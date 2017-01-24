No comment

|
University Sustainability Plan published
|24 January 2017
|Dear Colleagues,
Today with pride we launch the Sustainability Plan for the University of Melbourne. The Plan is the product of many months of collaborative work by staff, students and our wider university community, designed to strengthen the University’s contribution towards better management of the earth’s climate.
This large goal is a response to the United Nations agreement on climate change reached in Paris in late 2015. After Paris, institutions throughout societies, including universities, each have a role to play. This is a call-out to each of us, for as University of Melbourne Laureate Professor Peter Doherty pointed out: “Universities can contribute massively to building a more sustainable world.”
The Sustainability Plan is ambitious. The University is working towards achieving zero net electricity emissions by 2021, being carbon neutral before 2030 and embedding sustainability at the core of all undergraduate courses by 2020.
The Plan is based on the principles and commitments of the Sustainability Charter, and identifies targets and priority actions for the University in the period 2017 to 2020. It provides the sustainability practitioners of the University – students and staff alike – with benchmarks and an overview of direction. Our progress on the targets in the Sustainability Plan will be tracked in the annual Sustainability Report, providing an opportunity to refine and improve.
As a helpful summary of the Plan shows, there will be action across all areas of University activity. From solar panels and geothermal systems on campus, to long-term renewable energy supply contracts, we will map pathways to minimise emissions. Our research expertise will work in partnership with industry, government and communities as campuses become ‘living laboratories’ of sustainability, inspiring ourselves and others to re-imagine community approaches to energy use. One aim is to establish an Education for Sustainability project, to aid students in developing knowledge and skills to become ‘leaders for sustainability’.
The Plan is not only a public statement of our commitment to sustainability, but after much consultation reflects the aspirations of many in the University community. Thank you to all those who have contributed to this significant milestone in our contribution towards building a more sustainable world.
Liberty Quote
When the government fears the people, it is liberty. When the people fear the government, it is tyranny.— Thomas Paine
-
Recent Comments
- Matt on No comment
- Sydney Boy on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- egg_ on No comment
- Gab on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Baldrick on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Baldrick on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- rugbyskier on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- calli on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- test pattern on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Grigory M on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Leo G on No comment
- Luke on No comment
- Pete of Perth on No comment
- Riccardo Bosi on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Luke on No comment
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- teddy bear on No comment
- Bruce of Newcastle on No comment
- Muddy on No comment
- test pattern on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- jupes on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Fisky on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Zaan on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- calli on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Rabz on No comment
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Top Ender on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- No comment
- Liberty & Society Student Conference Melbourne 2017
- Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- “A clear and defining moment”
- Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end
- An education bubble?
- Leo Champion’s latest
- Enlightenment principles
- Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- Cross Post: Allan Hird Patrick Smith ignores the truth in his articles on my son James Hird
- Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Waleed Aly, the NYT and “the wreckage of 2016”
- Roundup 21 Jan
- Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment
- President Obama
- Anti Competitive Behaviour
- David Leyonhjelm. Free speech is a lot more than 18C
- David Leyonhjelm on the Australian of the Year awards
- Translation to English
- Trams running on solar power: sure
- The inauguration timetable in Australia
- A cartoon compendium on Obama and the media
- The tragedy of modern macroeconomics
- Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Insomnia cure
- I have to share this
- Cross Post: Richard Holden Printing more money isn’t the answer to all economic ills
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Pass me the bucket…
WTF?
By ceasing to exist.
You know it makes sense.
The Cat really needs an annual set of awards.
Sounds like the place should be renamed the Melbourne Cathedral of Gaia.
How employable are druids btw?
Translation: your fees are going further up, and we are going to make you unemployable by cutting back further on actual related course content and instead training you in the “art” of verbal diarrhea.
what is a zero net electricity emission?
what is this ‘sustainability’ they will ’embed’ in all courses?
If we had a decent government they would deny all federal funding, including HECS, to Melbourne university immediately. And enable students to sue universities for BS courses and false statements about career opportunities.
Stop the funding and see how sustainable they are then.
Apart from the buying a house, university education is now the second largest debt young people will take on in their lives. And universities get to peddle that burden on naive 17 and 18 year olds. It’s become the most predatory game in town, far beyond ‘pay day lenders’.
Electricity emissions? Like Nicola Tesla’s charged particle beam “Death Rays”?
Like the UNE churning out CAGW papers whilst lit up like a Christmas tree at night with Megawatts of Sodium Vapour lamps – all in the name of ‘security’, I assume.
I left the University of Melbourne academic staff a few years ago, in part because the workload requirements on staff were unsustainable. Large increases in students numbers and teaching requirements without a requisite increase in teaching staff numbers. Glynn and I obviously have a different view on what sustainable really means.