Liberty Quote
America’s abundance was not created by public sacrifices to the common good, but by the productive genius of free men who pursued their own personal interests and the making of their own private fortunes.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Snoopy on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- twostix on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Des Deskperson on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Entropy on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- classical_hero on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- [email protected] on Surrender is victory
- BorisG on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Herodotus on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- BorisG on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- classical_hero on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- egg_ on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- . on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- hzhousewife on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Baa Humbug on Roundup Jan 26
- . on Surrender is victory
- . on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- struth on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Grigory M on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Zatara on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Gab on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- BorisG on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
- A week is certainly a long time in politics
- Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Nanny’s obesity game plan
- Fundamentals of Sound Economics
- Two thoughts
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Time to call out the public health boot boys and their media droogs
- David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- “If you like your health care plan you can keep your health care plan”
- No comment
- Liberty & Society Student Conference Melbourne 2017
- Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- “A clear and defining moment”
- Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end
- An education bubble?
- Leo Champion’s latest
- Enlightenment principles
- Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- Cross Post: Allan Hird Patrick Smith ignores the truth in his articles on my son James Hird
- Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Waleed Aly, the NYT and “the wreckage of 2016”
- Roundup 21 Jan
- Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Trump Inauguration Open Thread
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
832 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
« Previous 1 2 3 4
« Previous 1 2 3 4
Must be an awful lot of yeller-fellers about.
I to would love a return to 60s as represented in tawm. The other books were funny as well, especially the one where nino goes home.
Gone Fishn was good, and i see the forkwits in fisheries are doing their very best to shut the local industry down, A prawner here on the triple lakes will have to find 300k , just to buy enougb “shares” to allow him to make a living.
Its your shout also describes an aust long gone , when drinkers in each state were very tribal about their local beers.
As an aside about 30 mins ago had 3 f18s come over my place low and slow. I honestly thought one of them was going to hit the light tower in the park behind me. It seemed like i could reach up and shake hands with the pilots.
And the winner is? DJT!
Abbott666 was born in the UK to UK parents.
Would he be able to be a UK national again (or does his UK citizenship continue)
If so, It would be nice if Queen Liz knighted him for making Phil an Australian Knight
It would send Turnbull and all the lefties mad.
Oh no, not our Cate too? This is too much winning;
“Cate Blanchett has thrown some serious shade on Donald Trump, labelling him “absurd” and “ridiculous”, and has likened his presidency to a “midlife crisis” in an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon”
Pickering this week reminded me why Lady Skeletor is so comfortable with their united nations.
We need the occasional reminding that bishop grew up marinated in W.A. Inc, and that their united nations is just W.A.Inc International., run as a ‘charity’ and ‘for the little kiddies’.
http://www.bendigoadvertiser.com.au/story/4428086/bendigo-pensioner-allegedly-carjacked-by-malmsbury-escapees/?cs=3372
No photos, only fake news that goes so far and no further, if they don’t have the words to use to describe non-progressive events, there can be no description.
[having the keyless remote in your pocket earns you another flogging when the predators have the car grind to a halt.]
She’s not in Kansas anymore.
Neil Diamond is a bit like ABBA to Australians. There’s a very deep connection.
Hot August nights spent 3 years in the top ten.
Monty, oi donuts boy, get in here and get ready to do a mass condemnation of not only an entire Guardian article but 9/10ths of the comments underneath.
Fully moderated, national broadsheet monty, openly encouraging attacks cyber or physical on people..
The article justified Doxxing (terrible when done to the left icons) and actual physical violence against people for hurty talking.
Suerly you find this rationalization of violence by a major media outlet, and its lack of moderation in the comments…problematic.?
