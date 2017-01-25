Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017

  1. Gerard O
    #2274499, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    The real Australian national anthem: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J5nJF5MDGJg

    *Riots are normal, natural, and healthy.
    *Burning limousines is fun (the fact that the DC limo belonged to a Muslim immigrant only heightens the lolz).
    *Richard Spencer getting punched is funny.
    *The Women’s March wasn’t about feminism, it was a bunch Hillary supporters having a tantrum (obviously).
    *Trump and the mainstream American media deserve each other.
    *Nobody cares about the Holocaust, Israel, or Nazi Germany.

    Enjoy your truthbombs!

  2. Carpe Jugulum
    #2274502, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    Just imagine Grigsie standing on the edge of the pit, excitedly squeezing a bottle of lotion in his tingling hands…

    Just imagine Fatty Nixon smearing her ample breasts with tomato sauce awaiting the feast.

    Now, go soak your brain in paint stripper to remove the taint.

  3. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2274503, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:27 pm

    getting back to settled vs invasion (Zulu)

    Reading the whole “invasion day” debate on various sites, I’m stunned at the level of ignorance about the 1967 referendum.

    “The 1967 referendum gave Aborigines the vote.”

    “The 1967 referendum made Aborigines Australian citizens.”

    Too Stupid To Survive!

  4. Rev. Archibald
    #2274505, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    They’d be like docile lambs climbing from their bog hole after her dedicated work on them.

    ..
    So you are saying Lizzie is like Lector in The Silence of the Lambs?
    ..
    Alright:
    Grigory 2
    Srr 1
    Lizzie 1
    Monty 0
    ..

    Not sure I characterise Lizzie as a troll, but a vote is a vote.

  5. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2274506, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:28 pm

    Just imagine Fatty Nixon smearing her ample breasts with tomato sauce awaiting the feast.

    Carpe, that’s a pre – dinner Talisker you owe me…

  6. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2274507, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Professor Mackay-Sim said he expected to spend the year talking a lot about spinal cord injury, rare diseases, stem cells and promises for the future.

    As opposed to spending the year calling for the castration/crucifixion of anybody speak the word “Guys”, plus telling the SAS they’re too “butch”, should be less aggressive, carry pink lace hankies and get in touch with their feminine side.

    Anybody else notice the difference.

  7. Huck
    #2274508, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:32 pm

    Rev. Archibald
    #2274483, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:18 pm
    Right.
    That’s it.
    Listen, people.
    If you aren’t going to vote to sacrifice any of the house trolls to a cannibal feast don’t complain about them being here.

    I voted, therefore I retain my rights.

  8. Fisky
    #2274509, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Oh. OK. So m0nty does NOT call for repealing the laws against assault. He wants to keep them, so that “anti-fascist” protesters who assault their opponents can be jailed for 10 years??

    Not sure that is quite what he intended to say!

  9. Infidel Tiger
    #2274510, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Lake Argyle about to overflow.

    That’s some serious rain.

  10. MsDolittle
    #2274511, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:35 pm

    Well, er “pink Argyle” is certainly a qwerty term, bugger, forgot I was using my dvorak. Lucky for Doc, I’m not into diamonds either. He chose the ring all by himself and proposed at the movies: Lord of the Rings. Kids thought that hilarious.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2274512, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:36 pm

    Fisk it’s a very confusing time for leftistry.

    Trump has stolen their agenda, voting bloc and minds.

  12. Rabz
    #2274514, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Holocaust denial laws exist in Europe.

    No shit, Sherlock?

    Two words – David Irving.

  13. .
    #2274515, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Infidel Tiger
    #2274510, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:34 pm
    Lake Argyle about to overflow.

    That’s some serious rain.

    Bullshit.

    even the rain that falls isn’t actually going to fill our dams and our river systems

    Now I hope you learned something that an expert has been quoted.

  14. srr
    #2274519, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:42 pm

    Dot doesn’t link, or quote, but just keeps piling lie upon lie, cos that’s just another Commie scum Alinskyite tactic that works on the same sort of thick heads who think it’s smart to join terrorist thugs like Antifa … but Dot’s a favourite old cat pet, so that’s cool … 🙄

    And as for that other cat pet, m0nty –

    Communists should be treated the same as nazis

    Anonymous cowards on the internet who promote and recruit for Antifa, should be treated worse than Communists and Nazis, because while claiming to decry both they actually sucker people into a new age mongrelized monstrous version of Commies X Nazis X Fascists, and unlike the Commoes, Nazis and Fascists of their hay days, they have the internet, so no excuse about not knowing any better; just straight up evil lovin’ evil.

  15. Rabz
    #2274520, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:43 pm

    Takedown of the month:

    m0nty: “I don’t think Antifa are fascists.”

    Snoops: “They wear boots, dress in black, assault people, smash windows and burn stuff. How could anyone think they are fascists?”

    m0nty – go and get yourself some rest, squire, you’re embarrassing yourself more by the minute.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2274522, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:44 pm

    Grigs, with his @rseless wetsuit and a whip?

    Smearing cocoa butter on his nether regions

  17. Leigh Lowe
    #2274523, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:47 pm

    I can just imagine the discussion around the selection table, “OK we went too far last year with Gillard’s repressed angry lezzo we better tone it down a bit this year or we are all out of a job and off this gravy train. Any suggestions?””

