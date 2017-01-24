Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017

Posted on 1:30 pm, January 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
798 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017

  1. Mother Lode
    #2273775, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Near every ‘Aborigine’ above the age of 30 who decries Australia day can have their opinion automatically discounted since they are indebted for their very continued life to whitey.

    Or they they can live an authentic life and have someone clobber them with a nulla nulla and leave them bleeding on the ground.

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2273776, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Japan is hillarious.

    Please tell me you won’t visit a maid cafe.

  3. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2273777, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:03 pm

    Imagine that, 12 years on compulsory schooling and still unable to read/write and on many occasions speak english comprehensibly.

    Welcome to my life.

  4. Mother Lode
    #2273778, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Oh, I feel a connection to Raiders of the Lost Ark.

    At the top here, surely I am Top Men. (Well, one thereof.)

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2273779, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Please tell me you won’t visit a maid cafe.

    Winks Kawaii eyes.
    🙂

  6. Snoopy
    #2273780, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Please tell me you won’t visit a maid cafe.

    No thanks.

  7. Des Deskperson
    #2273781, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    According to Fitz:

    “We are making the point that the times, they are a changin’ – I grew up singing that anthem [God Save the Queen] lustily, now it looks completely anachronistic.”

    Once again, it’s all about Pete. But did he actually ‘grow up’ singing that anthem? While Advance Australia Fair only became the official anthem in 1984, it’s been the de facto national anthem since the Whitlam era, and I doubt if Fitz would have heard ‘God Save the Queen’ very much at all after he turned 12, but then again, who knows what they sang at a posh school like Knox. .

  8. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2273782, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    Gough’s tenure marked the plunging of birth rates to below replacement.

    Thanks to feminism and the pill rather than Gough, although he didn’t help matters.

    The pill brought it down to 2.9 where it levelled out. replacement is 2.1. Sometime between 71-72 it started plunging again. Gough started the gender equality drive. Women into the workforce and higher education etc. He also brought in the family court and no fault divorce in 1975. In 1976 the birthrate went below replacement for the first time ever, which is where it has stayed since.

  9. srr
    #2273783, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Breitbart national security editor and Fox News contributor
    expected to join Trump White House

    Dr. Sebastian Gorka

    Breitbart national security editor and Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka is expected to join President Donald Trump’s White House, a source familiar with the matter told Business Insider.

    The source said that the position is likely in the National Security Council. A Fox News spokesperson said the network terminated Gorka’s contributor agreement when he informed executives of his new position.

    Gorka, who has written stories for Breitbart since early 2014, was a founding member of the Council for Emerging National Security Affairs and has been awarded the Joint Civilian Service Commendation, according to a bio on his website. (He recently made his website private.) The national security analyst is author of “Defeating Jihad,” a New York Times bestseller.

    He was also the vice president for counterterrorism and irregular warfare at the Threat Knowledge Group and said in a July Breitbart story that he had authored policy papers for the then-candidate Trump. He was paid by the campaign for policy consulting, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

    Gorka’s expected move to the National Security Council further represents Breitbart’s expanding role inside the Trump White House.

    The website’s CEO, Stephen Bannon, served as Trump’s campaign CEO and now works as White House chief strategist. On Sunday, it was reported that Julia Hahn, a hardline immigration writer for Breitbart, was also expected to join the Trump White House as a special assistant to the president.

    Neither Gorka nor the White House responded to multiple requests for comment. A spokesperson for Breitbart was also not immediately available for comment on Tuesday morning.

    http://www.businessinsider.com.au/sebastian-gorka-trump-breitbart-2017-1?r=US&IR=T
    … also a regular on Alex Jones InfoWars … 😀 …

  10. Rabz
    #2273784, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    quadrant.org.au has a new post up about the ACL bomber

    Interesting reading, loved the record of the conversation with a local plod.

    BTW, Quadrant has also posted a picture of Grogory for its readers’ viewing pleasure.

  11. Nic
    #2273785, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Ha Carpe, I’m not sure what I can resist, the chipmunk like voice of the maid or the rice shaped like a mouse or a bear 🙂 /joking.

