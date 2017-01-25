Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017

  1. Salvatore at the Pub
    #2275162, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I bet there was just as much European as aboriginal blood in her, without even looking.
    Call me psychic.

    I don’t have a reference, but only 2% of Aborigines are “full blood” – the rest are of mixed descent.

    Must be an awful lot of yeller-fellers about.

  2. Diogenes
    #2275163, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    I to would love a return to 60s as represented in tawm. The other books were funny as well, especially the one where nino goes home.

    Gone Fishn was good, and i see the forkwits in fisheries are doing their very best to shut the local industry down, A prawner here on the triple lakes will have to find 300k , just to buy enougb “shares” to allow him to make a living.

    Its your shout also describes an aust long gone , when drinkers in each state were very tribal about their local beers.

    As an aside about 30 mins ago had 3 f18s come over my place low and slow. I honestly thought one of them was going to hit the light tower in the park behind me. It seemed like i could reach up and shake hands with the pilots.

  3. stackja
    #2275164, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    ARPANET and the Origins of the Internet
    ARPA research played a central role in launching the “information revolution,” including developing or furthering much of the conceptual basis for ARPANET, a pioneering network for sharing digital resources among geographically separated computers. Its initial demonstration in 1969 led to the Internet, whose world-changing consequences unfold on a daily basis today. A seminal step in this sequence took place in 1968 when ARPA contracted BBN Technologies to build the first routers, which one year later enabled ARPANET to become operational.

    In July 7, 1922, a great American success story began: A few passionate visionaries created a high-tech venture in the shadow of a great university and developed a breakthrough product that transformed a nation.

    One of the earliest technology start-ups, Raytheon was established in Cambridge, Mass., home of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, as the American Appliance Company.

    Raytheon BBN Technologies is one of Raytheon’s premier research and development centers. Our diverse research portfolio combines the best technologies to deliver innovative, custom solutions with real-world benefit.

  4. stackja
    #2275165, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Courts and Congress may crimp Trump’s immigration plans
    Politico – ‎1 hour ago‎
    President Donald Trump’s expansive immigration plans are about to crash into reality. His vow to revive a controversial Bush-era immigration enforcement plan could trigger major conflicts between local cities and the feds.

    And the winner is? DJT!

  5. stackja
    #2275166, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Madonna’s Music Gets Banned at Texas Radio Station
    AceShowbiz.com

  6. Mike of Marion
    #2275167, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Abbott666 was born in the UK to UK parents.

    Would he be able to be a UK national again (or does his UK citizenship continue)

    If so, It would be nice if Queen Liz knighted him for making Phil an Australian Knight

    It would send Turnbull and all the lefties mad.

  7. Makka
    #2275168, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Oh no, not our Cate too? This is too much winning;

    “Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him “absurd” and “ridiculous”, and has likened his presidency to a “midlife crisis” in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”

  8. john constantine
    #2275169, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    Pickering this week reminded me why Lady Skeletor is so comfortable with their united nations.

    We need the occasional reminding that bishop grew up marinated in W.A. Inc, and that their united nations is just W.A.Inc International., run as a ‘charity’ and ‘for the little kiddies’.

  9. john constantine
    #2275176, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    http://www.bendigoadvertiser.com.au/story/4428086/bendigo-pensioner-allegedly-carjacked-by-malmsbury-escapees/?cs=3372

    No photos, only fake news that goes so far and no further, if they don’t have the words to use to describe non-progressive events, there can be no description.

    [having the keyless remote in your pocket earns you another flogging when the predators have the car grind to a halt.]

  10. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2275177, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    A woman inside took shelter in a bathtub and the tornado lifted the tub out of the home and deposited it in the woods with the woman still in the tub but the woman was not injured.

    She’s not in Kansas anymore.

  11. Infidel Tiger
    #2275178, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:13 pm

    I bought a Neil Diamond CD the other day.
    Childhood memories or something – an impulse buy.
    He has a unique, fantastic voice.

    Neil Diamond is a bit like ABBA to Australians. There’s a very deep connection.

