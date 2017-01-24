Liberty Quote
Never in the field of human conflict was so much owed by so many to so few.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
That’s a risk, but I’m not as paranoid as you. Maybe at my peril.
If Bernardi appealed to the ALA, pissed off LNP members, the LDP, FFP and PHON and made common ground, I’d get behind it because the next Senate election will destroy nearly every minor party except for the Greens.
Those sitting in the Senate, and who are up for election next time, need 6% as a rule of thumb to get back in.
The best you can hope for is each non-leftist minor party picks up a seat each in each State, unless there are cataclysmic/catastrophic (depends on your point of view) changes in primary votes.
A bit hard to take anyone seriously who just spent three months at the UN snouting away of the taxpayers’ teats.
Was that Geert Wilders at the White House today or just someone that looked like him?
Indeed Custard. The prediction game is made a lot easier if the relevant variables a known.
IT now posting in The Donald style? Will this become a thing?
Populists with coiffured locks could be the new black.
This is the sentence I like best. Talking to Da Hairy Ape about it, he takes the view of Leigh and Jupes above. It’s not news here that Hairy has done a lot of work as a ‘change agent’ (impolite people might say toe-cutter) turning companies and organisations around. He says Trump is doing what needs to be done first: changing the narrative and insisting on no free rides, especially if they are unhelpful ones. I know from discussions with him in the past though that he is also careful to reassure people that many things that are good will still stay the same or be enhanced. He gets that same look Trump gets, signing pen in hand, and that set don’t mess with me poker face. It’s power, he says to me, and it can be a frightenin’ thing, and ya can’t do it too much or too long or it doesn’t help you; you have to consolidate, gain commitment and start delegating. I wouldn’t let you do it too long, I say back, because it can be a frickin’ aphrodisiac to some women (he doesn’t disagree) unless I sit in your ante-room and do my nails as your very obvious wife. I am actually glad he is now doing less of that sort of work. 🙂
Epic rant by Aaron Clarey
“I Want to Be a Stay at Home Mom”
It’s high time young women stop lying to themselves about what they want out of life.
Fanfuckingtastic.
The state is broke and can’t control its muslims. Law enforcement is undermanned and ineffective. There is no way the state can suppress a well organised revolt with current resources.
So Trump is running two Twitter accounts?
One Trump.
One POTUS.
Is he reserving the POTUS one for official type stuff and using his personal one for savaging opponents?
High energy!
Exactly!
He’s a false prophet being set up.
Say g’day to your toe cutter mate and wish him all the best from me Liz.
It can be a lonely life.
The only reason Bernardi is making waves and PHON has come as far as it has, is solely because Turnbull is pretending to lead the Liberal party. The only conclusion anyone could come to is that the Liberal party must have a death wish because all they have to do is get rid of Turnbull and Bishop and some of their problems would disappear overnight.
..
Naw.
The infection goes deeper than that.
They’re fucked.
The Liberal party is now the main impediment to Australia having a decent right of centre government.
The sooner it dies the better.
From the Oz. Ha!!!! John Macarthur spent a lot of time in London, defending himself on various charges. His wife, Elizabeth stayed in New South Wales, and pioneered the Merino wool industry!
More Trumpening….
Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna “ought to be arrested” for telling the crowd at the women’s rights march in Washington that she’s “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”
During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Gingrich said Madonna is part of “an emerging left-wing fascism.”
In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change “with love.”
Gingrich says Madonna changed her tune because “she now understands she’s at risk.”
Madonna’s representative wasn’t immediately available to respond to Gingrich’s remarks.
Link
They may be fucked but I still have absolute need to see Turnbull’s knifing and complete downfall.