The weakening of the ‘alt-right’: how infighting and doxxing are taking a toll
As the far right movement has emerged from obscurity, it has also become a target, facing what Richard Spencer calls ‘a literal and figurative punch in the face’
But Lyons said the fact that they were on the back foot was largely a testament to the effectiveness of anti-fascist tactics. He said doxxing “does certainly constrain their freedom of action in the sense that it makes them more cautious. Mike Peinovich did not want his name to be made public because of work and personal considerations. That’s clearly an example where doxxing weakened the movement.”
But is violence a legitimate tactic? “The far right have, again and again, shown that they are quite ready to use violence, and more likely to use it against those who they see as vulnerable. If they see that people are prepared to defend themselves, in many cases they back off.”
Lyons, who describes himself as an anti-fascist, sees no reason for complacency. “I don’t want to glorify force, but I think it is appropriate to organize to defend communities under attack.”</em>
..
RhapsodyProsody 12h ago
It makes me feel better knowing people are not afraid to punch a fascist in the face.
…
Bequalmed 12h ago
Highlight of Inauguration Day ?
Richard Spencer lamped in the head.
Wonderful, wonderful, wonderful.
…
robCornelius 12h ago
65
66
From Warren Ellis’ newsletter that went out this week
“I understand there’s been some confusion online as to whether it’s ever right to punch a Nazi in the face. There is a compelling argument that all speech is equal and we should trust to the discourse to reveal these ideas for what they are and confidently expect them to be denounced and crushed out by the mechanisms of democracy and freedom.
All I can tell you is, from my perspective as an old English socialist and cultural liberal who is probably way to the woolly left from most of you and actually has a medal for services to free speech — yes, it is always correct to punch Nazis. They lost the right to not be punched in the face when they started spouting genocidal ideologies that in living memory killed millions upon millions of people. And anyone who stands up and respectfully applauds their perfect right to say these things should probably also be punched, because they are clearly surplus to human requirements. Nazis do not need a hug. Nazis do not need to be indulged. Their world doesn’t get better until you’ve been removed from it. Your false equivalences mean nothing. Their agenda is always, always, extermination. Nazis need a punch in the face.
(And the argument that such assaults allow Nazis to get more attention doesn’t work so well when they were already going live on a national television network, because this is where we are now. This is how normalised their presence in our culture is.) “
Well said, that man.
from my perspective as an old English socialist
F☆cking muppet.
I love how monty and the old now outmoded Code Pink left are reduced to defending violent little privileged thugs.
Bear in mind that this is while Trump casually dissasembles their entire last 50 years of work. They’re mentally so completely smashed they literally cant even talk about it or muster up the effort to complain.
actually has a medal for services to free speech
Full retard.
Liberals and communists have killed far, far more human beings than fascists. I guess they’re fair game as well.
Khe Sanh?
National Socialist German Workers Party = Civil War
The shooter reportedly released pepper spray projectiles into the crowd. People tend to react when that sort of thing happens.
I dont suppose proof in any form of this actual individual doing what you claim is to be presented rake molester?
Monty this isn’t going to go well for you. Your heros are gluten intolerant softcock fags they’re not going to live against a few working class redhats.
Well said, that man.
The mask slips and monty confesses he likes violence, but only the stuff that flows one way.
Whack goes the rake boys whack whack whack…..
Remember how the Ted Cruz mob said Trump would be a liberal lefty if he was elected?
And anyone who stands up and respectfully applauds their perfect right to say these things should probably also be punched, because they are clearly surplus to human requirements
Who does he sound like here I wonder….
If a Facebook post from the shooter to Milo actually existed it would be plastered all over the internet by now.
Post it or it didn’t happen.
Good god.
They don’t do self examination, just blurt out hate and violence.
Who are the real Nazis?
.
I think if you are on the side of people that believe others you disagree with are surplus to human requirements, then you know what you are.
That is literally going from f☆cking muppet to full retard to full retard with a twist all in the same paragraph.
26, your hero in that situation is a Nazi. Fine compamy you keep.
and srr, above all I am very annoyed with your habit of copy and paste of millions of links to fringe web sites. We all have internet and can read it ourselves if we are interested. this blog is for debate, not for endless posting of links.