    Hot August nights spent 3 years in the top ten.

  12. thefrolickingmole
    #2275179, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    Monty, oi donuts boy, get in here and get ready to do a mass condemnation of not only an entire Guardian article but 9/10ths of the comments underneath.
    Fully moderated, national broadsheet monty, openly encouraging attacks cyber or physical on people..

    The article justified Doxxing (terrible when done to the left icons) and actual physical violence against people for hurty talking.

    Suerly you find this rationalization of violence by a major media outlet, and its lack of moderation in the comments…problematic.?

    The weakening of the ‘alt-right’: how infighting and doxxing are taking a toll
    As the far right movement has emerged from obscurity, it has also become a target, facing what Richard Spencer calls ‘a literal and figurative punch in the face’

    But Lyons said the fact that they were on the back foot was largely a testament to the effectiveness of anti-fascist tactics. He said doxxing “does certainly constrain their freedom of action in the sense that it makes them more cautious. Mike Peinovich did not want his name to be made public because of work and personal considerations. That’s clearly an example where doxxing weakened the movement.”

    But is violence a legitimate tactic? “The far right have, again and again, shown that they are quite ready to use violence, and more likely to use it against those who they see as vulnerable. If they see that people are prepared to defend themselves, in many cases they back off.”

    Lyons, who describes himself as an anti-fascist, sees no reason for complacency. “I don’t want to glorify force, but I think it is appropriate to organize to defend communities under attack.”</em>

    ..
    RhapsodyProsody 12h ago
    It makes me feel better knowing people are not afraid to punch a fascist in the face.

    Bequalmed 12h ago
    Highlight of Inauguration Day ?
    Richard Spencer lamped in the head.
    Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.

    robCornelius 12h ago

    65
    66
    From Warren Ellis’ newsletter that went out this week

    “I understand there’s been some confusion online as to whether it’s ever right to punch a Nazi in the face. There is a compelling argument that all speech is equal and we should trust to the discourse to reveal these ideas for what they are and confidently expect them to be denounced and crushed out by the mechanisms of democracy and freedom.

    All I can tell you is, from my perspective as an old English socialist and cultural liberal who is probably way to the woolly left from most of you and actually has a medal for services to free speech — yes, it is always correct to punch Nazis. They lost the right to not be punched in the face when they started spouting genocidal ideologies that in living memory killed millions upon millions of people. And anyone who stands up and respectfully applauds their perfect right to say these things should probably also be punched, because they are clearly surplus to human requirements. Nazis do not need a hug. Nazis do not need to be indulged. Their world doesn’t get better until you’ve been removed from it. Your false equivalences mean nothing. Their agenda is always, always, extermination. Nazis need a punch in the face.

    (And the argument that such assaults allow Nazis to get more attention doesn’t work so well when they were already going live on a national television network, because this is where we are now. This is how normalised their presence in our culture is.) “

  13. m0nty
    #2275181, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    yes, it is always correct to punch Nazis. They lost the right to not be punched in the face when they started spouting genocidal ideologies that in living memory killed millions upon millions of people.

    Well said, that man.

  14. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2275182, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    from my perspective as an old English socialist

    F☆cking muppet.

  15. twostix
    #2275183, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    I love how monty and the old now outmoded Code Pink left are reduced to defending violent little privileged thugs.

    Bear in mind that this is while Trump casually dissasembles their entire last 50 years of work. They’re mentally so completely smashed they literally cant even talk about it or muster up the effort to complain.

  16. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2275184, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    actually has a medal for services to free speech

    Full retard.

  17. dover_beach
    #2275186, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    yes, it is always correct to punch Nazis. They lost the right to not be punched in the face when they started spouting genocidal ideologies that in living memory killed millions upon millions of people.

    Liberals and communists have killed far, far more human beings than fascists. I guess they’re fair game as well.

  18. C.L.
    #2275187, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Best Australian Song by an English as Second Langauge speaker:

    Khe Sanh?

  19. Joe
    #2275188, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    from my perspective as an old English socialist

    yes, it is always correct to punch Nazis. They lost the right to not be punched in the face when they started spouting genocidal ideologies that in living memory killed millions upon millions of people.

