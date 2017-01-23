Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end

Global housing consultancy, Demographia, has confirmed what Australians always knew. Our house prices are extremely high and there is no relief in sight.
In 2016, out of 406 world cities surveyed for housing prices in relation to incomes, Australia is the leader with four cities the top 11 and 8 of the top 20 most highly priced housing markets.
Sydney comes second (after Hong Kong) where it takes 12.2 times the median household income to buy the median priced house. Sydney’s median priced house now costs north of a million dollars. Melbourne, where the median house costs 9.5 times the median income, comes sixth.
Median house price and median household incomes (top 11 markets)
Adelaide and Brisbane are not that much more affordable.
We have a very low cost house building industry and the land developers are also highly competitive.
A fully finished new house (three bedrooms, two garages) costs as little as $150,000. Preparation of the land with sewerage, local roads, water and other utilities costs around $70,000 per block. The land itself is mainly used for agriculture and is intrinsically worth maybe $2,000 a block. Yet that new house in western Sydney costs upward of $700,000.
We don’t have the excuse for our high prices that Hong Kong has with its land shortage – even Sydney hemmed in by national parks has enough land on the outskirts in the county of Cumberland alone to allow an 50 per cent increase the housing stock. Nor do we have the same population growth pressures on supply of cities like Houston, Dallas and Atlanta. Not only do those cities have faster growing populations than Australian cities but their house prices relative to incomes are a quarter to a third of Sydney’s.
The data also contradicts the notion that it is Chinese investors boosting prices. If that were the case the policy response would be to free up the land but in any case the foreign investment is inner city, not the outer suburbs.
Some expenses that turn a western Sydney house/land package costing $250,000 into a house that sells at $700,000 are due to taxes. But these are mainly attempts by the government to grab some of the price inflation resulting from the shortage of new blocks that their policies create.
Our high cost housing position is earned in the regulatory department. In this we are the world champions. The Victorian planning authority has identified over 600 separate approval decisions for a new house in Melbourne. And that excludes the all-important strangulation of the first stage planning permission, the “release” of land to allow it to be built upon.
The new NSW Premier, Ms Berejiklian, has said the most effective way of tackling housing affordability is to increase supply. But that does not mean relief is on the way. Every Minister after Bob Carr (whose Malthusian no-child policy led to a massive shrinkage of new house building) has said the same thing – including the present Victorian Opposition leader Matthew Guy, when he was the Minister in charge.
The fact is that governments have agreed to an ever-growing set of regulations covering everything from phony endangered species to requirements for set-asides for child care, community centres and so on. These compound the shortage of land created by refusals to allow development outside of some designated growth corridors, which means rationing of land available for housing. That rationing’s end product is housing that is increasingly out of the budget reach of younger buyers.
Ministers who seek to increase housing supply are doubtless well meaning. But they inherit a set of laws and a bureaucracy wedded to these and to imposing their own preferred housing development pattern onto the community as a whole. Until this is tackled root and branch we will not see affordable housing in Australian cities.
Voters who accept political solutions should expect problems.
The answer to this regulation induced problem will of course be further regulations.
It’s the Australian way.
Any politician who deliberately crashes house prices would probably be strung up from the nearest tree.
Alan, right on the money; but governments will do nothing to reduce regulation, that would automatically reduce their income boosted by high land prices induced by reduced availability and regulation.
I have been advising affordable housing policy advisors in the UK. My advice is to work out the required housing supply going back 10 years (tbe Blair immigration wave) and the forward ten years, come up with a number and double it. Say 6 million new homes.
Here in Australia, I would add getting rid of negative gearing as this feeds into higher prices.
It’s odd that prices are so high in Adelaide as no one wants to move there.
Simple.
Not to mention high immigration levels.
No we don’t. A builder costs about $50/ hour, his off-sider around $30/hour
A hundred and fifty grand plus the rest, to you, is a bargain? You need your head read because you suffer under a delusion that requires medical treatment.
Anyone who thinks that their primary (or only) residence is an “asset” is an idiot. If it is sold, how much money remaining after all the associated “bills” are paid, will you have to move to better digs in a “nicer” environment?
The “principal residence” is both a HOME and a huge money pit, with running costs mainly attributable to voracious and seemingly unaccountable “government” entities at ALL levels.
On top of all that is the simple fact that “freehold” is another myth.
At ANY time, any of a multitude of “agencies” can tell you to get out; calling it “resumption”. They are simply “resuming” direct control of property which they have graciously let you, and perhaps for several family generations, use, albeit for an extortionate total and annual sum. In the US, there have been savage battle over “eminent domain”; so far, not much here.
The next assault will be on the “grey nomads” who rent out their “home” and go on the road in various vehicles until they can no longer do it.
Can we do something like remove regulation outside of capital cities, so that regional areas become amazingly cheap and attract people from the cities? In the long term, capital cities might have to compete.
I was reading a planning document for the Bellerine peninsula and they want to keep rural properties in the mix purely to maintain views. What the hell guys?
Excellent idea, AH.
Mind you, building regs could be liberalised in the suburbs as well.
The fact is that governments have agreed to an ever-growing set of regulations covering everything from phony endangered species to requirements for set-asides for child care, community centres and so on.
Love it! Phony endangered species are the stock-in-trade of activists-at-large.
As for the child care, that used to be what houses were for.
All well and good, but you’ve missed the main component. People are selling homes for ridiculous prices because buyers are paying ridiculous prices.
What’s with Ragu. First he says that $150k is too high a price. Maybe but the point is that $700 k is much too high and driven by regulations. Then he comes in with the anodyne ‘prices are high cus people pay high prices’. The point is that they are high because regulatory controls constricts supply – absence those controls the $700 k house would by $250k tops because builders would find it profitable to build them
The point is that they are high because regulatory controls constricts supply…
And high immigration boosts demand in a regulatory regime which constricts supply.