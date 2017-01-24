Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017

Posted on 1:30 pm, January 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
295 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017

  1. The Beer Whisperer
    #2273142, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    I once asked George Brandis why the Libs didn’t take the axe to the ABC and he said they did a good job.

    I presume that you didn’t have an axe handy, Snoops, Brandis still being alive n all.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2273143, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:55 pm

    Did I just invent a 50th birthday meme?

    When you turn 50 – you’re old enough to know better and still young enough not to care.

    When you turn 50 – you remember you’re only young once, but can act immature forever

  3. Baldrick
    #2273144, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    The Turnbull Government slumps to its worst lows yet in the latest Essential Poll – just 46 per cent to Labor’s 54.

    Hmmm … it makes those ersatz Aldi Jatz crackers and Foster’s Light taste all the more scrumptious.

  4. Damienski
    #2273146, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Sorry link fail = luddite.

    ABC News website – The glass cliff: Gladys Berejiklian becomes the latest woman to take the reins in a time of crisis.

    Would have thought getting rid of Mike Baird might rank slightly lower on the crisis scale.

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2273147, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Hmmm … it makes those ersatz Aldi Jatz crackers and Foster’s Light taste all the more scrumptious.

    Dear God man, what are you doing drinking light beer.

  6. calli
    #2273148, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:58 pm

    Did someone mention Zoolander?

    Orange Mocha Frappachino! With extra beer!

  7. egg_
    #2273149, posted on January 24, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    #FakeNews

    #TheirFakeNewsNetwork

    CNN FNN

  8. Baldrick
    #2273151, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:01 pm

    TheirABC would like you to believe otherwise:

    Trump inauguration ratings second biggest in 36 years
    Donald Trump’s inauguration ratings were the second-highest in 36 years, according to Nielsen. The swearing-in of the 45th president was seen by 30.6 million viewers across 12 networks. The only inauguration over the last three decades that tops Trump’s number in the linear ratings? Barack Obama’s first inauguration back in 2009, which had a record-setting 37.8 million viewers.
    Trump’s numbers are all the more remarkable considering he’s entering into office with rather low approval ratings compared to past presidents and sparked protests worldwide along with vows to not watch his inauguration. And actually, Trump could have been seen by more viewers than either Obama or Reagan. Nielsen ratings do not account for online viewing, which has grown sharply in recent years and is far more commonplace than even four years ago.

  10. Baldrick
    #2273154, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Dear God man, what are you doing drinking light beer.

    Nothing every good comes from drinking light beer – Liberty Quote.

  13. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2273158, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    “There is a high-pressure system in the Tasman Sea which the [hot] air mass to not move out to sea,” he said.

    The ABC has discovered blocking highs in the Tasman? Well done!
    I am amazed at how immensely efficient they are. Perhaps they will graduate from this awesome finding to discover el Ninos.

  14. cohenite
    #2273160, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:04 pm

    Interesting insights into Linda Sarsour the organiser of the Women’s March on Washington:

    An outspoken critic of Israel, Sarsour avvidly supports the Boycott, Divestment & Sanctions (BDS) movement, a Hamas-inspired initiative that uses various forms of public protest, economic pressure, and lawsuits to advance the Hamas agenda of permanently destroying Israel as a J..ish nation-state.

    Vis-a-vis the ongoing Arab-Israeli conflict, Sarsour favors a one-state solution where an Arab majority and a J..ish minority would live together within the borders of a single country. She made clear her opposition to Israel’s existence as a J..ish state when she tweeted in October 2012 that “nothing is creepier than Zionism.”

    In 2004, Sarsour acknowledged that a friend of hers as well as a cousin were both serving long sentences in Israeli jails because of their efforts to recruit jihadists to murder J.ws. Moreover, she revealed that her brother-in-law was serving a 12-year prison term because of his affiliation with Hamas.

    Speaking of creepy realtives, Sarsour’s husband, Maher Judeh, mourned the 1998 death of the Hamas “master terrorists” Adel and Imad Awadallah; he praised the heroism of a Palestinian Authority police officer who had carried out a shooting attack at a checkpoint in Israel; he has expressed support for the terrorist organization Fatah; and he has lauded the founder of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a Marxist-Leninist revolutionary organization.

    In October 2011, Linda Sarsour, who holds free-market economics in low regard, expressed, on behalf of “Muslim New Yorkers,” “solidarity and support” for the pro-communist Occupy Wall Street movement. In 2011 as well, the Obama Administration honored Sarsour as a “champion of change.” Not surprisingly, Sarsour visited the White House on at least seven different occasions during her beloved president’s tenure.

