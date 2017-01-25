Liberty Quote
The Rudd government and Gillard governments have extremely impressive records. In fact in 2012 we’ve had the second most pages of legislation passed in Commonwealth parliamentary history, and this is despite a supposedly unworkable hung parliament. … Both Rudd and Gillard are good communicators. Rudd was an excellent communicator with the public and Gillard was better within the parliament and caucus.— Bronwyn Hinz
-
Recent Comments
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Huck on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Elizabeth (Lizzie) B. on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- . on David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- Huck on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Leigh Lowe on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Carpe Jugulum on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- sdfc on David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- srr on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- . on David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- mem on A week is certainly a long time in politics
- . on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Rabz on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- sdfc on David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- MsDolittle on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Infidel Tiger on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Fisky on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Huck on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
- A week is certainly a long time in politics
- Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Nanny’s obesity game plan
- Fundamentals of Sound Economics
- Two thoughts
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Time to call out the public health boot boys and their media droogs
- David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- “If you like your health care plan you can keep your health care plan”
- No comment
- Liberty & Society Student Conference Melbourne 2017
- Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- “A clear and defining moment”
- Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end
- An education bubble?
- Leo Champion’s latest
- Enlightenment principles
- Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- Cross Post: Allan Hird Patrick Smith ignores the truth in his articles on my son James Hird
- Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Waleed Aly, the NYT and “the wreckage of 2016”
- Roundup 21 Jan
- Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Trump Inauguration Open Thread
- Black Economy Taskforce – invitation for public comment
- President Obama
- Anti Competitive Behaviour
- David Leyonhjelm. Free speech is a lot more than 18C
- David Leyonhjelm on the Australian of the Year awards
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
281 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
« Previous 1 2
« Previous 1 2
The real Australian national anthem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5nJF5MDGJg
*Riots are normal, natural, and healthy.
*Burning limousines is fun (the fact that the DC limo belonged to a Muslim immigrant only heightens the lolz).
*Richard Spencer getting punched is funny.
*The Women’s March wasn’t about feminism, it was a bunch Hillary supporters having a tantrum (obviously).
*Trump and the mainstream American media deserve each other.
*Nobody cares about the Holocaust, Israel, or Nazi Germany.
Enjoy your truthbombs!
Just imagine Fatty Nixon smearing her ample breasts with tomato sauce awaiting the feast.
Now, go soak your brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.
Reading the whole “invasion day” debate on various sites, I’m stunned at the level of ignorance about the 1967 referendum.
“The 1967 referendum gave Aborigines the vote.”
“The 1967 referendum made Aborigines Australian citizens.”
Too Stupid To Survive!
..
So you are saying Lizzie is like Lector in The Silence of the Lambs?
..
Alright:
Grigory 2
Srr 1
Lizzie 1
Monty 0
..
Not sure I characterise Lizzie as a troll, but a vote is a vote.
Carpe, that’s a pre – dinner Talisker you owe me…
As opposed to spending the year calling for the castration/crucifixion of anybody speak the word “Guys”, plus telling the SAS they’re too “butch”, should be less aggressive, carry pink lace hankies and get in touch with their feminine side.
Anybody else notice the difference.
I voted, therefore I retain my rights.
Oh. OK. So m0nty does NOT call for repealing the laws against assault. He wants to keep them, so that “anti-fascist” protesters who assault their opponents can be jailed for 10 years??
Not sure that is quite what he intended to say!
Lake Argyle about to overflow.
That’s some serious rain.
Well, er “pink Argyle” is certainly a qwerty term, bugger, forgot I was using my dvorak. Lucky for Doc, I’m not into diamonds either. He chose the ring all by himself and proposed at the movies: Lord of the Rings. Kids thought that hilarious.
Fisk it’s a very confusing time for leftistry.
Trump has stolen their agenda, voting bloc and minds.
No shit, Sherlock?
Two words – David Irving.
Bullshit.
Now I hope you learned something that an expert has been quoted.