    National Socialist German Workers Party = Civil War

  20. thefrolickingmole
    #2275189, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    The shooter reportedly released pepper spray projectiles into the crowd. People tend to react when that sort of thing happens.

    I dont suppose proof in any form of this actual individual doing what you claim is to be presented rake molester?

  21. twostix
    #2275190, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Monty this isn’t going to go well for you. Your heros are gluten intolerant softcock fags they’re not going to live against a few working class redhats.

  22. thefrolickingmole
    #2275191, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Well said, that man.

    The mask slips and monty confesses he likes violence, but only the stuff that flows one way.

    Whack goes the rake boys whack whack whack…..

  23. C.L.
    #2275193, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    Remember how the Ted Cruz mob said Trump would be a liberal lefty if he was elected?

  24. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2275194, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    And anyone who stands up and respectfully applauds their perfect right to say these things should probably also be punched, because they are clearly surplus to human requirements

    Who does he sound like here I wonder….

  25. Zatara
    #2275196, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    If a Facebook post from the shooter to Milo actually existed it would be plastered all over the internet by now.

    Post it or it didn’t happen.

  26. struth
    #2275197, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    All I can tell you is, from my perspective as an old English socialist and cultural liberal who is probably way to the woolly left from most of you and actually has a medal for services to free speech — yes, it is always correct to punch Nazis. They lost the right to not be punched in the face when they started spouting genocidal ideologies that in living memory killed millions upon millions of people. And anyone who stands up and respectfully applauds their perfect right to say these things should probably also be punched, because they are clearly surplus to human requirements. Nazis do not need a hug. Nazis do not need to be indulged. Their world doesn’t get better until you’ve been removed from it. Your false equivalences mean nothing. Their agenda is always, always, extermination. Nazis need a punch in the face

    Good god.
    They don’t do self examination, just blurt out hate and violence.
    Who are the real Nazis?
    .

    And anyone who stands up and respectfully applauds their perfect right to say these things should probably also be punched, because they are clearly surplus to human requirements.

    I think if you are on the side of people that believe others you disagree with are surplus to human requirements, then you know what you are.

  27. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2275198, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:31 pm

    That is literally going from f☆cking muppet to full retard to full retard with a twist all in the same paragraph.

  28. m0nty
    #2275199, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    26, your hero in that situation is a Nazi. Fine compamy you keep.

  29. BorisG
    #2275200, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    and srr, above all I am very annoyed with your habit of copy and paste of millions of links to fringe web sites. We all have internet and can read it ourselves if we are interested. this blog is for debate, not for endless posting of links.

    Again links are important for reference, but their number should be within reason.

  30. C.L.
    #2275202, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Their agenda is always, always, extermination. Nazis need a punch in the face.

    My thoughts on Planned Parenthood and George Soros, precisely.

  31. m0nty
    #2275203, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Who are the real Nazis?

    Obviously you need this explained to you: Nazis are the real Nazis.

  32. Grigory M
    #2275204, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    Firestarter

    Anyone know where to find her. 😉

  33. egg_
    #2275205, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    If a Facebook post from the shooter to Milo actually existed it would be plastered all over the internet by now.

    “Is that a fact, or did you hear it on the ABC?”

  34. Joe
    #2275206, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    BorisG, I’m sick of you getting annoyed with srr. srr is providing information and you are just providing snark. If you don’t like it, leave the blog or do as the rest of us do – just scroll past.
    Get over it you child.

  35. C.L.
    #2275207, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:36 pm

    Monty, you support a US political party that is owned by a man who stole candelabra and gold teeth from the doomed J–s of Hitler’s Germany.

  36. Caveman
    #2275208, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Trump is a master chef at basting his roast. MSM and the left filth are getting slowly done. Its lols all around reading about it.

  37. Makka
    #2275209, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Watch the left now begin eating their young with blame and hate as Trump goes about dismantling their precious tax payer funded edifice. These precious psychos have to enact their vengeance somewhere and they’ll be happy to turn on each other as their horrors at losing so fkn big dawns dawns completely on them.

