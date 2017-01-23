An education bubble?

From the WSJ:

Today’s colleges give students no idea of the structure of knowledge: the topics they should learn, the books and skills they should master. Educators refuse them the guidance and stiff requirements they need and often want. Colleges refuse to provide the survey courses, especially in arts and humanities, that students need to build an educational foundation. Instead, too many teach politicized courses and assign slanted readings and random garbage.

Educators fail at their first duty, to produce adults who can read and write and speak and listen like adults. And they fail at their second duty, to help create American citizens who can explain this nation, and the West generally, to their children and themselves. College graduates must be capable of explaining how society arrived at this particular historical moment. What were the milestones? What were the major choices?

It has been clear since the 1980s that U.S. colleges are failing. They spend more every year to finance their growing administrations and pass the bill to students, while indulging their penchant for being sinister and ludicrous at the same time. Over 90% of U.S. colleges will be gone within the next generation, as the higher-education world inevitably flips over and sinks. Top schools will remain, because they sell a valuable commodity: not education but prestige.