This statement is from an exhibit in the Arts Museum in Aarhus and captures the values of the enlightenment in a way that spells them out so that they can be understood in the times in which we live.
Liberty Quote
Of all the expedients employed by the democratic state to require or justify over-expansion of government, the exaggeration of risk has been used to inflate the use of national ‘social’ insurance.— Arthur Seldon
-
Recent Comments
- dopey on Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- cohenite on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Ragu on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Mother Lode on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Mother Lode on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- struth on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Tailgunner on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Jessie on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Vicki on Enlightenment principles
- Barry 1963 on Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- Leigh Lowe on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- cohenite on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Roger on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- struth on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- memoryvault on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- struth on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Rabz on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Mother Lode on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Rabz on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Fleeced on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Mother Lode on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- C.L. on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Tailgunner on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- C.L. on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Leo Champion’s latest
- Enlightenment principles
- Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- Cross Post: Allan Hird Patrick Smith ignores the truth in his articles on my son James Hird
- Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Waleed Aly, the NYT and “the wreckage of 2016”
- Roundup 21 Jan
- Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment
- President Obama
- Anti Competitive Behaviour
- David Leyonhjelm. Free speech is a lot more than 18C
- David Leyonhjelm on the Australian of the Year awards
- Translation to English
- Trams running on solar power: sure
- The inauguration timetable in Australia
- A cartoon compendium on Obama and the media
- The tragedy of modern macroeconomics
- Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Insomnia cure
- I have to share this
- Cross Post: Richard Holden Printing more money isn’t the answer to all economic ills
- Another one bites the dust
- All four of them?
- Almost gone
- A bit about Trump’s main man Stephen Bannon
- Cross Post: John Adams Australian of the Year
- Is there a full moon?
- Standard errors of sub-standard theory
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
The elite’s will be done is the rule now. Free will is obsolete.
it would probably offend someone here in Australia
I love this interpretation of the heritage of European civilisation based on Greek humanism, Roman law & Christian free will. I have not read anything of Ludwig Holberg before.
I would add the tradition of critical thought derived from the practice of Talmudic questioning. This completes the background of our Judaeo-Christian heritage.