Liberty Quote
Society exists for the benefit of its members – not the members for the benefit of society.— Herbert Spencer
-
-
Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
This entry was posted in Open Forum.
1,307 Responses to Wednesday Forum: January 25, 2017
There’s a certain type of person who lives for the Triple J hottest 100 and to a girly man they are all try hard losers with less capacity for self thought and individuality than a Merino sheep.
I’d rather listen to 6 hours of duelling didgeridoo vs bagpipes.
Employ him to give lessons to Conservative politicians, on how to handle the media.
Tautlogy?
Aha, now we get it.
Testpattern tried it on with a country girl, she knocked him back, her brother gave him a thumping, and her dad offered that if testy ever came calling agin, he’d ventilate him with the 12-gauge.
‘Aryans’
There is no such thing as race. Belief in race ends in lunacy, left and right. And centre. From last night, some Australia day history for you- xavier herbert, inky stephensen, Aryan aborigines and australian fascism.
‘Stephensen worked…to organise the aboriginal day of mourning, a protest scheduled to coincide with the national sesquicentennial celebration on Australia day 1938.’
The ‘racialist’ theories of these ppl led them to treason, supporting Germany and Japan in ww2.
http://www.academia.edu/7287441/White_Aborigines_Xavier_Herbert_PR_Stephensen_and_the_Publicist
The two best instruments on this planet.
But not to be played together. I share your pain.
..
..
Here ya go.
Now, now m0nty. Now you’re moving the goalposts. I was not aware our brief discussion has been about data processing protocols controlling the transfer of electronic data between the physical and link layers of internet systems.
Get a load of this. Harvard Crimson doing a great imitation of the Onion.
http://www.thecrimson.com/
Yeah, coz having to buy all the food from overseas is a real barrel of laughs.
… nearly as much as having to buy all their water from abroad.
Lucky Singapore.
Sorry, is Oldsalt seriously trying to claim that Singapore is a much more cosmopolitan and forward-thinking country than Australia because they have no farmers?
It’s worth noting that Oldsalt is a 60-something expat who hangs out in SE Asian bars trying to impress people with his amazing knowledge.
American version:
Then he pounced, asking if The President supported moving Thanksgiving Day to another date.
Answer (direct quote): “Fuck you, arsehat.”
Happy Australia Day all (or whatever other politically correct term you prefer for it) Long time no post. Wondering if you can help me with some advice.
At my work I’ve been dobbed in (‘strongly encouraged to attend’) a three-hour course for Inclusive Leadership. They haven’t just singled out me; I think everyone above a certain level in the hierarchy is similarly ‘strongly encouraged’.
I think the focus will be on LGBTI inclusion; that and indigenous are their favourite topics du jour.
I gather attendance is not really optional so have booked my slot. They have given us some pre-work to do; a TED talk to watch and some articles to read, and we have to take an online ‘unconscious assessment’ test.
The test has very specific instructions; you have to be somewhere where you can’t be interrupted and it’s time limited with lots of questions you need to answer as quickly as possible (ie without thinking too much about what the ‘correct’ answer should be). It’s designed to uncover your ‘unconscious biases’ or something like that.
The results will be collated and discussed in the group. They claim that only the facilitator sees your individual result.
Now as a generally libertarian leaning person I think I’m fairly non racist and non homophobic. But of course I have no truck with identity politics and the grievance industry either, and I fear some of my off the cuff answers may flag me as a racist homophobe (according to the lefty definition of these terms). Say I don’t agree that anyone who identifies as Indigenous should have special privileges for example…
Should I stay honest or try to game the answers?
It’s quite interesting that Lee Kwan Yew was able to achieve these amazing things for Singapore, surrounded by aircraft carriers and military bases mostly manned by southern US rednecks, without which he would have been overrun by Communists.
Something that certain sophisticates might like to reflect on!
Yeah. Fucking spare me.
My hipster nieces and nephews have been clogging my Facebook with their voting preferences.
It seems there are big points to be scored if you are good friends with a member of some shitty band.
Social Justice Wankers in full flight.
Some highlights of presentations at the Democratic Candidates Forum.
To thine own self be true.
Lucky Rockhampton and Oakey.
Oh god. Some “indigenous activist”, just appeared on the news complaining about the “British invasion” of Australia. That’s the invasion which dispossessed 1/16th of his bloodline, which he strangely identifies with 100%.
Should I stay honest or try to game the answers?
It’s your job; game the answers. They are going to be SJW in any case.
Hottest 100 is beneath even hipsters. It seems to be pitched at the m0nty demographic.
Lick your pencil.Obviously take copious notes. Cheat.
..
Try and make your answers as bigoted as possible.
Then when you redo it after the seminar with your actual views, they will be really happy they have progressed you.
Or do the exact opposite if you want to screw with them.
Imagine their horror when they realise their seminars are making people more bigoted!
A short, sharp clip on the F35 and it being useless. Bloke obviously knows what he is talking about.
Near 2 year old clip but very enlightening.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g4doIA3T9ps
At my work I’ve been dobbed in (‘strongly encouraged to attend’) a three-hour course for Inclusive Leadership.
These courses don’t change people’s thinking in the slightest. It’s just the HR luvvies ticking a box. Nothing to risk your job or career prospects over.
