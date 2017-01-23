Leo Champion’s latest

A sequel to Legion. Honor of the Legion.

A review of Legion.

Thoroughly enjoyed reading this book. This is a new author for me and I’m so glad I read the excerpt. Got hooked right away. Fast paced action with well developed characters, some interesting and unexpected plot developments – what more can one want?! Have to admit, I got annoyed at the main character for feeling sorry for himself for quite a number of pages but overall I couldn’t put the book down. There are number of small (for me) issues, such as using antiquated weapons and no explanation why there are no women in the USFL, but that didn’t detract from my overall enjoyment of this book. Can’t wait for the sequel.