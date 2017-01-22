Liberty Quote
The rule of law bakes no bread, it is unable to distribute loaves or fishes (it has none), and it cannot protect itself against external assault, but it remains the most civilized and least burdensome conception of a state yet to be devised.— Michael Oakeshott
Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
Factcheck: True.
I think we can safely conclude that Fatty will not be pursuing that angle for a little while. He is going to be very busy answering questions as to why he and his two immediate predecessors neutered the Police
ForceService.
Agree 100 percent with Calli. Tennis grunting is cheating and it has made the game unwatchable.
Top o’ de page to yez.
Yes, they did – in August 2016.
For months trump was saying he will move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Now he is reviewing it.
Fake news?
Turnbull, Bishop and Payne may about to have Australia’s place in the Allies/Trade Partners queue put to the test.
I grant you – everything is a negotiation, until it is no longer a negotiation. At the very least Beijing might want to consider this Administration has more cojones than the outgoing goat rodeo.
Turnbull and Co must be having night sweats worrying that Canberra’s Beijing Appeasement Policy might unravel.
Maolcolm Turnbull is a perfect demonstration as to why lefties should not be allowed in charge of government.
Article on Victorian bail justices in the Oz today:
Bail justices aren’t paid and despite what you may have read since one let alleged Bourke Street murderer James Gargasoulas free six days before Friday’s mayhem, they aren’t generally known for their soft touch. Statistically, they are less likely to grant bail than magistrates. Yet, as families and friends of five people grieve and a city demands answers, they are today carrying the can for Melbourne’s worst mass killings since the Hoddle Street massacre.
and
Gargasoulas was already on bail for an earlier assault and a string of other alleged crimes when the new charges were laid. Police believed Gargasoulas was a threat to the community and didn’t want him released. A bail justice, so far unidentified, ruled against police and bailed him with an undertaking to appear before a magistrate on January 20 — the day of the killings.
and
Bail justices, while prevented by a code of conduct from publicly discussing their volunteer work, believe they are being fitted up with someone else’s crime.
“I laugh when I see that magistrates are going to be doing it,’’ said an experienced bail justice. “They will have their eyes opened to the lack of resources available to them. There is a sense of frustration when you see a person time and time again come before you in an after-hours hearing that you know you remanded previously and the magistrate has just let them out again.’’
What an odd situation. Link
You need to get your head around the way Trump works.
This was at a time when The Magic Negro was instructing his UN Ambassador to cut the only Middle East Democracy loose, and throw it to the salivating terrorists.
Trump was merely saying that, not only would the historical US-Israel alliance be preserved under his Presidency, it would be enhanced.
Statements about the location of the embassy were simply an illustrative and high-impact way of saying.
Glib statements about “strength of relationships” are a dime a dozen in the world of diplomacy.
Trump has signified that he is going to bilateral agreements with preference to allies.
He’s meeting with Theresa May on Thursday to boost trade with Britain.
Where’s Steve Ciobo?
Trying to salvage the TPP with China.
No idea.
Brings to mind that oft misquoted quote from Clausewitz.
Commencement of war does not end the search for political solutions (otherwise wars could only end with the utter destruction of one side), but a means of tilting the bargaining field against your opponent so they decide to back down for political (and economic) considerations.
Life is a cabaret. Here’s an actual Facebook link.
Leigh Lowe #2272617, posted on January 24, 2017 at 9:42 am
For what’s it’s worth, I thought as you did Leigh but checked with my contacts and I was told:
1. Sen-Sgt Ron Iddles is an “idiot”.
2. The form of words used was more along the lines of “should we intercept?” which is not the same as a request for permission.
3. The coppers watching from the corners of the intersection and the drivers of the silver/grey unmarked cars made their own decisions not to intervene.
4. “They’re not a brave lot”
So it seems it’s worse than we thought. The rot has set in so deep and for so long in VICPOL, the average plod doesn’t need to be forced into passivity. It’s their natural state.
From previous, they were originally only asked to make written submissions – it was obviously political that they were subsequently forced to appear.
Ive sat bail, most of the time its catch and release because thats explicitly what you can do as a JP (varies by state though) or remand pending the next sitting day by a magistrate.
The onus is on (and this is in the training) “What the least liberty infringing way i can ensure this person attends court for their alleged offence”.
