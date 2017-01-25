Two thoughts

Terry Barnes has written an absolute ripper op-ed in the Spectator (cross-post below).
Two quick thoughts.
While many public health experts are objective analysts and commentators open to opinions other than their own, and accept contrary evidence on its merits …
This is a theoretical possibility, I suppose much like unicorns, but to assist us perhaps Terry could name some of these objective analysts?
The last I heard, buying and selling sweets, choccies, convenience foods and the like were legal. These products are lawfully available, and for many of us are highly enjoyable pleasures in our drab lives. Their manufacture, wholesale and retail industries create many thousands of jobs, and for Aussie teens a first job at Maccas is a rite of passage. They contribute many millions of dollars to the economy through GST, company tax, and the personal taxes of their employees. Surely they’re entitled to let policy-makers know of their views on public policy and legislation, and suggest constructive alternatives?
Play the substitution game; Tobacco, alcopops, vaping, …
Yeah, well. For now at least.
But really, I suppose the health nannies would never want those things to be made illegal; if they were then they wouldn’t be able to keep complaining and they might lose their jerbs.
What’s that quote again? A robber baron made finally be satiated from his persecution of you, but someone who is harassing you from his own good conscience will never rest.
What ever happened to the asbestosis and mesothelioma tsunami that the same public health nannies predicted was to hit us some 20 years ago? Nothing like it ever did arrive.
Sinclair off topic, in The Brisbane Courier Mail 11/01/2017 there was an article “Arrogant politicians should be ready for a pensioners’ revolt” by Brian Hale former business editor of The Courier Mail and The Australian. This may be of interest to all past and present taxpayers or Judith Sloan.
also at Michael Smith News 17/01/2017
http://www.michaelsmithnews.com/2017/01/wayne-swan-elected-to-chair-un-economics-advisory-body.html
And the very first thing he said in his opening remarks in the new role? Governments need to increase taxes to give themselves more money to work with.