  38. BorisG
    #2275210, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    Remember how the Ted Cruz mob said Trump would be a liberal lefty if he was elected?

    But in some aspects he is. His views on economics and trade are close to those of Occupy Wall Street, far left anti-globalisation movement and the union movement.

  39. twostix
    #2275212, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Something especially seedy about fat old beta males urging young weakling IT studying unistudents to start a road war with Trumps base.

    They know if red hats started showing up with the same attitude to violence they’ve urged limp wristed antifa uni studen to ts have it’ll be a beatdown. And that’s exactly what they want . Realky evil.

  40. Des Deskperson
    #2275213, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:40 pm

    Once you used to get the Public Service Medal for some difficult and important achievement; developing and implementing an innovative and effective programme or solving some big, complex and sensitive ,policy problem.

    These days, it seems, you get it for being Jane Haltom’s PA. Check out one Rhana Crago’s citation at this link:

    https://www.gg.gov.au/sites/default/files/files/honours/ad/ad2017/slkh83xzcb/Mertiorious%20Awards%20Final%20Media%20Notes.pdf

  41. twostix
    #2275215, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Hey monty.

    Say Nazi again.

    It’ll deal you back into the game. You’re on a winner.

  42. BorisG
    #2275216, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    I’m sick of you getting annoyed…

    Good point, Joe but why don’t you scroll by my comment? anyway, I take your point. I will remain annoyed but will keep it to myself.

  43. struth
    #2275217, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    26, your hero in that situation is a Nazi

    YOU are a Nazi Monty, in all their filthy violence.
    You are just not nationalist.
    And you do not get to call anyone you want to silence a Nazi.
    The nationalism does not cause the violence in NAZIs , the socialism does.
    Your tendancy to violence and totalitarianism that is the hallmark of the top down governance that you would like, requires violence.

    I have often said that the worst thing the right did is let the left kick their failed socialist, Hitler , over to the right in their own minds.
    Truth is to be avoided, as reality is not required.
    Know this, and always know this.
    You guys started the violence.
    Your dummy spit against democracy is disgusting.
    All you need is some brown shirts.

  44. C.L.
    #2275218, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:41 pm

    Dishonest ABC Online headline:
    Champion for stem cell use named Australian of the Year
    What a weird headline.
    Stem cell research hardly needs a “champion.”
    The ABC seems to be deliberately conflating adult and embryonic stem cell research.
    Mackay-Sim conducted the former – which is not and never has been controversial.

  45. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2275219, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    Monty, you support a US political party that is owned by a man who stole candelabra and gold teeth from the doomed J–s of Hitler’s Germany.

    I have a gold tooth in my drawer.
    It does not make me a Nazi, merely sentimental.
    My psych told me this when I asked him.
    I have to sell it and donate the money to charity apparently.
    Thanks for reminding me. 🙂

  46. harrys on the boat
    #2275220, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:42 pm

    M0nty has just said anyone wearing a Che t-shirt, or Karl Marx badge or sporting a hammer and sickle is fair game to be king hit.

    Lee Rhiannon deserves to be punched in the face according to rake boy.

  47. Gab
    #2275222, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Thanks for entertaining the troops on Australia Day, monty.

  48. C.L.
    #2275223, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    Big difference between Paul Keating and Donald Trump: Keating wanted to do his enemies slowly.

  49. Makka
    #2275225, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:44 pm

    Has JC been on here to explain his attraction to and advocating for slimeball mUnty?

  50. feelthebern
    #2275227, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Andrew O’keefe.
    Ken Lay.
    Jim Brumby.
    Bernard Salt.

    All got an Australia Day gong today.

  51. Makka
    #2275229, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Andrew O’keefe got a gong?

    F.M.D.

  52. johanna
    #2275230, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    C.L.
    #2275126, posted on January 26, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    I bought a Neil Diamond CD the other day.
    Childhood memories or something – an impulse buy.
    He has a unique, fantastic voice.

