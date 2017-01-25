Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017

Posted on 7:00 pm, January 25, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
    #2274158, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Should be made into an alarm tone for phones and clocks:

    “Put that coffee down”

    #2274167, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:06 pm

    Grigory M
    #2274161, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:04 pm
  7. Carpe Jugulum
    #2274171, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:07 pm

  8. m0nty
    #2274174, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    M0nty, you of all people should absolutely not be hoping for a breakdown in the taboo against political violence.

    Is that a threat, Fisky? Sounds like a threat.

  9. Baldrick
    #2274176, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Sinclair Davidson
    #2257240, posted on January 10, 2017 at 9:57 am
    Grig M got unsmote.

    Thanks Doomlord.

  10. King Koala
    #2274177, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm

    Trump banning immigrants from Syria and 6 other dangerous muslim countries. When does Lord Malcolm grow the balls to do the same for us?

  13. Herodotus
    #2274180, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Monty, you are the threat.

  14. Huck
    #2274182, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Fuck off Grigory, it’ dinner time.

  16. Aussieute
    #2274187, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Here’s a view of the “wimmins” march you won’t see in the MSM
    bit.ly/2jvKNp8

  18. Snoopy
    #2274189, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Is that a threat, Fisky? Sounds like a threat.

    Totally clueless.

  19. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2274190, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Bloody hell it’s expensive to renew investment property insurance in Townsville now!
    Is it Cyclone Yasi or whatever it’s called or does the Qld Gov get a rakeoff?

    Yasi was 6 years ago. Surely you’ve renewed insurance in that time?

  20. Herodotus
    #2274194, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Coming soon to Netflix, a new and hard-hitting series on how leftists survive in a world which, if rational, should just shoot them down in Main Street – and blow the smoke nonchalantly aside from the barrel of the gun.
    Working title: Unsmote.

  21. Fisky
    #2274195, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:15 pm

    Is that a threat, Fisky? Sounds like a threat.

    No, it’s not a threat, but an observation about the unlikelihood that you would be able to cope if political violence became acceptable. People who call for anarchy had better be in very good shape to handle the consequences.

  22. Tom
    #2274202, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Feeding trolls encourages them. And Doomlord has sought out the worst.

  23. Gab
    #2274203, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Aussieute
    #2274187, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Here’s a view of the “wimmins” march you won’t see in the MSM
    bit.ly/2jvKNp8

    Thank you for posting that. I was trying to copy her words here but cannot do so.

  24. Top Ender
    #2274204, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Too good to be left on the old Fred:

    There is a whole subclass of people doing interesting things out there that most of us don’t see. Some of the most fascinating activities highlighted in bold.

    Man, 45, fighting for life after being doused in petrol and set alight

    KEELY McDONOUGH and AAP, The Daily Telegraph
    an hour ago

    A WANTED man accused of causing “horrendous” injuries when he set another man on fire says he was largely unaware of the incident, despite it occurring outside his Wollongong housing commission unit.

    Police allege 41-year-old Timothy Illingworth got into an argument with 45-year-old Joseph Frank Baldacchino and 44-year-old Laura Kirby after a dog that came from his unit chased the pair of friends upstairs on Tuesday night.

    Shortly after, Illingworth allegedly threw an accelerant onto Mr Baldacchino and set him alight on the footpath outside the Mangerton unit block.

    “The victim. has erupted in flame to his face, chest, arms and torso area,” police say in the documents.

    “She (Kirby) has covered Baldacchino with her own body and dropped to the ground rolling Baldacchino to the ground.”

    In applying for bail, Illingworth’s lawyer, Matt Russoniello, told Wollongong Local Court today his client denied any involvement in the events and allegations he knows the victims.

    He said there was little evidence identifying Illingworth as the douser or that canisters of lighter fluid found in his unit had been used.

    “Incidents happen at those premises … on a daily basis,” Mr Russoniello said of the housing commission block.

    “To the point he (Illingworth) does not even bother to look out his window … any more.” Prosecutor Coby Davis told the court Illingworth had a record in South Australia and was the subject of an active warrant in that state regarding an alleged assault involving with a weapon.

    Ms Kirby suffered burns trying to extinguish the flames, while Mr Baldacchino had to be intubated in hospital after his injuries caused airway swelling.

    Police described Mr Baldacchino’s injuries as “permanent and horrendous” in their documents.

    Magistrate Mark Douglass said he found it “suspicious” the date of the warrant corresponded with his arrival in Mangerton.

    He labelled the alleged offence “serious, premeditated and, of course unlawful” and said he could not be confident Illingworth would not abscond or reoffend.

    Mr Baldacchino was flown to Sydney’s Concord hospital in a critical condition but is now serious but stable.

    A group of people attended Wollongong Court in support of Illingworth.

    Illingworth is charged with throwing an explosive with intent to maim or do grievous bodily harm.
    Supporters of Illingworth clashed with media outside of court and then were spoken to by detectives for allegedly drinking in public.

    The link is worth clicking for the pix of the people concerned.

    But why don’t these things happen in Japan or Singapore?

  25. m0nty
    #2274205, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    Why do you think I would be the last person to talk about it, Fisky? Do you know some boys who are going around to my place to bash me up? Very peculiar line by you.

