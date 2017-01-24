Liberty Quote
People who object to weapons aren’t abolishing violence, they’re begging for rule by brute force, when the biggest, strongest animals among men were always automatically “right.”— L. Neil Smith
Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
1,043 Responses to Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
You’re welcome, Rudiau. Hope all is well with you.
Time for some shenanigans:
Livin’ the dream Septimus.
A lot of black on black, usually gang related, murders in Chicago are unsolved. This is because nobody will talk to the police, either because they are too scared or because they hate the “pigs.”
However, that doesn’t stop the usual suspects from claiming that the unsolved murder rate is another sign of white racism.
Obummer’s home town, with its stringent gun control laws, is a bloodbath. He must be so proud.
Not that he’s proud enough to go back there to live.
Hmm. So on what basis did Robert Kennedy send in 400 marshalls during the civil rights attacks?
I’ll bite ….
[Btw – ellipsis usually only have 3 dots]
No ‘macho dinosaurs’ left on the Force?
Just got out of moderation.
Australia Has Just Legalized Medical Marijuana Across the Entire Continent
Rudiau
#2274014, posted on January 25, 2017 at 5:17 pm
He will be activating the National Guard for most of the manpower to do it, so posse comitatus doesn’t apply.
Plenty of legit reasons for Federal action.
– Possession of a firearm by a felon is a Federal charge
– Federal Immigration Laws
– Controlled Substances Act
– Various other Federal Drug Laws
– Bank Robbery, Kidnapping, and fugitive crossing State lines…. all actionable by the FBI.
– Rico Act
– Etc. Etc.
So what laws did you think he would be violating?
Nissan Leafs only can go so fast.
A musical interlude – my favourite track from Westworld, Series 1, Episode 10.
Not when I do it.
Grigs
I am unable to discern your answer to the question. Please be more specific ?
Myrrdin – I am unable to accept that you are unable to draw your own conclusion. 😉
Not just fantastic and gorgeously photogenic kids, but a fantastic mum and dad too.
Now three cars – they seem to be multiplying the distraction level they are confusing VicPol with
Grigory, is your feeble mind able to come up with better responses than “Well if I am, what are you?”, “No, I’m not, you are” and making juvenile changes to people’s nick’s?
You really are a mental midget.
Fuckwit.
Fakenews Rudiau
From your link which the spamintor doesn’t like:
Australia has made become the first entire continent to legalise marijuana, after their Parliament took a vote on Wednesday.
Parliament doesn’t resume until the 7th February.
Huckwit – your infantile mind clearly has no idea what irony is. If you want to converse with me FFS try to do better.
Deep in some memory cell somewhere I have a sense I’ve heard that Fred Nile was once a bit of a bad lad. Maybe he had some criminal history way back? The USA are very stringent on such things.
But I could be completely wrong on this re a stalwart campaigner like Fred; anyone know?
I feared it may have been, coming from Instapundit I didn’t research, thanks.
Purge, purge till there is not even a whisper of cultural marxism left.
Myrrdin – the opening of the video indicates it was made by Newsheist ( a clearly reputable and reliable news outlet). Who knows – maybe they were just looking for a filler on a slow news days – or maybe they were deliberately making fake news. As it says on their website:
Converse with you? Hahahahahahahhaaha.
Hahahhahaahha.
Fuckwit, I’m not here to converse with you. I’m here to mock you.
Vicpol outwitted and outmanoevered by a bunch of halfwits who escaped from a youth detention centre?
Well, pickle my emu eggs in extra virgin olive oil. There’s a turn up for the books!
What’s the bet that goodies from whitey, such as aircon in Summer, nay, a chair to sit on, as opposed to a rock, isn’t ‘deeply offensive’.
Huckwit – you ain’t doing too well at it. But keep trying. 😉
Grigory M
>Make claim video is false
>Claim snopes says it is false
>Snopes doesnt say that at all
>Bluster
Then finally say something about the source as though thats the “gotcha”, adding a bit of x-files “QUESTION EVERYTHING” .
For your sake I hope there is drugs/dementia or some medical reason for being such an obtuse numpty.
mole – you fibber – show me where Grigory M said it.
Peers? As in other old people?
Who writes this stuff? srr??
I’ll bet whitey’s medicine, transportation, supermarkets and welfare aren’t deeply offensive.
If you were stuck in a lift during a blackout with Fatty Ashton, Gillian Triggs, David Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull, Christine Nixon and Daniel Andrews, in which order would you bludgeon them to death and eat them?
Not a death threat!
If you were stuck in a lift during a blackout with Fatty Ashton, Gillian Triggs, David Morrison, Malcolm Turnbull, Christine Nixon and Daniel Andrews, in which order would you bludgeon them to death and eat them?
I can’t eat that quickly – neither can I eat offal.
I’d do myself in as quickly as possible,
He could have been bad, that also rings a bell with me.
However there’s this:
Nope – Snopes concluded no such thing.
Followed by the usual waffle.
Gonna have to be one huge lift to fit that mob and their egos in.
Bullshit question Rev
You’d never fit that lot in a lift.
The biggest proliferators of toxic Islam are the Saudis (of course), the bulk of the Gulf States and Pakistan.. and this isn’t the full count. Why aren’t they on the freaking list?
..
So you would need to keep Nixon till last is what you are saying there?
Never knew Marianne Faithful recorded “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue.”
They are really different species from the rest of us.
The Nine local Ncl news at 6pm had a nice report on the events planned to go ahead tomorrow. In Maitland, where the council is run by independents, there will be backyard cricket, kids lawnmower races and Hills Hoist apple grabs.
Here in Lake Macquarie though, where the council is full-on proggie ALP, the highlights are a citizenship ceremony for a family of 6 from Jordan and Aboriginal story telling at Speers Point Park.
Amazing.
I’m envious of Maitland, not only do they have less bonkers councillors, but they also have an air show on the weekend with a restored Hurricane and the Roulettes.
Just fuck off septimus.
82yr old Rev Fred Nile has been deemed an international security threat. Visas for him and his wife to the US have been declined.
His only reply was that his suspicion was he was too enthusiastic in his support for DT.
Download this podcast here.