You are allowed to take into account previous bail jumping, but a little perversely a record of attending court when required is a plus. Also into account is the (and the big one) chance of the offender re-offending or posing a threat before they are due for court again.
Bail is explicit in trying to release people pending attending court as much as possible, especially when a jail term for the offence is unlikely.
So when the scum was released on bail the question in the bail JPs mind would be “will he attend court, is a custodial sentence likely and does he pose a risk”.
Its usual to pay a fair bit of attention to the police prosecutors recommendations though.
Its quite a hard thing to deny liberty especially when you know the outcome of the offence will almost certainly be either a suspended sentence or fine. In effect the only jail time a lot of low level offenders see is the period between arrest and bail.
The power of this is already stunning.
The young wankers of England, so pissed off with all the older people wanting to get out of the E.U, and moaning about Brexit, will (as has been suggested by the Trump administration) find that the trade deal with the U.S. will involve easier access for workers to move between the two countries.
All of a sudden their bullshit will be in the fogettory.
A chance to work in the states, or France or Germany at the moment.
What would a young pom do?
Toughy isn’t it?
This is soooooooo tasty.
I am loving every second, a lot more than I thought I would.
I, and most of us, toiling under socialism, have forgotten how good it could be.
Also involved in the sudden (not at all) push for night magistrates is the continuing war of the legal profession against JPs, every pair of JPs sitting in court (for free) is one less stipendiary magistrate position available for a lawyer to fill.
Add not being able to charge $50 a pop for witnessing documents etc, and you can understand the continued war against JPs in general.
I just heard him on the wireless with Flan talking about replacing the US with Indonesia.
Idiot.
It’s over Steve. Stop embarrassing yourself.
Time out.
Have a great day, everyone.
It’s looking good from here.
It doesn’t take much not to see evil, just en-wigged lawyer indoctrination.
One of the many things on my to-do list when I become supreme leader of the galaxy, along with making the man-bun punishable by death.
Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Cyber Security Dan Tehan MP says USA election was hacked.
How’s that Census going Dan ?
The Turnbull government is in denial about the reality of Pres Trump and how this will probably change the world.
The ALP and Greens will prefer to save the relationship with China, the Coalition should be prioritising the relationship with the US.
But, alas, Turnbull is incapable of providing the economic leadership we need.
Stackja, Tehan is mindlessly repeating the talking point Vitrioli gave him this morning.
Real men don’t wear buns; beta humans identifying as male wear buns.
Especially when your core business has become revenue raising.
Yet … cats demanding, fishing and asking for personal details, before they will accept opinions real people have gained from real life, is not only commonplace, but those of us who refuse to give too much of ourselves away, also get pack attacked by internet characters that themselves are constantly busted for not keeping their own stories straight, yet demand they be believed about everything … ah, but we all get it; it’s never really about the real or fake characters, but always about the dead topics raised back to life by the wrong characters 😉 … talk about #FakeSocialMedia 🙄
btw, for someone who’s worshipped by some characters for their “beautiful writing”, I will read this as written –
So what is it then? To not get caught fishing out personal info?
Red faced?
I love this ongoing theme Drudge has been running periodically about the billionaire Leftists going all Prepper and bunkers. ( Disclaimer – Trying to convince youngest daughter/design student that designing upmarket bunkers for rich people is a great way to help them spend their money. So I am ‘invested’ in the idea the rich want last resort refuges 😉 ).
At least this time, we get a purported rationale for billionaire bunker building – other than vanity and oneupmanship:
Hah – their dream is a technocratic elite ( them ) governing Panem. Their fear is that a Mockingjay will actually arise.
Can’t wait for the next instalment.
Best of The Australian today
Nick Cater Too many caught up in cycle of the sorry business
Term used: lovers of historical misery porn.
Judith Sloan Davos is a joke best delivered by Africa’s stand up despots
This country is around only 20 million loyal Australian with a world of billions parasites out to take our exceedingly massive natural wealth from us, for themselves.
I’d say it’s miraculous that we’ve done as well as we have to seed so many pockets of people who know and fight for the Christian ethics that blessed us, and will bless us even more.
Yes.
The two statements made by your contacts need to be read carefully and understood.