    Exactly what I thought.
    It might be a cynical process but at least we have been spared a Goodes/Batty/Morrison type.
    I think the story about Morrison touting for $15k speaking fees two days after being selected basically fucked him and nearly screwed the whole awards system.

  18. Tel
    #2274524, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Holocaust denial laws exist in Europe.

    It’s also illegal to insult the President of Turkey, and they are none too happy should anyone point out some statistically significant correlation between third-world Muslim immigration and recent violent crimes against unaccompanied women in public. Germans are reading the online foreign sources in order to figure out what’s going on in Germany, because the German newspapers simply don’t report it.

    So some Europeans don’t have a high opinion of free speech… nothing new about that.

  19. Rabz
    #2274525, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:48 pm

    Smearing cocoa butter on his nether regions

    Uncalled for, carpes, in so many ways.

  20. struth
    #2274526, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    USSR is anti-Antifa, which means he is pro fascism.

    LOL at Richard Spencer, he got punched by a freak. What a loser.

    I ask you to ban Monty, Sinclair.
    Enough Bullshit.
    Do we really have to have this site riddled with pro violence, socialists?
    Once Socialists start calling their opposition socialists, Fascists, (Nazi allies) (Nazis, or National Socialists) and can blatantly support violence in political discourse, and support the violent thugs who dress in a criminal uniform and smash the streets up, smash shop windows and burn cars and attack their political opposition with physical violence IN EXACTLY THE SAME WAY AS THEY HAVE DONE FOR YEARS, with much video evidence of THEIR SIDE, German Nazis (socialists) acting in exactly the same way, it is time to say enough.
    Monty is a socialist, who is laughing and supporting the violence they perpetrate.
    OUR SIDE HAS DONE NOTHING as usual, compared to the onslaught of these evil raving loony Socialist totalitarians.
    This is obvious to us and them.
    He knows it, but comes on here and laughs about it.
    Sinclair, what point has to be reached before you kick violence supporting socialists off the site?

  21. Grigory M
    #2274527, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:49 pm

    Meh – Grigory M is up for it – but the Vicpol Chief Commissioners will need help. Give them Dot, Baldrick, Huck and egg_ . Better ask Sinc if the blog can afford their funeral benefits.*

    * NADT 😉

  22. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2274528, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:50 pm

    As opposed to spending the year calling for the castration/crucifixion of anybody speak the word “Guys”, plus telling the SAS they’re too “butch”, should be less aggressive, carry pink lace hankies and get in touch with their feminine side.

    I’m boycotting watching the ceremony for that reason.

    First of all, Lord Waffles, gargling all over the place, as he acknowledges the traditional owners of the country – he could be reciting the Lord’s Prayer in Afrikaans, for all anyone knew – and secondly, if I have to look at that unctuous little gerbil, David Morrison, I’ll probably hurl a crystal tumbler at the screen.

  23. Huck
    #2274529, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:51 pm

    I’ve shit better than you Fuckwit.

  24. Grigory M
    #2274531, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:52 pm

    Sure you have, Huckwit – you’re a legend in your own mind.

  25. Rabz
    #2274532, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:53 pm

    Hey, Doc Martyr – put me down for the Ides of March for Malotto, please.

  26. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2274533, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:54 pm

    The commentator in Splatacrobat’s clip of Big Joe said: “You get white people coming in from the side tell black folk (like Big Joe) “Hey, don’t leave the plantation.’ ” Beautifully put.

  27. .
    #2274534, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    srr
    #2274519, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:42 pm
    Dot doesn’t link, or quote, but just keeps piling lie upon lie, cos that’s just another Commie scum Alinskyite tactic that works on the same sort of thick heads who think it’s smart to join terrorist thugs like Antifa … but Dot’s a favourite old cat pet, so that’s cool … 🙄

    You linked to yourself – once quoting me being bemused at your accusation, the other one had nothing to do with me.

    You are fucking nuts.

    Enough.

  28. m0nty
    #2274535, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:55 pm

    I ask you to ban Monty, Sinclair.

    In the name of freedom of speech! LOL.

  29. Elizabeth (Lizzie) B.
    #2274536, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:57 pm

    I have a pink Argyle… so does Lizzie (I made that up). Johanna probably does too

    No, I don’t have one, Calli – yet. Though I am reconsidering my requirements since ordering the Trump Pink Marble for renovation of our bedroom ensuite. A deliciously pink La Perla negligee might be just the thing to celebrate the reno, the whole ensemble set off beautifully by a big Pink Argyle. The downside is that in exchange I would probably have agree to go sometime on the Trans-Siberian railway. So I may put it off for a while. The Pink Argyle that is. Hairy would regard the negligee as his reward, not mine. 🙂

    I hope that Jo does have a Pink Argyle hidden away or on the cards. We all have our secrets.

  30. Huck
    #2274537, posted on January 25, 2017 at 10:58 pm

    Fuckwit, there are people on this blog who know me personally and can vouch. I repeat, I have shit better than you.

  31. Rabz
    #2274538, posted on January 25, 2017 at 11:00 pm

    You get white people coming in from the side tell black folk (like Big Joe) “Hey, don’t leave the plantation.”

    That’s Democrats for you.

    The party of slavery, the KKK, and segregation. They just can’t help themselves.

