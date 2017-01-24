The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era

Posted on 7:32 am, January 24, 2017 by I am Spartacus

Writing in the Washington Free Beacon, Elizabeth Harrington writes about The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era.

This was my personal favourite:

Pigs on Airplanes

The Department of Transportation authorized pigs to fly as “emotional support” animals in 2012.

The rules were intended to eliminate discrimination against disabled persons when they fly, and official guidance OK’d pot-bellied pigs, which can weigh as much as 300 pounds.

“[I]f you determine that the pot-bellied pig is a service animal, you must permit the service animal to accompany the passenger to her seat provided the animal does not obstruct the aisle or present any safety issues and the animal is behaving appropriately in a public setting,” the manual stated.

13 Responses to The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era

  1. sabena
    #2272526, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:43 am

    Miniature horses as companion animals are also allowed-I kid you not.

  2. Empire GTHO Phase III
    #2272530, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I have suggested to friends on occaison that a random selection of public servants and politicians should be summaririly executed every five years as a warning to others of their ilk. I really don’t understand people’s resistance to the concept.

  4. Mother Lode
    #2272534, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Not the most stupid regulation, surely.

    It will keep Muzzies off planes.

  5. Mike of Marion
    #2272543, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Did you see the clip of that two-legged pig that was thrown of the plane for being disruptive after one of the vagina rallies.

    Mike

  6. gbees
    #2272547, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Certainly one way to keep Islamic terrorists off planes. Genius from Obama!

  7. Caveman
    #2272551, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:19 am

    China Air have been doing this for decades. Ive seen a whole farm ona plane.
    “Who put these muva fukr pigs ona plane”

  8. Rabz
    #2272559, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:23 am

    And of course, the collectivists’ obsession with cow farts.

    These people are insane.

  9. Davey Boy
    #2272568, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Washington Free Beacon

  10. eb
    #2272572, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:43 am

    At first glance I read that as the Washington Free Bacon!
    Mmmm,…… bacon.

  11. hzhousewife
    #2272576, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Not the most stupid regulation, surely.

    It will keep Muzzies off planes.

    Airlines should all adopt a piglet, it can fly with the hosties back and forth all day long. Would boost safe air travel./sarc

  12. The Beer Whisperer
    #2272577, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Who said pigs can’t fly? You couldn’t make this up.

  13. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2272584, posted on January 24, 2017 at 8:52 am

    So why wouldnt they let me take Jim on my flight ? Bloody discriminites ,Jim is my pet King Cobra very tame only bites strangers . -£