Again links are important for reference, but their number should be within reason.
My thoughts on Planned Parenthood and George Soros, precisely.
Obviously you need this explained to you: Nazis are the real Nazis.
Firestarter
Anyone know where to find her. 😉
“Is that a fact, or did you hear it on the ABC?”
BorisG, I’m sick of you getting annoyed with srr. srr is providing information and you are just providing snark. If you don’t like it, leave the blog or do as the rest of us do – just scroll past.
Get over it you child.
Monty, you support a US political party that is owned by a man who stole candelabra and gold teeth from the doomed J–s of Hitler’s Germany.
Trump is a master chef at basting his roast. MSM and the left filth are getting slowly done. Its lols all around reading about it.
Watch the left now begin eating their young with blame and hate as Trump goes about dismantling their precious tax payer funded edifice. These precious psychos have to enact their vengeance somewhere and they’ll be happy to turn on each other as their horrors at losing so fkn big dawns dawns completely on them.
But in some aspects he is. His views on economics and trade are close to those of Occupy Wall Street, far left anti-globalisation movement and the union movement.
Something especially seedy about fat old beta males urging young weakling IT studying unistudents to start a road war with Trumps base.
They know if red hats started showing up with the same attitude to violence they’ve urged limp wristed antifa uni studen to ts have it’ll be a beatdown. And that’s exactly what they want . Realky evil.
Once you used to get the Public Service Medal for some difficult and important achievement; developing and implementing an innovative and effective programme or solving some big, complex and sensitive ,policy problem.
These days, it seems, you get it for being Jane Haltom’s PA. Check out one Rhana Crago’s citation at this link:
https://www.gg.gov.au/sites/default/files/files/honours/ad/ad2017/slkh83xzcb/Mertiorious%20Awards%20Final%20Media%20Notes.pdf
Hey monty.
Say Nazi again.
It’ll deal you back into the game. You’re on a winner.
Good point, Joe but why don’t you scroll by my comment? anyway, I take your point. I will remain annoyed but will keep it to myself.
YOU are a Nazi Monty, in all their filthy violence.
You are just not nationalist.
And you do not get to call anyone you want to silence a Nazi.
The nationalism does not cause the violence in NAZIs , the socialism does.
Your tendancy to violence and totalitarianism that is the hallmark of the top down governance that you would like, requires violence.
I have often said that the worst thing the right did is let the left kick their failed socialist, Hitler , over to the right in their own minds.
Truth is to be avoided, as reality is not required.
Know this, and always know this.
You guys started the violence.
Your dummy spit against democracy is disgusting.
All you need is some brown shirts.
Dishonest ABC Online headline:
Champion for stem cell use named Australian of the Year
What a weird headline.
Stem cell research hardly needs a “champion.”
The ABC seems to be deliberately conflating adult and embryonic stem cell research.
Mackay-Sim conducted the former – which is not and never has been controversial.
Monty, you support a US political party that is owned by a man who stole candelabra and gold teeth from the doomed J–s of Hitler’s Germany.
I have a gold tooth in my drawer.
It does not make me a Nazi, merely sentimental.
My psych told me this when I asked him.
I have to sell it and donate the money to charity apparently.
Thanks for reminding me. 🙂
M0nty has just said anyone wearing a Che t-shirt, or Karl Marx badge or sporting a hammer and sickle is fair game to be king hit.
Lee Rhiannon deserves to be punched in the face according to rake boy.
Thanks for entertaining the troops on Australia Day, monty.
Big difference between Paul Keating and Donald Trump: Keating wanted to do his enemies slowly.
Has JC been on here to explain his attraction to and advocating for slimeball mUnty?
Andrew O’keefe.
Ken Lay.
Jim Brumby.
Bernard Salt.
All got an Australia Day gong today.
Andrew O’keefe got a gong?
