDolittle
    #2272421, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:02 am

    Moaner Lisa – I could care less.

    And yet you post.

  65. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2272422, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:04 am

    A lot of the top successful business guys will tell you it’s recognising and harnessing luckopportunity to maximum advantage that makes the difference.

    FIFY

  66. MsDolittle
    #2272425, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:08 am

    Mr. Trump said he has never had a drink of alcohol and said he drummed a simple message into his children’s heads at an early age.

    “I’d say, ‘No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes,’” he said. “‘No drugs, no alcohol, no cigarettes.’”

    I can understand an aversion to alcohol from someone whose older brother died of alcoholism at age 42. I think if I had an older brother who died of alcoholism at age 42, I would have a powerful aversion myself. But I didn’t, and so I don’t.

    The puzzle for me is that the alcohol and cigarette -averse Trump seems to have become big buddies with the personification of those things – Mr Beer and Cigarettes himself, Nigel Farage. After all, Nigel Farage has made a career of very publicly drinking beer and smoking cigarettes, and being utterly shameless about both. It’s why people like me voted for him: he’s one of us.

    Frank Davis: The Rise of Mr Beer and Cigarettes

  67. Gab
    #2272427, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:13 am

    The puzzle for me is that the alcohol and cigarette -averse Trump seems to have become big buddies with the personification of those things – Mr Beer and Cigarettes himself, Nigel Farage.

    No puzzle really. Nigel Farage isn’t one of his kids 🙂

  68. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2272428, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:14 am

    Front page of the Oz – E mailed through – cites Gargleyourarseoff as facing 20 charges, including breach of bail, dangerous driving, and assault, when he was granted bail, just before his murderous little rampage in Melbourne…

  69. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2272429, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:18 am

    Gargleyourarseoff as facing 20 charges,

    Also seems he was dodging a bench warrant for his arrest…

  70. MsDolittle
    #2272430, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:20 am

    “It is unusual because of the unprecedented events that relate to this case,” he said. “This is going to be a complicated matter.”

    “Unprecedented” what like people doing bad stuff whilst on bail? Gosh this must be the first time this has ever happened in the whole wide world. How very peculiar.

  71. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2272431, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:21 am

    The alleged Bourke Street killer was wanted on warrants and facing 20 charges — including dangerous driving over a police chase, assault and breach of bail — when he was released by a ­volunteer bail justice only days before five ­people died, includ­­ing three-month-old Zachary Bryant.

    As the infant’s parents issued a heartbreaking tribute to “the light of their lives”, James Gargasoulas, 26, was charged with five counts of murder over the Melbourne CBD rampage on Friday.

    Charge sheets released yesterday by the Melbourne Magistrates Court reveal Mr Gargasoulas already was facing a string of charges, the most serious relating to a police chase in November in which he allegedly sped down the wrong side of a St Kilda road. He allegedly had been avoiding execution of a bench warrant for his arrest and receiving notice of earlier charges in the days before the chase.

  72. MsDolittle
    #2272432, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:22 am

    Mr Gargaoulas will spend his 27th birthday, on Thursday, behind bars.

    He’s born on Australia Day….

  73. MsDolittle
    #2272433, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:25 am

    Charge sheets released yesterday by the Melbourne Magistrates Court reveal Mr Gargasoulas already was facing a string of charges, the most serious relating to a police chase in November in which he allegedly sped down the wrong side of a St Kilda road. He allegedly had been avoiding execution of a bench warrant for his arrest and receiving notice of earlier charges in the days before the chase.

    See, just too overwhelming for him.. obviously he needed a social worker to help him dodge responsibility.

  74. BorisG
    #2272434, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:26 am

    The ABC wants you to know about the Trump crowd numbers. The ABC knows this is a vital issue for all Australians.

    Trump appears to agree, given how much attention he has given to this issue.

  75. NewChum
    #2272435, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:26 am

    Why was this guy ever on the street.

    Why do we keep hearing this story over and over again.

    Who exactly is doing the sentencing these days.

    From first principles you’d say they wanted these animals out and about, causing trouble.

    Be a good time for a law and order candidate to show up.

  76. Armadillo
    #2272436, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Moaner Lisa – I could care less.

    Septimus, are you seriously trying this shit on again? FMD.

  77. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2272437, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:29 am

    LEGAL AFFAIRS
    Stolen Generation court battle: sisters win $200k after Linda Burney appeal

    The Australian
    12:00AM January 24, 2017
    Save

    Indigenous MP Linda Burney pleaded with a NSW Supreme Court judge to find in favour of three of her Aboriginal friends who were seeking access to the $200,000 estate of their half brother, who was a member of the Stolen Generation.

    In a letter addressed to the court, Ms Burney sought to ensure that the three women would inherit their half-brother’s estate, ahead of any members of the white family that adopted him.

    The court noted that Ms Burney had been a member of the NSW parliament that amended succession law, which in turn enabled the three Aboriginal women to make a claim on the estate.

