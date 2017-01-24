It is how many days since the inauguration and we have just turned on the set here in Warsaw and find CNN going on about whether or not the number of people who watched the ceremony was greater for Trump than it was for Obama in 2009.* This was literally described as “a clear and defining moment” in the new White House’s dealings with the press. Meantime, in the news, but clearly not as important as this, we have the following on Drudge:

BIGGEST CAMPAIGN PROMISES FACE ‘DAY 1’ TEST…

HE MOVES ON TRADE…

GOODBYE, TPP!

HIRING FREEZE ON FEDERAL WORKERS…

Reinstates ban on foreign money promoting abortion…

Meetings with execs, labor leaders…

Set to battle Republicans on spending cuts…

Wants to slash regs by 75% — or ‘maybe more’…

Discusses fighting terrorism in phone call with Sisi…

GREAT AGAIN: FOXCONN investment for USA plant would exceed $7 billion…

KROGER to fill 10,000 permanent jobs…

If you depend on the news media, you are not just ignorant of what is going on, you are misled in both content and balance about almost everything of any importance in the world.

* I might mention that we watched the inauguration on my phone as we travelled by train from Aarhus to Copenhagen. Do we get counted into the tally? How would we even be included? But there we were and what a pleasure it was. As for showing up on the day, since 96% [!] of DC votes were for Clinton, it’s a safe bet that there were fewer locals interested in coming along this time than last time.