After three fuckwit SJW Commissioners (Nixon, Overland and Ashton) the senior ranks are totally infested with SJWs, who are very adept at writing procedures which appear to give autonomy but which the lower ranks fully understand to mean “if anything fucks up it is on your head”.
My mail is that the guys who intercepted an Apexian on the Westgate before Christmas have been copping flak left, right and centre for “excessive force”.
You don’t reckon that serves as a behaviour modifier for anyone else pursuing a crook around?
In more fake news, their ABC this morning on 720 Perth falsley stated that Whitehouse Press Secretary Sean Spicer had “walked back” his comments about the number of people who watched the inaugeration.
What an absolute crock!
I watched the whole thing and he said nothing of the sort. FFS!
Haha!:
http://memecollection.net/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/No-you-make-me-a-sandwich-Funny-sign-meme_1.jpg
ISIS.
Phew. I thought ISIS was banned.
Very well thank you.
He intends to send a personal letter of thanks to all of Australia’s 2,681 citizens next week.
“Is that a fact, or did you hear it on the ABC?”
John Comnenus
I think we can safely assume that all three left wing parties that dominate Federal politics ( I include the Turnbull United Party ) – are pro-Beijing, anti-whatever Beijing is anti.
Again – this one from Bolt seems unmistakeable from a diplomatic perspective:
Sinking Abbott’s submarine. UPDATE: Humiliating Japan
That shit doesn’t happen by accident. The Turnbull government is frantically signalling it’s appeasement policy to Beijing – spending $50+ billion dollars on a fantasy submarine force decades away and which, based on past practice, will be so ‘customised’ to Australian requirements will pose a threat to no one except their crews.
The Trump ascent must have the Cabinet pooping themselves. Note – poor Julie Bishop seemingly had to cancel a delightful day at the polo because all of a sudden and surprise, we are trying to make nice and host a visit from the Japanese PM. Who can probably read these clowns like a book and knows that Trump can be leveraged as ‘no free ride’ for Australia and ‘start thinking hard about who your reliable friends are’ !
LL nailed it.
No.
There were no more questions after his, he was extra last, after the last.
He was not hogging other’s question time.
He was filling in background, and that was his sin!
It was background that the presstitutes for the UN knew the world was hearing (being the last question at the first Trump Govt Official Press Briefing), and desperately didn’t want heard.
The loudest bully bitch needs to named, shamed and sacked, for being an enemy of the truth and humanity.
Shut. It. Down.
Fire. Them. All.
Coal Far From Finished (in the Weekend Australian)
For coal’s true believers, their faith in the future of the commodity has paid off.
The rally in coal prices over the past 12 months has spawned new multi-million-dollar windfalls for those who were prepared to hold, or increase, their exposure to the industry, even as prices tanked and the prophecies that the end of coal was nigh gathered momentum.
Companies that snapped up coalmines for as little as a single dollar have watched their valuations soar, generating millions of dollars in wealth for their backers. But those early movers are firmly of the belief that the turnaround is only just beginning.
The biggest winners from coal’s resurgence have often been those who also triumphed in the last great coal boom.
German-born business partners Hans Mende and Fritz Kundrun, whose company AMCI made a fortune from investing in Australian coal stocks a decade ago, have seen the value of their stake in Whitehaven Coal jump fourfold over the past year, adding almost half a billion dollars to their combined wealth.
Former deputy prime minister and Whitehaven chairman Mark Vaile has been rewarded for holding his stake through the downturn, with his shares now worth more than $7 million. Tony Haggarty — the man behind two of the last coal boom’s best deals — has made another fortune betting on Whitehaven while also building a new venture, Malabar Coal, with his old business partners.
“The reason I’ve stuck with the sector is I think it has a strong future,” Mr Haggarty told The Weekend Australian.
“I think the negativity that surrounds it, which is predominantly argued by the Greens, camouflages the reality of energy needs around the globe. If one looks at the realities of that, it’s evident that coal’s going to be around for a long time regardless of what you think about the pros and cons of it or the environmental issues.”
There’s more.
Libertarians want people on bail who have not been convicted of anything, so their liberty is free until proven guilty.
Only those at high risk of fleeing justice, or interfering in their prosecution, should not be granted bail.
Am I right?
Obviously Iddles.
Ashton stating he “checked the logs”, is really stating that Iddles won’t be able to prove Ashton is lied, anymore.