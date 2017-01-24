It is how many days since the inauguration and we have just turned on the set here in Warsaw and find CNN going on about whether or not the number of people who watched the ceremony was greater for Trump than it was for Obama in 2009.* This was literally described as “a clear and defining moment” in the new White House’s dealings with the press. Meantime, in the news, but clearly not as important as this, we have the following on Drudge:
BIGGEST CAMPAIGN PROMISES FACE ‘DAY 1’ TEST…
HE MOVES ON TRADE…
GOODBYE, TPP!
HIRING FREEZE ON FEDERAL WORKERS…
Reinstates ban on foreign money promoting abortion…
Meetings with execs, labor leaders…
Set to battle Republicans on spending cuts…
Wants to slash regs by 75% — or ‘maybe more’…
Discusses fighting terrorism in phone call with Sisi…
GREAT AGAIN: FOXCONN investment for USA plant would exceed $7 billion…
KROGER to fill 10,000 permanent jobs…
If you depend on the news media, you are not just ignorant of what is going on, you are misled in both content and balance about almost everything of any importance in the world.
* I might mention that we watched the inauguration on my phone as we travelled by train from Aarhus to Copenhagen. Do we get counted into the tally? How would we even be included? But there we were and what a pleasure it was. As for showing up on the day, since 96% [!] of DC votes were for Clinton, it’s a safe bet that there were fewer locals interested in coming along this time than last time.
I listened to Trump’s inaugration on ABC news radio in my truck. I may have to burn the old beast to cleanse having ABC on in the cab but it was worth it to feel manly tears well up as Trump gave his victory speech
BTW, the US has suddenly started bombing the real targets in Syria and Mattis appears to have dealt ISIS more damage in a day than his predecessor managed in a year but the press don’t seem to believe that is as newsworthy as Trump tweets
🙂 I was just about to share that DRUDGE rundown of headlines, not knowing which of the great bits of news to start on … and yes, I to watched the whole inauguration day from go to whoa, on the laptop, and not as disaffected foreigner but as someone with a number of US connections, and, as someone praying for more Trumpism to spread to and save Aus from the insane UN Leftist drones still infecting us.
And surely, defunding the promotion of murdering foreign babies, has got to be a good thing, gee, it might even inspire American women to ask that their children get the same rights! 😉
“You said, ‘America First!’, save the American babies First!!” … the man is a genius.
Trump reinstates ban on US funds promoting abortion overseas
Trump’s ban could impact foreign organizations like the International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPFF), which provides family planning services in more than 180 countries.
http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/abortion/315652-trump-signs-executive-order-reinstating-global-gag-rule-on
Oh, it’s a painful thing to try to read, with the writers scared shitless of offending the Women’s Pro-Baby Butchery Lobby, but that one little paragraph does give you an idea of just how BIG, The International Big Baby Parts Industry is … and people wonder why the world’s gone insane … that’s what a culture of ‘religiously’ ‘sacrificing’ your children, does!