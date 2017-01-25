Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017

  1. Des Deskperson
    #2274820, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:48 am

    While all Australian media has now published full lists of Australian honours recipients for Australia Day 2017, the official Australian Honours Secretariat website still, at 8.46 am, has the list ‘under embargo until 26 January’

    Well, I guess it is a holiday for the public sector!

  2. stackja
    #2274821, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The Associated Press [email protected] 1 minute ago
    Dow Jones closes above 20,000 points for the first time ever; banks and financial firms post biggest gains.
    http://apne.ws/2ku3n0H

    Record Trumped!

  3. johanna
    #2274823, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:51 am

    ‘S’right, she’s trying to ‘joke’ her way out of m0nty’s minefield that she ran into cos a bunch of cat cool kids (the idiot propagandists still touting for the UN Agenda), were there … 🙄

    srr, please identify the Cats who are “still touting for the UN agenda.” Apart from monty, we know about him. Who else?

    Otherwise, a dispassionate observer might come to the conclusion that you are off your rocker.

  4. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2274826, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Bitter and twisted Turnbull backer Ian Macfarlane has come out to suggest moving the date for Australia Day

    22 August would be fine with me.

    1770: Lieutenant James Cook claims east coast of Australia for Britain

    Lieutenant James Cook’s journal, 22 August 1770:

    Notwithstand[ing] I had in the Name of his Majesty taken posession of several places upon this coast I now once more hoisted English Coulers and in the Name of His Majesty King George the Third took posession of the whole Eastern Coast from … Latitude [38° South] down to this place by the Name of New South Wales together with all the Bays, Harbours Rivers and Islands situate upon the said coast after which we fired three Volleys of small Arms which were Answerd by the like number from the Ship.

  5. stackja
    #2274827, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    When I was young, I was free to walk the street unafraid. Now? Liberty for all!

  6. stackja
    #2274829, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:55 am

    The Associated Press [email protected] 2 minutes ago
    BREAKING: Trump administration mandating EPA scientific studies, data undergo review by political staff before public release.

    Peer review!

  7. calli
    #2274830, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:56 am

    Yikes!

    Makes the ceement pond even more attractive.

    Happy Australia Day Cats!

  8. stackja
    #2274835, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Bruce of Newcastle
    #2274826, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:54 am

    I don’t like all these invented days. None of them existed in the 1950s.

  9. stackja
    #2274836, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Page 3! That was quick! 501!

  10. Boambee John
    #2274837, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Entropy at 0833,

    Take your word for it, wherever there is government largesse (and honours and awards are a form of largesse), there will be scams.

    However, at least something generally has to happen to have an OAM passed out, unlike at the higher levels.

  12. johanna
    #2274839, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Boambee John
    #2274804, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Haven’t scanned right through yet, but did any legal Cats or Kittehs have any thoughts on the Victorian government being sued for failing to provide a safe workplace in Swanston or Bourke Streets last week?

    See my comment at 1931 yesterday.

    The Victorian Government has no legal obligation to provide a “safe workplace” for members of the public in a public place. It is not their workplace, and the Government is not their employer. Three month old babies are not employees.

  13. Zatara
    #2274842, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Head of #WomensMarch is mad that 22 states don’t allow Sharia Law

    Take a moment to think about it.

    That’s ONLY 22 US States that have NOT fallen to Sharia.

    Umm no, that’s 22 States which have specifically passed laws forbidding Sharia Law.

    It says nothing about what States accept it. Which if I recall correctly is one, and that one is in peril of being outlawed as well.

  14. Tom
    #2274845, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:07 am

    (Doing my best Rabz impersonation). FFS, electronic meeja imbeciles, Straya Day is NOT playing fake John Williamson singing fake True Blue.

  15. Snoopy
    #2274846, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    BoN, I find it impossible to believe that the EPA website is the EPA’s only storage place for climate data. If that report is not totally #FakeNews the EPA source is lying.

  16. stackja
    #2274847, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:08 am

    johanna
    #2274839, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:02 am
    Boambee John
    #2274804, posted on January 26, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Haven’t scanned right through yet, but did any legal Cats or Kittehs have any thoughts on the Victorian government being sued for failing to provide a safe workplace in Swanston or Bourke Streets last week?

    See my comment at 1931 yesterday.

    The Victorian Government has no legal obligation to provide a “safe workplace” for members of the public in a public place. It is not their workplace, and the Government is not their employer. Three month old babies are not employees.

    Voters should make government not a “safe workplace”. Once government cared or voters didn’t care to vote for them. Only PHON seems to care.

  17. stackja
    #2274848, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Donald J. Trump [email protected] 3 minutes ago
    I will be interviewed by @DavidMuir tonight at 10 o’clock on @ABC. Will be my first interview from the White House. Enjoy! – at The White House

    Now 5:09 pm New York EST

  18. Snoopy
    #2274849, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Further the websie doesn’t have to be destroyed to comply with Trump, it merely has to be taken down.

