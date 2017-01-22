Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017

  1. Leigh Lowe
    #2272693, posted on January 24, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Ashton is lying scum.

    Factcheck: True.

    He is still stringing George Pell along 500+ days after his underlings colluded to illegally leak information about a ginned-up “investigation” into the cardinal.

    I think we can safely conclude that Fatty will not be pursuing that angle for a little while. He is going to be very busy answering questions as to why he and his two immediate predecessors neutered the Police Force Service.

  2. C.L.
    #2272694, posted on January 24, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Agree 100 percent with Calli. Tennis grunting is cheating and it has made the game unwatchable.

  3. Leigh Lowe
    #2272695, posted on January 24, 2017 at 10:55 am

    Top o’ de page to yez.

  4. Grigory M
    #2272697, posted on January 24, 2017 at 10:59 am

    Lindt Cafe – the higher ups didn’t even face the Coroner.

    Yes, they did – in August 2016.

  5. BorisG
    #2272700, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:01 am

    For months trump was saying he will move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Now he is reviewing it.

  6. incoherent rambler
    #2272701, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Lindt Cafe – the higher ups didn’t even face the Coroner. judge with a little black head cover.

  7. stackja
    #2272702, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:03 am

    C.L.
    #2272692, posted on January 24, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Newspeak
    Blackwhite is defined as follows:
    this word has two mutually contradictory meanings. Applied to an opponent, it means the habit of impudently claiming that black is white, in contradiction of the plain facts. Applied to a Party member, it means a loyal willingness to say that black is white when Party discipline demands this. But it means also the ability to believe that black is white, and more, to know that black is white, and to forget that one has ever believed the contrary. This demands a continuous alteration of the past, made possible by the system of thought which really embraces all the rest, and which is known in Newspeak as doublethink.

    — Orwell, 1984

  8. stackja
    #2272703, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:04 am

    BorisG
    #2272700, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:01 am
    For months trump was saying he will move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Now he is reviewing it.

    Fake news?

  9. Myrddin Seren
    #2272705, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Trump has signified that he is going to bilateral agreements with preference to allies.

    Malcom, are we still allies?

    Turnbull, Bishop and Payne may about to have Australia’s place in the Allies/Trade Partners queue put to the test.

    The new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump vowed on Monday that the United States would prevent China from taking over territory in international waters in the South China Sea, something Chinese state media has warned would require Washington to “wage war.

    I grant you – everything is a negotiation, until it is no longer a negotiation. At the very least Beijing might want to consider this Administration has more cojones than the outgoing goat rodeo.

    Turnbull and Co must be having night sweats worrying that Canberra’s Beijing Appeasement Policy might unravel.

  10. Mother Lode
    #2272706, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:08 am

    Maolcolm Turnbull is a perfect demonstration as to why lefties should not be allowed in charge of government.

  11. Top Ender
    #2272708, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:10 am

    Article on Victorian bail justices in the Oz today:

    Bail justices aren’t paid and despite what you may have read since one let alleged Bourke Street murderer James Gargasoulas free six days before Friday’s mayhem, they aren’t generally known for their soft touch. Statistically, they are less likely to grant bail than magistrates. Yet, as families and friends of five people grieve and a city demands answers, they are today carrying the can for Melbourne’s worst mass killings since the Hoddle Street massacre.

    and

    Gargasoulas was already on bail for an earlier assault and a string of other alleged crimes when the new charges were laid. Police believed Gargasoulas was a threat to the community and didn’t want him released. A bail justice, so far unidentified, ruled against police and bailed him with an undertaking to appear before a magistrate on January 20 — the day of the killings.

    and

    Bail justices, while prevented by a code of conduct from publicly discussing their volunteer work, believe they are being fitted up with someone else’s crime.

    “I laugh when I see that magistrates are going to be doing it,’’ said an experienced bail justice. “They will have their eyes opened to the lack of resources available to them. There is a sense of frustration when you see a person time and time again come before you in an after-hours hearing that you know you remanded previously and the magistrate has just let them out again.’’

    What an odd situation. Link

  12. Leigh Lowe
    #2272710, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:12 am

    BorisG
    #2272700, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:01 am
    For months trump was saying he will move the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Now he is reviewing it.

