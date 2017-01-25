A week is certainly a long time in politics

And it only gets better: 57-43

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove.

Meanwhile, a President who does what he said he would do:



Trump to sign executive orders enabling construction of proposed border wall and targeting sanctuary cities

Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees

And the effect:

STOCKS SMASH RECORDS…

Mexico ready to quit NAFTA if talks fail…

And if I understand this right – and I am a long way away – Malcolm wants to keep going with the TPP even after it’s been abandoned by Trump. There are many levels of delusion, but he must be plumbing new depths.