Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Awesome!
Should be made into an alarm tone for phones and clocks:
“Put that coffee down”
Tree 🙂
G’day!
Top ten
Time for tennis. Gotta zip. 🙂 😉 etc…
Sixth – do i get a prize?
Is that a threat, Fisky? Sounds like a threat.
Thanks Doomlord.
Trump banning immigrants from Syria and 6 other dangerous muslim countries. When does Lord Malcolm grow the balls to do the same for us?
7th?
Invasion Day Advert
Our descent into madness is complete.
Monty, you are the threat.
Fuck off Grigory, it’ dinner time.
The Wall starts tomorrow.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/824083821889015809
Here’s a view of the “wimmins” march you won’t see in the MSM
bit.ly/2jvKNp8
Totally clueless.
Yasi was 6 years ago. Surely you’ve renewed insurance in that time?
Coming soon to Netflix, a new and hard-hitting series on how leftists survive in a world which, if rational, should just shoot them down in Main Street – and blow the smoke nonchalantly aside from the barrel of the gun.
Working title: Unsmote.
No, it’s not a threat, but an observation about the unlikelihood that you would be able to cope if political violence became acceptable. People who call for anarchy had better be in very good shape to handle the consequences.
Feeding trolls encourages them. And Doomlord has sought out the worst.
Thank you for posting that. I was trying to copy her words here but cannot do so.
Too good to be left on the old Fred:
There is a whole subclass of people doing interesting things out there that most of us don’t see. Some of the most fascinating activities highlighted in bold.
Man, 45, fighting for life after being doused in petrol and set alight
KEELY McDONOUGH and AAP, The Daily Telegraph
an hour ago
A WANTED man accused of causing “horrendous” injuries when he set another man on fire says he was largely unaware of the incident, despite it occurring outside his Wollongong housing commission unit.
Police allege 41-year-old Timothy Illingworth got into an argument with 45-year-old Joseph Frank Baldacchino and 44-year-old Laura Kirby after a dog that came from his unit chased the pair of friends upstairs on Tuesday night.
Shortly after, Illingworth allegedly threw an accelerant onto Mr Baldacchino and set him alight on the footpath outside the Mangerton unit block.
“The victim. has erupted in flame to his face, chest, arms and torso area,” police say in the documents.
“She (Kirby) has covered Baldacchino with her own body and dropped to the ground rolling Baldacchino to the ground.”
In applying for bail, Illingworth’s lawyer, Matt Russoniello, told Wollongong Local Court today his client denied any involvement in the events and allegations he knows the victims.
He said there was little evidence identifying Illingworth as the douser or that canisters of lighter fluid found in his unit had been used.
“Incidents happen at those premises … on a daily basis,” Mr Russoniello said of the housing commission block.
“To the point he (Illingworth) does not even bother to look out his window … any more.” Prosecutor Coby Davis told the court Illingworth had a record in South Australia and was the subject of an active warrant in that state regarding an alleged assault involving with a weapon.
Ms Kirby suffered burns trying to extinguish the flames, while Mr Baldacchino had to be intubated in hospital after his injuries caused airway swelling.
Police described Mr Baldacchino’s injuries as “permanent and horrendous” in their documents.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said he found it “suspicious” the date of the warrant corresponded with his arrival in Mangerton.
He labelled the alleged offence “serious, premeditated and, of course unlawful” and said he could not be confident Illingworth would not abscond or reoffend.
Mr Baldacchino was flown to Sydney’s Concord hospital in a critical condition but is now serious but stable.
A group of people attended Wollongong Court in support of Illingworth.
Illingworth is charged with throwing an explosive with intent to maim or do grievous bodily harm.
Supporters of Illingworth clashed with media outside of court and then were spoken to by detectives for allegedly drinking in public.
The link is worth clicking for the pix of the people concerned.
But why don’t these things happen in Japan or Singapore?
Why do you think I would be the last person to talk about it, Fisky? Do you know some boys who are going around to my place to bash me up? Very peculiar line by you.