    You need to get your head around the way Trump works.
    This was at a time when The Magic Negro was instructing his UN Ambassador to cut the only Middle East Democracy loose, and throw it to the salivating terrorists.
    Trump was merely saying that, not only would the historical US-Israel alliance be preserved under his Presidency, it would be enhanced.
    Statements about the location of the embassy were simply an illustrative and high-impact way of saying.
    Glib statements about “strength of relationships” are a dime a dozen in the world of diplomacy.

  13. Roger
    #2272714, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:14 am

    Trump has signified that he is going to bilateral agreements with preference to allies.

    He’s meeting with Theresa May on Thursday to boost trade with Britain.

    Where’s Steve Ciobo?

    Trying to salvage the TPP with China.

    No idea.

  14. Mother Lode
    #2272717, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:16 am

    I grant you – everything is a negotiation, until it is no longer a negotiation.

    Brings to mind that oft misquoted quote from Clausewitz.

    War is a continuation of politics by with other means.

    Commencement of war does not end the search for political solutions (otherwise wars could only end with the utter destruction of one side), but a means of tilting the bargaining field against your opponent so they decide to back down for political (and economic) considerations.

  16. Riccardo Bosi
    #2272719, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:20 am

    Leigh Lowe #2272617, posted on January 24, 2017 at 9:42 am

    Vic Police Association chief Sen-Sgt Ron Iddles says police were denied permission to intercept Gargasoulas’s car on several occasions during their two hour pursuit.
    Commissioner Ashton says he has checked the logs and that is not the case.
    Which one is not telling the truth?

    Both.
    Since the days of “Sausages” Nixon, middle and junior ranking police have learned that their primary role is to protect the Commish from embarrassment.
    So, the stand-down instructions were undoubtedly given, but any record would be jotted on a post-it note. If Jimmy was captured (or indeed escaped) without incident, the formal log is written up.
    When Jimmy goes on a rampage the post-its are flushed.

    For what’s it’s worth, I thought as you did Leigh but checked with my contacts and I was told:

    1. Sen-Sgt Ron Iddles is an “idiot”.
    2. The form of words used was more along the lines of “should we intercept?” which is not the same as a request for permission.
    3. The coppers watching from the corners of the intersection and the drivers of the silver/grey unmarked cars made their own decisions not to intervene.
    4. “They’re not a brave lot”

    So it seems it’s worse than we thought. The rot has set in so deep and for so long in VICPOL, the average plod doesn’t need to be forced into passivity. It’s their natural state.

  17. egg_
    #2272720, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Lindt Cafe – the higher ups didn’t even face the Coroner.

    Yes, they did – in August 2016.

    From previous, they were originally only asked to make written submissions – it was obviously political that they were subsequently forced to appear.

  18. thefrolickingmole
    #2272721, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:21 am

    Ive sat bail, most of the time its catch and release because thats explicitly what you can do as a JP (varies by state though) or remand pending the next sitting day by a magistrate.

    The onus is on (and this is in the training) “What the least liberty infringing way i can ensure this person attends court for their alleged offence”.
    You are allowed to take into account previous bail jumping, but a little perversely a record of attending court when required is a plus. Also into account is the (and the big one) chance of the offender re-offending or posing a threat before they are due for court again.

    Bail is explicit in trying to release people pending attending court as much as possible, especially when a jail term for the offence is unlikely.
    So when the scum was released on bail the question in the bail JPs mind would be “will he attend court, is a custodial sentence likely and does he pose a risk”.

    Its usual to pay a fair bit of attention to the police prosecutors recommendations though.

    Its quite a hard thing to deny liberty especially when you know the outcome of the offence will almost certainly be either a suspended sentence or fine. In effect the only jail time a lot of low level offenders see is the period between arrest and bail.

  19. struth
    #2272722, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:25 am

    The power of this is already stunning.

    The young wankers of England, so pissed off with all the older people wanting to get out of the E.U, and moaning about Brexit, will (as has been suggested by the Trump administration) find that the trade deal with the U.S. will involve easier access for workers to move between the two countries.
    All of a sudden their bullshit will be in the fogettory.
    A chance to work in the states, or France or Germany at the moment.
    What would a young pom do?
    Toughy isn’t it?
    This is soooooooo tasty.
    I am loving every second, a lot more than I thought I would.
    I, and most of us, toiling under socialism, have forgotten how good it could be.