  15. Tom
    #2273161, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    If you’re awake at that time of night (11pm-midnight, Mo-Th, Their Sky), the best hour of TV in 2017 (H/T Blair):

    Panellists set to preview the nation’s newspapers before they hit the stands include journalists Rita Panahi, Miranda Devine, Tim Blair, Jane Marwick and cartoonist
    Bill Leak.

  16. OneWorldGovernment
    #2273162, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    From Jo Nova,

    If SA gets any more “free energy” everyone will go broke

    and

    Big win: Turnbull wasted billions, but now backs super critical coal, copies skeptics 5 years later

    The writing is on the wall, Australia will lose more jobs, profits and companies to the US if they have cheap energy, and that is one of Trumps absolute priorities. Now if we can just kill off the RET.

  17. Stackja
    #2273164, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    ABC fakery on weather following on other fakery especially about Donald.

  18. The Beer Whisperer
    #2273165, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2181507, posted on October 24, 2016 at 12:05 pm
    Grigory M – I would be most grateful if you would cease outing Cats’ secret identities.

    Read – “I thoust smite thee with thy smote button, to the purgatory that is The Guardian, where thy lust for thou witty rebuttal shall never be satiated”.

    Gargoyley needs a giant cluebat in the form of a giant cold salmon to the face to get through his thickness.

  19. Tintarella di Luna
    #2273166, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    There is no longer such a ‘thing’ as The Liberal Party of Australia.

    THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD. What is sitting as a government is simple the dregs of Z Nation

  20. Gab
    #2273167, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:11 pm

    And actually, Trump could have been seen by more viewers than either Obama or Reagan. Nielsen ratings do not account for online viewing, which has grown sharply in recent years and is far more commonplace than even four years ago.

    Spicer said the same thing at today’s press briefing. Yet even after that explanation, some reporter asked if he reckoned Trump had more people watching than when Reagan was inaugurated. Spicer’s reply was (paraphrasing with lots of sarcasm): Well, duh! There was no youtube and no internet back then!

  21. thefrolickingmole
    #2273168, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:12 pm

    Mr Taggart said NSW was “sandwiched” between weather events.

    NSW going the full DV/DA heat experience next summer….

  23. Delta A
    #2273170, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    First time I’ve watched 9News (sorry Rabz) in yonks and here we go: the lunch-box Nazis decree wholemeal bread, no bikkies, no sweeties, nothing to look forward to at lunchtime. Water only!

    Sheesh! The only thing that ever lured me to school in the sixties was the promise of a white breadroll, double cut, with extra pickled onion, at lunch time. I’d be a total, resentful drop-out these days.

  24. Stackja
    #2273171, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:14 pm

    cohenite Linda typical leftist.

  25. calli
    #2273173, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:16 pm

    This morning, some random “expert” was pontificating on lunchbox “rules”.

    That was after a segment on the correct way to wear a school backpack.

    No wonder children rebel. They won’t even wear raincoats these days.

  26. Rabz
    #2273174, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:18 pm

    Have a good one, Beery.

    🍻

  27. Rabz
    #2273175, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:21 pm

    Foster’s Light

    Sacre bleu – it’s Foster’s Light Ice, man!

  28. thefrolickingmole
    #2273177, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Media gets its muzzle slapped, decides the logical thing to do is to double down on teh stupid!..

    Anyone holding any lingering doubts about the media as the enemy might want to avoid this article.
    https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/24/panama-papers-media-investigation-next-donald-trump-hold-accountable

    Countless reporters are still shaken and stunned by how he singled out a CNN reporter, one of the most respected news outlets in the world, to attack and humiliate him during his first press conference since winning the elections. Worryingly, none of his fellow journalists in the room stood up for him at the time.

    The next time Donald Trump tries to single out a reporter, or doesn’t answer a question, the next reporter who’s allowed to speak should repeat the question of the journalist Trump has snubbed.

    And if Trump stops this reporter, too, then the next one should repeat the original question, and so on. This would be a new, unusual approach. But if the media doesn’t want to see more press conferences like the disastrous one we saw recently, they will need to be bold.

    The highest level of collaboration – which is what these times require – would be special joint projects. A possible first project could be to look into his international business ties, and those of his billionaire cabinet, to find all of their conflicts of interest.

    Donald Trump alone has his hands in hundreds of companies, so it is impossible for one news outlet alone to investigate this properly. But it is not impossible if there’s a collaborative investigation.

