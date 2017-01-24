Liberty Quote
Nothing is more calculated to make a demagogue popular than a constantly reiterated demand for heavy taxes on the rich. Capital levies and high income taxes on the larger incomes are extraordinarily popular with the masses, who do not have to pay them.— Ludwig von Mises
-
Recent Comments
- thefrolickingmole on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- egg_ on Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- Leo G on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Leo G on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Gerard O on The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- Leigh Lowe on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- La Deplorevole Tintarella di Luna on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- The Deplorable Barking Toad on The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- Rabz on Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end
- Empire on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- C.L. on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Rabz on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Rabz on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Rabz on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Baldrick on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- pete m on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- srr on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Ubique on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Caveman on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- incoherent rambler on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- egg_ on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- “A clear and defining moment”
- Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end
- An education bubble?
- Leo Champion’s latest
- Enlightenment principles
- Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- Cross Post: Allan Hird Patrick Smith ignores the truth in his articles on my son James Hird
- Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Waleed Aly, the NYT and “the wreckage of 2016”
- Roundup 21 Jan
- Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment
- President Obama
- Anti Competitive Behaviour
- David Leyonhjelm. Free speech is a lot more than 18C
- David Leyonhjelm on the Australian of the Year awards
- Translation to English
- Trams running on solar power: sure
- The inauguration timetable in Australia
- A cartoon compendium on Obama and the media
- The tragedy of modern macroeconomics
- Thursday Forum: January 19, 2017
- Insomnia cure
- I have to share this
- Cross Post: Richard Holden Printing more money isn’t the answer to all economic ills
- Another one bites the dust
- All four of them?
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Podium?
foist?
I blame Donald Trump
Erst!
Dayum!
Curses egged out of my rightful glory.