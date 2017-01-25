Two thoughts

Terry Barnes has written an absolute ripper op-ed in the Spectator (cross-post below).

Two quick thoughts.

While many public health experts are objective analysts and commentators open to opinions other than their own, and accept contrary evidence on its merits …

This is a theoretical possibility, I suppose much like unicorns, but to assist us perhaps Terry could name some of these objective analysts?

The last I heard, buying and selling sweets, choccies, convenience foods and the like were legal. These products are lawfully available, and for many of us are highly enjoyable pleasures in our drab lives. Their manufacture, wholesale and retail industries create many thousands of jobs, and for Aussie teens a first job at Maccas is a rite of passage. They contribute many millions of dollars to the economy through GST, company tax, and the personal taxes of their employees. Surely they’re entitled to let policy-makers know of their views on public policy and legislation, and suggest constructive alternatives?

Play the substitution game; Tobacco, alcopops, vaping, …