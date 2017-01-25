Liberty Quote
Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.— George Bernard Shaw
-
Recent Comments
- Squirrel on Surrender is victory
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- mizaris on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- P on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Dr Fred Lenin on Surrender is victory
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Barry 1963 on Roundup Jan 26
- Ragu on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Senile Old Guy on Surrender is victory
- dover_beach on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Delta A on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Zatara on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Bruce of Newcastle on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- m0nty on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- thefrolickingmole on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Zatara on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Stimpson J. Cat on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- jupes on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Zippy The Triumphant on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Tel on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Boambee John on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- custard on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Armadillo on Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
-
Recent Posts
- Surrender is victory
- Roundup Jan 26
- This just cannot be true
- Happy “Invasion” Day
- Helping to preserve Western civilisation
- Australia Day and the divisive agenda of the grievance industry
- A week is certainly a long time in politics
- Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
- Nanny’s obesity game plan
- Fundamentals of Sound Economics
- Two thoughts
- Cross Post: Terry Barnes Time to call out the public health boot boys and their media droogs
- David Leyonhjelm on Partners for Growth
- “If you like your health care plan you can keep your health care plan”
- No comment
- Liberty & Society Student Conference Melbourne 2017
- Tuesday Forum: January 24, 2017
- The Craziest Regulations in the Obama Era
- “A clear and defining moment”
- Australian housing’s regulatory price boost not about to end
- An education bubble?
- Leo Champion’s latest
- Enlightenment principles
- Trump’s tariffs deny reality of golden age
- Cross Post: Allan Hird Patrick Smith ignores the truth in his articles on my son James Hird
- Sunday Forum: January 22, 2017
- Waleed Aly, the NYT and “the wreckage of 2016”
- Roundup 21 Jan
- Open Forum: January 21, 2017
- Trump Inauguration Open Thread
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1,013 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
« Previous 1 … 3 4 5
that he is going to cause anarchy
Yeah I saw that.
They knocked over a few bins and set a Muslim’s limo on fire didn’t they?
Whereas Obama’s main man was an actual Weather Underground terrorist?
Projection, M0nty, projection. You need to read up about it.
Shooter -> Milo Facebook post.
Yes or no Monty?
Fisky at 1605,
The pool is improved when some genes are removed from it.
The original Hot August Nights is one of the greatest live albums ever!
Absolutely!
I’ve got a song that’s on my mind…
Brought to you by Republicans and opposed by Democrats, and monty is very, very angry.
Dot,
Thanks for the bit about common law rights.
It seems that our only protection is to vote for those who will either protect us or allow us to protect ourselves, or do the latter anyway, and, as the saying goes, accept that it is “Better to be judged by twelve than carried by six”.
Yeah nah.
On the retreat out of France, the Germans hung every man and boy they could get their hands on, rounded up entire villages into churches and then burnt down the church.
The initial efficiency went into fortifications. By the end, efficiency went into killing everyone on the way out.
Jupes, there is a subtle difference here, but I think the truth is somewhere in the middle.
ISIS actually use savagery as a recruiting tool via the most gruesome videos imaginable. And their adherents flocked to them in droves, and their masses stayed pretty much silent. Yes, Hitler never did that.
Zippy The Triumphant
#2275424, posted on January 26, 2017 at 4:21 pm
“INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration
Hey Zippy,
I put this up on this board at 2.24pm.
I thought it was brilliant. Obviously nobody else eh?
Radical Muslims lecturing anyone on the evils of terror and genocide……
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/C2_NjbzXgAAxiuZ.jpg
Lovin’ it
m0nty
ORLY?
QUT student faces $200,000 bill in Facebook post racism row
Backed up by men with guns to enforce compliance monty.