Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017

Posted on 1:30 pm, January 24, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,043 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017

  1. Delta A
    #2274037, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    You’re welcome, Rudiau. Hope all is well with you.

  2. Baldrick
    #2274038, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:39 pm

    Time for some shenanigans:

    Grigory M
    #1570439, posted on January 14, 2015 at 10:56 pm
    I enjoyed a 2 day break with friends in the Illawarra – even did some beach fishing on both days. On the way home last night we detoured via the Auburn Maccas for dinner… After dinner, we purchased some Krispy Kreme donuts from the adjacent outlet, and have tonight enjoyed the last of them – Caramel Iced, and Chocolate Mud Cake.

    Livin’ the dream Septimus.

  3. johanna
    #2274040, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:40 pm

    Myrddin Seren
    #2274015, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:18 pm

    If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!

    The Bros are pretty heavily tooled up in Chicago.

    The Donald is going to have to send the Marines in for some urban warfare training if he wants to restore order to the Fallujah of North America.

    A lot of black on black, usually gang related, murders in Chicago are unsolved. This is because nobody will talk to the police, either because they are too scared or because they hate the “pigs.”

    However, that doesn’t stop the usual suspects from claiming that the unsolved murder rate is another sign of white racism.

    Obummer’s home town, with its stringent gun control laws, is a bloodbath. He must be so proud.

    Not that he’s proud enough to go back there to live.

  4. incoherent rambler
    #2274042, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    it violates so many laws it’s hard to know where to begin.

    Hmm. So on what basis did Robert Kennedy send in 400 marshalls during the civil rights attacks?

  5. Grigory M
    #2274043, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    A set-up staged by who ?

    I’ll bite ….

    [Btw – ellipsis usually only have 3 dots]

  6. egg_
    #2274044, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:44 pm

    It’s believed police no longer know the location of the two carjacked vehicles with Malmsbury escapees on board

    No ‘macho dinosaurs’ left on the Force?

  7. Rudiau
    #2274045, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:47 pm

    Just got out of moderation.
    Australia Has Just Legalized Medical Marijuana Across the Entire Continent
    Rudiau
    #2274014, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:17 pm

  8. Zatara
    #2274046, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!

    As great as that sounds, it violates so many laws it’s hard to know where to begin.

    He will be activating the National Guard for most of the manpower to do it, so posse comitatus doesn’t apply.

    Plenty of legit reasons for Federal action.
    – Possession of a firearm by a felon is a Federal charge
    – Federal Immigration Laws
    – Controlled Substances Act
    – Various other Federal Drug Laws
    – Bank Robbery, Kidnapping, and fugitive crossing State lines…. all actionable by the FBI.
    – Rico Act
    – Etc. Etc.

    So what laws did you think he would be violating?

  9. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2274047, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:48 pm

    No ‘macho dinosaurs’ left on the Force?

    Nissan Leafs only can go so fast.

  11. Mother Lode
    #2274049, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    But it’s a “shoo-in”.

    Not when I do it.

  12. Myrddin Seren
    #2274050, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    Grigs

    A set-up staged by who ?

    I’ll bite ….

    I am unable to discern your answer to the question. Please be more specific ?

  13. Grigory M
    #2274053, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    Myrrdin – I am unable to accept that you are unable to draw your own conclusion. 😉

  14. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2274054, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    The most beautiful interview of 2017.

    Not just fantastic and gorgeously photogenic kids, but a fantastic mum and dad too.

  15. Myrddin Seren
    #2274055, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:55 pm

    It’s believed police no longer know the location of the two carjacked vehicles with Malmsbury escapees on board

    Now three cars – they seem to be multiplying the distraction level they are confusing VicPol with

    LATEST UPDATE: 3 vehicles involved – red hatch, white Suzuki SUV, blue Falcon sedan.

  16. Huck
    #2274058, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Grigory, is your feeble mind able to come up with better responses than “Well if I am, what are you?”, “No, I’m not, you are” and making juvenile changes to people’s nick’s?
    You really are a mental midget.
    Fuckwit.

  17. Baldrick
    #2274060, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:59 pm

    Rudiau
    #2274045, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:47 pm
    Just got out of moderation.
    Australia Has Just Legalized Medical Marijuana Across the Entire Continent

    Fakenews Rudiau
    From your link which the spamintor doesn’t like:
    Australia has made become the first entire continent to legalise marijuana, after their Parliament took a vote on Wednesday.
    Parliament doesn’t resume until the 7th February.

  18. Grigory M
    #2274061, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    Huckwit – your infantile mind clearly has no idea what irony is. If you want to converse with me FFS try to do better.

  19. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2274063, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:00 pm

    CHRISTIAN Democrats founder Fred Nile says he has “no idea” why he was blocked from entering the US for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

    Deep in some memory cell somewhere I have a sense I’ve heard that Fred Nile was once a bit of a bad lad. Maybe he had some criminal history way back? The USA are very stringent on such things.
    But I could be completely wrong on this re a stalwart campaigner like Fred; anyone know?

  20. Rudiau
    #2274065, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:02 pm

    Fakenews Rudiau

    I feared it may have been, coming from Instapundit I didn’t research, thanks.

  21. Zippy The Triumphant
    #2274068, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    STAFF at Melbourne University have been warned about celebrating the “deeply offensive” arrival of “European culture” while marking Australia Day.

    Purge, purge till there is not even a whisper of cultural marxism left.

  22. Grigory M
    #2274070, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    Myrrdin – the opening of the video indicates it was made by Newsheist ( a clearly reputable and reliable news outlet). Who knows – maybe they were just looking for a filler on a slow news days – or maybe they were deliberately making fake news. As it says on their website:


    THINK FOR YOURSELF AND QUESTION EVERYTHING

  23. Huck
    #2274071, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:05 pm

    Converse with you? Hahahahahahahhaaha.
    Hahahhahaahha.
    Fuckwit, I’m not here to converse with you. I’m here to mock you.

