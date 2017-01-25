Fundamentals of Sound Economics

It is with great pleasure that the Australian Taxpayers’ Alliance can announce that we will be running a special two-day intensive in Sydney with two of Australia’s leading economists, Professor Sinclair Davidson and Professor Jason Potts from RMIT University, on the fundamentals of free market economics! This shall be held in Sydney on February 11-12th, 2017.

This course is essential for anyone interested in economics, politics, and public policy making

This course will cover a lot of material and provide students with the intellectual ammunition needed to take on the left, but it will also be an opportunity for networking, enjoyment and building friends within the Australian pro-freedom community.

We have previously run this course over ten weeks, with weekly 2 hour seminars, however, given how busy people can be, we are trialing condensing 10 weeks worth of work into two days.

This course is open to EVERYONE and not just currently enrolled tertiary students or recent graduates. The cost of the full program is $300 for adults or $100 for students. However, both full and half scholarships may be awarded in cases of financial need for deserving applicants.

Here’s what some of the students previously took the course said:

“A must for anyone who wants to understand economic policy, network with others and win debates. The program provides invaluable instruction from respected academics and reaches further than any university course” – Alex Bedwany, University of New South Wales

“A thorough and challenging journey, this course should be the first stop for anyone serious about exploring the freer side of political ideology in an academically rigorous way.” – Sam Bradshaw, Macquarie University

“The course is a must! With engaging and extremely knowledgeable lecturers, it gave me the perfect foundation in economic theory, and was of incredible in helping me argue for limited government!” – Margie Iliescu, Melbourne

To make an application please fill out this form.

Applications close on the 3rd of February 2017