  19. stackja
    #2274850, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Zatara
    #2274842, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:05 am
    Head of #WomensMarch is mad that 22 states don’t allow Sharia Law

    Take a moment to think about it.

    That’s ONLY 22 US States that have NOT fallen to Sharia.

    Umm no, that’s 22 States which have specifically passed laws forbidding Sharia Law.

    It says nothing about what States accept it. Which if I recall correctly is one, and that one is in peril of being outlawed as well.

    Dems used to support slavery. No surprise.

  20. Geriatric Mayfly
    #2274854, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Feather colouring appears to have two determinants – melanin and iridescence. Particularly with the former, birds kept in captivity seldom display the vibrancy of those in the wild. Diet and environment must be factors in the evolution of gaudiness. Don’t know about iridescence, as this involves how light plays on the feathers. I imagine if they are not in good health the effect will fade, and mating chances reduce accordingly. In my wanders, the number of species that rely on iridescence in Africa is something to behold – and this in relatively open woodland and grassland. Even the starlings are sheathed in metallic blues and greens refracting sunlight at every turn.

  22. johanna
    #2274857, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:19 am

    I see that TheirABC is showing a “Flag raising and citizenship ceremony” from Canberra at 10.00 am. And, it’s compered by the usual suspects – Myf Warhurst, Stephanie Brandtz and Jeremy Fernandez.

    It’ll be wall-to-wall SJW crapola.

  23. Baldrick
    #2274858, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Coming to an Australia Day soon, Australia Day Honour Women’s Quota:

    Women remained significantly under-represented in nominations for Australia Day honours in 2017, with men six times more likely to be nominated for achievements in law and media and 20 times more likely in science, technology and research.
    Men were nominated at more than twice the rate of women for Thursday’s honours, with no female nominations in six of the 31 categories. Figures provided by the office of Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove show 651 men were nominated for the general division of the Order of Australia awards, compared with 320 women. The Honours List recognised 475 men and just 252 women.

  24. candy
    #2274859, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:20 am

    Voters should make government not a “safe workplace”. Once government cared or voters didn’t care to vote for them. Only PHON seems to care.

    Perhaps it is a human rights issue – the right of citizens to be safe and protected by appropriate law and order services.

  25. dover_beach
    #2274860, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Trump Orders EPA To Take Down Global Warming Web-Page

    We have to keep winning. We have to win more!

  26. Snoopy
    #2274861, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Candy, please reflect on the consequences of your ‘perhaps’.

  27. stackja
    #2274862, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:24 am

    candy
    #2274859, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:20 am
    Voters should make government not a “safe workplace”. Once government cared or voters didn’t care to vote for them. Only PHON seems to care.

    Perhaps it is a human rights issue – the right of citizens to be safe and protected by appropriate law and order services.

    In the 1950s there was just an orderly society.

  28. stackja
    #2274865, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I note that in the 1950s the Commissioner of the New South Wales Police Force was Colin Delaney 14 October 1952 – 27 February 1962.

  29. johanna
    #2274866, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    How is taking down a web page destroying the “data” that “informed” it?

    It is fun to watch the hysterics on the Left beclowning themselves. Even an almost complete IT illiterate like me knows that this is rubbish.

  30. The Beer Whisperer
    #2274867, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:30 am

    ATTENTION: A friend of mine has two tickets for the 2017 NRL Grand Final🏈, both box seats. He paid $500 each but he didn’t realise last year when he bought them, it was going to be on the same day as his wedding.💒 If you are interested, he is looking for someone to take his place…
    It’s at St Marys Cathedral, in Sydney at 3pm. The bride’s name is Nicole, she’s 162cm, about 65kgs, good cook too…..She’ll be the one in the white dress.

    Snork!

  31. Entropy
    #2274868, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Boambee John
    #2274837, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:01 am
    Entropy at 0833,

    Take your word for it, wherever there is government largesse (and honours and awards are a form of largesse), there will be scams.

    However, at least something generally has to happen to have an OAM passed out, unlike at the higher levels.

    John, the examples I was bitching about would not even pass that threshold. They are so appallingly bad I automatically regard anyone who puts OAM on their card with suspicsion as a lowlife bullshitter.

  32. thefrolickingmole
    #2274869, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Everyones probably heard it, but the “ibis song’ is good for a chuckle.

    Strong language warning though.

  33. dover_beach
    #2274870, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Life magazine cover in 1965. Now trashed as nothing more than a clump of cells, this one at 18 weeks.
    My God, there will be a reckoning.

  34. stackja
    #2274871, posted on January 26, 2017 at 9:35 am

    Octåvius Çaesar · @CZAR
    😂 Humor · an hour · edited
    TRIGGER WARNING | (#NSFS) | NOT SAFE FOR SNOWFLAKES

    [via gab.ai]