    In a passionate letter addressed to the court, Ms Burney, who is the first Aboriginal woman elected to Australia’s House of Representatives, argued that “a forced adoption” had torn the family apart more than 50 years ago, but their love for each other endured.

    From the Oz. Any of the bush lawyers on the Cat care to comment?

  78. Zyconoclast
    #2272438, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Was he upset he wasn’t invited to the orgy?

    Gold Coast cleaner compensated for school sex prank

    http://www.smh.com.au/queensland/gold-coast-cleaner-compensated-for-school-sex-prank-20170123-gtx4hu.html

  79. MsDolittle
    #2272439, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:30 am

    Roasting and frying starchy foods could increase the risk of cancer, a UK government body say.

    I’ll take my chances, thanks.

  80. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2272440, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:34 am

    That is his wedding photo as shared on facebook.

    Be thankful you did not see the photos of his allegedly hacked by Anonymous.
    All I will say is that they are very very very German in nature.

  81. Gab
    #2272441, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:36 am

    LOL for how many centuries have humans been roasting starchy food? But only now is it considered dangerous.

  82. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2272443, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:40 am

    In this case, Mr Wilson’s Aboriginal half-sisters were able to claim his estate under special provisions put in place for the Aboriginal community. The court noted that these provisions — Chapter Four of the Succession Act — were passed by the NSW parliament while Ms Burney was a member of NSW Legislative Assembly. She is now part of the federal opposition.

    The amendment to part 4.4 of the Succession Act NSW 2006 provides for distribution to any person who can demonstrate entitlement under “the laws, customs, traditions and practices of the indigenous community”. The change is designed to take account of the fact that Aboriginal people may see “family” differently, and therefore want their estates divided differently.

    From the article in the Oz. “Special provisions put in place for the Aboriginal community.” Riiiight…

  83. Armadillo
    #2272444, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:42 am

    Cavemen probably roasted potatoes at some stage. And look what happened. They all died.

  84. Zyconoclast
    #2272445, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:43 am

    The amendment to part 4.4 of the Succession Act NSW 2006 provides for distribution to any person who can demonstrate entitlement under “the laws, customs, traditions and practices of the indigenous community”. The change is designed to take account of the fact that Aboriginal people may see “family” differently, and therefore want their estates divided differently.

    White privilege?

  85. egg_
    #2272448, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:50 am

    are you seriously trying this shit on again?

    Creatures of habit.
    Sinc’s plaything to smote at will?

  86. Zyconoclast
    #2272449, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:52 am

    Cavemen probably roasted potatoes at some stage. And look what happened. They all died.

    That would be South American cavemen.

    The rest of the world had to settle for culturally appropriated spuds some time later.

  87. Armadillo
    #2272451, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:56 am

    The change is designed to take account of the fact that Aboriginal people may see “family” differently, and therefore want their estates divided differently.

    It’s another cash grab for lawyers. Next step is that indigenous persons are entitled to a “free will” because Aboriginals can’t afford to make one. It’s big business for lawyers. That and real estate.

  88. Armadillo
    #2272452, posted on January 24, 2017 at 1:03 am

    The rest of the world had to settle for culturally appropriated spuds some time later.

    Let the great potato/sweet potato/yam debate begin.

  90. MsDolittle
    #2272456, posted on January 24, 2017 at 1:15 am

    A Gold Coast school cleaner has been awarded more than $150,000 in compensation …after colleagues set up the Helensvale State School staff room with a dishevelled bed, empty bottles and condoms, before asking him to clean it up.

    Mr Green lodged a sexual harassment claim with the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal, who ordered Education Queensland pay him compensation of $156,051.

    So he didn’t find the 6 inch population tool?

  91. BrettW
    #2272458, posted on January 24, 2017 at 1:24 am

    Ms Doolittle,
    If Education Queensland had to pay him compensation of $156,051 what happened to the people who set up the “prank” ?.

  92. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2272459, posted on January 24, 2017 at 1:26 am

    If Education Queensland had to pay him compensation of $156,051 what happened to the people who set up the “prank” ?.

    One imagines they will think very carefully before trying anything like this again.

  93. MsDolittle
    #2272460, posted on January 24, 2017 at 1:26 am

    Let the great potato/sweet potato/yam debate begin.

    Always suspected there was more to this than meets the eye. Never even seen them kinda yams in that there recipe you posted. Recipe reckons they are only available in NZ an S. Africa… so there you go. They look delicious. I could eat 20 right now.

  94. Mark A
    #2272461, posted on January 24, 2017 at 1:30 am

    If I missed the speculation I apologise, what do the cats think of the success of this lawsuit against Trump re. receiving money from foreign govnmts<

  95. Top Ender
    #2272462, posted on January 24, 2017 at 1:31 am

    A Gold Coast school cleaner has been awarded more than $150,000 in compensation

    And this gets $150 large off “someone” for hurt feelings. Admittedly a stupid thing for his workmates to do, but their idiocy leads to this?

    What a diverse and agile country we are.

1 3 4 5

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *