A week is certainly a long time in politics

The Rasmussen Reports daily Presidential Tracking Poll for Tuesday shows that 57% of Likely U.S. Voters approve of President Trump’s job performance. Forty-three percent (43%) disapprove.
Meanwhile, a President who does what he said he would do:
Trump to sign executive orders enabling construction of proposed border wall and targeting sanctuary cities
Trump expected to order temporary ban on refugees
And the effect:
STOCKS SMASH RECORDS…
Mexico ready to quit NAFTA if talks fail…
And if I understand this right – and I am a long way away – Malcolm wants to keep going with the TPP even after it’s been abandoned by Trump. There are many levels of delusion, but he must be plumbing new depths.
MT deluded? Yes!
And he wants to make China the centre of the TPP! Oh dear.
Dont blame malcolm ruddbull .its his bosses fault ,they cant . How this make up their minds what orders to give him ,goldman sa chs and soros cant agree on how much he should hate Trump. Thats the trouble with too many chiefs how this foolish incopetent man ever got to the top beggers belief ,hes an absolute failure ,one of the few who can make that muppet . shorten look normal
Dr Fred Lenin
#2274221, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:33 pm
I’m amazed at Turnbull’s actions.The man has no political nous.
How he ever became leader of the LNP again escapes me, even if we take into account T Abbott’s incompetence there must have been others better suited surely.
BTW Dr Fred, I love the placing of your commas and punctuations, makes your post even more interesting to read.
MT thinks he’s taking over where Obama left off. Just a terrible piece of work.
(((Bankers))) say dance so (((Turnbull))) dances
The Liberals are now the neoplatonist party, Malcolm is the One, and there is no nous but he. After Malcolm, they say: “There is no Plotinus”.
Amply aided by one Steve Ciobo, who appears on TV every night boosting the participation of Communist China in a revised TPP, evidently ignorant of the fact that the original proposed agreement was meant to neuter China’s malevolent influence on regional trade.
The Liberal Party has reached its nadir with these two clowns.
It’s probably not the best idea for Trump to govern by executive order, though. My understanding is that those can be reversed at the stroke of a pen, so an incoming Democratic president in four or eight years could just reverse, say, his sanctuary city order as soon as he gets inaugurated.
You’re right. However, all Trump is doing at the minute is cancelling Obama’s executive orders.
He has four years to legislate.
Turnbull might actually be retarded.
Hands up all those who voted to knife Mr Abbott and put the Member for Goldman Smacks in charge?
What a shame Tony had not disciplined the ABC and all the rest instead of trying to be friends with those who seemingly despised him and our once decent society.
Folks, Cicero knew that:-
“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious.
But it cannot survive treason from within.
An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banners openly.
But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely,
his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.
For the traitor appears not a traitor;
he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their garments,
and he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men.
He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of a city,
he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to be feared.”
Are we now described in Proverbs 29:2b But when a wicked man rules, the people groan.
The allegedly agile and innovative Turnbull turns out to be just another, Obama loving, left-wing plodder. His heart is with the ‘pussy-hat’ marchers. Consider:
He never visited Trump on his last visit to the US.
He told Australia ‘not to panic’ after Trumps victory.
He did not even have Trump’s phone number.
He ratified the Paris climate change agreement soon after Trump’s victory.
He carried on as if Trump would actually break his election promise and sign the TPP.
He is still banging on about the TPP after Trump killed it.
What a fucking goose.
Maybe by his ego, but, ""Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad."
Maybe by his ego, but, “”Whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.”
First he spits in Japan’s face by ditching a proposal for us to get submarines from our best Asian partner.
Then he and J. Bishop publicly ridicule Mr Trump in favour of Criminal Clinton before crawling when Mr Trump is elected President of the USA!
Now as Turnbull sucks up to China again, Japan tells him, “On your bike!”
One has to be an academic to discover the potential greatness in that idiot Turnbull.

I know that over time it’s easy to forget the sheer incompetence of TLS, but seriously, that list above is just weapon’s grade stupidity.
The Waffler – at this rate, the Ides of March it will be.
This inexcusable and almost incomprehensible farce simply cannot continue for much longer.
The ongoing existence of the latter concept is both ridiculous and offensive and Trump to his credit has recognised this. They are an affront to law abiding, taxpaying citizens, who get screwed for zero benefit, while being forced to endure the resulting multiple idiocies and illegalities.
Shorten would be a far better PM than Turnbull.
Anyone arguing differently is a partisan lunatic.
Sad, a PM that has no vision.