    He made a motza in the 70s with Hot August Night, and the luvvies hated him for it. You had better not hold your breath looking for a good review of it, or of him, in the trendy music press.

    They hated wildly popular and financially successful bands like Led Zeppelin (who sold many more albums than their favoured Stones,) Status Quo and so on. I bought Rolling Stone in the early days, but gave up in disgust after they systematically ignored or slagged off my favourite bands.

    Was delighted to read that they have been slugged for US$22m for their fake rape story, and more lawsuits are in the pipeline.

    OMG, Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood singing “Some Velvet Morning” just came on. Excuse me.

  53. m0nty
    #2275231, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    The nationalism does not cause the violence in NAZIs , the socialism does.

    Ah yes, everyone remembers the Final Solution involved the extermination of six million capitalists.

  54. Grigory M
    #2275232, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Once you used to get the Public Service Medal for some difficult and important achievement

    A decade or so ago – all of the most senior staff in the NSW Dept of Health nominated each other. The citation for one of the females credited her with 21 years of “dedication” to health services – but she had actually been leaving a trail of destruction through many other NSW Government Departments – had only been in Health for about 4 years.

  55. twostix
    #2275233, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    Monty has always been a fascist. He loves power being unleased on the everyman whether its the state or violent masses of black clad uni student males. He hates the comfortable-in-their-own-skin everyman for psychosocial reasons – like nazis did.

  56. BorisG
    #2275234, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    I do not support the use of violence against political opponents, right or left. It may start with someone you identify as a Nazi, but this is usually subject to interpretation. It is a slippery slope.

    People punching other people for expression of their views should be prosecuted for common assault.

    Yet I am troubled by the case of David Frankfurter. I asked Cats ten years ago. Interesting what the current Cat mob thinks about it.

  57. Gab
    #2275235, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Days Into Trump Admin, Corrupt Employees Are Already Being Fired At The VA

    Days into Donald Trump’s administration, heads are finally beginning to roll at the Department of Veterans Affairs. Two notoriously corrupt employees in Puerto Rico were fired this week, indicating that more may be on the way.

    One is the hospital’s CEO, DeWayne Hamlin, who offered an employee $305,000 to quit after she played a role in exposing his drug arrest.

    “Mr. DeWayne Hamlin was removed from federal service effective January 20, 2017,” the VA said. Jan. 20 was Inauguration Day.

    Under former Secretary of Veterans Affairs Bob McDonald, the agency ignored years of evidence about shoddy work ethic, theft and whistleblower retaliation. The VA finally began a months-long investigative proceeding last year, after an outside agency, the Office of Special Counsel, prodded VA leadership.

  58. Zatara
    #2275236, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Go ahead, tell me I wouldn’t dare again….

    The first of two draft orders, titled “auditing and reducing U.S. Funding of International Organizations and obtained by the New York Times, calls for terminating funding for any United Nations agency or other international body that meets any of several criteria.
    Those criteria include organizations that give full membership to the Palestinian Authority or the Palestinian Liberation Organization, or support programs that fund abortion or any activity that circumvents sanctions against Iran or North Korea. The draft order also calls for terminating funding for any organization that is “controlled or substantially influenced by and state sponsors of terrorism” or is blamed for the persecution of marginalized groups or any systematic violation of human rights.

  59. Grigory M
    #2275237, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Champion for stem cell use named Australian of the Year

    Anyone know where he sources the stem cells for his research?

  60. Tel
    #2275239, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:49 pm

    As usual Monty, you are a clueless gimp. Packet switched communications started out as a whole diverse bunch of protocols and test networks including private systems (e.g. DECNET 1975), university systems (e.g. Aloha 1971) and military (e.g. ARPANET nominally started in 1969 but not much worked until some years later), and government-quasi-private ITU (e.g. X.25 which was early 1970’s). Some of the very early theory came out of RAND Corporation which was a private not-for-profit that took on mostly American military contracts, but got funding from many sources.

    Modern Internet Protocol was an attempt to unify those diverse systems and there’s been a mix of private and public money gone into that. The first publication on Internet Protocol was published by the IEEE which is also a private organization and a coordinator of standards (for example the IEEE put a lot of work into Ethernet standards, including WiFi and this brought together many big private players).

    So there’s no basis for the claim that the Internet started out as “a government project”. It started out as many competing projects with a diversity of funding. That’s the whole point… people had the freedom to experiment with new ideas. Although some (not all) of the early network projects were government funded, they were allowed the freedom to do their thing without constantly going back to the regulators.

    The Internet didn’t start to go mainstream until large private for-profit corporations took the new network technology and commercialized it. Even there, still a diversity of systems existed for a while (e.g. Appletalk or Novell). Again, people had the freedom to innovate, which is what produces valuable technology… many of these early networks are dead now, but they shared ideas so the creative concepts are not dead. You can compare results in Europe where the ITU just pushed X.25 and didn’t innovate much, with what happened in the USA where no particular standard was mandated and all sorts of things were tried. Eventually the USA delivered superior equipment, and has the majority of powerful private equipment producers (e.g. Cisco, Juniper, Nortel, Lucent, Marvell, Brocade and heaps of others). Europeans became the followers and the USA became the leader… because of freedom, not because of government regulation.

    It’s really annoying the glib shit you get handed by SJW’s who do no research, have empty heads but just keep banging the table over and over and over in the hope of drowning out everything else with the brain-dead trash.

  61. struth
    #2275240, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:50 pm

    Ah yes, everyone remembers the Final Solution involved the extermination of six million capitalists.

    Joooss are hated by socialists purely because they are business orientated, capitalist types.

    So yes, Monty, exactly that.
    You are not doing yourself any favours

  62. .
    #2275241, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:52 pm

    C.L.
    #2275187, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:26 pm
    Best Australian Song by an English as Second Langauge speaker:

    Khe Sanh?

    Haha. Gold.

  63. Tel
    #2275244, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:53 pm

    I should also point out the importance of BSD in the early Internet and ultimate success of the Internet Protocol. Built from the base of unix code out of AT&T it was worked on my many students and other enthusiasts. Because the BSD code was published openly, other players (most notably Microsoft) adopted their way of doing things. With the momentum of Microsoft behind it, this gave Internet Protocol a huge boost in the competition for the most popular design.

    Even if this hadn’t happened, some other protocol would have done the same job.

  64. m0nty
    #2275245, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    So Tel, you agree with me that the Internet was started by government and non-profits, and closed commercial technologies fell by the wayside in favour of open systems given power by the imprimatur of government. Good to hear.

  65. hzhousewife
    #2275246, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:55 pm

    Anyone know where he sources the stem cells for his research?

    From the nose.

  67. egg_
    #2275248, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    Andrew O’keefe got a gong?

    Is there an ‘annoying dwarf’ category?

  68. Senile Old Guy
    #2275249, posted on January 26, 2017 at 1:58 pm

    In The Conversation

    Let’s try to understand the experience of everyday racism by negotiating the material world of an Aboriginal person in northern Australia. You have come into Katherine, Northern Territory, from a remote community. It might be say, Barunga, 80 kilometres away, or Bulman 300 kilometres away, or Lajamanu, 600 kilometres away.

    Okay…

    You shop for food at the Woolworths complex. You use your Basics Card to pay. This is a bit embarrassing as it declares you to be living on managed government money. You understand that this card is a legacy of the NT Intervention, designed to ensure that Aboriginal people spend half their government benefits on food and essentials.

    So it’s embarrassing because it is ‘managed’, not because it’s ‘government money’. Of course, it is not ‘government money’ really; it is taxpayer money; other people’s money.

    You purchase some power-cards to pre-pay electricity in your home. You hope you won’t have to share them with friends or family who run out of electricity. You understand that power cards are not the norm in towns or cities of the NT, only in Aboriginal communities.

    And why is this? Because certain people have a habit of not paying bills:

    Bagot Community Incorporated went into voluntary administration in October, owing more than $700,000 in unpaid water and sewerage bills to Power and Water Corporation (PWC).