  26. P
    #2274206, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:20 pm

    No matter how many times I hear or sing it, I can never erase from my mind those words we sang at assembly at high school every Monday morning:
    Verse 1
    Australia’s sons let us rejoice,
    For we are young and free;
    We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil,
    Our home is girt by sea;
    Our land abounds in Nature’s gifts
    Of beauty rich and rare;
    In hist’ry’s page, let ev’ry stage
    Advance Australia fair.
    In joyful strains then let us sing,
    Advance Australia fair.
    Verse 2
    When gallant Cook from Albion sailed,
    To trace wide oceans o’er,
    True British courage bore him on,
    Til he landed on our shore
    Then here he raised Old England’s flag,
    The standard of the brave;
    “With all her faults we love her still”
    “Britannia rules the wave.”
    In joyful strains then let us sing
    Advance Australia fair.

  27. Fisky
    #2274207, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    Why do you think I would be the last person to talk about it, Fisky? Do you know some boys who are going around to my place to bash me up? Very peculiar line by you.

    Oh my god! Never mind, it would be cruel of me to spell it out.

  28. JC
    #2274208, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:23 pm

    You deserve a decent hiding, Monst, but that’s not what the Fiskonator was suggesting.

  29. Baldrick
    #2274209, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    Undoubted the worst national anthem of any nation on Earth.

  30. cohenite
    #2274210, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:24 pm

    I suppose the fuss about the Melbourne muslim attack will soon fade; after all who remembers Smail Ayad .

  31. Des Deskperson
    #2274212, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    I’ll repost this from the old thread:

    Can anyone explain the justification for the movie ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ being described – at least by TV celebcult sub-cerebrals – as an ‘Aussie’ film? Angela Bishop – only slightly more f**kable than her mum – was gushing on about it today, in the context of all the ‘Aussie’ oscars we are going to win.

    So far as I am aware:

    The story and script have nothing to do with Australia
    The film was partly shot here: so are lots of American films
    ‘Aussie’ actors have, I believe, a couple of supporting roles
    ‘Aussie’ director Mel Gibson spent a few years growing up in Australia but he lives in America, which he believes, according to an interview I once saw, to be the best country in the world. So far as I am aware, he does not have Australian citizenship. Gibson’s involvement, apparently, certifies the file as ‘Aussie’.

    Another example of our ongoing adolescence as a nation?

  32. King Koala
    #2274213, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:25 pm

    Speaking of political violence, how many people are aware of, or remember for you senile old farts like dot, the leftist bombings in the US during the 70s? Its rarely mentioned and never taught in school (modern history would have been more interesting) but now I wonder with the inaugration day violence (funded by Soros most likely) are we going to see a return to such violence now?

  33. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2274216, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Now’s your chance to win some real money!

    Google is giving $20m to the first team to land a spacecraft on the Moon in 2017

    I wonder if they would except a fake press release?

  34. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2274217, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Accept not except. Grr. Microsoft’s spell checker doesn’t seem to like Google.

  35. calli
    #2274218, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:30 pm

    From Aussieute’s link:

    Due to the time difference here in Egypt, I had to stay up all night for three nights to watch the pre-inauguration, inauguration, and post inauguration activities. Many thousands of Egyptians did the same. Every coffee shop with a satellite dish was packed to the maximum. Egyptians were enthralled and impressed by the peaceful process, but also the pomp and circumstance.

    The coffee shop roared loudly with cheers when Trump said “radical Islam will be eradicated from the planet”. We here in Egypt have experienced many terror attacks and all of us have experienced the death of a friend or family member who were members of the Army and who fight ISIS on a daily basis.
    On the third night, as we settled in at the coffee shop, anticipating another exciting night of informative news, we instead sat in silence and horror.

    First we saw protesters smashing windows and torching cars.

    Hushed murmuring began all around me as every single Egyptian in the coffee shop could be heard saying the words: “Muslim Brotherhood”.

    The images we were watching could have been taken right from a street in Egypt. It is exactly what we had experienced on a daily basis for more than a year.

    Says it all.

  36. Boambee John
    #2274219, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    Boambee John
    #2274175, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm
    General question for legal types.

    Given that the fundamental purpose of government is to provide community safety (Is this in the Victorian constitution, a specific law, or is it simply a convention?), can workers in Swanston or Bourke Streets sue the Victorian government for failing to provide a safe working environment? If the general run of workers cannot, can any Victorian public servants sue?

    Turn “elf and safety” back on those who use it as a weapon against the proles??

    From the old thread.

  37. Herodotus
    #2274220, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    “I wonder if they would except a fake press release?”

    Only if accompanied by a birth certificate that looks like a computer- generated document but dating from before computers became commonplace.

  38. P
    #2274222, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Undoubted the worst national anthem of any nation on Earth.

    IIRC there were only three to choose from when we voted in the 80s:
    Song of Australia
    Advance Australia Fair
    Waltzing Matilda

    I voted low brow for Waltzing Matilda.

  39. .
    #2274224, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    Heh.

    Old? I remember when the Fenians shot Prince Alfred.

