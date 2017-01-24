“If you like your health care plan you can keep your health care plan”

Seriously, is this the best they’ve got? It’s from The Financial Times and it’s title is, “Truth, lies and the Trump administration”. Its opening paras:

The man from the BBC was laughing as he reported the White House’s false claims about the size of the crowd at Donald Trump’s inauguration. He should have been crying. What we are witnessing is the destruction of the credibility of the American government. This spectacle of obvious lies being peddled by the White House is a tragedy for US democracy. But the rest of the world — and, in particular, America’s allies — should also be frightened. A Trump administration that is addicted to the “big lie” has very dangerous implications for global security.

It is clear whose credibility is being destroyed. Is the left truly impervious to its own lies and deceit or do they just think that they can pile on and no one will ever catch on? : This is not unrelated:

The major media have warned that Donald Trump would wage a war on the First Amendment. His quick draw to call out bad reporting, boot disruptive journalists, and mock fake news were obvious signs that the freedom of the press would hang by a squib during the Trump administration. And, lo, it came to pass Monday that all their fears were realized. Did the new President sent red-hatted mobs to smash printing presses and hijack the cable news to run non-stop ads for Trump Steaks? Even worse. In his first official White House press briefing, Sean Spicer called on reporters from the wrong side of the tracks.

If you read it in the MSM you have to get an authoritative confirmation from somewhere else.

POST-BREAKFAST FOLLOW-ON: It is still yesterday’s paper, but have gone through The New York Times and the front page of The Financial Times. Being in Poland is a reminder of what real Fascism is all about, not to mention socialism as it really is. Anyone who confuses any of this with Donald Trump is not merely ignorant but is suffering from some kind of mental disorder. I will stick to the NYT here but the FT headlines, “Trump sets tone for presidency with attack on ‘dishonest’ media”. But let us turn to The NYT.

The NYT has its entire opinion page devoted to an article by some novelist on “The America we lost when Trump won”. It took until the start of the third column to get to the only specifics about what he doesn’t like about the new world order, the disappearance of Obamacare and the choice of “far-right justices” for the Supreme Court. The rest is non-specific along the usual racist, sexist, homophobic and xenophobic lines. That Trump is none of these is irrelevant to the narrative. His conclusion:

What we have done is desecration, a foolish and vindictive act of vandalism, by which they betrayed all the best and most valiant labours of our ancestors. We don’t want to accept this because we cannot accept that the people, at least in the long run of things, can be wrong in our American democracy. But they can be wrong, just like the people anywhere. And until we accept this abject failure of both our system and ourselves, there is no hope for our redemption.”

If the problems of the past eight years are that invisible, these people are in no position to judge anyone else.