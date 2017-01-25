A week is certainly a long time in politics

And it only gets better: 57-43
The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove.
Meanwhile, a President who does what he said he would do:
Trump to sign executive orders enabling construction of proposed border wall and targeting sanctuary cities
Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees
And the effect:
STOCKS SMASH RECORDS…
Mexico ready to quit NAFTA if talks fail…
And if I understand this right – and I am a long way away – Malcolm wants to keep going with the TPP even after it’s been abandoned by Trump. There are many levels of delusion, but he must be plumbing new depths.
MT deluded? Yes!
And he wants to make China the centre of the TPP! Oh dear.
Dont blame malcolm ruddbull .its his bosses fault ,they cant . How this make up their minds what orders to give him ,goldman sa chs and soros cant agree on how much he should hate Trump. Thats the trouble with too many chiefs how this foolish incopetent man ever got to the top beggers belief ,hes an absolute failure ,one of the few who can make that muppet . shorten look normal