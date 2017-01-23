Enlightenment principles

Posted on 1:11 pm, January 23, 2017 by Steve Kates

This statement is from an exhibit in the Arts Museum in Aarhus and captures the values of the enlightenment in a way that spells them out so that they can be understood in the times in which we live.

3 Responses to Enlightenment principles

  1. stackja
    #2271757, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    The elite’s will be done is the rule now. Free will is obsolete.

  2. billie
    #2271759, posted on January 23, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    it would probably offend someone here in Australia

  3. Vicki
    #2271811, posted on January 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    I love this interpretation of the heritage of European civilisation based on Greek humanism, Roman law & Christian free will. I have not read anything of Ludwig Holberg before.

    I would add the tradition of critical thought derived from the practice of Talmudic questioning. This completes the background of our Judaeo-Christian heritage.