  24. johanna
    #2274072, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Vicpol outwitted and outmanoevered by a bunch of halfwits who escaped from a youth detention centre?

    Well, pickle my emu eggs in extra virgin olive oil. There’s a turn up for the books!

  25. Nic
    #2274073, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    STAFF at Melbourne University have been warned about celebrating the “deeply offensive” arrival of “European culture” while marking Australia Day.

    What’s the bet that goodies from whitey, such as aircon in Summer, nay, a chair to sit on, as opposed to a rock, isn’t ‘deeply offensive’.

  26. Grigory M
    #2274074, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Huckwit – you ain’t doing too well at it. But keep trying. 😉

  27. thefrolickingmole
    #2274075, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:10 pm

    Grigory M

    >Make claim video is false
    >Claim snopes says it is false
    >Snopes doesnt say that at all
    >Bluster

    Then finally say something about the source as though thats the “gotcha”, adding a bit of x-files “QUESTION EVERYTHING” .

    For your sake I hope there is drugs/dementia or some medical reason for being such an obtuse numpty.

  28. Grigory M
    #2274077, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Claim snopes says it is false

    mole – you fibber – show me where Grigory M said it.

  29. The Beer Whisperer
    #2274078, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:12 pm

    Can anyone explain what this babble means?

    “Elder abuse is extremely damaging for older people, in fact they’re twice as likely to be hospitalised as their peers,” she said.

    Peers? As in other old people?

    Who writes this stuff? srr??

  30. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2274079, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:14 pm

    What’s the bet that goodies from whitey, such as aircon in Summer, nay, a chair to sit on, as opposed to a rock, isn’t ‘deeply offensive’.

    I’ll bet whitey’s medicine, transportation, supermarkets and welfare aren’t deeply offensive.

  31. Rev. Archibald
    #2274080, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    If you were stuck in a lift during a blackout with Fatty Ashton, Gillian Triggs, David Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull, Christine Nixon and Daniel Andrews, in which order would you bludgeon them to death and eat them?

  32. Rev. Archibald
    #2274081, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:16 pm

    Not a death threat!

  33. Delta A
    #2274082, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    If you were stuck in a lift during a blackout with Fatty Ashton, Gillian Triggs, David Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull, Christine Nixon and Daniel Andrews, in which order would you bludgeon them to death and eat them?

    I can’t eat that quickly – neither can I eat offal.

    I’d do myself in as quickly as possible,

  34. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2274083, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    CHRISTIAN Democrats founder Fred Nile says he has “no idea” why he was blocked from entering the US for Donald Trump’s inauguration.

    Deep in some memory cell somewhere I have a sense I’ve heard that Fred Nile was once a bit of a bad lad. Maybe he had some criminal history way back? The USA are very stringent on such things.
    But I could be completely wrong on this re a stalwart campaigner like Fred; anyone know?

    He could have been bad, that also rings a bell with me.
    However there’s this:

    Mr Nile said he was baffled by the ruling.
    He noted that he made several trips to the US between 1966 and 2015

  35. thefrolickingmole
    #2274084, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:19 pm

    Nope – Snopes concluded no such thing.

    Followed by the usual waffle.

  36. Gab
    #2274086, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    If you were stuck in a lift during a blackout with Fatty Ashton, Gillian Triggs, David Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull, Christine Nixon and Daniel Andrews

    Gonna have to be one huge lift to fit that mob and their egos in.

  37. Leigh Lowe
    #2274087, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:20 pm

    Bullshit question Rev
    You’d never fit that lot in a lift.

  38. JC
    #2274088, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    In an effort to avoid becoming Sweden, President Trump is expected to sign several executive orders, sometime this week, which will restrict immigration into the U.S. from nations rich and replete with jihadis wholly interested in committing heinous acts of terror and/or impose theocratic rule over an otherwise very liberal and free thinking America.

    According to Reuters, the nations on Trump’s blacklist includes Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Noticeably missing from this list is the number one state sponsor of terrorism, Saudi Arabia.

    The biggest proliferators of toxic Islam are the Saudis (of course), the bulk of the Gulf States and Pakistan.. and this isn’t the full count. Why aren’t they on the freaking list?

  39. Rev. Archibald
    #2274089, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    I can’t eat that quickly.

    ..
    So you would need to keep Nixon till last is what you are saying there?

  40. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2274090, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=24m2vWTK-Rg

    Never knew Marianne Faithful recorded “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue.”

  41. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2274094, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    They are really different species from the rest of us.

    The Nine local Ncl news at 6pm had a nice report on the events planned to go ahead tomorrow. In Maitland, where the council is run by independents, there will be backyard cricket, kids lawnmower races and Hills Hoist apple grabs.

    Here in Lake Macquarie though, where the council is full-on proggie ALP, the highlights are a citizenship ceremony for a family of 6 from Jordan and Aboriginal story telling at Speers Point Park.

    Amazing.

    I’m envious of Maitland, not only do they have less bonkers councillors, but they also have an air show on the weekend with a restored Hurricane and the Roulettes.

  42. bystander
    #2274096, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Grigory M
    #2274077, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:12 pm
    Claim snopes says it is false
    mole – you fibber – show me where Grigory M said it.

    Just fuck off septimus.

  43. P
    #2274099, posted on January 25, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    82yr old Rev Fred Nile has been deemed an international security threat. Visas for him and his wife to the US have been declined.
    His only reply was that his suspicion was he was too enthusiastic in his support for DT.
    Download this podcast here.