It’s Australia day -so take inspiration and do the traditional Aussie thing:
Chuck a sickie on the day
I heard 1 activist blame Cook for 26th of January, the ABC reporter did not correct her. Probably didn’t know.
Somebody threw him off the place, set the dogs on him and put a stock-whip round his shoulders, I reckon.
Perhaps Cook identified as an invader – even though he’d died Nine years earlier.
‘Explain why he didn’t ban durians’
‘Mr Marco,’ Lee would say as we reclined in our lazy boys, this was before Ikea, ‘Mr Marco (he could never pronounce my name correctly) I have decided that I will settle the durian issue once and for all by implementing universal aircon. It’s what Raffles would have done had the technology been available to him.’ I protested. ‘But Harry,’ I said, what’s wrong with delightful Malay maidens wielding banana leaves, just as we’re enjoying now? Every High Commission should have them. Even with aircon you’d still have to open the windows. All of them. And the doors.’ It was then Lee told me of his plans for the future, how he’d confine durians to a special tax free precinct, where coolies from across the border would labour to make and export durian dip to go with Doritos corn chips. He left at 3pm. I skolled my last, but not final, gin and tonic and feverishly filed my report to canberra.
Pap, that question shouldn’t even cross your mind. Tell the truth.
Oakey does quite well out of the RSAF, likewise Bullsbrook and Darwin, and Rocky when they start rotating through Shoalwater. There’s akready a pretty big logistics setup there. Chinook training is moving to Oakey, they’ll have six there, our entire contingent. The lack of airspace around Singapore is a good earner for the Commonwealth and local business.
Anyone know what initiations Newt Gingrich is talking about at the :50 sec mark on this clip?:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8LJVDM9xVc
Indigenous researcher Dr Anthony Dillon says there are bigger issues than changing the date of Australia Day.
This guy with some sense is interviewed by a quizzical abc dh who truncates the interview when the narrative is not maintained.
Re the discussion on Aryans,
My mum was born in Hamburg on the night Hitler was made chancellor. Oma was German, but the guy that got her pregnant was Persian. Before she could stat school, mum had to have a certificate of Aryanism, which was was granted to her by the culture ministryMum said it was signed by tbe Poisoned Dwarf himself, so the nasties certainly accepted that persians were aryans
Stan Grant = most self-indulgent current affairs host ever.
Every night there’s a a story with an Aboriginal angle. Tonight Grant himself is not only hosting the show but also reporting a segment that seeks to answer the question “who are my mob?” and talks about some long dead rello.
For fuck’s sake, Stan. Why can’t you use ancestry.com like everyone else with too much time on their hands?
Phillip, of course, only claimed that part of Australia west to the Treaty of Tordesillas meridian that divided the Spanish and Portuguese spheres of interest for Catholicism – the WA border. Phillip, guessing that Spain wouldnt encroach on the Portuguese sphere, claimed the Spanish East Coast and left the west to lisbon. Had Lisbon been just that teensie bit more proactive, WA could now be celebrating Lisbon Day.
Run your political campaign in your own time, Stan.
Ok now.
I have been trawling some fun sites and found this.
I make no claims as to the truth of it.
It is very very troubling though.
Shudder.
Why did John Key resign?
Koel = this
Look at this:
https://mobile.twitter.com/BrentHBaker/status/824464877905444864/video/1
This is absolute genius. He has now forced the media to cover the March for Life.
Trump has done more for the pro life movement in 2 days than the Catholic Church has in 2 Millenia.
As you know, I am not a fan of trump but this aspect is an amazing demonstration of democracy at work.
I liked the same aspect in 2008.
Stimpy, please don’t do this. The last time you did we missed you for weeks.
Bad.
Sad.
Mainly jibberish from Testy. Mrs A’s fore bearers spent a fair bit of time building Singapore in the late 19th century and beyond. They have some pretty famous landmarks named after them. Mostly private money.
He’s right about the “gin and tonic” though. Still a tried and true mosquito repellent in Asia. And he’s spot on about the bloodsuckers still filing reports to Canberra. That’s never changed.
Stimpy
Voat has been pushing that nonsense about Key for nearly two months now.
Tried looking into it, had some loonies claiming they were victims of “spiritual abuse” in “demonic seances” which are apparently a lot worse than run of the mill pizza themed child abuse.
Philip?
Try again.
Um yeah, maybe if Captain Cook was around in the 1500s. You genius.
You are right.
I’m doing well.
No more.
Last one.
The Wolverine at a party.
‘Why did john key resign’
I’ll see you your loony and raise you. Because the visit from Kerry and the subsequent UN vote.
‘Christians are wondering is it all over for nz has their nation irrevocably cursed the seed of Abraham?’
My favourite defender of civilisation: -da-da the
http://jerusalemwatchman.org/2017/01/australia-vs-new-zealand/
Become a hero to the world, get in touch with the likes PJW, Molyneux , Cernovich, Vox Day et al, and make this the next ‘GamerGate’ type stand against these Stasi-esque employer intrusions into the privacy of your own mind.
Plus, that people do have to game the game to stay employable, or be natural leftist ideologues, we should be hitting them on breaching one of their own many ‘ists’.
Really, this shit has to end. Just look at the sub-standard of everything, in the decades this has become commonplace, it’s real life imitating Idiocracy!
I’ll see you your loony and raise you.
I don’t correspond with Commies.
WA could have been Dutch but they were after spices and thus left the country alone.