Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017

Posted on 7:00 pm, January 25, 2017 by Sinclair Davidson
1,013 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017

  1. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2275460, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    that he is going to cause anarchy

    Yeah I saw that.
    They knocked over a few bins and set a Muslim’s limo on fire didn’t they?

  2. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2275461, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Trump’s main man is a Leninist, who wants to blow society up.

    Whereas Obama’s main man was an actual Weather Underground terrorist?
    Projection, M0nty, projection. You need to read up about it.

  3. Zatara
    #2275462, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:03 pm

    Shooter -> Milo Facebook post.

    Yes or no Monty?

  4. Boambee John
    #2275463, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm

    Fisky at 1605,

    The pool is improved when some genes are removed from it.

  5. Delta A
    #2275464, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:04 pm


    The original Hot August Nights is one of the greatest live albums ever!

    Absolutely!

    I’ve got a song that’s on my mind…

  6. dover_beach
    #2275465, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:05 pm

    Some here love that about Trump, that he is going to cause anarchy, because you lot have failed for generations since the 60s to reverse the civil rights movement

    Brought to you by Republicans and opposed by Democrats, and monty is very, very angry.

  7. Boambee John
    #2275467, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:06 pm

    Dot,

    Thanks for the bit about common law rights.

    It seems that our only protection is to vote for those who will either protect us or allow us to protect ourselves, or do the latter anyway, and, as the saying goes, accept that it is “Better to be judged by twelve than carried by six”.

  8. Ragu
    #2275468, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Id disagree a little on the legendary “german efficiency”.
    They had years to kill off unarmed (for the most part) civilians and managed to botch the job.
    .

    Yeah nah.

    On the retreat out of France, the Germans hung every man and boy they could get their hands on, rounded up entire villages into churches and then burnt down the church.

    The initial efficiency went into fortifications. By the end, efficiency went into killing everyone on the way out.

  9. Armadillo
    #2275470, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    While their cruelties may have differed in style, the Nazis were more savage if anything, the difference being they didn’t brag about it. The Nazis were also much more competent and operated on a much larger scale.

    Jupes, there is a subtle difference here, but I think the truth is somewhere in the middle.

    ISIS actually use savagery as a recruiting tool via the most gruesome videos imaginable. And their adherents flocked to them in droves, and their masses stayed pretty much silent. Yes, Hitler never did that.

  10. P
    #2275472, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:08 pm

    Zippy The Triumphant
    #2275424, posted on January 26, 2017 at 4:21 pm
    “INAUGURATION DAY” — A Bad Lip Reading of Donald Trump’s Inauguration

    Hey Zippy,
    I put this up on this board at 2.24pm.
    I thought it was brilliant. Obviously nobody else eh?

  11. Zulu Kilo Die Onuitspeeklike
    #2275473, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:09 pm

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4158588/Radical-Muslims-say-Australia-Day-terror-genocide.html

    Radical Muslims lecturing anyone on the evils of terror and genocide……

  13. thefrolickingmole
    #2275475, posted on January 26, 2017 at 5:11 pm

    m0nty

    ORLY?

    QUT student faces $200,000 bill in Facebook post racism row

    Backed up by men with guns to enforce compliance monty.