  12. Snoopy
    #2273786, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    Can anyone explain what this babble means?

    “Elder abuse is extremely damaging for older people, in fact they’re twice as likely to be hospitalised as their peers,” she said.

    #FakeStats

  13. Mother Lode
    #2273788, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    see me don my vagina hat

    Shouldn’t don have a capital ‘D’.

    In fact, ‘President Trump’ would be more respectful.

  14. miltonf
    #2273790, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    “We are making the point that the times, they are a changin’ – I grew up singing that anthem [God Save the Queen] lustily, now it looks completely anachronistic.”

    Sounds like Donald Horne when I was at High School.

  15. srr
    #2273792, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    … and with politics downstream from culture … 😀 …

    Culture
    Donald Trump set to ‘eliminate arts funding programs’,
    cutting off NPR and PBS
    He is notoriously not fond of broadcast media

    http://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/donald-trump-budget-cuts-arts-humanities-nea-neh-npr-cbs-president-a7536741.html

  16. srr
    #2273793, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 [email protected] 7m7 minutes ago

    Feral left wing “man” attacked the brave @SheilaGunnReid.
    Well, he’s gonna get sued and…prison!

    http://globalnews.ca/news/3203315/edmonton-police-charge-man-with-assaulting-rebel-media-employee-at-rally/

  17. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2273794, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Winning
    Israel announced plans Tuesday to build 2,500 more settler homes on the West Bank, moving to step up construction just days after the swearing-in of Donald Trump brought to power a U.S. administration seen as friendly to the settlement movement.

  18. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2273795, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Near every ‘Aborigine’ above the age of 30 who decries Australia day can have their opinion automatically discounted since they are indebted for their very continued life to whitey.

    Or they they can live an authentic life and have someone clobber them with a nulla nulla and leave them bleeding on the ground.

    Well said, especially the 98 percent who are of part settler origin.

  19. egg_
    #2273797, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    VL Commodore was the best.

    Try the VF.

    Much, much better.

    With the Corvette LS3 V8, hopefully – oughta do a substantial burnout in the Bourke St Mall.

  20. Rabz
    #2273798, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    So I hear Vitrioli has been disrespecting the colourful natives of Vanuatu courtesy of her taxpayer funded ALPBC bully pulpit.

  21. JC
    #2273799, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I love him more than an orange haired step grandpa at times.

    U.S. President Donald Trump signed orders on Tuesday smoothing the path for the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines in a move to expand energy infrastructure and roll back key Obama administration environmental actions.

    Oil producers in Canada and North Dakota are expected to benefit from a quicker route for crude oil to U.S. Gulf Coast refiners. But going ahead with the pipelines would mark a bitter defeat for Native American tribes and climate activists, who successfully blocked the projects earlier and vowed to fight the decisions through legal action.

    Trump campaigned on promises to increase domestic energy production. Before taking office he said the Dakota pipeline should be completed and that he would revive the C$8 billion ($6.1 billion) Keystone XL project, which was rejected in 2015 by then-President Barack Obama.

    U.S. crude imports have fallen dramatically in recent years as domestic production has boomed, but the world’s largest oil consumer still relies heavily on imports.

  22. Mother Lode
    #2273800, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Donald Trump set to ‘eliminate arts funding programs’

    OMG!!!

    He is banning art!!!

  23. Joe
    #2273801, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    He is banning art!!!

    And about time too!

  24. Infidel Tiger
    #2273802, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Paris Aristotle AM, Refugee, torture and trauma rehabilitation advocate – VIC

    How soft, flabby and insane does a society have to get when this sort of career even becomes possible?

  25. OneWorldGovernment
    #2273804, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    miltonf
    #2273771, posted on January 25, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    One World Gov, as I’ve said before, Fraser seemed to spend his time in power implementing Whitlam’s program.

    One only has to look at his words and actions after his time in the Parliament of Australia and don’t forget he attended Oxford at the same time as the subsequent populist labor PM.

  26. dover_beach
    #2273805, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Over at Ace’s:

    Man DESTROYS Women’s March In One SAVAGE Tweet [Warden]
    —Open Blogger

    No, really.

