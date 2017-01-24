Writing in the Washington Free Beacon, Elizabeth Harrington writes about The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era.
This was my personal favourite:
Pigs on Airplanes
The Department of Transportation authorized pigs to fly as “emotional support” animals in 2012.
The rules were intended to eliminate discrimination against disabled persons when they fly, and official guidance OK’d pot-bellied pigs, which can weigh as much as 300 pounds.
“[I]f you determine that the pot-bellied pig is a service animal, you must permit the service animal to accompany the passenger to her seat provided the animal does not obstruct the aisle or present any safety issues and the animal is behaving appropriately in a public setting,” the manual stated.
Miniature horses as companion animals are also allowed-I kid you not.
