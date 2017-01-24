No comment

Dear Colleagues, Today with pride we launch the Sustainability Plan for the University of Melbourne. The Plan is the product of many months of collaborative work by staff, students and our wider university community, designed to strengthen the University’s contribution towards better management of the earth’s climate. This large goal is a response to the United Nations agreement on climate change reached in Paris in late 2015. After Paris, institutions throughout societies, including universities, each have a role to play. This is a call-out to each of us, for as University of Melbourne Laureate Professor Peter Doherty pointed out: “Universities can contribute massively to building a more sustainable world.” The Sustainability Plan is ambitious. The University is working towards achieving zero net electricity emissions by 2021, being carbon neutral before 2030 and embedding sustainability at the core of all undergraduate courses by 2020. The Plan is based on the principles and commitments of the Sustainability Charter, and identifies targets and priority actions for the University in the period 2017 to 2020. It provides the sustainability practitioners of the University – students and staff alike – with benchmarks and an overview of direction. Our progress on the targets in the Sustainability Plan will be tracked in the annual Sustainability Report, providing an opportunity to refine and improve. As a helpful summary of the Plan shows, there will be action across all areas of University activity. From solar panels and geothermal systems on campus, to long-term renewable energy supply contracts, we will map pathways to minimise emissions. Our research expertise will work in partnership with industry, government and communities as campuses become ‘living laboratories’ of sustainability, inspiring ourselves and others to re-imagine community approaches to energy use. One aim is to establish an Education for Sustainability project, to aid students in developing knowledge and skills to become ‘leaders for sustainability’. The Plan is not only a public statement of our commitment to sustainability, but after much consultation reflects the aspirations of many in the University community. Thank you to all those who have contributed to this significant milestone in our contribution towards building a more sustainable world.