No matter how many times I hear or sing it, I can never erase from my mind those words we sang at assembly at high school every Monday morning:
Verse 1
Australia’s sons let us rejoice,
For we are young and free;
We’ve golden soil and wealth for toil,
Our home is girt by sea;
Our land abounds in Nature’s gifts
Of beauty rich and rare;
In hist’ry’s page, let ev’ry stage
Advance Australia fair.
In joyful strains then let us sing,
Advance Australia fair.
Verse 2
When gallant Cook from Albion sailed,
To trace wide oceans o’er,
True British courage bore him on,
Til he landed on our shore
Then here he raised Old England’s flag,
The standard of the brave;
“With all her faults we love her still”
“Britannia rules the wave.”
In joyful strains then let us sing
Advance Australia fair.
Oh my god! Never mind, it would be cruel of me to spell it out.
You deserve a decent hiding, Monst, but that’s not what the Fiskonator was suggesting.
Undoubted the worst national anthem of any nation on Earth.
I suppose the fuss about the Melbourne muslim attack will soon fade; after all who remembers Smail Ayad .
I’ll repost this from the old thread:
Can anyone explain the justification for the movie ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ being described – at least by TV celebcult sub-cerebrals – as an ‘Aussie’ film? Angela Bishop – only slightly more f**kable than her mum – was gushing on about it today, in the context of all the ‘Aussie’ oscars we are going to win.
So far as I am aware:
The story and script have nothing to do with Australia
The film was partly shot here: so are lots of American films
‘Aussie’ actors have, I believe, a couple of supporting roles
‘Aussie’ director Mel Gibson spent a few years growing up in Australia but he lives in America, which he believes, according to an interview I once saw, to be the best country in the world. So far as I am aware, he does not have Australian citizenship. Gibson’s involvement, apparently, certifies the file as ‘Aussie’.
Another example of our ongoing adolescence as a nation?
Speaking of political violence, how many people are aware of, or remember for you senile old farts like dot, the leftist bombings in the US during the 70s? Its rarely mentioned and never taught in school (modern history would have been more interesting) but now I wonder with the inaugration day violence (funded by Soros most likely) are we going to see a return to such violence now?
Now’s your chance to win some real money!
Google is giving $20m to the first team to land a spacecraft on the Moon in 2017
I wonder if they would except a fake press release?
Accept not except. Grr. Microsoft’s spell checker doesn’t seem to like Google.
From Aussieute’s link:
Says it all.
Boambee John
#2274175, posted on January 25, 2017 at 7:08 pm
General question for legal types.
Given that the fundamental purpose of government is to provide community safety (Is this in the Victorian constitution, a specific law, or is it simply a convention?), can workers in Swanston or Bourke Streets sue the Victorian government for failing to provide a safe working environment? If the general run of workers cannot, can any Victorian public servants sue?
Turn “elf and safety” back on those who use it as a weapon against the proles??
From the old thread.
“I wonder if they would except a fake press release?”
Only if accompanied by a birth certificate that looks like a computer- generated document but dating from before computers became commonplace.
IIRC there were only three to choose from when we voted in the 80s:
Song of Australia
Advance Australia Fair
Waltzing Matilda
I voted low brow for Waltzing Matilda.
Heh.
Old? I remember when the Fenians shot Prince Alfred.
‘Our descent into madness’
You were a pioneer
I’m finding it hilarious. The High Court found, as part of the Mabo judgement, that Australia was “settled” and NOT ‘invaded.” “Invasion” would have nullified “Native title” and “Land Rights.” I’m trying to grasp a mindset that wants all the legal benefits of “settlement” – the West Australian Government is paying 36,000 Noongars 1.6 billion dollars in cash, land and housing , over twenty years to settle all native title claims permanently – yet we are supposed to allow the high moral ground of “invasion.”
You’re such a computer whizz, Calli. I still can t copy it here, so thanks for doing so.
You don’t wear modesty well, old salt.
Took me ages to type, so not leaving it on the old Fred.