F.M.D.
He made a motza in the 70s with Hot August Night, and the luvvies hated him for it. You had better not hold your breath looking for a good review of it, or of him, in the trendy music press.
They hated wildly popular and financially successful bands like Led Zeppelin (who sold many more albums than their favoured Stones,) Status Quo and so on. I bought Rolling Stone in the early days, but gave up in disgust after they systematically ignored or slagged off my favourite bands.
Was delighted to read that they have been slugged for US$22m for their fake rape story, and more lawsuits are in the pipeline.
OMG, Nancy Sinatra and Lee Hazelwood singing “Some Velvet Morning” just came on. Excuse me.
Ah yes, everyone remembers the Final Solution involved the extermination of six million capitalists.
A decade or so ago – all of the most senior staff in the NSW Dept of Health nominated each other. The citation for one of the females credited her with 21 years of “dedication” to health services – but she had actually been leaving a trail of destruction through many other NSW Government Departments – had only been in Health for about 4 years.
Monty has always been a fascist. He loves power being unleased on the everyman whether its the state or violent masses of black clad uni student males. He hates the comfortable-in-their-own-skin everyman for psychosocial reasons – like nazis did.
I do not support the use of violence against political opponents, right or left. It may start with someone you identify as a Nazi, but this is usually subject to interpretation. It is a slippery slope.
People punching other people for expression of their views should be prosecuted for common assault.
Yet I am troubled by the case of David Frankfurter. I asked Cats ten years ago. Interesting what the current Cat mob thinks about it.
Days Into Trump Admin, Corrupt Employees Are Already Being Fired At The VA
Go ahead, tell me I wouldn’t dare again….
Anyone know where he sources the stem cells for his research?
As usual Monty, you are a clueless gimp. Packet switched communications started out as a whole diverse bunch of protocols and test networks including private systems (e.g. DECNET 1975), university systems (e.g. Aloha 1971) and military (e.g. ARPANET nominally started in 1969 but not much worked until some years later), and government-quasi-private ITU (e.g. X.25 which was early 1970’s). Some of the very early theory came out of RAND Corporation which was a private not-for-profit that took on mostly American military contracts, but got funding from many sources.
Modern Internet Protocol was an attempt to unify those diverse systems and there’s been a mix of private and public money gone into that. The first publication on Internet Protocol was published by the IEEE which is also a private organization and a coordinator of standards (for example the IEEE put a lot of work into Ethernet standards, including WiFi and this brought together many big private players).
So there’s no basis for the claim that the Internet started out as “a government project”. It started out as many competing projects with a diversity of funding. That’s the whole point… people had the freedom to experiment with new ideas. Although some (not all) of the early network projects were government funded, they were allowed the freedom to do their thing without constantly going back to the regulators.
The Internet didn’t start to go mainstream until large private for-profit corporations took the new network technology and commercialized it. Even there, still a diversity of systems existed for a while (e.g. Appletalk or Novell). Again, people had the freedom to innovate, which is what produces valuable technology… many of these early networks are dead now, but they shared ideas so the creative concepts are not dead. You can compare results in Europe where the ITU just pushed X.25 and didn’t innovate much, with what happened in the USA where no particular standard was mandated and all sorts of things were tried. Eventually the USA delivered superior equipment, and has the majority of powerful private equipment producers (e.g. Cisco, Juniper, Nortel, Lucent, Marvell, Brocade and heaps of others). Europeans became the followers and the USA became the leader… because of freedom, not because of government regulation.
It’s really annoying the glib shit you get handed by SJW’s who do no research, have empty heads but just keep banging the table over and over and over in the hope of drowning out everything else with the brain-dead trash.
Joooss are hated by socialists purely because they are business orientated, capitalist types.
So yes, Monty, exactly that.
You are not doing yourself any favours
Haha. Gold.
