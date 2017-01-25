Liberty Quote
It is a fine thing to be honest, but it is also very important to be right.— Winston Churchill
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
While all Australian media has now published full lists of Australian honours recipients for Australia Day 2017, the official Australian Honours Secretariat website still, at 8.46 am, has the list ‘under embargo until 26 January’
Well, I guess it is a holiday for the public sector!
Record Trumped!
srr, please identify the Cats who are “still touting for the UN agenda.” Apart from monty, we know about him. Who else?
Otherwise, a dispassionate observer might come to the conclusion that you are off your rocker.
22 August would be fine with me.
1770: Lieutenant James Cook claims east coast of Australia for Britain
When I was young, I was free to walk the street unafraid. Now? Liberty for all!
Peer review!
Yikes!
Makes the ceement pond even more attractive.
Happy Australia Day Cats!
I don’t like all these invented days. None of them existed in the 1950s.
Page 3! That was quick! 501!
Entropy at 0833,
Take your word for it, wherever there is government largesse (and honours and awards are a form of largesse), there will be scams.
However, at least something generally has to happen to have an OAM passed out, unlike at the higher levels.
Build the wall!!!!!It’s happening.
The Victorian Government has no legal obligation to provide a “safe workplace” for members of the public in a public place. It is not their workplace, and the Government is not their employer. Three month old babies are not employees.
Umm no, that’s 22 States which have specifically passed laws forbidding Sharia Law.
It says nothing about what States accept it. Which if I recall correctly is one, and that one is in peril of being outlawed as well.
(Doing my best Rabz impersonation). FFS, electronic meeja imbeciles, Straya Day is NOT playing fake John Williamson singing fake True Blue.
BoN, I find it impossible to believe that the EPA website is the EPA’s only storage place for climate data. If that report is not totally #FakeNews the EPA source is lying.
Voters should make government not a “safe workplace”. Once government cared or voters didn’t care to vote for them. Only PHON seems to care.
Now 5:09 pm New York EST
Further the websie doesn’t have to be destroyed to comply with Trump, it merely has to be taken down.
Dems used to support slavery. No surprise.
Feather colouring appears to have two determinants – melanin and iridescence. Particularly with the former, birds kept in captivity seldom display the vibrancy of those in the wild. Diet and environment must be factors in the evolution of gaudiness. Don’t know about iridescence, as this involves how light plays on the feathers. I imagine if they are not in good health the effect will fade, and mating chances reduce accordingly. In my wanders, the number of species that rely on iridescence in Africa is something to behold – and this in relatively open woodland and grassland. Even the starlings are sheathed in metallic blues and greens refracting sunlight at every turn.
Making babies today.
I see that TheirABC is showing a “Flag raising and citizenship ceremony” from Canberra at 10.00 am. And, it’s compered by the usual suspects – Myf Warhurst, Stephanie Brandtz and Jeremy Fernandez.
It’ll be wall-to-wall SJW crapola.
Coming to an Australia Day soon, Australia Day Honour Women’s Quota:
Voters should make government not a “safe workplace”. Once government cared or voters didn’t care to vote for them. Only PHON seems to care.
Perhaps it is a human rights issue – the right of citizens to be safe and protected by appropriate law and order services.
We have to keep winning. We have to win more!
Candy, please reflect on the consequences of your ‘perhaps’.
In the 1950s there was just an orderly society.
I note that in the 1950s the Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force was Colin Delaney 14 October 1952 – 27 February 1962.
How is taking down a web page destroying the “data” that “informed” it?
It is fun to watch the hysterics on the Left beclowning themselves. Even an almost complete IT illiterate like me knows that this is rubbish.
ATTENTION: A friend of mine has two tickets for the 2017 NRL Grand Final🏈, both box seats. He paid $500 each but he didn’t realise last year when he bought them, it was going to be on the same day as his wedding.💒 If you are interested, he is looking for someone to take his place…
It’s at St Marys Cathedral, in Sydney at 3pm. The bride’s name is Nicole, she’s 162cm, about 65kgs, good cook too…..She’ll be the one in the white dress.
Snork!
John, the examples I was bitching about would not even pass that threshold. They are so appallingly bad I automatically regard anyone who puts OAM on their card with suspicsion as a lowlife bullshitter.
Everyones probably heard it, but the “ibis song’ is good for a chuckle.
Strong language warning though.
Life magazine cover in 1965. Now trashed as nothing more than a clump of cells, this one at 18 weeks.
My God, there will be a reckoning.
[via gab.ai]