From an Old Issue Of Private Eye. There may be parallels to a sister force.
POLCE LOG Neasden Central Police Station.
0847 hrs Armed Response Unit deployed to the St Hazel of Blears Primary School in Poundonly Road, after a notification that a Mrs Kirsty Steggles had been causing an affray by complaining to staff that her son Simon had been subject to alleged bullying by a group of knife-wielding nine-year-olds from nearby Daley Thompson Estate. After assessing the situation, Superintendent Stanmore ordered the tasering of Mrs Steggles at a 50,000-volt level, and she was then taken to the station to be charged with 57 offences under the Wasting of police Time Act 2007.
A number of nine-year-olds were offered counselling after suffering the trauma of being falsely accused of bullying.
Social Services took “Child S” (Simon) into care, having assessed his mother as unsuitable to be a parent owing to her obsessive fixation with her son being bullied merely because he came home with occasional multiple stab wounds.
1143 hrs All officers assemble for the Summer Solstitial Ritual Observance since Paganism has now been officially recognised by the Home Office as a bona fide religion, along with Scientology, Moonie-ism, Jedi Warriorism, and C of E.
The High Priestess (WPC Sandra Morden) called on “Beelzebub” to bless the work of the force. A squirrel (grey) was then made the subject of a living sacrifice, after consultation with Health & Safety, in order to ensure good weather for the forthcoming Feast of the Corn Circle, lasting for the duration of the month of August, which will be observed by all Pagan members of the force (everybody) under the order of the Station Grand Warlock (PC Uxbridge). The station will accordingly be closed until 5 September.
Any members of the public wishing to report a serious crime (e.g. rape, murder, filling the wrong wheelie-bin) are advised to ring Neasden 24/7 Security, a private firm which we can highly recommend as it is run by a number of ex-officers from Neasden station who have retired early for reasons of ill-health.
Thanks, GM. Private Eye is a treasure.
‘Undoubted the worst national anthem of any nation on Earth.’
Here’s mine
Australians all let us rejoice with JORC compliancy,
We’ve boundless plains of Lithium and also Porphyry,
Our home is girt by Granitoids and source rock rich and rare,
In ASX let us rejoice and strip Australia bare,
In A-S-X let us re-joice and strip – Aust-raaaaa-lia baaaaare.
I hope that bloke who punched Richard Spencer gets a medal.
Monty you do know that your Leftist Indiana Jones is allegedly a rather unsavoury character who enjoys women defecating on him?
Enjoy.
Who exactly is manufacturing and distributing these homicidal vehicles? They are gaining worldwide notoriety. ‘Suicide Car Rams Somali Hotel, 14 Dead,’ says The Oz. Wonder if it was a Garnet Commodore.
P,
I voted Waltzing Matilda too.
It was the de facto anthem already. But I think a lot of people thought they would retain the lyrics as well as the tune.
Instead we are stuck with that wearisome dirge.
Why? Why?
Do they get points towards an extra stripe for each “has?”
Stimpy, you sure get around some strange corners of the interweb.
from the OT –
From the cat’s pet –
Sorry, no one gets a pass for simply fobbing this off as, ‘m0nty’s a wrongologist’. In one day we’ve had two of the cat’s pets, Dot and m0nty, both side with murderous Antifa, and yet it’s still cool for other cats to side with Dot, m0nty & Co (JC et al), cos they regularly lie about the one person here who’s posted more Anti-Antifa info than anyone else.
I won’t join in their continuing bullshitting. This is the mildest of what their side does, and not only does it inspire them to attack me some more, worse, it doesn’t inspire anyone else to tell them to pull their heads in [since writing that at least some have reminded m0nty of his wronology] –
A clearer video of the attack, and the stitches he got afterward –
* YouTube makes you sign in because it shows what murderous mobsters m0nty’s side are.
Enjoy your foxholes. I’ll have loyal patriots in mine.
Correct. yet our msm, witless to the point of metabolic failure, has not picked up this point.