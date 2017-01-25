Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry

Another reminder of the Break-Up Australia agenda which is behind the push for Constitutional reform.
Breaking news, a decent Australian of the Year.
Cui bono?
Australia Day means nothing to me anymore. My love for this country has been nagged out of me.
Thanks, collectivists! 😡
I’ve never been enthusiastic about propaganda, like mindlessly waving flags on Australia Day.
I did personally meet someone who had been through stem cell treatment in Australia, and being a bit drunk at the time (and something of a wag) I exclaimed, “Did they make you saw up the babies yourself, or did someone do that for you?”
He had a pretty decent reply to that, which was that they took the stem cells from his own body, and then injected them back into the damaged region… apparently with an impressive result. He was very happy with it and the management would like to point out that no babies were harmed in the filming of this miracle.
I am more that willing to admit that now and then I might be ignorant about some detail, and when someone knows better, I’m willing to listen (not you Monty, don’t even think about it). My conclusion is that the idea of using adult stem cells to feed the body’s natural repair system back into itself is pretty bloody smart. Very clever indeed. This could add another decade to the typical lifespan.
Taking babies for parts is something I’m still upset about… but that’s an unrelated issue.
Yes, Rabz, there is nothing to celebrate in this socialist dump of a country. I wonder if the victims of the crime and violence that has both been bred up through leftist welfare, education and justice policies and been imported into our country feel that they have something to celebrate. I can’t think of any aspect of our lives that government has improved.
No true conservative would celebrate Australia Day, because to do so would be to celebrate what the Left have done to our country.
The self flagellation ,the vaguely masturbatory exercise in white guilt is alive and well – I can’t be are$ed with Australia Day. My mob were Scottish, Irish and Welsh who came to Australia for a better life – which they had – and I feel no guilt whatsoever.