  20. thefrolickingmole
    #2272723, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:25 am

    Also involved in the sudden (not at all) push for night magistrates is the continuing war of the legal profession against JPs, every pair of JPs sitting in court (for free) is one less stipendiary magistrate position available for a lawyer to fill.

    Add not being able to charge $50 a pop for witnessing documents etc, and you can understand the continued war against JPs in general.

  21. Infidel Tiger
    #2272724, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Where’s Steve Ciobo?

    Trying to salvage the TPP with China.

    No idea

    I just heard him on the wireless with Flan talking about replacing the US with Indonesia.

    Idiot.

    It’s over Steve. Stop embarrassing yourself.

  22. struth
    #2272725, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:27 am

    Time out.
    Have a great day, everyone.
    It’s looking good from here.

  23. Joe
    #2272726, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Its quite a hard thing to deny liberty especially when you know the outcome of the offence will almost certainly be either a suspended sentence or fine. In effect the only jail time a lot of low level offenders see is the period between arrest and bail.

    It doesn’t take much not to see evil, just en-wigged lawyer indoctrination.

  24. The Beer Whisperer
    #2272727, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

    They should be warned, then disqualified. No exceptions.

    One of the many things on my to-do list when I become supreme leader of the galaxy, along with making the man-bun punishable by death.

  25. stackja
    #2272728, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Cyber Security Dan Tehan MP says USA election was hacked.

  26. Myrddin Seren
    #2272732, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:33 am

    Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Cyber Security Dan Tehan MP says USA election was hacked.

    How’s that Census going Dan ?

  27. John Comnenus
    #2272735, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:34 am

    The Turnbull government is in denial about the reality of Pres Trump and how this will probably change the world.

    The ALP and Greens will prefer to save the relationship with China, the Coalition should be prioritising the relationship with the US.

    But, alas, Turnbull is incapable of providing the economic leadership we need.

  28. Snoopy
    #2272736, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Stackja, Tehan is mindlessly repeating the talking point Vitrioli gave him this morning.

  29. Gab
    #2272737, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:34 am

    Real men don’t wear buns; beta humans identifying as male wear buns.

  30. lotocoti
    #2272739, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:35 am

    the average plod doesn’t need to be forced into passivity. It’s their natural state.

    Especially when your core business has become revenue raising.

  31. stackja
    #2272741, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

    The Associated Press [email protected] 4 minutes ago
    BREAKING: Rep. Mike Pompeo has secured enough votes to be the next CIA director; Senate still voting.

  32. stackja
    #2272742, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:38 am

    The Associated Press Retweeted
    AP West Region [email protected] 1 hour ago
    Evil old hags. Impossibly thin princesses. Female animators say it’s time to get real, erase cartoon stereotypes
    http://apne.ws/2jKU3Xe
    pic.twitter.com/hjaNxFIeRv

  33. srr
    #2272744, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2272549, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:18 am
    Just scrolling back. Thankful I have 24/7 security. Unbelievably creepy.

    Mmm. Thinking on similar lines myself, Calli. Surely Sinc has made it clear enough that the biggest written rule on the Cat is not to invade people’s personal anonymity and privacy. It is a very big no no.

    Yet … cats demanding, fishing and asking for personal details, before they will accept opinions real people have gained from real life, is not only commonplace, but those of us who refuse to give too much of ourselves away, also get pack attacked by internet characters that themselves are constantly busted for not keeping their own stories straight, yet demand they be believed about everything … ah, but we all get it; it’s never really about the real or fake characters, but always about the dead topics raised back to life by the wrong characters 😉 … talk about #FakeSocialMedia 🙄

    btw, for someone who’s worshipped by some characters for their “beautiful writing”, I will read this as written –

    the biggest written rule on the Cat is not to invade people’s personal anonymity and privacy.

    So what is it then? To not get caught fishing out personal info?

  34. stackja
    #2272745, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:40 am

    The Associated Press Retweeted
    AP Central U.S. [email protected] 2 hours ago
    #OSU apologizes after a white student posts images of herself in blackface, the second such incident in a week.
    http://apne.ws/2jjoVPO

    Red faced?

