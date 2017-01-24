No comment

Posted on 5:26 pm, January 24, 2017 by Judith Sloan

University Sustainability Plan published
24 January 2017
Dear Colleagues,

Today with pride we launch the Sustainability Plan for the University of Melbourne. The Plan is the product of many months of collaborative work by staff, students and our wider university community, designed to strengthen the University’s contribution towards better management of the earth’s climate.

This large goal is a response to the United Nations agreement on climate change reached in Paris in late 2015. After Paris, institutions throughout societies, including universities, each have a role to play. This is a call-out to each of us, for as University of Melbourne Laureate Professor Peter Doherty pointed out: “Universities can contribute massively to building a more sustainable world.”

The Sustainability Plan is ambitious. The University is working towards achieving zero net electricity emissions by 2021, being carbon neutral before 2030 and embedding sustainability at the core of all undergraduate courses by 2020.

The Plan is based on the principles and commitments of the Sustainability Charter, and identifies targets and priority actions for the University in the period 2017 to 2020. It provides the sustainability practitioners of the University – students and staff alike – with benchmarks and an overview of direction. Our progress on the targets in the Sustainability Plan will be tracked in the annual Sustainability Report, providing an opportunity to refine and improve.

As a helpful summary of the Plan shows, there will be action across all areas of University activity. From solar panels and geothermal systems on campus, to long-term renewable energy supply contracts, we will map pathways to minimise emissions. Our research expertise will work in partnership with industry, government and communities as campuses become ‘living laboratories’ of sustainability, inspiring ourselves and others to re-imagine community approaches to energy use. One aim is to establish an Education for Sustainability project, to aid students in developing knowledge and skills to become ‘leaders for sustainability’.

The Plan is not only a public statement of our commitment to sustainability, but after much consultation reflects the aspirations of many in the University community. Thank you to all those who have contributed to this significant milestone in our contribution towards building a more sustainable world.
12 Responses to No comment

  1. Malcolm Thomas
    #2273052, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:34 pm

    Pass me the bucket…

  2. bemused
    #2273054, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:35 pm

    WTF?

    … embedding sustainability at the core of all undergraduate courses by 2020.

  3. Rabz
    #2273059, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    Universities can contribute massively to building a more sustainable world

    By ceasing to exist.

    You know it makes sense.

  4. Muddy
    #2273066, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    The Cat really needs an annual set of awards.

  5. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2273067, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    Sounds like the place should be renamed the Melbourne Cathedral of Gaia.
    How employable are druids btw?

  6. teddy bear
    #2273068, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:49 pm

    Translation: your fees are going further up, and we are going to make you unemployable by cutting back further on actual related course content and instead training you in the “art” of verbal diarrhea.

  7. Luke
    #2273070, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    what is a zero net electricity emission?

    what is this ‘sustainability’ they will ’embed’ in all courses?

    If we had a decent government they would deny all federal funding, including HECS, to Melbourne university immediately. And enable students to sue universities for BS courses and false statements about career opportunities.

  8. Pete of Perth
    #2273072, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:51 pm

    Stop the funding and see how sustainable they are then.

  9. Luke
    #2273073, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Apart from the buying a house, university education is now the second largest debt young people will take on in their lives. And universities get to peddle that burden on naive 17 and 18 year olds. It’s become the most predatory game in town, far beyond ‘pay day lenders’.

  10. Leo G
    #2273074, posted on January 24, 2017 at 5:54 pm

    The University is working towards achieving zero net electricity emissions by 2021

    Electricity emissions? Like Nicola Tesla’s charged particle beam “Death Rays”?

  11. egg_
    #2273084, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Like the UNE churning out CAGW papers whilst lit up like a Christmas tree at night with Megawatts of Sodium Vapour lamps – all in the name of ‘security’, I assume.

  12. Matt
    #2273086, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:08 pm

    I left the University of Melbourne academic staff a few years ago, in part because the workload requirements on staff were unsustainable. Large increases in students numbers and teaching requirements without a requisite increase in teaching staff numbers. Glynn and I obviously have a different view on what sustainable really means.

