“If you like your health care plan you can keep your health care plan”

Seriously, is this the best they’ve got? It’s from The Financial Times and it’s title is, “Truth, lies and the Trump administration”. Its opening paras:

The man from the BBC was laughing as he reported the White House’s false claims about the size of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration. He should have been crying. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the credibility of the American government. This spectacle of obvious lies being peddled by the White House is a tragedy for US democracy. But the rest of the world — and, in particular, America’s allies — should also be frightened. A Trump administration that is addicted to the “big lie” has very dangerous implications for global security.

It is clear whose credibility is being destroyed. Is the left truly impervious to its own lies and deceit or do they just think that they can pile on and no one will ever catch on? : This is not unrelated:

The major media have warned that Donald Trump would wage a war on the First Amendment. His quick draw to call out bad reporting, boot disruptive journalists, and mock fake news were obvious signs that the freedom of the press would hang by a squib during the Trump administration. And, lo, it came to pass Monday that all their fears were realized. Did the new President sent red-hatted mobs to smash printing presses and hijack the cable news to run non-stop ads for Trump Steaks? Even worse. In his first official White House press briefing, Sean Spicer called on reporters from the wrong side of the tracks.

If you read it in the MSM you have to get an authoritative confirmation from somewhere else.