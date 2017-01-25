Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry

Posted on 10:08 pm, January 25, 2017 by Rafe Champion

Another reminder of the Break-Up Australia agenda which is behind the push for Constitutional reform.

Breaking news, a decent Australian of the Year.

4 Responses to Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry

  1. Rabz
    #2274553, posted on January 25, 2017 at 11:11 pm

    Australia Day means nothing to me anymore. My love for this country has been nagged out of me.

    Thanks, collectivists! 😡

  2. Tel
    #2274598, posted on January 25, 2017 at 11:38 pm

    I’ve never been enthusiastic about propaganda, like mindlessly waving flags on Australia Day.

    I did personally meet someone who had been through stem cell treatment in Australia, and being a bit drunk at the time (and something of a wag) I exclaimed, “Did they make you saw up the babies yourself, or did someone do that for you?”

    He had a pretty decent reply to that, which was that they took the stem cells from his own body, and then injected them back into the damaged region… apparently with an impressive result. He was very happy with it and the management would like to point out that no babies were harmed in the filming of this miracle.

    I am more that willing to admit that now and then I might be ignorant about some detail, and when someone knows better, I’m willing to listen (not you Monty, don’t even think about it). My conclusion is that the idea of using adult stem cells to feed the body’s natural repair system back into itself is pretty bloody smart. Very clever indeed. This could add another decade to the typical lifespan.

    Taking babies for parts is something I’m still upset about… but that’s an unrelated issue.

  3. MD
    #2274638, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:12 am

    Yes, Rabz, there is nothing to celebrate in this socialist dump of a country. I wonder if the victims of the crime and violence that has both been bred up through leftist welfare, education and justice policies and been imported into our country feel that they have something to celebrate. I can’t think of any aspect of our lives that government has improved.

    No true conservative would celebrate Australia Day, because to do so would be to celebrate what the Left have done to our country.

  4. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2274645, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:20 am

    OPINION
    Australia Day: let’s shift it for a truly national celebration

    Ian Macfarlane
    The Australian

    I’m not usually known as a bleeding heart, but for the first time in my quarter-century of public life, I’m going to make what some might call “bleeding-heart” comments.

    As we celebrate Australia Day today and reflect on what a great nation this is, we should also pause to think about what we can do to make it greater.

    The starting point could be removing the barnacles of division over the date of Australia Day.

    Questions about Australia Day’s timing have simmered for decades but I, like many, dismissed them without much thought.

    I grew up in a generation where the Australia Day holiday was moved around like an ice-hockey puck to satisfy that great Australian tradition of having a long weekend.

    Depending on who you listen to, the Australia Day holiday wasn’t locked into January 26 until the mid-1990s.

    As a proud Australian, I revelled in the new national pride and growing patriotism of the Howard years, and was particularly pleased with the way my daughters’ generation was embracing the day in the true Aussie spirit.

    My daughters began a tradition that has continued for more than a decade, of getting their friends around to our place, filling up the Esky with stubbies of beer, diving in the pool and cranking up Triple J on our outdoor speakers until the whole neighbourhood could hear the Australia Day Hottest 100 countdown.

    Then suddenly last year there was an announcement on Triple J that 2017 would be the last Australia Day Hottest 100 because of the offence the celebration was causing to indigenous Australians.

    My first reaction? “Bloody ABC,” I thought — and not for the first time. Then Fremantle City Council announced it was cancelling its Australia Day citizenship ceremony and fireworks for this year. “Bloody latte-drinking trendies,” I thought — again not for the first time.

    Then I thought, how would my Scottish cousins feel if they had to celebrate United Kingdom day on the anniversary of the Vikings launching an amphibious attack on Arrochar, raping and pillaging, and producing Macfarlanes with blue eyes and blond hair?

    How would my mother’s forebears, the Reids, feel if the same celebration were held on the anniversary of the Battle of Culloden, where the Highlanders where cut down by English grapeshot and then the survivors hunted down and, along with their women and children, murdered?

    The self flagellation ,the vaguely masturbatory exercise in white guilt is alive and well – I can’t be are$ed with Australia Day. My mob were Scottish, Irish and Welsh who came to Australia for a better life – which they had – and I feel no guilt whatsoever.