Dot doesn’t link, or quote, but just keeps piling lie upon lie, cos that’s just another Commie scum Alinskyite tactic that works on the same sort of thick heads who think it’s smart to join terrorist thugs like Antifa … but Dot’s a favourite old cat pet, so that’s cool … 🙄
And as for that other cat pet, m0nty –
Anonymous cowards on the internet who promote and recruit for Antifa, should be treated worse than Communists and Nazis, because while claiming to decry both they actually sucker people into a new age mongrelized monstrous version of Commies X Nazis X Fascists, and unlike the Commoes, Nazis and Fascists of their hay days, they have the internet, so no excuse about not knowing any better; just straight up evil lovin’ evil.
Takedown of the month:
m0nty – go and get yourself some rest, squire, you’re embarrassing yourself more by the minute.
Smearing cocoa butter on his nether regions
Exactly what I thought.
It might be a cynical process but at least we have been spared a Goodes/Batty/Morrison type.
I think the story about Morrison touting for $15k speaking fees two days after being selected basically fucked him and nearly screwed the whole awards system.
It’s also illegal to insult the President of Turkey, and they are none too happy should anyone point out some statistically significant correlation between third-world Muslim immigration and recent violent crimes against unaccompanied women in public. Germans are reading the online foreign sources in order to figure out what’s going on in Germany, because the German newspapers simply don’t report it.
So some Europeans don’t have a high opinion of free speech… nothing new about that.
Uncalled for, carpes, in so many ways.
I ask you to ban Monty, Sinclair.
Enough Bullshit.
Do we really have to have this site riddled with pro violence, socialists?
Once Socialists start calling their opposition socialists, Fascists, (Nazi allies) (Nazis, or National Socialists) and can blatantly support violence in political discourse, and support the violent thugs who dress in a criminal uniform and smash the streets up, smash shop windows and burn cars and attack their political opposition with physical violence IN EXACTLY THE SAME WAY AS THEY HAVE DONE FOR YEARS, with much video evidence of THEIR SIDE, German Nazis (socialists) acting in exactly the same way, it is time to say enough.
Monty is a socialist, who is laughing and supporting the violence they perpetrate.
OUR SIDE HAS DONE NOTHING as usual, compared to the onslaught of these evil raving loony Socialist totalitarians.
This is obvious to us and them.
He knows it, but comes on here and laughs about it.
Sinclair, what point has to be reached before you kick violence supporting socialists off the site?
Meh – Grigory M is up for it – but the Vicpol Chief Commissioners will need help. Give them Dot, Baldrick, Huck and egg_ . Better ask Sinc if the blog can afford their funeral benefits.*
* NADT 😉
I’m boycotting watching the ceremony for that reason.
First of all, Lord Waffles, gargling all over the place, as he acknowledges the traditional owners of the country – he could be reciting the Lord’s Prayer in Afrikaans, for all anyone knew – and secondly, if I have to look at that unctuous little gerbil, David Morrison, I’ll probably hurl a crystal tumbler at the screen.
I’ve shit better than you Fuckwit.
Sure you have, Huckwit – you’re a legend in your own mind.
Hey, Doc Martyr – put me down for the Ides of March for Malotto, please.
The commentator in Splatacrobat’s clip of Big Joe said: “You get white people coming in from the side tell black folk (like Big Joe) “Hey, don’t leave the plantation.’ ” Beautifully put.
You linked to yourself – once quoting me being bemused at your accusation, the other one had nothing to do with me.
You are fucking nuts.
Enough.
In the name of freedom of speech! LOL.
No, I don’t have one, Calli – yet. Though I am reconsidering my requirements since ordering the Trump Pink Marble for renovation of our bedroom ensuite. A deliciously pink La Perla negligee might be just the thing to celebrate the reno, the whole ensemble set off beautifully by a big Pink Argyle. The downside is that in exchange I would probably have agree to go sometime on the Trans-Siberian railway. So I may put it off for a while. The Pink Argyle that is. Hairy would regard the negligee as his reward, not mine. 🙂
I hope that Jo does have a Pink Argyle hidden away or on the cards. We all have our secrets.
Fuckwit, there are people on this blog who know me personally and can vouch. I repeat, I have shit better than you.
That’s Democrats for you.
The party of slavery, the KKK, and segregation. They just can’t help themselves.