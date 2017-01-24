Liberty & Society Student Conference Melbourne 2017

24 -26 MARCH 2017

(Closing date 10 Feb, 2017)

Do you like to challenge yourself, question the way decisions are made and think seriously about the future of Australia and New Zealand? If you have started exploring the possibilities offered by classical liberal ideas then this conference is an opportunity not to be missed.

The Centre for Independent Studies recognises the importance of exposing, challenging and supporting young people who have an interest in exploring the foundations of a free society. The Liberty and Society student conferences are highly regarded with many participants saying the weekend was pivotal in building their personal philosophical framework. For more information click here

Successful applicants from Australia or New Zealand receive a scholarship that covers food, accommodation and most of the travel.