    Another project could be to investigate his ties to Russia and his past with Russia, which also is very promising, even if you don’t believe a single word of the Trump dossier Buzzfeed made public. Unknown conflicts of interests in both fields can turn out to be a huge danger to the national security of the US.

    This government has decided to go down a new and hostile path. Now, it is time for us to change path, too. That’s not only just fair – it is absolutely necessary.

  30. Stackja
    #2273179, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Forster’s is Victorian!

  31. Leigh Lowe
    #2273182, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    My well rounded school lunch was …
    – 2 shillings and sixpence tied in the corner of the hanky for a pie;
    – a packet of Colvan chips;
    – a can of VB;
    – 2 x Peter Stuyvesant ciggies.

  32. Stackja
    #2273187, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    MSM fakery will be self-destructive.

  33. Philippa Martyr
    #2273188, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2181507, posted on October 24, 2016 at 12:05 pm
    Grigory M – I would be most grateful if you would cease outing Cats’ secret identities.

    It was Grigory M who first told everyone I was a 17 stone black man called George who lived in Florida.

  34. Delta A
    #2273189, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    2 shillings and sixpence tied in the corner of the hanky for a pie

    Twas only a shilling for a pie in my day.

    Old farts rule!

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2273190, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Nope. Fantasy again. There is no such written rule.

    Beer Whisper and others above have given you the link to Doomlord’s power, Grigory.

    Let me reiterate: I do not do fantasy on the Cat. I tell exactly as much about myself IRL and truthfully as I deem suitable to tell. Just like anyone else. So quit the ‘fants’ nonsense and start behaving normally to me and others, rather than as a weirdo, while people here still have some time for you.

  36. Baldrick
    #2273191, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Fosters Light, Fosters Light Ice – best ask Grigory Mac. He’s the officianardo.

  37. rickw
    #2273192, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    My well rounded school lunch was …
    – 2 shillings and sixpence tied in the corner of the hanky for a pie;
    – a packet of Colvan chips;
    – a can of VB;
    – 2 x Peter Stuyvesant ciggies.

    Lucky you! Much the same except 2 x Camel ciggies.

  38. Leigh Lowe
    #2273194, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:34 pm

    2 shillings and sixpence tied in the corner of the hanky for a pie

    Twas only a shilling for a pie in my day.

    I know.
    But shhhh.
    Don’t tell mum!

  39. Delta A
    #2273196, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    It was Grigory M who first told everyone I was a 17 stone black man called George who lived in Florida.

    Fortunately, true Cats know that you are a mere slip of a girl still trying to coax your foul-mouthed mother (IT) from his/her/its blasphemous ways.

  40. Philippa Martyr
    #2273197, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    Fortunately, true Cats know that you are a mere slip of a girl still trying to coax your foul-mouthed mother (IT) from his/her/its blasphemous ways.

    She’s such an old bag. Never got over our dad being run over with the two-stroke in a freak gardening accident.

  41. Zatara
    #2273198, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:38 pm

    The next time Donald Trump tries to single out a reporter, or doesn’t answer a question, the next reporter who’s allowed to speak should repeat the question of the journalist Trump has snubbed.

    And if Trump stops this reporter, too, then the next one should repeat the original question, and so on. This would be a new, unusual approach. But if the media doesn’t want to see more press conferences like the disastrous one we saw recently, they will need to be bold.

    What a great idea. And after those three find themselves immediately and permanently booted out of the White House press pool Trump’s point will have been made yet again.

    Nothing would be better for the nation and the world than a fair and aggressive press. But he isn’t going to get that until they understand there is a price to pay for not keeping it in bounds.

  42. rickw
    #2273200, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    The report suggested his brother – the one he stabbed in the face – is gay.

    I got that CL.
    But I understand the brother was openly gay for a while.
    Why the sudden outburst?

    If you go back to what his mate said, it was his conversion to islam. Although his mate wraps up by pointing the finger at ice, that’s only half of what he says.

  43. miltonf
    #2273201, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:39 pm

    I saw Rabz mention that the print editions of the Aged and SMH will cease. I wonder when that auspicious occasion will be.

  44. Atoms for Peace
    #2273203, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Only in QLD. Just fielded one of those robo poll calls.
    Generally speaking, is QLD moving in the right direction. Option 2 was no. Option 2 pressed. Then the same question was asked again, and again, and again.
    Probably written and designed by the same clowns who massage climate data…

  45. miltonf
    #2273204, posted on January 24, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    Only weekday editions at this stage.