  35. Myrddin Seren
    #2272746, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:40 am

    I love this ongoing theme Drudge has been running periodically about the billionaire Leftists going all Prepper and bunkers. ( Disclaimer – Trying to convince youngest daughter/design student that designing upmarket bunkers for rich people is a great way to help them spend their money. So I am ‘invested’ in the idea the rich want last resort refuges 😉 ).

    At least this time, we get a purported rationale for billionaire bunker building – other than vanity and oneupmanship:

    One of the more peculiar hobbies popular among the Silicon Valley elite is an obsession with preparing to survive for end times; its adherents are commonly called “preppers.”

    It’s the topic of an essay in the New Yorker this week, “Survival of the Richest” by Evan Osnos, which delves into why tech billionaires are particularly attracted to the idea.

    According to Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, the prepper movement among tech-made billionaires is largely inspired by fear that artificial intelligence will one day displace so many jobs that there will be a revolt against those behind the technology.

    Hah – their dream is a technocratic elite ( them ) governing Panem. Their fear is that a Mockingjay will actually arise.

    Can’t wait for the next instalment.

  36. Jessie
    #2272750, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Best of The Australian today

    Nick Cater Too many caught up in cycle of the sorry business
    Term used: lovers of historical misery porn.

    Judith Sloan Davos is a joke best delivered by Africa’s stand up despots

  37. srr
    #2272751, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:46 am

    .[Dot}
    #2272550, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:18 am
    I’m gonna let you all finish, but this country is a disgrace.

    This country is around only 20 million loyal Australian with a world of billions parasites out to take our exceedingly massive natural wealth from us, for themselves.

    I’d say it’s miraculous that we’ve done as well as we have to seed so many pockets of people who know and fight for the Christian ethics that blessed us, and will bless us even more.

  38. Leigh Lowe
    #2272752, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:49 am

    So it seems it’s worse than we thought. The rot has set in so deep and for so long in VICPOL, the average plod doesn’t need to be forced into passivity. It’s their natural state.

    Yes.
    The two statements made by your contacts need to be read carefully and understood.

    2. The form of words used was more along the lines of “should we intercept?” which is not the same as a request for permission.
    3. The coppers watching from the corners of the intersection and the drivers of the silver/grey unmarked cars made their own decisions not to intervene.

    After three fuckwit SJW Commissioners (Nixon, Overland and Ashton) the senior ranks are totally infested with SJWs, who are very adept at writing procedures which appear to give autonomy but which the lower ranks fully understand to mean “if anything fucks up it is on your head”.
    My mail is that the guys who intercepted an Apexian on the Westgate before Christmas have been copping flak left, right and centre for “excessive force”.
    You don’t reckon that serves as a behaviour modifier for anyone else pursuing a crook around?

  39. custard
    #2272753, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:51 am

    In more fake news, their ABC this morning on 720 Perth falsley stated that Whitehouse Press Secretary Sean Spicer had “walked back” his comments about the number of people who watched the inaugeration.

    What an absolute crock!

    I watched the whole thing and he said nothing of the sort. FFS!

  42. Infidel Tiger
    #2272756, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Phew. I thought ISIS was banned.

  43. Leigh Lowe
    #2272757, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:54 am

    Minister Assisting the Prime Minister on Cyber Security Dan Tehan MP says USA election was hacked.

    How’s that Census going Dan ?

    Very well thank you.
    He intends to send a personal letter of thanks to all of Australia’s 2,681 citizens next week.

  44. egg_
    #2272758, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:54 am

    their ABC this morning on 720 Perth falsley stated that Whitehouse Press Secretary Sean Spicer had “walked back” his comments about the number of people who watched the inaugeration.

    “Is that a fact, or did you hear it on the ABC?”

  45. Myrddin Seren
    #2272759, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:54 am

    John Comnenus

    The ALP and Greens will prefer to save the relationship with China, the Coalition should be prioritising the relationship with the US.

    But, alas, Turnbull is incapable of providing the economic leadership we need.

    I think we can safely assume that all three left wing parties that dominate Federal politics ( I include the Turnbull United Party ) – are pro-Beijing, anti-whatever Beijing is anti.