    Boom.

  27. JC
    #2273806, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:30 pm

    Paris Aristotle

    Would there be any other place in the universe where those two names are together.

  28. dover_beach
    #2273807, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Donald Trump set to ‘eliminate arts funding programs’

    Trump will finally do what conservatives for two generations have only talked about doing.

  29. egg_
    #2273808, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    Contender for Leak cartoon of the year.

    +1

    Brilliant.

  30. Grigory M
    #2273809, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Quadrant has also posted a picture of Grogory

    Nah, Babs – that’s the Fruitcake from Yarragrad, minus its loincloth. Surprised it’s not holding a bare-handed fish catch. Keep the twinset buttoned up – bit cool down your way today.

  31. JC
    #2273810, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Trump will finally do what conservatives for two generations have only talked about doing.

    He makes our lot look so gay. Just gay.

  32. Winston Smith EWLOB26051952M
    #2273811, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Zippy;

    In 1976 the birthrate went below replacement for the first time ever, which is where it has stayed since.

    Does anyone have access to the tax rate figures for then? We may have an indicator of at what level taxation rates effectively choke off population growth.
    I’m having difficulties searching due to broken right arm – it’s a bit painful.

  33. Roger
    #2273812, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Gough started the gender equality drive.

    He was implementing the feminist agenda.

  34. H B Bear
    #2273813, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Who could forget Paris Aristotle. One of Gillard’s Three Wise Monkey authors of an immigration report that proved to be completely false and was disproved within weeks of the Abbott government taking office.

    Who needs #fakenews when you have #fakehistory?

  35. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2273814, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Jeez, Snoopy. Just popped back in and expected my spirit to soar at a lovely snow crane.

    Pah! 🙂

  36. miltonf
    #2273815, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Yep- remember his greatest foreign policy ‘achievement’ in 1979.

  37. Infidel Tiger
    #2273816, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Gough’s tenure marked the plunging of birth rates to below replacement.

    He wasn’t that ugly.

  38. Roger
    #2273817, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Paris Aristotle isn’t all bad. He was a member of the advisory panel that strongly recommended Gillard reinstall the offshore processing of boat arrivals in order to stem the tide of deaths at sea at a time when the Navy and maritime safety personnel were overwhelmed.

  39. Mother Lode
    #2273818, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Gough started the gender equality drive.

    Which, at the time, seemed to be equality through sameness – there would only be one gender. All women were to become men, and the fact they could get pregnant was a terrible injustice wrought by patriarchal Nature.

  40. Infidel Tiger
    #2273819, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Man DESTROYS Women’s March In One SAVAGE Tweet [Warden]
    —Open Blogger

    No, really.

    Things like that are why I think Twitter has the potential to be the greatest medium yet invented.

  41. Rabz
    #2273820, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Nah, Babs, blah, blah, blah …

    Yawn.

  43. Des Deskperson
    #2273822, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    “quadrant.org.au has a new post up about the ACL bomber

    Interesting reading, loved the record of the conversation with a local plod.”

    Yes, the plod’s response to the question about Mohammed pretty much gave the game away.

    While the whole issue is, of course, scandalous, I’m interested in Roger’s following statement:

    “How did the grievously burned bomber stroll unnoticed 5kms through the national capital when its streets were abuzz with police cars and emergency vehicles, all dashing about in response to the explosion? A badly burned man in tattered, smoking rags attracted no attention? How could this be?”

    There is an almost continuous expanse of public space between Deakin and the Canberra Hospital – playing fields, parks, bike tracks. l reckon it would be pretty easy for anyone with a basic knowledge of the terrain to elude the police. I reckon I could.

  44. Rabz
    #2273824, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    LOL – I hadn’t heard of this groundbreaking recruitment decision:

    Former State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf joins Fox News

  45. Grigory M
    #2273825, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Yawn.

    Yeah – my sentiments too.

  46. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2273826, posted on January 25, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    Does anyone have access to the tax rate figures for then? We may have an indicator of at what level taxation rates effectively choke off population growth

    https://atotaxrates.info/individual-tax-rates-resident/pre-2010-tax-rates/