I should also point out the importance of BSD in the early Internet and ultimate success of the Internet Protocol. Built from the base of unix code out of AT&T it was worked on my many students and other enthusiasts. Because the BSD code was published openly, other players (most notably Microsoft) adopted their way of doing things. With the momentum of Microsoft behind it, this gave Internet Protocol a huge boost in the competition for the most popular design.
Even if this hadn’t happened, some other protocol would have done the same job.
So Tel, you agree with me that the Internet was started by government and non-profits, and closed commercial technologies fell by the wayside in favour of open systems given power by the imprimatur of government. Good to hear.
From the nose.
Probably one of the best interviews I’ve seen with a Breitbart journalist.
Is there an ‘annoying dwarf’ category?
In The Conversation
Okay…
So it’s embarrassing because it is ‘managed’, not because it’s ‘government money’. Of course, it is not ‘government money’ really; it is taxpayer money; other people’s money.
And why is this? Because certain people have a habit of not paying bills:
(And the headline to the article I link to is: ‘Disgust, anger over alleged offer to pay Bagot utilities bill in return for land’. Yes, some people were disgusted and angry that the government wanted something in return for turning over $700,000.)
The internet gets nowhere without Carriers.
https://youtu.be/gneBUA39mnI
Bad Lip Reading of the inauguration.
Not sure what you mean by ‘Obama being abolished’. But anyway I was never been a fan of Obama. The fact that I detest Trump (I think CL did too for a while) does not mean that I love Obama.
“Anyone know where he sources the stem cells for his research?”
From vulnerable baby sharks.
BTW my wife is unique as she likes both Obama and Trump. I do not think there another such person on this planet (though there are plenty of those who dislike both).
Yes the Dhus were primarily capitalists and that was why Hitler hated them out of envy. He used the politics of envy to demonise them and say they are the cause of Germany’s problems. I wonder who that sounds like in this era.
Month reminds me of the description of Earth in The Hitchikers Guide to the Galaxy, with the reassuring phrase “don’t panic” on the cover. The entry for Earth only says “mostly harmless.”
“..she had actually been leaving a trail of destruction through many other NSW Government Departments – had only been in Health for about 4 years.”
Gregory, I’d be the last person to aver that, even in the old days in the APS, PSM awards were always given fairly and on the basis of merit. In fact they were often awarded as a sort of bureaucratic version of voodoo – if, when a project is successful, the manager gets a PSM, then if the manager gets a PSM the project must have been a success – but the recipients at least had to have appeared to have done something remarkable, not just made the tea.
Monty reminds me of the description of Earth in The Hitchikers Guide to the Galaxy, with the reassuring phrase “don’t panic” on the cover. The entry for Earth only says “mostly harmless.”
BTW my wife is unique as she likes both Obama and Trump.
Wrong.
She is unique because she married a man named Boris, much like the my ex-wife was unique in that she married someone who was clearly insane.
Monty once dared people here to go to a “real workers” pub and mock Australian unions.
“Real workers”, as opposed to himself. Consider how cucked a person would gave to be to think about the working classes in those terms. Then consider what would happen to the psyche of that pathetic soul when those “real workers” went and voted for Abbott and Trump by the million.
It leads to this kind of final solution echoing hate: “
‘Nonprofits’ are private, numbnuts.
In the case of modern Europe, probably the big escalation point was the Napoleonic Empire and invasion of the German states. That’s the event that convinced the independent and mostly peaceful feudal German provinces and city/states that they needed their own Germanic empire in order to be able to stand up to aggression from both the West and the East. It was the initial spark that led to the Kaiser and then led to the introduction of warfare/welfare type policies, marching towards central planning and the destruction of two world wars.
Was Napoleon a socialist? Maybe yes, because the French Revolution had strong anti-Christian and anti-wealth elements to it. Their justification for violence based on “equality” is remarkably similar to what you hear today. The French design of the Assignat as a monetary system has a lot in common with modern central banks and their fiat money.
Because ETU.