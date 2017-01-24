Liberty Quote
Cui bono?— Used by Cicero
Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
I presume that you didn’t have an axe handy, Snoops, Brandis still being alive n all.
When you turn 50 – you’re old enough to know better and still young enough not to care.
When you turn 50 – you remember you’re only young once, but can act immature forever
Hmmm … it makes those ersatz Aldi Jatz crackers and Foster’s Light taste all the more scrumptious.
Sorry link fail = luddite.
ABC News website – The glass cliff: Gladys Berejiklian becomes the latest woman to take the reins in a time of crisis.
Would have thought getting rid of Mike Baird might rank slightly lower on the crisis scale.
Dear God man, what are you doing drinking light beer.
Did someone mention Zoolander?
Orange Mocha Frappachino! With extra beer!
#TheirFakeNewsNetwork
CNNFNN
TheirABC would like you to believe otherwise:
Fixed.
Nothing every good comes from drinking light beer – Liberty Quote.
Good egg.
Leigh Lowe
Google ‘Victorian police numbers’
http://www.police.vic.gov.au/content.asp?Document_ID=42259
The ABC has discovered blocking highs in the Tasman? Well done!
I am amazed at how immensely efficient they are. Perhaps they will graduate from this awesome finding to discover el Ninos.
Interesting insights into Linda Sarsour the organiser of the Women’s March on Washington:
If you’re awake at that time of night (11pm-midnight, Mo-Th, Their Sky), the best hour of TV in 2017 (H/T Blair):
From Jo Nova,
If SA gets any more “free energy” everyone will go broke
and
Big win: Turnbull wasted billions, but now backs super critical coal, copies skeptics 5 years later
ABC fakery on weather following on other fakery especially about Donald.
Read – “I thoust smite thee with thy smote button, to the purgatory that is The Guardian, where thy lust for thou witty rebuttal shall never be satiated”.
Gargoyley needs a giant cluebat in the form of a giant cold salmon to the face to get through his thickness.
THE LIBERAL PARTY IS DEAD. What is sitting as a government is simple the dregs of Z Nation
Spicer said the same thing at today’s press briefing. Yet even after that explanation, some reporter asked if he reckoned Trump had more people watching than when Reagan was inaugurated. Spicer’s reply was (paraphrasing with lots of sarcasm): Well, duh! There was no youtube and no internet back then!
Mr Taggart said NSW was “sandwiched” between weather events.
NSW going the full DV/DA heat experience next summer….
Lame Duck Liberals.
First time I’ve watched 9News (sorry Rabz) in yonks and here we go: the lunch-box Nazis decree wholemeal bread, no bikkies, no sweeties, nothing to look forward to at lunchtime. Water only!
Sheesh! The only thing that ever lured me to school in the sixties was the promise of a white breadroll, double cut, with extra pickled onion, at lunch time. I’d be a total, resentful drop-out these days.
cohenite Linda typical leftist.
This morning, some random “expert” was pontificating on lunchbox “rules”.
That was after a segment on the correct way to wear a school backpack.
No wonder children rebel. They won’t even wear raincoats these days.
Have a good one, Beery.
🍻
Sacre bleu – it’s Foster’s Light Ice, man!
Media gets its muzzle slapped, decides the logical thing to do is to double down on teh stupid!..
Anyone holding any lingering doubts about the media as the enemy might want to avoid this article.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jan/24/panama-papers-media-investigation-next-donald-trump-hold-accountable
Countless reporters are still shaken and stunned by how he singled out a CNN reporter, one of the most respected news outlets in the world, to attack and humiliate him during his first press conference since winning the elections. Worryingly, none of his fellow journalists in the room stood up for him at the time.
…
The next time Donald Trump tries to single out a reporter, or doesn’t answer a question, the next reporter who’s allowed to speak should repeat the question of the journalist Trump has snubbed.
And if Trump stops this reporter, too, then the next one should repeat the original question, and so on. This would be a new, unusual approach. But if the media doesn’t want to see more press conferences like the disastrous one we saw recently, they will need to be bold.
…
The highest level of collaboration – which is what these times require – would be special joint projects. A possible first project could be to look into his international business ties, and those of his billionaire cabinet, to find all of their conflicts of interest.
Donald Trump alone has his hands in hundreds of companies, so it is impossible for one news outlet alone to investigate this properly. But it is not impossible if there’s a collaborative investigation.
Another project could be to investigate his ties to Russia and his past with Russia, which also is very promising, even if you don’t believe a single word of the Trump dossier Buzzfeed made public. Unknown conflicts of interests in both fields can turn out to be a huge danger to the national security of the US.
…
This government has decided to go down a new and hostile path. Now, it is time for us to change path, too. That’s not only just fair – it is absolutely necessary.
Shame. Shame.Shame…….
Forster’s is Victorian!
My well rounded school lunch was …
– 2 shillings and sixpence tied in the corner of the hanky for a pie;
– a packet of Colvan chips;
– a can of VB;
– 2 x Peter Stuyvesant ciggies.
MSM fakery will be self-destructive.
It was Grigory M who first told everyone I was a 17 stone black man called George who lived in Florida.
2 shillings and sixpence tied in the corner of the hanky for a pie
Twas only a shilling for a pie in my day.
Old farts rule!
Beer Whisper and others above have given you the link to Doomlord’s power, Grigory.
Let me reiterate: I do not do fantasy on the Cat. I tell exactly as much about myself IRL and truthfully as I deem suitable to tell. Just like anyone else. So quit the ‘fants’ nonsense and start behaving normally to me and others, rather than as a weirdo, while people here still have some time for you.
Fosters Light, Fosters Light Ice – best ask Grigory Mac. He’s the officianardo.
My well rounded school lunch was …
– 2 shillings and sixpence tied in the corner of the hanky for a pie;
– a packet of Colvan chips;
– a can of VB;
– 2 x Peter Stuyvesant ciggies.
Lucky you! Much the same except 2 x Camel ciggies.
I know.
But shhhh.
Don’t tell mum!
It was Grigory M who first told everyone I was a 17 stone black man called George who lived in Florida.
Fortunately, true Cats know that you are a mere slip of a girl still trying to coax your foul-mouthed mother (IT) from his/her/its blasphemous ways.
She’s such an old bag. Never got over our dad being run over with the two-stroke in a freak gardening accident.
What a great idea. And after those three find themselves immediately and permanently booted out of the White House press pool Trump’s point will have been made yet again.
Nothing would be better for the nation and the world than a fair and aggressive press. But he isn’t going to get that until they understand there is a price to pay for not keeping it in bounds.
The report suggested his brother – the one he stabbed in the face – is gay.
I got that CL.
But I understand the brother was openly gay for a while.
Why the sudden outburst?
If you go back to what his mate said, it was his conversion to islam. Although his mate wraps up by pointing the finger at ice, that’s only half of what he says.
I saw Rabz mention that the print editions of the Aged and SMH will cease. I wonder when that auspicious occasion will be.
Only in QLD. Just fielded one of those robo poll calls.
Generally speaking, is QLD moving in the right direction. Option 2 was no. Option 2 pressed. Then the same question was asked again, and again, and again.
Probably written and designed by the same clowns who massage climate data…
Only weekday editions at this stage.