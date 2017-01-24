Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017

  1. .
    #2273443, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    Bernardi is only ‘faffing’ around the edges and if he splits it will only be to shut out One Nation and Australian Liberty Alliance.

    He’s a false prophet and will draw The Turnbull Coalition Team into supporting him.

    That’s a risk, but I’m not as paranoid as you. Maybe at my peril.

    If Bernardi appealed to the ALA, pissed off LNP members, the LDP, FFP and PHON and made common ground, I’d get behind it because the next Senate election will destroy nearly every minor party except for the Greens.

    Those sitting in the Senate, and who are up for election next time, need 6% as a rule of thumb to get back in.

    The best you can hope for is each non-leftist minor party picks up a seat each in each State, unless there are cataclysmic/catastrophic (depends on your point of view) changes in primary votes.

  2. Entropy
    #2273444, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    A bit hard to take anyone seriously who just spent three months at the UN snouting away of the taxpayers’ teats.

  3. Infidel Tiger
    #2273445, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:30 pm

    Was that Geert Wilders at the White House today or just someone that looked like him?

  4. Beef
    #2273446, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Interesting to say the least.

    Indeed Custard. The prediction game is made a lot easier if the relevant variables a known.

  5. H B Bear
    #2273447, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:31 pm

    Credlin also thought Abbott did a good job.
    Bad judgment

    IT now posting in The Donald style? Will this become a thing?

  6. Beef
    #2273448, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:33 pm

    Was that Geert Wilders at the White House today or just someone that looked like him

    Populists with coiffured locks could be the new black.

  7. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2273449, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    So he is poised to slaughter a herd of sacred cows.

    This is the sentence I like best. Talking to Da Hairy Ape about it, he takes the view of Leigh and Jupes above. It’s not news here that Hairy has done a lot of work as a ‘change agent’ (impolite people might say toe-cutter) turning companies and organisations around. He says Trump is doing what needs to be done first: changing the narrative and insisting on no free rides, especially if they are unhelpful ones. I know from discussions with him in the past though that he is also careful to reassure people that many things that are good will still stay the same or be enhanced. He gets that same look Trump gets, signing pen in hand, and that set don’t mess with me poker face. It’s power, he says to me, and it can be a frightenin’ thing, and ya can’t do it too much or too long or it doesn’t help you; you have to consolidate, gain commitment and start delegating. I wouldn’t let you do it too long, I say back, because it can be a frickin’ aphrodisiac to some women (he doesn’t disagree) unless I sit in your ante-room and do my nails as your very obvious wife. I am actually glad he is now doing less of that sort of work. 🙂

  8. .
    #2273450, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Epic rant by Aaron Clarey

    “I Want to Be a Stay at Home Mom”

    It’s high time young women stop lying to themselves about what they want out of life.

  9. cohenite
    #2273452, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:37 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.

    #2273405, posted on January 24, 2017 at 10:40 pm

    Don’t know if this has been put up already in whole or part, but here it is: your bedtime reading from Melanie Phillips:

    In his inaugural presidential address, Donald Trump shocked people to the core by making clear that he actually intended to keep his promises to those who had voted for him.

    Fanfuckingtastic.

  10. Empire
    #2273453, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    Yeah,Milton, I saw something about those guys on A Current Affair or something (no idea why I had it on -wet cricket day I think?).
    Vigilantism looks like our future. But the State will come down on us like a tonne of bricks. And unlike the US 4th Gen Warfare can’t work here because:disarmed.

    The state is broke and can’t control its muslims. Law enforcement is undermanned and ineffective. There is no way the state can suppress a well organised revolt with current resources.

  11. Rev. Archibald
    #2273454, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    So Trump is running two Twitter accounts?
    One Trump.
    One POTUS.
    Is he reserving the POTUS one for official type stuff and using his personal one for savaging opponents?
    High energy!

  12. OneWorldGovernment
    #2273455, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:43 pm

    Entropy
    #2273444, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:29 pm

    A bit hard to take anyone seriously who just spent three months at the UN snouting away of the taxpayers’ teats.

    Exactly!

    He’s a false prophet being set up.

  13. OneWorldGovernment
    #2273457, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:48 pm

    Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2273449, posted on January 24, 2017 at 11:34 pm

    Say g’day to your toe cutter mate and wish him all the best from me Liz.

    It can be a lonely life.

  14. Jo Smyth
    #2273458, posted on January 25, 2017 at 12:00 am

    The only reason Bernardi is making waves and PHON has come as far as it has, is solely because Turnbull is pretending to lead the Liberal party. The only conclusion anyone could come to is that the Liberal party must have a death wish because all they have to do is get rid of Turnbull and Bishop and some of their problems would disappear overnight.

  15. Rev. Archibald
    #2273459, posted on January 25, 2017 at 12:05 am

    …all they have to do is get rid of Turnbull and Bishop and some of their problems would disappear overnight.

    ..
    Naw.
    The infection goes deeper than that.
    They’re fucked.
    The Liberal party is now the main impediment to Australia having a decent right of centre government.
    The sooner it dies the better.

  16. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2273460, posted on January 25, 2017 at 12:08 am

    A $500 million dispute between the descendants of one of Australia’s oldest and richest families, with links going back to the Rum Rebellion, has exploded into court, putting the development of 4300 home sites in Sydney’s west in doubt.

    The Macarthur-Onslow family, whose ancestor, John Macarthur, was so famous in his day that streets and towns were named after him, are fighting over an immensely valuable parcel of land at Mount Gilead that has long been their home — and the subject of developer lust.

    Their dispute has thrown open the books on a previous offer by developers to buy the estate for $175m, plus 7.5 per cent of the ­realised value, provided it can be rezoned, and resold for housing, a deal that would today make it worth about $500m.

    The dispute has also seen the airing of dirty laundry, with claims that the family matriarch, Lady Dorothy Macarthur-Onslow, whose husband, Sir Denzil Macarthur-Onslow, was an Australian war hero, was so demented when she drew up her will that she could be seen driving erratically around her vast homestead with the car doors open and washing her dish towels in the dog bowls. There were also claims she dressed like a hobo and hit her daughter on the head with a broomstick or a rolled newspaper.

    John Macarthur was a key player in the Rum Rebellion ­following his arrest over a land deal in the early 19th century. He is widely recognised as the pioneer of the Australian wool industry, having exported the first bale of merino wool to London in the 19th century. That bale of wool sold for a record price, launching the ­colony of NSW — and his family — towards untold riches.

    From the Oz. Ha!!!! John Macarthur spent a lot of time in London, defending himself on various charges. His wife, Elizabeth stayed in New South Wales, and pioneered the Merino wool industry!

  17. Top Ender
    #2273461, posted on January 25, 2017 at 12:08 am

    More Trumpening….

    Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich says Madonna “ought to be arrested” for telling the crowd at the women’s rights march in Washington that she’s “thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.”

    During an interview on “Fox & Friends” on Monday, Gingrich said Madonna is part of “an emerging left-wing fascism.”

    In a statement Sunday on Instagram, Madonna said she was trying to express there are two ways to respond to Donald Trump’s election: with hope or with outrage. She said she hopes to effect change “with love.”

    Gingrich says Madonna changed her tune because “she now understands she’s at risk.”

    Madonna’s representative wasn’t immediately available to respond to Gingrich’s remarks.

    Link

  18. Jo Smyth
    #2273462, posted on January 25, 2017 at 12:11 am

    They may be fucked but I still have absolute need to see Turnbull’s knifing and complete downfall.