    (And the headline to the article I link to is: ‘Disgust, anger over alleged offer to pay Bagot utilities bill in return for land’. Yes, some people were disgusted and angry that the government wanted something in return for turning over $700,000.)

  69. egg_
    #2275250, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:00 pm

    you agree with me that the Internet was started by government and non-profits

    The internet gets nowhere without Carriers.

  70. classical_hero
    #2275251, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:01 pm

    https://youtu.be/gneBUA39mnI

    Bad Lip Reading of the inauguration.

  71. BorisG
    #2275252, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    Boris, Monty and Grigory are certainly angry about Obama being abolished in a week.

    Not sure what you mean by ‘Obama being abolished’. But anyway I was never been a fan of Obama. The fact that I detest Trump (I think CL did too for a while) does not mean that I love Obama.

  72. Herodotus
    #2275253, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    “Anyone know where he sources the stem cells for his research?”

    From vulnerable baby sharks.

  73. BorisG
    #2275254, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:04 pm

    BTW my wife is unique as she likes both Obama and Trump. I do not think there another such person on this planet (though there are plenty of those who dislike both).

  74. classical_hero
    #2275256, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Yes the Dhus were primarily capitalists and that was why Hitler hated them out of envy. He used the politics of envy to demonise them and say they are the cause of Germany’s problems. I wonder who that sounds like in this era.

  75. Entropy
    #2275257, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    Month reminds me of the description of Earth in The Hitchikers Guide to the Galaxy, with the reassuring phrase “don’t panic” on the cover. The entry for Earth only says “mostly harmless.”

  76. Des Deskperson
    #2275258, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    “..she had actually been leaving a trail of destruction through many other NSW Government Departments – had only been in Health for about 4 years.”

    Gregory, I’d be the last person to aver that, even in the old days in the APS, PSM awards were always given fairly and on the basis of merit. In fact they were often awarded as a sort of bureaucratic version of voodoo – if, when a project is successful, the manager gets a PSM, then if the manager gets a PSM the project must have been a success – but the recipients at least had to have appeared to have done something remarkable, not just made the tea.

  77. Entropy
    #2275259, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Monty reminds me of the description of Earth in The Hitchikers Guide to the Galaxy, with the reassuring phrase “don’t panic” on the cover. The entry for Earth only says “mostly harmless.”

  78. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2275260, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    BTW my wife is unique as she likes both Obama and Trump.

    Wrong.
    She is unique because she married a man named Boris, much like the my ex-wife was unique in that she married someone who was clearly insane.

  79. twostix
    #2275261, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    Monty once dared people here to go to a “real workers” pub and mock Australian unions.

    “Real workers”, as opposed to himself. Consider how cucked a person would gave to be to think about the working classes in those terms. Then consider what would happen to the psyche of that pathetic soul when those “real workers” went and voted for Abbott and Trump by the million.

    It leads to this kind of final solution echoing hate: “

    Agreed. The problem is there aren’t enough angry white men any more. You are outnumbered.”

  80. dover_beach
    #2275262, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    ‘Nonprofits’ are private, numbnuts.

  81. Tel
    #2275263, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    Know this, and always know this.
    You guys started the violence.
    Your dummy spit against democracy is disgusting.

    In the case of modern Europe, probably the big escalation point was the Napoleonic Empire and invasion of the German states. That’s the event that convinced the independent and mostly peaceful feudal German provinces and city/states that they needed their own Germanic empire in order to be able to stand up to aggression from both the West and the East. It was the initial spark that led to the Kaiser and then led to the introduction of warfare/welfare type policies, marching towards central planning and the destruction of two world wars.

    Was Napoleon a socialist? Maybe yes, because the French Revolution had strong anti-Christian and anti-wealth elements to it. Their justification for violence based on “equality” is remarkably similar to what you hear today. The French design of the Assignat as a monetary system has a lot in common with modern central banks and their fiat money.

  82. Snoopy
    #2275264, posted on January 26, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    You understand that power cards are not the norm in towns or cities of the NT, only in Aboriginal communities.

    Because ETU.