    Again – this one from Bolt seems unmistakeable from a diplomatic perspective:

    Sinking Abbott’s submarine. UPDATE: Humiliating Japan

    A friend of a friend in Japan says a media source in Japan told him that the visit of the Japanese submarine to Sydney was followed by a press conference and distribution of briefing materials. A planned media tour of the submarine was also scheduled, but just before it started an official from our own defence department arrived and said it could not go ahead. Officials at the Japanese Embassy and consulate were reportedly “stunned and outraged”. Moreover, the embassy had specifically excluded from the media party the Sydney correspondent of China’s official Xinhua news agency, and were angered when Defence invited him anyway. The Japanese were left with the impression that Defence was out to sabotage their submarine bid,

    That shit doesn’t happen by accident. The Turnbull government is frantically signalling it’s appeasement policy to Beijing – spending $50+ billion dollars on a fantasy submarine force decades away and which, based on past practice, will be so ‘customised’ to Australian requirements will pose a threat to no one except their crews.

    The Trump ascent must have the Cabinet pooping themselves. Note – poor Julie Bishop seemingly had to cancel a delightful day at the polo because all of a sudden and surprise, we are trying to make nice and host a visit from the Japanese PM. Who can probably read these clowns like a book and knows that Trump can be leveraged as ‘no free ride’ for Australia and ‘start thinking hard about who your reliable friends are’ !

  46. Riccardo Bosi
    #2272760, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:56 am

    You don’t reckon that serves as a behaviour modifier for anyone else pursuing a crook around?

    LL nailed it.

  47. srr
    #2272761, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:58 am

    calli
    #2272588, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Watched that Spicer presser through to the end. Impressive.

    So many Gotchas! So little time. No wonder they were impatient with the Indian’s typical roundabout approach. He musn’t have been one of the club.

    No.

    There were no more questions after his, he was extra last, after the last.

    He was not hogging other’s question time.

    He was filling in background, and that was his sin!

    It was background that the presstitutes for the UN knew the world was hearing (being the last question at the first Trump Govt Official Press Briefing), and desperately didn’t want heard.

    The loudest bully bitch needs to named, shamed and sacked, for being an enemy of the truth and humanity.

  49. herodotus
    #2272764, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:00 pm

    Coal Far From Finished (in the Weekend Australian)

    For coal’s true believers, their faith in the future of the commodity has paid off.
    The rally in coal prices over the past 12 months has spawned new multi-million-dollar windfalls for those who were prepared to hold, or increase, their exposure to the industry, even as prices tanked and the prophecies that the end of coal was nigh gathered momentum.
    Companies that snapped up coalmines for as little as a single dollar have watched their valuations soar, generating millions of dollars in wealth for their backers. But those early movers are firmly of the belief that the turnaround is only just beginning.
    The biggest winners from coal’s resurgence have often been those who also triumphed in the last great coal boom.
    German-born business partners Hans Mende and Fritz Kundrun, whose company AMCI made a fortune from investing in Australian coal stocks a decade ago, have seen the value of their stake in Whitehaven Coal jump fourfold over the past year, adding almost half a billion dollars to their combined wealth.
    Former deputy prime minister and Whitehaven chairman Mark Vaile has been rewarded for holding his stake through the downturn, with his shares now worth more than $7 million. Tony Haggarty — the man behind two of the last coal boom’s best deals — has made another fortune betting on Whitehaven while also building a new venture, Malabar Coal, with his old business partners.
    “The reason I’ve stuck with the sector is I think it has a strong ­future,” Mr Haggarty told The Weekend Australian.
    I think the negativity that surrounds it, which is predominantly argued by the Greens, camouflages the reality of energy needs around the globe. If one looks at the realities of that, it’s evident that coal’s going to be around for a long time regardless of what you think about the pros and cons of it or the environmental issues.”

    There’s more.

  50. pete m
    #2272765, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    Libertarians want people on bail who have not been convicted of anything, so their liberty is free until proven guilty.

    Only those at high risk of fleeing justice, or interfering in their prosecution, should not be granted bail.

    Am I right?

  51. srr
    #2272766, posted on January 24, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Roger
    #2272591, posted on January 24, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Vic Police Association chief Sen-Sgt Ron Iddles says police were denied permission to intercept Gargasoulas’s car on several occasions during their two hour pursuit.

    Commissioner Ashton says he has checked the logs and that is not the case.

    Which one is not telling the truth?

    Obviously Iddles.

    Ashton stating hechecked the logs”, is really stating that Iddles won’t be able to prove Ashton is lied, anymore.

